MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Best Bets: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
joshallen.jpg
Matthew Berry’s early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy baseball trade targets: Starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
nbc_pft_patsinterviews_240509.jpg
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews
nbc_pft_tradepursuitsformaye_240509.jpg
Patriots ‘trusted our own evaluations’ of Maye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry's Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

  
Published May 9, 2024 09:48 AM
Berry's RB Love/Hate: Williams' stock post draft
May 2, 2024 01:11 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the running back position following the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting why Kyren Williams' stock is trending down after the addition of Blake Corum.

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season

These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to include my top 100 players overall and eventually a complete top 200.

Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

RANKPREVPLAYERPOSPOS RKTEAM
11Christian McCaffreyRBRB1SF
2 (↑)3CeeDee LambWRWR1DAL
3 (↓)2Tyreek HillWRWR2MIA
44Ja’Marr ChaseWRWR3CIN
55Justin JeffersonWRWR4MIN
6 (↑)8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRWR5DET
7 (↓)6Breece HallRBRB2NYJ
8 (↓)7Bijan RobinsonRBRB3ATL
9 (↑)11Puka NacuaWRWR6LAR
10 (↑)12A.J. BrownWRWR7PHI
11 (↑)13Garrett WilsonWRWR8NYJ
12 (↓)10Jahmyr GibbsRBRB4DET
13 (↑)14Saquon BarkleyRBRB5PHI
14 (↑)15Jonathan TaylorRBRB6IND
15 (↑)16Drake LondonWRWR9ATL
16 (↓)9Kyren WilliamsRBRB7LAR
17 (↑)20Chris OlaveWRWR10NO
18 (↑)NAMarvin Harrison Jr.WRWR11ARI
19 (↓)17Brandon AiyukWRWR12SF
20 (↑)23Nico CollinsWRWR13HOU
21 (↓)18Josh JacobsRBRB8GB
22 (↓)19Travis Etienne Jr.RBRB9JAX
23 (↓)21Davante AdamsWRWR14LV
24 (↑)41De’Von AchaneRBRB10MIA
25 (↓)22Mike EvansWRWR15TB
2626DJ MooreWRWR16CHI
2727Michael Pittman Jr.WRWR17IND
2828Stefon DiggsWRWR18BUF
29 (↑)30Deebo SamuelWRWR19SF
30 (↑)31Jaylen WaddleWRWR20MIA
31 (↓)24Josh AllenQBQB1BUF
3232Derrick HenryRBRB11BAL
33 (↑)34DK MetcalfWRWR21SEA
34 (↑)38DeVonta SmithWRWR22PHI
35 (↓)25Jalen HurtsQBQB2PHI
3636Sam LaPortaTETE1DET
37 (↓)33Joe MixonRBRB12HOU
38 (↑)NAMalik NabersWRWR23NYG
39 (↑)44Cooper KuppWRWR24LAR
40 (↓)35Lamar JacksonQBQB3BAL
41 (↓)39Isiah PachecoRBRB13KC
42 (↓)40Rachaad WhiteRBRB14TB
43 43Keenan AllenWRWR25CHI
44 (↓)37James CookRBRB15BUF
45 (↓)42Patrick MahomesQBQB4KC
46 (↑)47Travis KelceTETE2KC
47 (↑)49Tank DellWRWR26HOU
48 (↑)50Zay FlowersWRWR27BAL
49 (↓)45Tee HigginsWRWR28CIN
50 (↓)48Mark AndrewsTETE3BAL

*Fell out of Top 50: Browns WR Amari Cooper (previously No. 46), Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (previously No. 29)

