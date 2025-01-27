Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Key Injuries

Week 14 in Yahoo fantasy basketball leagues is the last full week of play before the February 6 NBA trade deadline. Some teams have changed their rotations recently, prioritizing the development of younger players and improving the franchise’s draft lottery odds. Given how the projected 2025 draft class has been discussed, there will be even more “hijinks” after the trade deadline.

However, before we reach that point, there are many injuries for fantasy managers to consider while crafting their lineups. One injury is Suns rookie wing Ryan Dunn, who suffered a sprained ankle during the first quarter of Phoenix’s January 25 win over Washington. At a minimum, Dunn will miss Phoenix’s first game of Week 14, a home matchup with the Clippers on Monday. Who fills the void in the starting lineup?

Bradley Beal would appear to be the obvious answer because he was the starter earlier in the season. A return to the starting five would undoubtedly raise his fantasy ceiling, which has taken a hit with the demotion to the bench. However, Phoenix’s defense would likely suffer if Mike Budenholzer chose Beal. Could that put Royce O’Neale (9% rostered, Yahoo) in the conversation, especially with Phoenix needing to have someone guard Kawhi Leonard? If so, O’Neale’s fantasy value would receive a welcome boost, as he’s mainly been a streamer this season.

Let’s examine some key personnel questions impacting fantasy basketball during Week 14.

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Due to foot and knee issues, Embiid has not appeared in a game since January 4. David Aldridge of The Athletic wrote on January 26 that the 76ers don’t believe their 2023 NBA MVP will need surgery on his knee and expect him to return “sometime sooner rather than later.” That isn’t the most specific timeline, and Philadelphia will begin a four-game week on Tuesday against the Lakers. With Andre Drummond limited by a toe injury, it’s Guerschon Yabusele’s (23%) time in the City of Brotherly Love until Embiid is cleared to return. And given his recent medical struggles, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to hold onto Yabusele even after Embiid returns.

SF/PF Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

After missing five games in early January with a right shoulder injury, Johnson was held out of Atlanta’s January 25 loss to Toronto with a left shoulder injury. The severity remains unknown, which leaves fantasy managers in a holding pattern regarding the Hawks’ emerging star. There are multiple streaming options to consider with Johnson sidelined, beginning with Vit Krejci (12%). Filling in for Zaccharie Risacher, Krejci has been a top-75 player in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. He’s worth a look in deep leagues, even before fantasy managers consider Larry Nance Jr. (4%) or Risacher (8%), who is questionable for Monday’s game against Minnesota.

Also, PG Trae Young has been ruled out with a hamstring issue, likely meaning that Keaton Wallace (< 1%) will start at the point. While a risky play, Wallace showed in his most recent start (29/6/6/4 with four 3-pointers vs. Chicago on January 15) that he can offer value when allowed to play heavy minutes. De’Andre Hunter (41%) is questionable for Monday’s game with an illness, and his offensive production will be needed with Young and Johnson sidelined. He’s worth picking up in standard leagues where available.

SF/PF Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

After serving another two-game suspension, Butler can rejoin the Heat for Monday’s home game against Orlando. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra did not hesitate to start Butler after he returned from a seven-game suspension earlier in January. If that’s how things play out on Monday, who heads to the bench? Haywood Highsmith (2%) would be the most likely choice, as Duncan Robinson (17%) is a superior floor spacer. Also, those who have rookie Kel’El Ware (45%) rostered have to hope the Butler drama does not negatively impact the first-round pick. Over the past two weeks, he has provided top-50 value in 8-cat formats, fitting in well alongside Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup.

SF/PF Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Set to miss a third straight game on Monday with a sprained right ankle, Johnson has only made four appearances for the Nets since the beginning of January. While Noah Clowney (13%) received attention after Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Lakers, Jalen Wilson (2%) is the one whose minutes have been most impacted by Johnson’s availability. Since the beginning of January, he’s averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.3 3-pointers in 29.3 minutes. While the minutes have been there, the production hasn’t been what many fantasy managers would hope to receive from a starter playing that much. Clowney would be the better addition currently, but Wilson is someone whose value may increase after the trade deadline, depending on whether or not the Nets make more trades.

PG/SG Dejounte Murray, New Orleans Pelicans

Murray’s already had one extended absence this season, as a broken hand suffered in the opener sidelined him for a little over one month. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with a right index finger injury, which kept the Pelicans’ starting point guard out of their January 25 loss in Charlotte. Also dealing with right elbow bursitis, Murray is questionable for New Orleans’ first game of Week 14, January 27 against Toronto. That’s the first of three games the Pelicans will play, and his availability impacts multiple players.

