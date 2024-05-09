Matthew Berry’s early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Published May 9, 2024 09:55 AM
Williams tops Berry's post draft QB Love/Hate
May 2, 2024 01:15 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss quarterback rankings following the 2024 NFL Draft, including Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my early 2024 positional rankings for PPR leagues.

While these rankings are intended for PPR leagues, a switch to half PPR or standard scoring would not result in many major changes. Non-pass catching RBs such as Derrick Henry or David Montgomery would move up slightly while Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler may drop a couple spots, but overall, most players would not see a significant change in value.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, they can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

I’ll continue to adjust these ranks as news comes out so definitely keep checking back in for the latest updates. And in the meantime let me know who you think I’m either too low or too high on for this upcoming season!

QB Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Josh AllenQBBUF
2Jalen HurtsQBPHI
3Lamar JacksonQBBAL
4Patrick MahomesQBKC
5Anthony RichardsonQBIND
6C.J StroudQBHOU
7Joe BurrowQBCIN
8Kyler MurrayQBARI
9Dak PrescottQBDAL
10Jordan LoveQBGB
11Caleb WilliamsQBCHI
12Brock PurdyQBSF
13Jayden DanielsQBWSH
14Trevor LawrenceQBJAX
15Kirk CousinsQBATL
16Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
17Jared GoffQBDET
18Matthew StaffordQBLAR
19Justin HerbertQBLAC
20Aaron RodgersQBNYJ
21Deshaun WatsonQBCLE
22Baker MayfieldQBTB
23Bryce YoungQBCAR
24J.J. McCarthyQBMIN
25Geno SmithQBSEA
26Will LevisQBTEN
27Drake MayeQBNE
28Derek CarrQBNO
29Daniel JonesQBNYG
30Bo NixQBDEN

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate post 2024 NFL Draft

RB Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Christian McCaffreyRBSF
2Breece HallRBNYJ
3Bijan RobinsonRBATL
4Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
5Saquon BarkleyRBPHI
6Jonathan TaylorRBIND
7Kyren WilliamsRBLAR
8Josh JacobsRBGB
9Travis Etienne Jr.RBJAX
10De’Von AchaneRBMIA
11Derrick HenryRBBAL
12Joe MixonRBHOU
13Isiah PachecoRBKC
14Rachaad WhiteRBTB
15James CookRBBUF
16Kenneth Walker IIIRBSEA
17Alvin KamaraRBNO
18Aaron JonesRBMIN
19Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
20James ConnerRBARI
21Brian Robinson Jr.RBWSH
22David MontgomeryRBDET
23Zamir WhiteRBLV
24D’Andre SwiftRBCHI
25Jaylen WarrenRBPIT
26Najee HarrisRBPIT
27Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
28Tony PollardRBTEN
29Zack MossRBCIN
30Jonathan BrooksRBCAR
31Raheem MostertRBMIA
32Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
33Austin EkelerRBWSH
34Devin SingletaryRBNYG
35Nick ChubbRBCLE
36Gus EdwardsRBLAC
37Chase BrownRBCIN
38Ezekiel ElliottRBDAL
39Trey BensonRBARI
40Blake CorumRBLAR
41Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
42Jerome FordRBCLE
43Ty ChandlerRBMIN
44Rico DowdleRBDAL
45Chuba HubbardRBCAR
46Antonio GibsonRBNE
47Khalil HerbertRBCHI
48Kendre MillerRBNO
49Tyler AllgeierRBATL
50J.K. DobbinsRBLAC
51Jaleel McLaughlinRBDEN
52Jaylen WrightRBMIA
53Roschon JohnsonRBCHI
54MarShawn LloydRBGB
55Ray DavisRBBUF
56Keaton MitchellRBBAL
57Dameon PierceRBHOU
58Kimani VidalRBLAC
59Tyrone Tracy Jr.RBNYG
60Bucky IrvingRBTB

RELATED: Bold fantasy predictions for 2024 NFL Draft class

WR Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1CeeDee LambWRDAL
2Tyreek HillWRMIA
3Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
4Justin JeffersonWRMIN
5Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
6Puka NacuaWRLAR
7A.J. BrownWRPHI
8Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
9Drake LondonWRATL
10Chris OlaveWRNO
11Nico CollinsWRHOU
12Marvin Harrison Jr.WRARI
13Brandon AiyukWRSF
14Davante AdamsWRLV
15Mike EvansWRTB
16DJ MooreWRCHI
17Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
18Stefon DiggsWRBUF
19Deebo SamuelWRSF
20DK MetcalfWRSEA
21Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
22DeVonta SmithWRPHI
23Malik NabersWRNYG
24Cooper KuppWRLAR
25Keenan AllenWRCHI
26Tank DellWRHOU
27Christian KirkWRJAX
28Zay FlowersWRBAL
29Tee HigginsWRCIN
30Amari CooperWRCLE
31George PickensWRPIT
32Rashee RiceWRKC
33Calvin RidleyWRTEN
34Terry McLaurinWRWSH
35DeAndre HopkinsWRTEN
36Diontae JohnsonWRCAR
37Jayden ReedWRGB
38Marquise BrownWRKC
39Jordan AddisonWRMIN
40Chris GodwinWRTB
41Ladd McConkeyWRLAC
42Rome OdunzeWRCHI
43Xavier WorthyWRKC
44Courtland SuttonWRDEN
45Brian Thomas Jr.WRJAX
46Keon ColemanWRBUF
47Christian WatsonWRGB
48Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
49Curtis SamuelWRBUF
50Jerry JeudyWRCLE
51Tyler LockettWRSEA
52Jakobi MeyersWRLV
53Jameson WilliamsWRDET
54Mike WilliamsWRNYJ
55Josh PalmerWRLAC
56Khalil ShakirWRBUF
57Gabe DavisWRJAX
58Rashid ShaheedWRNO
59Romeo DoubsWRGB
60Darnell MooneyWRATL

TE Rankings

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Sam LaPortaTEDET
2Travis KelceTEKC
3Mark AndrewsTEBAL
4Trey McBrideTEARI
5Evan EngramTEJAX
6Dalton KincaidTEBUF
7Kyle PittsTEATL
8George KittleTESF
9Jake FergusonTEDAL
10David NjokuTECLE
11Dallas GoedertTEPHI
12T.J. HockensonTEMIN
13Dalton SchultzTEHOU
14Brock BowersTELV
15Cole KmetTECHI
16Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
17Juwan JohnsonTENO
18Hunter HenryTENE
19Cade OttonTETB
20Noah FantTESEA
21Chigoziem OkonkwoTETEN
22Ben SinnottTEWSH
23Tyler ConklinTENYJ
24Tucker KraftTEGB
25Luke MusgraveTEGB
26Isaiah LikelyTEBAL
27Jonnu SmithTEMIA
28Mike GesickiTECIN
29Greg DulcichTEDEN
30Jelani WoodsTEIND
Mentions
