 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
What players said Tuesday at PGA: Scottie’s reflection; Spieth’s frustration with media
2024 NBA Playoffs- New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
NBA Best Bets for Game 5: Jalen Brunson Props in Knicks vs Pacers
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Why Scottie Scheffler’s caddie won’t be on the bag for a likely Saturday round at the PGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_spursvmchilites_240514.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37
nbc_pl_haaland2ndgoal_240514.jpg
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
What players said Tuesday at PGA: Scottie’s reflection; Spieth’s frustration with media
2024 NBA Playoffs- New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
NBA Best Bets for Game 5: Jalen Brunson Props in Knicks vs Pacers
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
Why Scottie Scheffler’s caddie won’t be on the bag for a likely Saturday round at the PGA

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
nbc_pl_spursvmchilites_240514.jpg
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37
nbc_pl_haaland2ndgoal_240514.jpg
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions didn't have a choice with Goff extension

May 14, 2024 03:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter analyze the Jared Goff contract extension and why the organization didn't have a choice in extending the veteran quarterback.