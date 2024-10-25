Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Waiver Wired: It’s Dyson Daniels time

The 2024-25 NBA season finally got underway on Tuesday, meaning fantasy managers are already on the prowl for quality additions. Of course, we’re working with a tiny sample size, as only two teams (Boston and Minnesota) have played multiple games. However, the combination of early rotations and injuries has made some low-rostered players worth a look on the waiver wire. The “Waiver Wired” column will be published every Friday, so you have some potential targets to consider before the next game week.

Priority Adds:

1. Taylor Hendricks

2. Andre Drummond

3. Dyson Daniels

4. Santi Aldama

5. Nick Richards

6. Gradey Dick

7. Caleb Martin

8. Miles McBride

9. Julian Champagnie

10. Tre Mann

Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz (52% rostered, Yahoo)

As was the case at the end of last season, Hendricks has earned a stay in the Jazz starting lineup. While the stat line he recorded in Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies didn’t necessarily jump off the page, the minutes stand out here. Hendricks played 29 minutes, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block, and three 3-pointers. Getting shots in a lineup that includes Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton could prove difficult. Still, Hendricks showed in Utah’s opener that he can provide fantasy value in non-scoring categories. He’s already rostered in some standard leagues, and the percentage should only increase as the season progresses.

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (44%)

Drummond’s an obvious choice, given that there’s still no definitive word on when Joel Embiid (knee) will return to game action. “The Process” did not play at all during the preseason, and the plan is for him to get in a few scrimmages before being cleared. Drummond’s worth rostering until that time comes, especially for managers seeking a player who can help in the field-goal percentage and rebound categories. While he can be a liability in the free-throw percentage category, the positives outweigh the negatives as long as Embiid remains sidelined.

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (40%)

Daniels certainly has his fans within fantasy basketball circles, and his performance on Wednesday against the Nets did nothing to discourage them. He played 35 minutes in the four-point Hawks victory, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, five steals, one block, and two 3-pointers. Of course, we aren’t expecting Daniels to record six defensive contributions regularly, but he’s capable of providing consistent production in the steals and blocks categories. And playing starters’ minutes will only raise his ceiling moving forward. You’d better get Daniels now while he’s still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic (34%)

While he’s had his moments as a pro, availability issues have limited Carter’s fantasy value for most of his career. He remains the starting center in Orlando, but the variety of options at Jamahl Mosley’s disposal does cut into WCJ’s playing time. However, his 14-rebound effort in Orlando’s win over Miami was encouraging, and the Week 2 schedule sets up well as the Magic play four games. There is a back-to-back, with the second game being on the Monday of Week 3, but managers may be able to get solid rebounding value out of Carter for the first three games, at a minimum.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (31%)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is still recovering from a hamstring injury, which means Aldama will fill the void in the starting lineup. He was excellent in Wednesday’s win over Utah, logging 31 minutes and finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, two assists, and five 3-pointers. While there may have been some concern before that game regarding the potential of Brandon Clarke or Jake LaRavia to siphon away minutes from Aldama, that did not happen. Rookie center Zach Edey is the one who took the hit, but foul trouble had a lot to do with him only playing 15 minutes. Aldama’s worth having until Jackson’s cleared to return, as he offers a skill set that none of the other healthy Grizzlies bigs boast.

Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets (24%)

The Hornets may have won their opener in Houston on Wednesday, but they lost Brandon Miller during the first half with a sore hip. He’s already been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Hawks, which makes Mann an even more enticing pickup. He played 29 minutes off the bench in Houston, shooting 8-of-16 from the field and finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, one assist, one block, and four 3-pointers. Expecting this level of production from Mann semi-regularly would be a bit much, but he’s the most explosive offensive option in the Hornets bench. With Miller sidelined, there will be an even greater need for Mann’s offensive ability.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (20%)

The Raptors could be without two projected starters on Friday, as RJ Barrett (shoulder) and Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) are doubtful for their game against the 76ers. The absence of the latter likely impacts Ochai Agbaji more regarding the starting lineup, with Dick’s shooting ability likely keeping him with the first unit once everyone is healthy. The circumstances make him worthy of consideration for being pulled off the waiver wire, especially in deeper leagues. Dick didn’t have a great night in Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Cavaliers, shooting 5-of-13 from the field and finishing with 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and two 3-pointers. However, Toronto’s roster and likely status as a rebuilding team boost Gradey’s value.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks (17%)

While the Knicks added two marquee players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, those moves (and Isaiah Harteinstein leaving in free agency) trimmed Tom Thibodeau’s bench considerably. And with Landry Shamet suffering a dislocated shoulder during the preseason, McBride is an even more critical supplementary option. Rostering bench players can be tricky, but Deuce is worth the risk, especially in deep leagues. The negative for Week 2 is the schedule, as the Knicks only play three games, beginning with the Cavaliers on Monday.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (16%)

Like Philadelphia, the Hornets are patiently awaiting the return of their starting center. Mark Williams (foot), who only played 19 games last season, does not have a concrete timeline. As a result, Richards is a more appealing option in deep leagues than he’d typically be. The performance in Houston (six points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two blocks in 24 minutes) wasn’t great, but that can partially be attributed to Richards getting into early foul trouble. As a starter last season, Richards averaged a little over 2.5 fouls per game while being whistled for four or more on 11 occasions (with no disqualifications). Based on the track record, Wednesday’s five-foul night isn’t the norm for Richards. Stream away.

Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers (9%)

Martin may have come off the bench in Philadelphia’s loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, but Nick Nurse’s words before the game make him worth a look if he’s on the waiver wire. The 76ers coach labeled Martin one of the team’s five best players, saying he was bringing Caleb off the bench to spark the second unit. Also of note was the statement that he’ll play “starter type” minutes.

Nurse says that he thinks Caleb Martin is “definitely” one of their top five players and bringing him off of the bench is about the energy he brings and the look it gives them. Still expects him to play starter type minutes https://t.co/OPKD2nSnvt — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 23, 2024

Martin played 37 minutes on Wednesday, which may hold steady as long as the 76ers remain without Embiid and Paul George. Both participated in most of Friday’s practice but will not play in Philadelphia’s next two games. The schedule for Week 2 doesn’t work in Martin’s favor either, with the 76ers not playing their first game until Wednesday against Detroit. But he’s worth a roll of the dice for the quick road trip through Toronto and Indiana to end Week 1.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans (7%)

The Pelicans won their opener on Wednesday but suffered a significant personnel loss, as Dejounte Murray suffered a broken left (non-shooting) hand. He’s out indefinitely, and with Trey Murphy (hamstring) also sidelined, there’s a need for 3-point shooting. The absences may mean more opportunities for Hawkins, who played 28 minutes off the bench against the Bulls. The second-year guard finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block, and three 3-pointers. Getting Zion Williamson (illness) back helps, but he doesn’t offer much value as a perimeter shooter. Hawkins does, so he’s worth a look in deep leagues.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (5%)

Champagnie starting Thursday’s opener for the injured Devin Vassell wasn’t surprising, but there were questions regarding his playing time. He logged 27 minutes in the loss to Dallas, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks, and four 3-pointers. The combination of playing time and production makes Champagnie a solid pickup, even with the Spurs only playing one more game this week (Saturday vs. Houston). They’ll play four games in Week 2, and with Vassell not expected back until November (he’ll be re-evaluated on November 1), Champagnie will have the ability to string some games together as a starter.