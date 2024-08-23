2024 Rotoworld fantasy football mock draft grades

The fantasy football season is officially upon us! Matthew Berry officially announced his 2024 Ride or Die on Fantasy Football Happy Hour during the Rotoworld Draft Marathon on Thursday. The culmination of the day was our annual Rotoworld Mock Draft broadcast where our Rotoworld crew got together with friends from Fantasy Life and Yahoo.

For this exercise, 12 of the finest drafters on the planet gathered to complete a 12-team, full-PPR, 15-round mock draft. Every team was tasked with filling a starting lineup of QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, and six bench spots (no K or DST — apologies to the traditionalists).

With the drafts now concluded, I’ve been tasked with grading the 12 teams that were anonymously submitted to me. Here, I’ll put friendships and a healthy workplace environment on the line, all in the name of letting readers know where our drafters crushed it and where they could’ve improved — at least in my humble opinion.

Without further adieu, let’s dive into these teams and see how things panned out.

Team 1 (Patrick Daugherty — Rotoworld)

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey (SF - RB)

2. (24) DJ Moore (Chi - WR)

3. (25) DK Metcalf (Sea - WR)

4. (48) George Pickens (Pit - WR)

5. (49) Kenneth Walker III (Sea - RB)

6. (72) Christian Watson (GB - WR)

7. (73) Jake Ferguson (Dal - TE)

8. (96) DeAndre Hopkins (Ten - WR)

9. (97) Jonathon Brooks (Car - RB)

10. (120) J.K. Dobbins (LAC - RB)

11. (121) Adonai Mitchell (Ind - WR)

12. (144) Caleb Williams (Chi - QB)

13. (145) Tyler Conklin (NYJ - TE)

14. (168) Jalen McMillan (TB - WR)

15. (169) Dylan Laube (LV - RB)

Team Overview: The draft always feels like it starts on easy mode for anyone picking out of the 1.01 in a PPR league. Christian McCaffery continues to be the correct choice here after the every-down back totaled 2,203 yards from scrimmage and 21 catches in his first full season with the Niners while racking up 67 receptions — something we love in PPR leagues. The wide receiver upside is strong here, with D.J. Moore coming off a career year in which he posted 96-1364-8 in his first year with the Bears. Catching passes from Caleb Williams should work wonders for Moore. He pairs nicely with D.K. Metcalf, who is among the most heavily targeted receivers in the end zone (17 end zone targets in 2023), and consistently flirts with 1,000 receiving yards. Jake Ferguson makes for a solid pick for managers who opt to fade the elite tight ends after he went for 71-761-5 in his first season as a full-time starter, giving this team plenty of PPR upside at each position. The starters are strong, but the depth of this roster concerns me. Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks (ACL) is set to start his career on the IR, and J.K. Dobbins has a lengthy injury history. He’s also coming off a torn Achilles. As strong as the starters are, I’m not sure the players are in place if/when the injuries pile up. Luckily, McCaffrey can cover a lot of trials and tribulations a team faces during the season.

Favorite Pick: Caleb Williams makes for a nice stack with his fellow Bears receiver. I also expect the Bears and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to air it out a ton with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft class. Reports out of training camp have been mostly good for Williams, whose Mahomes-like pocket presence has also been on display in the preseason — although I refuse to get too excited about the preseason. Nevertheless, Williams is a talented player with the offensive weapons around him to flirt with a QB1 fantasy season if he can put it all together in his rookie year. This makes him a potentially strong value as a 12th-round pick, as fading the quarterback position allows you a chance to bake more positional upside into your roster.

Worst Pick: This team needed more receiving upside in the ninth round instead of a rookie running back who will miss at least the first month of the season. While I like the start of Moore and Metcalf, George Pickens could be stuck with bottom-10 quarterback play in a run-heavy Arthur Smith offense, and Christian Watson plays on a Packers team that prides itself on not having a No. 1 receiver. DeAndre Hopkins remains a fine option when healthy, but he’s missed camp time with a knee injury and will face added target competition from Calvin Ridley. I simply would not draft Jonathon Brooks if guys like McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker were already on my roster.

