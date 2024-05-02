Watch Now
Bold predictions for 2024 NFL Draft Class
The FFHH crew give their bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft Class, including Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott outscoring Las Vegas Raiders rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers in fantasy football.
Best bets for 150th Kentucky Derby
Drew Dinsick joins the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew to preview the field in the 150th Kentucky Derby, discussing how to bet the favorite Fierceness on Saturday.
McConkey leads Berry’s post draft WR Love/Hate
The FFHH crew discuss where the top rookie wide receivers stand following the 2024 NFL Draft, analyzing why Ladd McConkey is in a great spot in Los Angeles with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Williams tops Berry’s post draft QB Love/Hate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss quarterback rankings following the 2024 NFL Draft, including Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.
Berry’s RB Love/Hate: Williams’ stock post draft
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the running back position following the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting why Kyren Williams' stock is trending down after the addition of Blake Corum.
NFL draft fantasy winners: Worthy, McCarthy
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight several of the biggest winners in fantasy football from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey and more.
Best Day 3 picks: Franklin, Tracy Jr., Johnson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review their favorite Day 3 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Troy Franklin to the Broncos and a pair of smart picks by the Giants.
McCaffrey an intriguing fantasy piece with WAS
The FFHH crew discuss Luke McCaffrey being drafted by the Washington Commanders, breaking down why the wide receiver has loads of potential in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
McMillan is a long-term fantasy play with Bucs
The Happy Hour crew discuss Jalen McMillan's fit in a crowded Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room.
Lloyd gives Packers a ‘change of pace’ RB
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to MarShawn Lloyd being selected by the Green Bay Packers and discuss the fantasy implications of the third-round draft pick.
Wilson can ‘contribute right away’ for Steelers
The Happy Hour crew react to Roman Wilson being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how the 2024 National Champion can contribute in a run-heavy Arthur Smith offense.
Corum pick creates complicated LAR backfield
The FFHH crew break down Blake Corum's fit in the Los Angeles Rams' backfield, questioning how the move impacts Kyren Williams going forward.