Jordan Hawkins (5%) started Saturday’s loss to the Hornets, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two 3-pointers. It was not an earth-shattering performance, but it was a decent night that Hawkins can build on. More disappointing was CJ McCollum shifting to the point and shooting 3-of-13 from the field. Regardless of Murray’s availability, he needs to be better than he was against Charlotte.

C Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers

Ayton has missed Portland’s last three games with a sore left knee, with his absence taking care of the Blazers’ logjam at the center position. Donovan Clingan (29%) has started the last two games, and we’re likely approaching the point where Portland truly shifts toward prioritizing his minutes over Ayton’s or Robert Williams’ (19%). The Time Lord’s name has come up in trade rumors recently, and he may be easier to move than Ayton, even with the medical question marks. Portland is another team that plays three games during Week 14, beginning with the Bucks on Tuesday. Clingan doesn’t offer much value as a scorer, but the rebounding and rim protection make him worth adding now instead of waiting to see how Portland’s front office handles the trade deadline before making a move.

PG/SG Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Coby White has missed Chicago’s last three games with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and this is an injury that may keep him out for a while. Lonzo Ball (19%) has been the replacement in the starting lineup, and he’s averaged nearly 25 minutes per game over the past week. While the points and percentages haven’t been good, the 3-pointers, assists, and steals make Lonzo worthy of a look in deep leagues. Ayo Dosunmu (26%) was outstanding earlier this season, but that was before he suffered a calf injury that cost him ten games between Christmas and January 15. He’s the one to watch here, as Ayo played 28 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Bulls. The restrictions he was under after returning from the calf injury are loosening up, which may push Dosunmu past Ball among those seeking a replacement for White, even if Ayo continues to come off the bench.

PG/SG Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

In his first game after missing 10 with a lower back strain, Suggs suffered an apparent left knee injury during Saturday’s win over Detroit. The Magic have called it a left quad contusion, and he’s officially questionable for Monday’s game against Miami. If Suggs cannot play, Cole Anthony (18%) would be back on the streaming radar, even with his efficiency issues. Anthony Black (9%) has his offensive efficiency issues, but he has brought a little more defensive production to the table. Hopefully, Suggs can play without problems on Monday because there isn’t much fantasy-wise to like about the other point guard options on the Magic roster.

SF/PF Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

Also injured in Saturday’s Pistons/Magic matchup was Harris, who exited after suffering an apparent head injury. While he did not have to enter the league’s concussion protocol, the veteran forward is questionable for Monday’s game against Cleveland with a post-traumatic injury headache. While rookie Ron Holland II (1%) has seen his minutes increase recently, he remains in the teens. Harris’ injury, whether or not he plays against Cleveland, has placed Malik Beasley (35%) back on the streaming radar for those who were not moved to add him when Jaden Ivey suffered a fractured fibula. Beasley hasn’t been the most consistent player but has provided 9th-round value in 8-cat formats over the past week. The Pistons play four games during Week 14, ending with a Sunday/Monday back-to-back, meaning they’ll play five in eight days.

SF/PF Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Hachimura was held out of the Lakers’ January 25 win over the Warriors with a sore left calf and is questionable for Monday’s game in Charlotte. Dorian Finney-Smith (6%) moved into the starting lineup but offered limited value, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes. While rookie Dalton Knecht (11%) did more scoring than DFS, finishing with 13 points and three 3-pointers, there wasn’t much production outside of those two categories. Neither is a desirable streaming option if Hachimura misses more time.

Something to watch, however, is the play of Jarred Vanderbilt (1%). He made his season debut on Saturday, logging 12 minutes and finishing with two points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Vanderbilt should be well off the fantasy radar, but the defensive upside would make him worth a look in deeper category leagues down the line, potentially for the fantasy playoffs in standard leagues.

PF/C Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Green has missed seven of Golden State’s last eight games, the last four with a strained left calf. He’s expected to be re-evaluated early in Week 14, potentially as soon as Monday. With Jonathan Kuminga also injured, opportunities have opened up for multiple players within the Warriors’ rotation. Moses Moody (7%) has provided 9th-round value in 8-cat formats over the past week, and Brandin Podziemski (42%) returned from an abdominal injury on January 23 against Chicago. While Gui Santos and Quinten Post had their moments recently, both are rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues, and that should not change anytime soon. Golden State plays three games during Week 14, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against the Jazz and Thunder.