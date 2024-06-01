Watch Now
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
The Live From crew discuss the pros and cons of skipping college to turn professional, analyzing why it could benefit amateur golfers to spend time in college before becoming a professional athlete.
The Live From crew discuss the pros and cons of skipping college to turn professional, analyzing why it could benefit amateur golfers to spend time in college before becoming a professional athlete.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Relive some of the best shots from Round 2 of the U.S. Women's Open, where Wichanee Meechai leads after Friday's play.
Korda misses the cut at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda speaks with the media after missing the cut in Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she "couldn't get anything going."
Expect hole No. 6 to cause ‘drama’ during USWO
Mel Reid brings us to hole No. 6 at Lancaster Country Club, where she expects plenty of "drama" to unfold during Rounds 3 and 4 at the U.S. Women's Open.
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
Andrea Lee speaks with Live From about her Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she fought through an "up and down" day to produce a performance she was "proud" of.
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
Wichanee Meechai recaps her impressive Round 2 outing at the U.S. Women's Open, where she finished atop the leaderboard after focusing on "having fun" on the course.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2
Relive some of Friday's featured group's biggest moments, with memorable shots from Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang and more in Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open.
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda
Michelle Wie West joins Mike Tirico during the 2024 U.S. Women's Open to explain what life is like as an in-demand golfer like Nelly Korda, who also balances media and the fans outside of playing.