Grade: B-

Team 2 (Scott Pianowski — Yahoo)

1. (2) Tyreek Hill (Mia - WR)

2. (23) Mike Evans (TB - WR)

3. (26) Travis Etienne Jr. (Jax - RB)

4. (47) Zay Flowers (Bal - WR)

5. (50) Tee Higgins (Cin - WR)

6. (71) Najee Harris (Pit - RB)

7. (74) Evan Engram (Jax - TE)

8. (95) Devin Singletary (NYG - RB)

9. (98) Khalil Shakir (Buf - WR)

10. (119) Ezekiel Elliott (Dal - RB)

11. (122) Jordan Love (GB - QB)

12. (143) Trevor Lawrence (Jax - QB)

13. (146) Luke Musgrave (GB - TE)

14. (167) Demarcus Robinson (LAR - WR)

15. (170) Jordan Mason (SF - RB)

Team Overview: Since arriving in Miami in 2022, all Tyreek Hill has done is post 1,700-plus receiving yards in back-to-back years while catching exactly 119 passes in each of those seasons. Hill finished last season as the WR2 in fantasy points per game (23.8), and has seen 170-plus targets in both seasons with the Fins. In other words, he’s a good pick. The wide receivers are strong here. Mike Evans is chasing his 11th-straight 1,000-yard season to “start his career,” and guys like Zay Flowers and Tee Higgins figure to have strong years as the WR2 on their respective teams. Higgins, who is on the franchise tag, may even see a “contract year” bump as he hopes to cash in on free agency next offseason — whether it’s with the Bengals or someone else. Travis Etienne makes for a nice back in this “Hero RB” build and had the third-most opportunities (339) of any running back last season. His teammate, Evan Engram, also led all tight ends in targets (143) and receptions (114) last season, making him a nice option later in PPR leagues. The bench depth concerns me again here. I can’t help but view a second quarterback in a 1QB league as a cap on a team’s potential upside. The same can be said of taking a second tight end. While a solid player, Luke Musgrave serves as little more than injury insurance at a position where most players are created equal after the top four or five guys. Replace Lawrence and Musgrave with another RB or WR; this team could have something.

Favorite Pick: Devin Singletary could prove more valuable to this roster than Najee Harris. Last season, Harris saw most of his pass-catching work vultured by Jaylen Warren. Warren is currently working through a hamstring injury right now, but Cordarrelle Patterson could easily fill that role if Warren were to miss regular-season action. In his first and only season with the Texans last year, Devin Singletary rushed for 216-898-4 while catching 30 passes for 139 scoreless yards. From Weeks 10-18, Singletary averaged 14.3 fantasy points per game and should see the lion’s share of the touches in the Giants’ backfield.

Worst Pick: If it weren’t for Ezekiel Elliott PPR scamming his way to 10.7 fantasy points per game last season, fantasy managers would have him completely off their radar this season. Elliott shockingly finished as the 13th-most heavily targeted running back in football last season. Potential work as a pass-catcher could save his fantasy value again this season, but we shouldn’t expect much from Zeke on the ground. Over the last two seasons, he’s averaged just 3.7 YPC, looking painfully inefficient as a runner. The best-case scenario for Zeke is probably a touchdown-dependent role — a la 2023 Gus Edwards. If he finds the end zone consistently, it will cover a lack of yards. If he doesn’t, he’ll be impossible to trust on a week-to-week basis. With that said, this lineup didn’t need to take that risk with three reliable running backs already locked in.

Grade: B-

Team 3 (Jay Croucher — NBC Sports)

1. (3) CeeDee Lamb (Dal - WR)

2. (22) Isiah Pacheco (KC - RB)

3. (27) Cooper Kupp (LAR - WR)

4. (46) Lamar Jackson (Bal - QB)

5. (51) Joe Mixon (Hou - RB)

6. (70) James Conner (Ari - RB)

7. (75) Alvin Kamara (NO - RB)

8. (94) David Njoku (Cle - TE)

9. (99) Rashid Shaheed (NO - WR)

10. (118) Joshua Palmer (LAC - WR)

11. (123) Josh Downs (Ind - WR)

12. (142) Dalton Schultz (Hou - TE)

13. (147) DeMario Douglas (NE - WR)

14. (166) Tua Tagovailoa (Mia - QB)

15. (171) Audric Estime (Den - RB)

Team Overview: I’m a firm believer in never drafting scared, so I have no problem with CeeDee Lamb here. Assuming the Cowboys work out Lamb’s contract before the start of the season, last year’s receptions leader (135) and WR1 in fantasy points per game (24.0) makes for a fine pick at 1.03. Isiah Pacheco, who I risked putting in this year’s Shy Away article, finished last season as the RB14 in fantasy points per game, is a nice player but could be getting drafted near his ceiling. If he sees more than the nine green zone (rushes inside the five-yard line) carries he saw in 2023, Pacheco could easily outperform his ADP, but the Chiefs understandably have no problem trusting Patrick Mahomes and the passing game to finish drives. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is an obviously strong pick thanks to his rushing upside, and David Njoku is coming off a career year in which he totaled 81-882-6. However, it’s worth noting Njoku’s success was largely fueled by Joe Flacco, who is now with the Colts. This running-back-heavy squad could find itself in need of help at receiver. Cooper Kupp has missed 13 games over the last two seasons with injuries and isn’t getting any younger, and their WR3, Rashid Shaheed, was the WR47 in points per game last year. A wide receiver-heavy approach to close things out was the right move, but the positional depth still looks rather thin.

