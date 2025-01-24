Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Waiver Wired: It’s time to add Kel’El Ware

With the completion of play on January 23, we’re now less than two weeks from the NBA trade deadline. As a result, player availabilities will only be less predictable in some situations, either due to a team’s desire to keep a player healthy or “showcase” him for the rest of the leagues. Add in some key injuries that have opened up opportunities for others, and fantasy managers will have a lot to sift through as they craft their rosters for Week 14 in Yahoo leagues.

Rankings credit: Basketball Monster

Priority Adds

1. Kel’El Ware

2. Jaden McDaniels

3. Nick Richards

4. Spencer Dinwiddie

5. Jeremy Sochan

6. Toumani Camara

7. Tari Eason

8. Derrick Jones Jr.

9. Nick Smith Jr.

10. Luke Kennard

SF/PF Jeremy Sochan (45%), San Antonio Spurs

Sochan returned from a back injury on January 23, playing 18 minutes off the bench in a win over the Pacers. While San Antonio has long taken the conservative approach in working injured players back into the rotation, that didn’t keep Sochan from having a productive day in Paris. Shooting 6-of-9 from the field, he tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one 3-pointer. Stephon Castle may remain the starter for now, but that shouldn’t keep Sochan from providing solid value now that he’s healthy. And he isn’t going to put up zeroes in the defensive stats very often.

SF/PF Tari Eason (45%), Houston Rockets

Eason returned from a lingering left leg injury on January 16 and has played in each of Houston’s four games since. A double-digit scorer in three of those four contests, he’s averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.3 3-pointers, shooting 48.6% from the field. Eason’s leg injury can make him a risky “add” for some, but the ability to impact games off the makes him worth the risk. The more significant concern in the short term is the Monday/Tuesday back-to-back (at BOS, at ATL) that Houston plays to begin Week 14.

C Nick Richards (42%), Phoenix Suns

While he hasn’t been able to duplicate his 21-point, 11-rebound performance in his Suns’ debut on January 18 in Detroit, Richards is in a position where he needs to be rostered in standard leagues. He did grab 15 rebounds in Phoenix’s January 22 win over the Nets, and even with Richards playing 22 minutes in his two starts, where else will the Suns turn? Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro haven’t done much in their minutes, and it’s fair to wonder if Jusuf Nurkic has played his last game in a Suns uniform. And with the Suns playing four games during Week 14, now is a good time to hop onto the Richards bandwagon.

C Kel’El Ware (41%), Miami Heat

While most of the fantasy-related attention during Jimmy Butler’s first suspension was on the wings, Ware has emerged as a rookie worth rostering in standard leagues. Over the past week, he has averaged 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 3-pointers in 30.8 minutes per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. And he’s started the last two games alongside Bam Adebayo, most recently accounting for 22 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in a January 23 loss to Milwaukee. Not only will Ware have value in the short term, but he’ll be impactful for the rest of the season.

SF/PF Jaden McDaniels (38%), Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota losing Donte DiVincenzo to a Grade 3 sprained toe resulted in Mike Conley returning to the starting lineup. However, given Conley’s lack of offensive production, DiVincenzo’s absence has also opened things up for McDaniels. While making a significant jump offensively in a lineup that includes Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle is difficult, the Timberwolves wing can offset that with increased defensive production. Over the past week, McDaniels has averaged 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while improving his offensive output (15.3 ppg). Fantasy managers would be right to question what McDaniels can do offensively for the long haul, but the defensive ability makes him well worth the risk.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (24%), Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks may not have Luka Doncic back on the court until around the All-Star break, which allows low-rostered players like Dinwiddie to have a productive run. The veteran point guard hasn’t always been the best fantasy option, but the opportunity makes Dinwiddie worth the risk in deeper leagues. A 9th-round player over the past week, he finished Dallas’ January 23 win over Oklahoma City with 28 points (11-of-14 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), three assists, and three 3-pointers. Dinwiddie isn’t going to shoot that well consistently, but he should be rostered as long as Doncic is out.

SF/PF Toumani Camara (23%), Portland Trail Blazers

Camara is a starter on a rebuilding team who should be safe from getting shut down later in the season. His season-long fantasy value isn’t much to write about, but the defensive production has been there, especially recently. Camara has accounted for at least one steal and one blocked shot in six straight outings (and reached double figures in scoring in three of those six). There are questions regarding the futures of more established players on the Portland roster ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, but not Camara.

SG/SF Duncan Robinson (19%), Miami Heat

While Jimmy Butler’s return from suspension also resulted in Robinson moving back into the starting lineup, he retained that role for the Heat’s loss in Milwaukee, with Butler serving the first game of his second ban. Robinson didn’t shoot the ball well, going 4-of-13 from the field and scoring 12 points, but the attempts stand out. He’s attempted at least 12 shots in three straight games, the first time he’s done so this season. Robinson remains a specialist in fantasy value, but Miami’s need for spacing (with or without Butler) makes him worthy of a look in deep leagues.

PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. (16%), Charlotte Hornets

It was officially announced on January 23 that Brandon Miller’s right wrist injury will end his season. Smith, Charlotte’s other 2023 first-round pick, has started the Hornets’ last three games, averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 3-pointers, shooting 48.6% from the field. He won’t lack opportunities to prove himself, especially with Charlotte boasting an 11-29 record. The Hornets only trail Chicago by three games in the loss column, but this has not looked like a team that can make a run at a play-in spot on most nights.

SF/PF Derrick Jones Jr. (12%), Los Angeles Clippers

Jones took full advantage of the Clippers playing their January 22 overtime loss to the Celtics without four starters, going off for 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block, and four 3-pointers. “Airplane Mode” would get another start the following night against the Wizards, and he shot 3-of-5 from three and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one blocked shot in 25 minutes. With Kris Dunn dealing with a knee issue, the fifth starter role appears to be Jones’ for now. The increased offensive aggression (double-digit shot attempts in three straight games) gives him a chance of being truly relevant in some fantasy leagues, which was not the case earlier this season.

SG Luke Kennard (11%), Memphis Grizzlies

Kennard has played very well recently, averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.8 3-pointers over the past two weeks. Shooting 56.5% from the field, he has been a 7th-round player during this stretch, according to Basketball Monster. While he may not play the same position as Santi Aldama or Jake LaRavia, their recent absences have freed up additional opportunities for Kennard, and he’s made good use of them. Even with the Grizzlies playing three games during Week 14, he’s worth adding in deep leagues.

SG/SF Moses Moody (9%), Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green’s continued absence with a calf injury has freed up opportunities for other Warriors players, one being Moody. He’s reached double figures in five straight games, and a career-high four blocked shots supplemented his 16-point night in Golden State’s January 23 win over Chicago. High-block nights won’t be the norm for Moody, but that performance may be a sign that he can offer a little more than he has on that end of the floor, especially with Green sidelined. And with Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently speaking positively of Moody’s ability to play the power forward position in some lineups, the opportunities should be there.

SG/SF Vit Krejci (8%), Atlanta Hawks

Krejci has been a starter since early January, filling in for Jalen Johnson and remaining in the lineup after Zaccharie Risacher went down with a strained adductor. The rookie will be re-evaluated on January 28, which means Krejci should stay in the starting five for a few more games (at least). Over the past three weeks, he’s averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.6 3-pointers per game, shooting 52.1% from the field. That’s been suitable for 7th-round value in 9-cat formats. Krejci is worth the risk, especially with the Hawks playing four games during Week 14.