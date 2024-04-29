2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles

This draft was yet another certified banger from Howie Roseman. Mitchell was ranked as the top cornerback and No. 2 defender on Arif Hasan’s Big Board . The Big Board is a consensus of other rankings from around the industry and does a good job of predicting when players will be drafted. For the most part, when a player falls below their Big Board rank, it’s safe to call them a value.

Mitchell was Pro Football Focus’s No. 1 ranked cornerback in coverage in the country in 2022 and ranked second in 2023. He allowed .6 yards per coverage snap in his final two seasons. He has the No. 11 player on the Big Board and Roseman got him at pick 22.

I chose to only include one player per team, but Cooper DeJean gets an honorable mention here. DeJean is a versatile defensive back who can play anywhere in the secondary. The Eagles got him 18 picks after his Big Board rank. Having Mitchell already locked into a starting role will also allow Philly to deploy DeJean in a variety of roles as a rookie. The pair of great cornerback values earned the Eagles an A grade in Eric Froton’s NFC Draft Grades .

Johnny Newton, DT, Commannders

Newton was a top-notch defensive tackle with first-round grades on most big boards. Per PFF, ranked top-five among P5 defensive linemen in pressures and hurries in 2023 and 2022. His sack total increased every year at Illinois, peaking at 7.5 in his senior season. As an interior pass-rusher, his numbers are among the best you’ll find. Newton will play a rotational pass-rush role as a rookie but will have no problem making an impact out of the gates.

Which NFL team targeted college production with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft?



The Commanders, Broncos, Eagles, Bills & Raiders first seven picks all averaged at least a 72 NGS production score.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Commanders valued college production more than any other team in this draft class. The scouting and draft evaluation process is long and complicated, but betting on the guys who have already shown that they can win on the field at one level seems like a simple way to score some easy wins via the draft. To quote Moneyball, “He gets on base.”

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, Chiefs

BYU’s tackle received some first-round buzz leading into the draft but ultimately tumbled out of night one and past the second round. The Chiefs, rumored to be interested in offensive tackles in the first round, eventually swooped in to end his fall at pick No. 63. Suamataia was a five-star recruit at Oregon but didn’t see much playing time until he transferred to BYU. Per PFF, he earned a top-10 pass-blocking grade among all college tackles last year. At 6’5/326, Suamataia has adequate left tackle size. His athleticism puts his potential over the top.

Kingsley Suamataia is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.35 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 86 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/G3aCo08oBt pic.twitter.com/jwhYKCHWo4 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

Suamataia started on both sides of the line during his two years at BYU. He could replace Wanya Morris at left tackle or be an option at right tackle if Jawaan Taylor continues to struggle.

Payton Wilson, LB, Pittsburgh

Another “gets on base” pick, Wilson checks every box but comes with more than his fair share of red flags. In his first season of college football, Wilson led NC State in tackles (69). He broke up three passes and logged five TFLs. His production ballooned from there and he would top 100 tackles in two of his next three healthy seasons. Wilson tallied six sacks, 17.5 TFLs, and three interceptions in his final season. He also destroyed the combine, running a 4.43 Forty at 6’4/233. For reference, Saquon Barkley clocked a 4.40 at the same weight. Wilson crushed the remaining drills at the combine as well.

Wilson fell partially because of his lengthy injury history. He tore his ACL in his senior season of high school and re-injured his knee before his freshman season, delaying the start of his college career by a year. He also suffered multiple shoulder injuries, one of which cost him the majority of the 2021 season. Wilson is far from a perfect prospect, but his biggest issues aren’t on the field. The Steelers landed him with the No. 98 pick.

Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

Franklin will be a big faller in my dynasty rankings after going from a first-round hopeful to an early Day Three selection, but the Broncos got a screaming value to open the final day of the draft. Franklin was productive as a sophomore at Oregon and took his game to new heights in 2023, totaling 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 grabs. He earned a 31 percent dominator rating while playing alongside future NFL receivers and averaged an elite 3.3 yards per route run. He came in at 6’2/176 at the combine and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. That’s a strong time, but many expected him to be a bit heavier, slightly faster, or a combination of the two. He will be an outside Z receiver in the NFL. Franklin’s connection with Denver’s first-round pick, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, will help him hit the ground running as a rookie.

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

Moving to a dynasty riser, the Chargers added Vidal with the 181st pick. He finished top-two in the country in:



Rush attempts - 297

Rush yards - 1,661

Missed tackles forced - 94

Yards after contact - 1,056

Vidal was also a solid pass-catcher, averaging over 20 grabs per season throughout his college career. He was a good athlete on tape, but that can be misleading for players going up against Group of Five competition. Vidal quieted those concerns at the combine with an 8.88 RAS.

Vidal is joining a Los Angeles backfield currently staffed by a pair of Baltimore castoffs, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Despite being a late-round pick, Vidal is my bet to lead the team in rushing yards in 2024.

Jaheim Bell, TE, New England Patriots

One of the biggest steals of the draft by raw pick value, Bell was ranked as the No. 149 player on Hasan’s Big Board. The Florida State alum sat at 155 on PFF’s big board. He heard his name called at pick No. 231. His path to the NFL was an odd but fascinating one. Bell began his career at South Carolina. He broke out in his second season with a 40/497/5 receiving line. His 11.8 yards after the catch per reception are still the most in a single season by a tight end with 40 or more targets. PFF has this data going back to 2014. As a junior, the Gamecocks moved him to a part-time role at running back because of injuries in their backfield. He rushed for 261 yards and three scores on 76 carries before transferring to FSU. Bell seamlessly moved back to a full-time role at tight end and went for 503 yards on 39 grabs in his final season.

@FSUFootball "tight end" Jaheim Bell is fun to watch w/ how he's used in the offense —- ultimate weapon (please let the right team draft him 🙏🏾)



▪️Can play RB, FB, TE, WR, slot wr

▪️Run after catch 👌

▪️Explosive straight ahead

▪️Can break ya ankles or truck u



let's talk 👇 pic.twitter.com/Jc2rhIYZSj — Lawrence Jackson Jr. 🃏 (@LordDontLose) February 27, 2024

At 6’2/241, there aren’t many tight ends who look like Bell in the NFL. He could ultimately top out as an H-back, or he could be Jordan Reed. As a seventh-round pick, I love the gamble on that kind of upside.