Favorite Pick: Once he gets past the ankle injury he suffered in training camp, Josh Downs could be a weekly starter in this lineup. As a rookie, Downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game. After averaging 12.2 PPG through the season’s first seven weeks, Downs’ production tailed off in the second half. With that said Downs is a shifty receiver who showed a knack for getting open and creating after the catch — two things he consistently displayed while at UNC.

Worst Pick: This roster presumably will have Isiah Pacheco locked into the starting lineup weekly. Which is fine. What’s not fine is using four top-75 picks on a position that only allows you to start a maximum of three. The seventh-round pick on Alvin Kamara would have been better spent on a receiver like Jayden Reed, who went three picks later. Not to harp on my disdain for backup QBs in a 1QB league, but you don’t draft Lamar Jackson in the fourth round to ever consider benching him. Even as a free player in the 14th round, I prefer to take shots on more positional upside over a backup QB like we see here with Tua Tagovailoa. We can always stream quarterbacks if needed.

Grade: C

Team 4 (Matthew Berry — NBC Sports)

1. (4) Ja’Marr Chase (Cin - WR)

2. (21) Kyren Williams (LAR - RB)

3. (28) Deebo Samuel Sr. (SF - WR)

4. (45) Jalen Hurts (Phi - QB)

5. (52) Mark Andrews (Bal - TE)

6. (69) Chris Godwin (TB - WR)

7. (76) David Montgomery (Det - RB)

8. (93) Jaylen Warren (Pit - RB)

9. (100) Brian Robinson Jr. (Was - RB)

10. (117) Jakobi Meyers (LV - WR)

11. (124) Mike Williams (NYJ - WR)

12. (141) Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG - RB)

13. (148) Greg Dortch (Ari - WR)

14. (165) T.J. Hockenson (Min - TE)

15. (172) Luke McCaffrey (Was - WR)

Team Overview: Once again, operating under the assumption that all contractual situations are worked out, Ja’Marr Chase is one of the top receivers in the league and, as a result, has been one of fantasy’s top receivers. Chase finished last season as the WR12 in fantasy points per game (16.4), but averaged 19.0 points per game in 10 games with Joe Burrow. Kyren Williams, who won’t be taking the fantasy world by surprise in 2024, is still expected to see a ton of volume this season after receiving a 37 percent opportunity share last season, and I expect Jalen Hurts to again lead all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns. Hurts’ fantasy ceiling remains as high as any quarterback in the league, and he has finished as the QB8 or higher in the last three seasons.

Favorite Pick: My favorite pick and worst pick will play directly off one another here. I love the selection of Brian Robinson here. Now playing with rookie Jayden Daniels, I expect Robinson to find more room to run as Daniels slows the defense’s ability to react while watching for him to take off on the read option, which should utilized heavily in Washington. Even with the addition of Austin Ekeler, I like Robinson to lead the Commanders’ backfield in total opportunities, and he showed enough as a pass-catcher that he can be trusted in the passing game if Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t want to show his hand too much on a specific down.

Worst Pick: I think there’s a chance Brian Robinson and David Montgomery could provide similar levels of fantasy production in 2024. Despite rushing for 219-1015-13 last season, Montgomery’s 14.9 fantasy points per game were barely more than the 13.5 fantasy points per game Robinson averaged — and that was with Robinson scoring four fewer touchdowns than Montgomery. I don’t hate the Montgomery pick, but I can’t help but think about what this team might look like with a stronger WR4. Top to bottom, I think there’s a lot to like about this team.

