Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired Week 13: Nick Richards leads the way

With most teams at or just past the halfway point in their seasons, the next major checkpoint for the NBA is the February 6 trade deadline. A few trades have already been made, and activity should only pick up moving forward. Nick Richards’ move from Charlotte to Phoenix makes him a quality addition to fantasy rosters, especially with the reported expectation that he’ll be a starter immediately. Brooklyn, Utah, and Portland have given younger players more opportunities to prove themselves recently, while other teams have made changes due to injuries. This week’s waiver wired column begins with the newest Sun.

Priority Adds

1. Nick Richards

2. Nikola Jovic

3. Guerschon Yabusele

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

5. Scoot Henderson

6. Cole Anthony

7. Cason Wallace

8. Toumani Camara

9. Quentin Grimes

10. Brice Sensabaugh

PG Scoot Henderson (38%), Portland Trail Blazers

Henderson’s minutes have increased recently, with the second-year point guard playing well enough to earn increased opportunities. Over the past week, he has averaged 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.3 3-pointers per game, shooting 52.6% from the field. Henderson has struggled at the foul line (57.1% over the past week), but he’s a 76.2% shooter for the season. While the overall value hasn’t been great, Scoot’s in a position where he should play plenty the rest of the season, as Portland dropped to 13-27 with its loss to the Clippers on Thursday. During Week 13, the Blazers will play four games, beginning with the Heat on Tuesday.

C Nick Richards (34%), Phoenix Suns

With Mark Williams firmly entrenched as Charlotte’s starting center, Richards needed a move to have a chance of establishing his fantasy ceiling. With Phoenix needing to make changes at the five, the former second-round pick has landed in an excellent spot. Jusuf Nurkic’s future with the franchise doesn’t appear secure, as he picked up two DNP-CDs before being sidelined by an illness. That leaves Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro, and neither has been consistent enough to claim the job for themselves. Enter Richards, who is expected to step in as the Suns’ starting center, potentially as soon as Saturday afternoon in Detroit. While Phoenix’s first game of Week 13 (at Cleveland) won’t be easy for Richards, it’s followed by matchups with the Nets and Wizards.

SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (34%) and PF/C Nikola Jovic (33%), Miami Heat

Figuring out which Heat wing to target with Jimmy Butler suspended has been difficult, which means Jaquez and Jovic are worth a look. The latter has been the superior performer recently, providing 7th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. During this stretch, Jaquez is ranked just outside the top 100. The Heat play three games during Week 13, which isn’t great, and there’s also the question of whether Butler will play once his suspension is completed (he says he intends on playing). Given what’s transpired, it’s challenging to envision Miami allowing Butler to play before he’s traded. Fantasy managers who can add Jovic or Jaquez should do so.

PG/SG/SF Ayo Dosunmu (31%), Chicago Bulls

Dosunmu returned to action on January 15 after missing 10 games with a strained soleus muscle. He played 25 minutes off the bench in that loss to Atlanta, with Patrick Williams retaining his place in the starting lineup. However, Dosunmu has been far more productive when healthy and was a fixture in the starting lineup pre-injury. Outside of the contract the Bulls signed Williams to last summer, there isn’t a reason why he should start ahead of Dosunmu once the fourth-year guard is deemed healthy enough to play without restrictions. And even if that contract is enough reason to keep Williams with the starters, Dosunmu won’t have much trouble earning minutes. Chicago plays three games during Week 13, beginning with the Clippers on Monday.

SF/PF Toumani Camara (30%), Portland Trail Blazers

Already a fixture in Portland’s starting lineup, Camara’s had more chances to shine with Jerami Grant (face) and Deni Avdija (ankle) out due to injury. Over the past two weeks, the second-year wing has provided 7th-round value in 9-cat formats, averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 2.0 3-pointers per game. Even if Camara’s offensive numbers take a hit during Portland’s four-game Week 13, the defensive production has been consistent. He should also have value for the rest of the season, especially if Portland manages to move some veterans before the trade deadline.

