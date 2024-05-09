Matthew Berry’s early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my early 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.
While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.
These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!
QB Rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|IND
|6
|C.J Stroud
|QB
|HOU
|7
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|8
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARI
|9
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|GB
|11
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|CHI
|12
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|13
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|WSH
|14
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|ATL
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|17
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LAR
|19
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|NYJ
|21
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|22
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|TB
|23
|Bryce Young
|QB
|CAR
|24
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|MIN
|25
|Geno Smith
|QB
|SEA
|26
|Will Levis
|QB
|TEN
|27
|Drake Maye
|QB
|NE
|28
|Derek Carr
|QB
|NO
|29
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|30
|Bo Nix
|QB
|DEN
RB Rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|PHI
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|LAR
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|GB
|9
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|JAX
|10
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|MIA
|11
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|BAL
|12
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|HOU
|13
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|KC
|14
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|15
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|16
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|SEA
|17
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|18
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|MIN
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|20
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|21
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|WSH
|22
|David Montgomery
|RB
|DET
|23
|Zamir White
|RB
|LV
|24
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|CHI
|25
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|26
|Najee Harris
|RB
|PIT
|27
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|28
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|TEN
|29
|Zack Moss
|RB
|CIN
|30
|Jonathan Brooks
|RB
|CAR
|31
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
|32
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|33
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|WSH
|34
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|NYG
|35
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|36
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|LAC
|37
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|38
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|39
|Trey Benson
|RB
|ARI
|40
|Blake Corum
|RB
|LAR
|41
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|42
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|CLE
|43
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|MIN
|44
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|DAL
|45
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|46
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|NE
|47
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|CHI
|48
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|NO
|49
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ATL
|50
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|LAC
|51
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|DEN
|52
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|MIA
|53
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|CHI
|54
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|GB
|55
|Ray Davis
|RB
|BUF
|56
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|BAL
|57
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|HOU
|58
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|LAC
|59
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|NYG
|60
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|TB
WR Rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|6
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|LAR
|7
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|10
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|11
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|12
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|ARI
|13
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|14
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|15
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|16
|DJ Moore
|WR
|CHI
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|23
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|NYG
|24
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|CHI
|26
|Tank Dell
|WR
|HOU
|27
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|JAX
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|29
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|30
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|31
|George Pickens
|WR
|PIT
|32
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|33
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|TEN
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WSH
|35
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|TEN
|36
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|CAR
|37
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|38
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|KC
|39
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|40
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|41
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|LAC
|42
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|CHI
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|KC
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|45
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|46
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|BUF
|47
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|48
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|49
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|BUF
|50
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|CLE
|51
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|52
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|LV
|53
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|54
|Mike Williams
|WR
|NYJ
|55
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|LAC
|56
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|BUF
|57
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|JAX
|58
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|NO
|59
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|GB
|60
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|ATL
TE Rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|2
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|3
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|4
|Trey McBride
|TE
|ARI
|5
|Evan Engram
|TE
|JAX
|6
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|8
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|DAL
|10
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLE
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|12
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|14
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|LV
|15
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|18
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|19
|Cade Otton
|TE
|TB
|20
|Noah Fant
|TE
|SEA
|21
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|TEN
|22
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|WSH
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|NYJ
|24
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|GB
|25
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|GB
|26
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|BAL
|27
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|MIA
|28
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|CIN
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|DEN
|30
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|IND