Grade: A-

Team 5 (Kendall Valenzuela — Fantasy Life)

1. (5) Amon-Ra St. Brown (Det - WR)

2. (20) Chris Olave (NO - WR)

3. (29) Malik Nabers (NYG - WR)

4. (44) Josh Jacobs (GB - RB)

5. (53) Christian Kirk (Jax - WR)

6. (68) Rachaad White (TB - RB)

7. (77) Joe Burrow (Cin - QB)

8. (92) Jordan Addison (Min - WR)

9. (101) Tony Pollard (Ten - RB)

10. (116) Dallas Goedert (Phi - TE)

11. (125) Jahan Dotson (Was - WR)

12. (140) MarShawn Lloyd (GB - RB)

13. (149) Jermaine Burton (Cin - WR)

14. (164) Kimani Vidal (LAC - RB)

15. (173) Javon Baker (NE - WR)

Team Overview: The receiving upside is plentiful for this roster. Hammering three receivers who are absolute target hogs out of the gate tends to bode well for drafters in PPR leagues, and running it back with Rachaad White should only pad what is already an excellent receiving floor for this team. White PPR scammed his way into fantasy managers’ hearts last season when he caught 64 passes for 549 yards and three tuddies while rushing for another 990 yards and six scores. Offensive coordinator Dave Canales is now gone, and rookie Bucky Irving could vulture some snaps from White, but last year’s RB leader in routes run (451), should still see plenty of pass-catching opportunities this season. For a team that waited until the 10th round to select a tight end, walking away with Dallas Goedert is about as good as one could hope for. Goedert finished as the TE12 in fantasy points per game last season but was the TE8 and TE5 the previous two seasons. Even if he doesn’t prove to be a massive value, Goedert is the kind of tight end you can typically set and forget if you don’t have an elite option to lean on.

Favorite Pick: Giants rookie Malik Nabers may very well lead all receivers in targets this season. Regarded as one of the top receiver prospects in recent memory, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at LSU while averaging an impressive 17.6 YPR. With no legitimate target competition to speak of, his fantasy value could be directly dependent on Daniel Jones’ ability to get him the ball. While the prospects of that are scary, Naber’s price is such that a wide receiver-heavy roster, as we see here, doesn’t need him to drastically outperform his ADP to payoff in this spot. If that’s not enough to comfort you, then consider that last season, Justin Jefferson averaged 18.9 points per game in five games with Nick Mullens, despite Mullens ranking 43rd amongst 49 quarterbacks (min. 100 pass attempts) in catchable pass rate (73 percent).

Worst Pick: I’ve always been a Tony Pollard guy, but the Titans running back appears headed for a split with second-year running back Tyjae Spears. If that’s not bad enough, both Pollard and Spears profile as similar backs. They’re both shifty players who can contribute in the passing game, and neither appears particularly formidable down near the goal line. With this in mind, I prefer to go with the cheaper of the two backs. If you’re considering Pollard in drafts, you might be best off waiting for Spears, whose Yahoo ADP has him going more than a full round after Pollard.

Grade: B+

Team 6 (Kyle Dvorchak — Rotoworld)

1. (6) Justin Jefferson (Min - WR)

2. (19) Nico Collins (Hou - WR)

3. (30) Jaylen Waddle (Mia - WR)

4. (43) Tank Dell (Hou - WR)

5. (54) Patrick Mahomes (KC - QB)

6. (67) George Kittle (SF - TE)

7. (78) Jayden Reed (GB - WR)

8. (91) Ladd McConkey (LAC - WR)

9. (102) Zamir White (LV - RB)

10. (115) Rico Dowdle (Dal - RB)

11. (126) Ty Chandler (Min - RB)

12. (139) Zach Charbonnet (Sea - RB)

13. (150) Antonio Gibson (NE - RB)

14. (163) Bucky Irving (TB - RB)

15. (174) Roschon Johnson (Chi - RB)

Team Overview: This is how you Zero RB, folks. Four straight receivers out of the gate who are all expected to be in explosive offenses is a recipe for success. Add to that mix one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Patrick Mahomes, and last year’s TE7 in points per game (12.7) in George Kittle, and this roster is already cooking with gas. I was critical earlier of a drafter needlessly using high-end picks on backup running backs before filling out their roster, and while this roster did something similar with receivers, it’s a far more acceptable approach. Given the difficult nature that comes with finding replacement receivers, the Zero RB strategy is predicated on loading up at receivers while stockpiling running backs who could stumble into high-volume workloads later. As a non-pass catcher, Zamir White doesn’t fit the traditional running back mold for this build, but his volume was such that he’s a fine selection here. I’m a Zero RB disciple, but that doesn’t mean I’m above calling out a poorly executed-attempt. With that said, there’s no reason to be down on this build.