PG Cole Anthony (29%), Orlando Magic

Anthony has provided 10th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. While that isn’t great value, he’s become a player who needs to be rostered in some 12-team leagues due to Jalen Suggs’ back injury. Even with Anthony’s efficiency issues, the circumstances make him worth the risk while Orlando awaits Suggs’ return. The Magic play three games during Week 13, with the first two teams headed toward the draft lottery (Toronto and Portland).

PG/SG Cason Wallace (26%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Ranked just outside the top 100 in season-long 9-cat value, Wallace has provided that production level over the past two weeks. During this period, the second-year guard has averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 3-pointers per game, and he’s been the starter alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on most nights. Wallace doesn’t play the same position as Isaiah Hartenstein, but the Thunder center’s absence due to a calf injury means Oklahoma City will need more from its remaining players defensively and on the glass. While Wallace only scored six points in OKC’s January 16 rout of Cleveland, he did grab six rebounds. The only negative is the schedule, as Oklahoma City plays its first Week 13 game on Wednesday.

PG/SG/SF Grayson Allen (21%), Phoenix Suns

The Suns lost Bradley Beal to yet another injury, as he sprained his ankle during Tuesday’s loss to the Hawks and did not play against the Wizards on Thursday. Even if this is only a one-game absence for Beal, deep-league fantasy managers should still strongly consider adding Allen. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided 6th-round value in 9-cat formats, three rounds better than Beal. Allen isn’t going to jump Beal in the pecking order, but he’s been productive enough to be relied on, especially in deeper fantasy leagues. What also helps is that two of Phoenix’s three Week 13 games are against the Nets and Wizards.

PF/C Guerschon Yabusele (20%), Philadelphia 76ers

There was hope that Joel Embiid would be able to return from his foot injury by the end of Week 12. Unfortunately, that won’t happen, as swelling in his left knee will sideline the 2023 NBA MVP for at least another 7-10 days. Therefore, fantasy managers should remain on the Yabusele bandwagon. The fantasy value hasn’t been great recently (11th-round over the past two weeks), but injuries to Embiid and Andre Drummond (toe) have made the French national team forward well worth the risk. Philadelphia only plays three games during Week 13, but the schedule includes a Friday/Saturday back-to-back (vs. CLE, at CHI).

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (19%), Dallas Mavericks

Grimes has been the most productive Mavericks player among those who’ve had to step up due to injuries to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.0 3-pointers per game, which has been suitable for 9th-round value in 9-cat formats. While Irving returned to the Mavericks lineup on January 14, he did not play the following night. Grimes will continue to have value as long as Doncic is out, especially with Dallas playing four games during Week 13.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams (14%), Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have reached the point where the focus is on improving their draft lottery odds and who else may be headed out before the trade deadline. Williams has been one of the constants in the Brooklyn rotation, and he’s provided 10th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. PG/SG Keon Johnson (15%) will also have added value as the season progresses, but Williams is the player fantasy managers should target in the short term. Also, the Nets play three games during Week 13, including a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against the Knicks and Suns.

SG/SF Tim Hardaway Jr. (12%), Detroit Pistons

While Malik Beasley and Ausar Thompson have been the preferred fantasy targets since Detroit lost Jaden Ivey to a fractured left fibula, Hardaway should not be overlooked. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged 16.6 points and 3.6 3-pointers per game, providing solid value in those categories. While Thompson (49% rostered) and Beasley (40%) remain worthwhile additions, the latter’s offensive production has recently been volatile. If you can’t get Thompson, don’t be afraid to consider Hardaway, even with the Pistons playing three games during Week 13.

SF/PF Brice Sensabaugh (11%), Utah Jazz

Like the Nets, Utah is a team that will have some younger players emerge in the coming weeks as viable fantasy options. Sensabaugh, who has provided top-50 value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks, certainly qualifies. The second-year wing has benefitted from John Collins’ absence from the lineup due to injury. And with JC being the subject of trade rumors, Sensabaugh may not need a shutdown to provide value during the “silly season.” Another Jazz player to be mindful of ahead of Utah’s three-game Week 13 is rookie point guard Isaiah Collier, who’s rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues.