Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Key Injuries

Week 13 of the fantasy basketball schedule has some critical injuries for fantasy managers to consider when approaching the waiver wire. Evan Mobley and Jalen Williams are among the fantasy standouts dealing with injuries, and Philadelphia’s injury list remains loaded. Here are some player statuses that will impact Week 13 in fantasy basketball.

PF/C Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Monday’s game against the Suns will be the second straight missed by Mobley, who’s dealing with a strained right calf. Caris LeVert (17% rostered, Yahoo) started Saturday’s win over Minnesota, leaving Jarrett Allen as the lone big in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup. While LeVert doesn’t usually offer much value as a scorer when starting alongside Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, his defensive play factored into Anthony Edwards shooting 9-of-22 from the field. While Ty Jerome (5%) and Georges Niang (1%) had better offensive nights than LeVert in reserve roles, Mobley’s absence isn’t enough to get either on the streaming radar in most fantasy leagues.

SG/SF/PF/C Jalen Williams and C Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

Already playing with Hartenstein, who is out with a left soleus strain, Oklahoma City has not had Williams for its most recent game due to his strained hip. Isaiah Joe (4%) received the starting nod for Sunday’s win over the Nets. Joe shot 8-of-10 from three on Sunday, scoring 24 points. Also of note was Aaron Wiggins (7%) starting Friday’s loss to Dallas for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the early MVP favorite was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game. Joe and Wiggins can add value in deeper leagues, but Cason Wallace (25%) should be the first low-rostered Thunder player for whom fantasy managers scour their waiver wires.

As for Hartenstein, his continued absence has freed up minutes for Jaylin Williams (11%). JayWill didn’t provide much value in his first start, Oklahoma City’s January 16 blowout of the Cavaliers, but the matchup (Mobley and Jarrett Allen) had much to do with that. However, he recorded a double-double against the Mavericks and followed that with another solid performance against the Nets. While the Thunder don’t play their first Week 13 game until Wednesday, two of the team’s three games are against squads headed to the draft lottery (Utah and Portland). Due to Hartenstein’s absence and the Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, Williams is worth a look in deep leagues.

SG/SF/PF Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers

George has missed Philadelphia’s last two games, most recently sitting out the 76ers’ January 19 loss to the Bucks due to groin tightness. With Joel Embiid (knee) still sidelined, Tyrese Maxey has again been left to shoulder most of the offensive workload. George’s absence has freed up more opportunities for Eric Gordon (2%) and Ricky Council IV (2%), both deep-league streamers at best. Kelly Oubre Jr. (55%) is worth looking for in some shallow formats, especially if the 76ers are forced to continue without George and Embiid. Also of note have been the absences of Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele, which led to rookie Adem Bona (1%) making his first start on Sunday. Philadelphia plays three games during Week 13, including a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, so some low-rostered options will merit streaming consideration.

SF/PF Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard played 24 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Lakers, which likely takes him out of the mix for Monday’s game against the Bulls. And with the Clippers having a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back, the Klaw may only be available for two of the team’s four Week 13 matchups. Derrick Jones Jr. (6%) started alongside Leonard on Sunday, with Kris Dunn (3%) coming off the bench. Both were considered questionable for that game but played, which may impact their availability for Monday night. If Jones or Dunn cannot play against Chicago, Amir Coffey (3%) should be on the streaming radar for deep-league managers.

SG/SF/PF Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist last week and is out indefinitely. With the Hornets heading into Week 13 with a 10-28 record, it isn’t difficult to envision a scenario in which the Hornets decide to shut him down for the rest of the season. Nick Smith Jr. (1%) started Charlotte’s January 17 win over the Bulls, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three 3-pointers in 26 minutes. If he continues to play starters’ minutes, which wouldn’t be bad since Smith was Charlotte’s other 2023 first-round pick, he may have some value, especially during the “silly season.” However, this may be a spot where fantasy managers are better served waiting a few games before making a move, especially with Cody Martin (3%) and Seth Curry (1%) also playing rotation minutes.

PF/C John Collins, SF/PF Lauri Markkanen, and PG/SG Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Has Utah pulled the plug on this season without coming out and declaring it? Their injury report is littered with the names of established veterans, and the absences have opened up playing time for some of Utah’s younger players. Isaiah Collier (10%) has shown flashes at the point, and Utah’s recent decision to rest Sexton on multiple occasions makes the rookie worth adding and holding onto for the rest of the season. The Jazz did use a 2023 first-round pick on Keyonte George, but this could be Collier’s opportunity to show he has what it takes to be the franchise’s point guard of the future.

Absences for Markkanen and Collins mean more playing time for Brice Sensabaugh (12%), Cody Williams (< 1%), and Kyle Filipowski (2%), with Sensabaugh being the only one who fantasy managers should actively target ahead of Utah’s three-game Week 13 slate. Williams and Filipowski will undoubtedly get their opportunities to produce, but Sensabaugh offers a substantially higher fantasy ceiling, even if he can hurt you in the field goal percentage category.

PG/SG/SF Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

DiVincenzo has missed Minnesota’s last two games with a sprained left big toe, and he’s also been ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the Grizzlies. As a result, Mike Conley (40%) returned to the starting lineup, but the returns were mixed. After a productive Friday night against the Knicks, the veteran point guard accounted for nine points, three assists, and three 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss to the Cavaliers. Also, while Conley’s minutes did increase with the return to the starting lineup, he’s only in the mid-20s. Rookie Rob Dillingham (2%) played 18 minutes on Saturday, but he hasn’t reached the point where he’s worth the risk in redraft leagues. However, Dillingham’s skill set makes him one to watch for the future. Minnesota plays three games during Week 13 with no back-to-backs, which may help keep Conley on the floor longer.

PF/C Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Having returned from an illness and a back injury, Green injured his calf during the first quarter of Saturday’s win over Washington. It was reported that he would undergo an MRI on Sunday, but nothing was said regarding the results (or if the examination even occurred). All that is known right now is Green will not play in Monday’s game against the Celtics, the first of four games on the Warriors’ Week 13 schedule. Gui Santos (< 1%) started Golden State’s January 15 win over Minnesota, but Andrew Wiggins (67%) and Moses Moody (1%) are the players to watch, especially with Kyle Anderson (1%) also out injured.

Kerr said Moses Moody “really seems to thrive” at power forward for the Warriors: “That’s a spot he’s comfortable with using his strength, and then the ability to stretch the floor.” Thought Moody was key in beating the Wizards. Credited his energy and force. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 19, 2025

Following Saturday’s victory, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Moody “really seems to thrive” when played at the four. He may get to show what he can do, whether at power forward or the three with Wiggins shifting down. Lindy Waters III (< 1%) has played rotation minutes recently but hasn’t been productive enough to merit streaming consideration. With Wiggins rostered in most standard leagues, Moody is the one to watch.