Favorite Pick: I’m not entirely sure what to make of Rico Dowdle as a player. Over 23 career games, Dowdle has rushed 96 times for 385 yards and two touchdowns while averaging just 4.1 fantasy points per game. At first glance, there’s not much to get excited about here, but Dowdle may very well be the best, most explosive back in Dallas’ backfield this season. Even if he’s not, that accolade almost certainly can’t go to 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott. Dowdle is currently listed as the RB2 on Dallas’ unofficial depth chart, but a world exists where he emerges to lead this backfield in carries. Getting him in the 10th round makes for a potentially nice value for a roster that will be depending on guys like Dowdle to hit.

Worst Pick: Had the Texans not gone out and traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason, I would’ve been fine with taking Nico Collins and Tank Dell here. Instead, I’m left wondering whether or not Dell will prove to be the best option here in the fourth round. For starters, Dell appears to be the Texans’ WR3, if preseason snaps are any indication. What’s more concerning is that last season, the Texans ranked 16th in the league in dropbacks in 11 personnel, although one could argue they didn’t have a reliable third receiver to run out of said personnel at a higher rate. I can’t help but wonder if Diggs was the preferred pick here before he flew off the board at No. 42 overall, which forced this drafter into going with Dell.

Grade: A

Team 7 (Dwain McFarland — Fantasy Life)

1. (7) Bijan Robinson (Atl - RB)

2. (18) Drake London (Atl - WR)

3. (31) Brandon Aiyuk (SF - WR)

4. (42) Stefon Diggs (Hou - WR)

5. (55) Anthony Richardson (Ind - QB)

6. (66) Xavier Worthy (KC - WR)

7. (79) Raheem Mostert (Mia - RB)

8. (90) Aaron Jones (Min - RB)

9. (103) Brock Bowers (LV - TE)

10. (114) Curtis Samuel (Buf - WR)

11. (127) Trey Benson (Ari - RB)

12. (138) Xavier Legette (Car - WR)

13. (151) Ricky Pearsall (SF - WR)

14. (162) Tim Patrick (Den - WR)

15. (175) Tank Bigsby (Jax - RB)

Team Overview: Starting this draft with back-to-back Falcons is a choice, but there’s a heightened sense of optimism now that Kirk Cousins is in town. Arthur Smith being in Pittsburgh is also a good sign. Fantasy managers, at times, seemed disappointed by the production Bijan Robinson provided last season, but a lack of touchdowns is what really held him back as a rookie. Robinson ranked ninth amongst all running backs in total opportunities (299) and was third in targets (85). But he found the end zone only eight times, which can be partially blamed on an offense that ranked 26th in points per game and was 29th in red zone touchdown rate (46.8 percent). Drake London’s lack of production can be blamed on similar things — along with dismal quarterback play. The addition of Anthony Richardson also gives this team potentially elite upside if he hits. Richardson averaged 26.5 points per game in the two games he finished last season. It’s a small sample size, but it was exactly what we thought a 6-foot-4, 245-pound quarterback with 4.4 speed and a rocket launcher for an arm was capable of. This team hit all the marks as far as roster construction is concerned and has more than enough talent to be contending for a fantasy championship if a few things break right for them.

Favorite Pick: Rookie tight ends don’t have the highest ROI in fantasy land, but Brock Bowers is a good bet to buck that trend. The former Georgia Bulldog wasn’t overwhelmed as a freshman in the SEC back in 2021 when he broke out for 56-882-13 and went for 714 or more yards in each of his three seasons before declaring for the draft. Bowers played 52.2 percent of his college snaps from the slot and will likely see significant slot snaps as a pro. He was an elite prospect with a college production profile that had fantasy managers giddy after his sophomore season. Bowers could be a tremendous value here in the ninth round of the draft.

Worst Pick: The injury bug bit Aaron Jones in a big way last season. Jones, who turns 30 in December, appeared in just 11 games while totaling 142-656-2 on the ground while going for 30-233-1 through the air. With Bijan Robinson and Raheem Mostert already in tow, I think I would have preferred a younger option at the position — like Brian Robinson or Tyjae Spears — or a full-on pivot off the position. We know what Jones can provide when he’s on top of his game, but he’s past the age apex and needs to show injuries haven’t caught up to him. Jones also ranked 132nd amongst running backs in fantasy points over expectation, which is not good.

