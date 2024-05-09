Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to include my top 100 players overall and eventually a complete top 200.

Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

RANK PREV PLAYER POS POS RK TEAM 1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB RB1 SF 2 (↑) 3 CeeDee Lamb WR WR1 DAL 3 (↓) 2 Tyreek Hill WR WR2 MIA 4 4 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR3 CIN 5 5 Justin Jefferson WR WR4 MIN 6 (↑) 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR5 DET 7 (↓) 6 Breece Hall RB RB2 NYJ 8 (↓) 7 Bijan Robinson RB RB3 ATL 9 (↑) 11 Puka Nacua WR WR6 LAR 10 (↑) 12 A.J. Brown WR WR7 PHI 11 (↑) 13 Garrett Wilson WR WR8 NYJ 12 (↓) 10 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB4 DET 13 (↑) 14 Saquon Barkley RB RB5 PHI 14 (↑) 15 Jonathan Taylor RB RB6 IND 15 (↑) 16 Drake London WR WR9 ATL 16 (↓) 9 Kyren Williams RB RB7 LAR 17 (↑) 20 Chris Olave WR WR10 NO 18 (↑) NA Marvin Harrison Jr. WR WR11 ARI 19 (↓) 17 Brandon Aiyuk WR WR12 SF 20 (↑) 23 Nico Collins WR WR13 HOU 21 (↓) 18 Josh Jacobs RB RB8 GB 22 (↓) 19 Travis Etienne Jr. RB RB9 JAX 23 (↓) 21 Davante Adams WR WR14 LV 24 (↑) 41 De’Von Achane RB RB10 MIA 25 (↓) 22 Mike Evans WR WR15 TB 26 26 DJ Moore WR WR16 CHI 27 27 Michael Pittman Jr. WR WR17 IND 28 28 Stefon Diggs WR WR18 BUF 29 (↑) 30 Deebo Samuel WR WR19 SF 30 (↑) 31 Jaylen Waddle WR WR20 MIA 31 (↓) 24 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF 32 32 Derrick Henry RB RB11 BAL 33 (↑) 34 DK Metcalf WR WR21 SEA 34 (↑) 38 DeVonta Smith WR WR22 PHI 35 (↓) 25 Jalen Hurts QB QB2 PHI 36 36 Sam LaPorta TE TE1 DET 37 (↓) 33 Joe Mixon RB RB12 HOU 38 (↑) NA Malik Nabers WR WR23 NYG 39 (↑) 44 Cooper Kupp WR WR24 LAR 40 (↓) 35 Lamar Jackson QB QB3 BAL 41 (↓) 39 Isiah Pacheco RB RB13 KC 42 (↓) 40 Rachaad White RB RB14 TB 43 43 Keenan Allen WR WR25 CHI 44 (↓) 37 James Cook RB RB15 BUF 45 (↓) 42 Patrick Mahomes QB QB4 KC 46 (↑) 47 Travis Kelce TE TE2 KC 47 (↑) 49 Tank Dell WR WR26 HOU 48 (↑) 50 Zay Flowers WR WR27 BAL 49 (↓) 45 Tee Higgins WR WR28 CIN 50 (↓) 48 Mark Andrews TE TE3 BAL

*Fell out of Top 50: Browns WR Amari Cooper (previously No. 46), Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (previously No. 29)