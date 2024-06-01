 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
‘That’s crazy,’ says one driver about notion NASCAR could deny Kyle Larson a waiver
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Casey Cochran in the clouds.JPG
LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown: Jett Lawrence, Casey Cochran set fast times
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_ten_medvedev_240601.jpg
Highlights: Medvedev edges Machac in Round 3
nbc_ten_sabalenka_240601__623024.jpg
Highlights: Sabalenka dispatches Badosa
oly_gria_uschampssimonebilesv2_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
‘That’s crazy,’ says one driver about notion NASCAR could deny Kyle Larson a waiver
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Fox Raceway Casey Cochran in the clouds.JPG
LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 2 from Hangtown: Jett Lawrence, Casey Cochran set fast times
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_ten_medvedev_240601.jpg
Highlights: Medvedev edges Machac in Round 3
nbc_ten_sabalenka_240601__623024.jpg
Highlights: Sabalenka dispatches Badosa
oly_gria_uschampssimonebilesv2_240531.jpg
Biles leads at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?

June 1, 2024 12:33 PM
The Live From crew discuss the pros and cons of skipping college to turn professional, analyzing why it could benefit amateur golfers to spend time in college before becoming a professional athlete.
nbc_golf_lfuswo_talleydiscussion_240601.jpg
7:10
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
imageID_23432502_copy.jpg
2:10
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_nellykorda_240531.jpg
2:37
Korda misses the cut at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_melreidholesix_240531.jpg
2:18
Expect hole No. 6 to cause ‘drama’ during USWO
nbc_golf_lf_andrealeeintvandanalysis_240531.jpg
6:45
Lee details ‘up and down’ Round 2 in Lancaster
nbc_golf_lf_meechaianalysisandintv_240531.jpg
5:38
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswomensopenrd2hlV2_240531__265757.jpg
12:48
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_usword2featuredgroups_240531.jpg
13:08
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_westonkorda_240531.jpg
1:19
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda
nbc_golf_roseonolympicgolf_240531.jpg
2:05
Rose: Team golf in Olympics would be ‘phenomenal’