Grade: B

Team 8 (Denny Carter — Rotoworld)

1. (8) Breece Hall (NYJ - RB)

2. (17) Davante Adams (LV - WR)

3. (32) DeVonta Smith (Phi - WR)

4. (41) Travis Kelce (KC - TE)

5. (56) Diontae Johnson (Car - WR)

6. (65) Rome Odunze (Chi - WR)

7. (80) Jameson Williams (Det - WR)

8. (89) Jayden Daniels (Was - QB)

9. (104) Tyjae Spears (Ten - RB)

10. (113) Brandin Cooks (Dal - WR)

11. (128) Chuba Hubbard (Car - RB)

12. (137) Khalil Herbert (Chi - RB)

13. (152) Jaylen Wright (Mia - RB)

14. (161) Andrei Iosivas (Cin - WR)

15. (176) Tre Tucker (LV - WR)

Team Overview: Breece Hall is one of my favorite first-round picks in fantasy drafts. I mentioned earlier this year that of all running backs not named Christian McCaffrey, that he is my favorite to finish as the overall RB1 after his RB6 finish last season with Zach Wilson running the Jets’ offense. A wide receiver group led by Davante Adams and DeVonta Smith gives this team a high ceiling, and long-time target hog Diontae Johnson should see plenty of work in Dave Canales’ offense. Travis Kelce is also coming off eight straight years of finishing as the TE2 or better in fantasy points per game after averaging 14.8 PPG last season to lead all players at his position. This team started strongly, and I love the way they tied everything together with their eighth-round quarter — more on that below.

Favorite Pick: My concern for Jayden Daniels as a long-term NFL starter has been well-documented in the Twitter/X streets at this point. When looking at quarterbacks drafted since 2015, he’s among the worst sack-takers in college football history. His high CFB pressure-to-sack rate puts him amongst some bad pros — including Justin Fields, whose sack problems ended his tenure in Chicago after three seasons. Fortunately for fantasy managers, Daniels, like Fields, could have elite fantasy upside if the rushing floor is what we expect it to be. In his Heisman-winning season at LSU, Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns and should be good for at least 500 rushing yards this season. Since 2021, there have been 17 quarterbacks to rush for 400-plus yards. Of that group, seven went on to finish as top-five QBs in fantasy points per game. Kyler Murray rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie with Kliff Kingsbury back in 2019, and Daniels is considered by many to be more of a runner than Murray. Daniels has top-five fantasy upside if he hits and could raise the floor of any fantasy roster he’s on.

Worst Pick: There’s not a pick I hate here, but given some of the receivers who went later — Romeo Doubs, Brian Thomas Jr., Hollywood Brown, etc., I would have preferred this team avoided Jameson Williams in the seventh round. Williams is reportedly highly motivated and “looks like a different player” in camp, but in a league where weekly start/sit decisions must be made, I prefer to avoid guys like Williams, who may be fourth in the target pecking order behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Again, I don’t hate this pick, but I would hate the decision of having to start/sit a player like Williams every week if he begins to flash the potential that made him a first-round pick in 2022.

Grade: B+

Team 9 (Ian Hartitz — Fantasy Life)

1. (9) A.J. Brown (Phi - WR)

2. (16) Derrick Henry (Bal - RB)

3. (33) De’Von Achane (Mia - RB)

4. (40) Rashee Rice (KC - WR)

5. (57) Terry McLaurin (Was - WR)

6. (64) Kyle Pitts (Atl - TE)

7. (81) Keon Coleman (Buf - WR)

8. (88) Brian Thomas Jr. (Jax - WR)

9. (105) Zack Moss (Cin - RB)

10. (112) Romeo Doubs (GB - WR)

11. (129) Jaleel McLaughlin (Den - RB)

12. (136) Tyler Allgeier (Atl - RB)

13. (153) Nick Chubb (Cle - RB)

14. (160) Brock Purdy (SF - QB)

15. (177) Justin Fields (Pit - QB)

Team Overview: The “Big Dog,” Derrick Henry, is all but a lock to feast in his first year with the Ravens. When the dust officially settles on the 2024 season, there’s a good chance Henry will emerge as the leader among all running backs in touchdowns. A.J. Brown continues to be one of the top receivers in the league and is fresh off a second-straight 1,400-yard campaign with the Eagles while also finding the end zone seven times. Brown finished as the WR8 in fantasy points per game last season, and makes for a nice pairing with Rashee Rice — whose ADP would be higher if not for a possible suspension looming, and Terry McLaurin. The running back depth on this team is strong, although I do have concerns about De’Von Achane’s opportunity share, and Brock Purdy, as a 14th-round pick, speaks to the kind of high-end quarterback play we can find late in 1QB leagues. Last season, Purdy was the QB10 in fantasy points per game (21.4) and was the No. 1 ranked QB in fantasy points over expected (95.3). Assuming Brandon Aiyuk is with the team come Week 1, we could be looking at another strong fantasy season from Purdy, who threw for 4280-31-11 in his first full season as a starter.

