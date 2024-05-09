Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings
With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to include my top 100 players overall and eventually a complete top 200.
Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings
|RANK
|PREV
|PLAYER
|POS
|POS RK
|TEAM
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|RB1
|SF
|2 (↑)
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|WR1
|DAL
|3 (↓)
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|WR2
|MIA
|4
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|WR3
|CIN
|5
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|WR4
|MIN
|6 (↑)
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|WR5
|DET
|7 (↓)
|6
|Breece Hall
|RB
|RB2
|NYJ
|8 (↓)
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|RB3
|ATL
|9 (↑)
|11
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|WR6
|LAR
|10 (↑)
|12
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|WR7
|PHI
|11 (↑)
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|WR8
|NYJ
|12 (↓)
|10
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|RB4
|DET
|13 (↑)
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|RB5
|PHI
|14 (↑)
|15
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|RB6
|IND
|15 (↑)
|16
|Drake London
|WR
|WR9
|ATL
|16 (↓)
|9
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|RB7
|LAR
|17 (↑)
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|WR10
|NO
|18 (↑)
|NA
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|WR11
|ARI
|19 (↓)
|17
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|WR12
|SF
|20 (↑)
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|WR13
|HOU
|21 (↓)
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|RB8
|GB
|22 (↓)
|19
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|RB9
|JAX
|23 (↓)
|21
|Davante Adams
|WR
|WR14
|LV
|24 (↑)
|41
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|RB10
|MIA
|25 (↓)
|22
|Mike Evans
|WR
|WR15
|TB
|26
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|WR16
|CHI
|27
|27
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|WR17
|IND
|28
|28
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|WR18
|BUF
|29 (↑)
|30
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|WR19
|SF
|30 (↑)
|31
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|WR20
|MIA
|31 (↓)
|24
|Josh Allen
|QB
|QB1
|BUF
|32
|32
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|RB11
|BAL
|33 (↑)
|34
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|WR21
|SEA
|34 (↑)
|38
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|WR22
|PHI
|35 (↓)
|25
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|QB2
|PHI
|36
|36
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|TE1
|DET
|37 (↓)
|33
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|RB12
|HOU
|38 (↑)
|NA
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|WR23
|NYG
|39 (↑)
|44
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|WR24
|LAR
|40 (↓)
|35
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|QB3
|BAL
|41 (↓)
|39
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|RB13
|KC
|42 (↓)
|40
|Rachaad White
|RB
|RB14
|TB
|43
|43
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|WR25
|CHI
|44 (↓)
|37
|James Cook
|RB
|RB15
|BUF
|45 (↓)
|42
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|QB4
|KC
|46 (↑)
|47
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|TE2
|KC
|47 (↑)
|49
|Tank Dell
|WR
|WR26
|HOU
|48 (↑)
|50
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|WR27
|BAL
|49 (↓)
|45
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|WR28
|CIN
|50 (↓)
|48
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|TE3
|BAL
*Fell out of Top 50: Browns WR Amari Cooper (previously No. 46), Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (previously No. 29)