Favorite Pick: “This is Kyle Pitts’ year” has become all too frequent a trop in fantasy land after Pitts went for 68-1026-1 as a rookie. The former No. 4 overall pick has totaled 81-1023-5 over his last two seasons but is another player who should benefit mightily from the signing of Kirk Cousins. Pitts saw 90 targets last season, which ranked 10th amongst all tight ends, and was first in air yards per target (11.4). He’s an explosive option in the passing game, and he simply needs somebody who can get him the ball. In 2022, Pitts ranked dead last amongst tight ends (min. 50 targets) with a 57 percent catchable target rate. In 2023, his 80 percent catchable target rank was the second worst, even with a 23 percent improvement. Cousins will fix that this season. As long as the targets continue to be there for Pitts, he’ll be in line to turn in a career year.

Worst Pick: It’s hard to bet against Bills receivers, but I haven’t been able to get too excited over Keon Coleman in his rookie season. Coleman never totaled more than 798 receiving yards in any of his three seasons in college and could face stiff target competition from Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid. If Coleman can surprise and earn five to six targets per game, he’ll outperform my expectations, but I like the veterans ahead of him to replace Diggs’ 9.4 targets/gm.

Grade: B

Team 10 (Lawrence Jackson Jr. — Rotoworld)

1. (10) Jonathan Taylor (Ind - RB)

2. (15) Saquon Barkley (Phi - RB)

3. (34) Michael Pittman Jr. (Ind - WR)

4. (39) Trey McBride (Ari - TE)

5. (58) Keenan Allen (Chi - WR)

6. (63) Kyler Murray (Ari - QB)

7. (82) D’Andre Swift (Chi - RB)

8. (87) Courtland Sutton (Den - WR)

9. (106) Tyler Lockett (Sea - WR)

10. (111) Jerome Ford (Cle - RB)

11. (130) Dak Prescott (Dal - QB)

12. (135) Michael Wilson (Ari - WR)

13. (154) Ray Davis (Buf - RB)

14. (159) Rashod Bateman (Bal - WR)

15. (178) Noah Fant (Sea - TE)

Team Overview: This team went old-fashioned right out the gate, hammering the RB-RB start with Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley before coming around and taking Michael Pittman as their WR1 in the third round. A known stud in both real and fantasy football circles, Taylor and his fantasy managers saw frustrating usage at times, and he finished as an RB1 in just four of the 10 games he appeared in last season. Fortunately, the talent behind him took a step back with Zack Moss now in Cincinnati, but we still have to worry about goal-line touchdowns being vultured by Anthony Richardson. Barkley faces the same touchdown concern from Jalen Hurts and the “Tush Push,” but his ability as a pass-catcher should keep his fantasy floor relatively high. Matthew Berry’s Ride or Die, Mr. Kyler Murray, averaged a solid 21.5 fantasy points per game last season when he finally returned from a torn ACL in Week 10 and has been a top 10 fantasy quarterback in every year but his rookie season. Stacking Murray with Trey McBride, who has overall TE1 upside this season after going for 81-825-3 in 2023, will make for a nice tandem if both players excel in what will hopefully be their first full season together.

Favorite Pick: We know what an elite tight end can do for a fantasy team. After McBride finally emerged as the Cardinals starting tight end in Week 8, he did nothing but carry fantasy managers to one win after another. From Weeks 8-18, McBride was the TE4 in fantasy points per game (15.0) and was third in total targets (85) and second in receptions (66). There’s a reason this manager took McBride over the likes of Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. It’s because the prospects of him finishing as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy are a very real thing in 2024.

Worst Pick: This team needs more receiver help. There was an opportunity to get that help in the seventh round, but they instead went in the direction of D’Andre Swift. On a different roster, I wouldn’t hate the selection of Swift here, but this roster becomes very fragile if one of its top three running backs goes down. Veteran receivers Courtland Sutton and Tyler Lockett are nice options, but I prefer them as depth rather than week-to-week starters. In a league where you’re forced to start a minimum of three receivers, rostering Swift forces this team to start Sutton or Lockett most weeks.

Grade: C+

Team 11 (Cooterdoodle — Fantasy Life)

1. (11) Garrett Wilson (NYJ - WR)

2. (14) Puka Nacua (LAR - WR)

3. (35) Sam LaPorta (Det - TE)

4. (38) James Cook (Buf - RB)

5. (59) C.J. Stroud (Hou - QB)

6. (62) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Sea - WR)

7. (83) Javonte Williams (Den - RB)

8. (86) Chase Brown (Cin - RB)

9. (107) Dontayvion Wicks (GB - WR)

10. (110) Blake Corum (LAR - RB)

11. (131) Adam Thielen (Car - WR)

12. (134) Jerry Jeudy (Cle - WR)

13. (155) Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - WR)

14. (158) Jared Goff (Det - QB)

15. (179) Cole Kmet (Chi - TE)

Team Overview: This team clearly has an affinity for good players. Garrett Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the league, and he caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns while battling his way through a gauntlet of bad quarterbacks. In his first year in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense, Wilson finished fourth in total targets (169), and was the WR7 in expected fantasy points per game. Unsurprisingly, he was the WR237 in fantasy points over expected — a mark that comes with the inefficient quarterback play he was saddled with for 17 games. Wilson was the WR34 in fantasy points per game, but that will all change with Aaron Rodgers hopefully healthy. Puka Nacua is coming off one of the best rookie years ever for a wide receiver after he went for 105-1486-6 as a fifth-round rookie. Sam LaPorta is an awesome pick as the No. 1 tight end off the board, and C.J. Stroud will hopefully build on a rookie season that saw him finish as the QB7 in fantasy points per game. I love the start this team made out of the gate, and that’s without diving into the James Cook pick — of which I am also a fan. There are some things I would have done differently in the later rounds, but this squad has the right amount of youth and talent to be a playoff contender this season.

Favorite Pick: Blake Corum’s ADP has gone up since the Rams selected him in the third round of this year’s draft, but he still has the profile of a league winner. It’s unfortunate that it would likely take an injury to Kyren Williams for this potential to be fully realized, but it’s the nature of the game we play and why we stash the players we do. Corum’s production took a step back during his final year at Michigan, but it’s worth noting he was returning from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in 2022. If he returns to the form we saw in 2021 and 2022, when he was one of the top backs in the nation, Corum will flash with the Rams. If Kyren Williams were ever to miss time, there’s a good chance Corum will fall face-first into a 30 percent opportunity share, which would give him high-end RB2 upside on a week-to-week basis.

Worst Pick: I’m weary of Javonte Williams. After suffering a devastating knee injury in 2022, Williams returned to play in 16-of-17 games but averaged just 3.6 YPC on his way to a 217-774-3 rushing line. Head coach Sean Payton seems willing to give Williams one more crack at the starting gig this season, but second-year back Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime are ready to take the lead if Williams again proves inefficient. From a roster construction standpoint, Williams was a fine pick and I can see why he was taken in this spot. I just would’ve preferred somebody a little “safer.” Devin Singletary immediately comes to mind as an option.

Grade: B+

Team 12 (Eric Samulski — Rotoworld)

1. (12) Jahmyr Gibbs (Det - RB)

2. (13) Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ari - WR)

3. (36) Amari Cooper (Cle - WR)

4. (37) Josh Allen (Buf - QB)

5. (60) Calvin Ridley (Ten - WR)

6. (61) Dalton Kincaid (Buf - TE)

7. (84) Rhamondre Stevenson (NE - RB)

8. (85) Hollywood Brown (KC - WR)

9. (108) Gus Edwards (LAC - RB)

10. (109) Austin Ekeler (Was - RB)

11. (132) Ja’Lynn Polk (NE - WR)

12. (133) Darnell Mooney (Atl - WR)

13. (156) Gabe Davis (Jax - WR)

14. (157) Braelon Allen (NYJ - RB)

15. (180) Xavier Gipson (NYJ - WR)

Team Overview: Even with David Montgomery still in town, Jahmyr Gibbs is one of my favorite players to make a massive leap in his second season. Gibbs rushed for a productive 945 yards and 10 touchdowns on 182 carries last season and was an explosive threat in the passing game (52-316-1). He finished last season as the RB8 in fantasy points per game and was also 10th in expected fantasy points and 15th in fantasy points over expected. Gibbs’ efficiency blended nicely with his volume and set the bar high for the 2024 season. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. is out to prove he is the prince that was promised after the Cardinals took him. No. 4 overall this year. Harrison brings hall-of-fame NFL bloodlines and a hyper-productive college resumé to the league after going for 144-2474-28 in his final two seasons at Ohio State. Josh Allen continues to be a prime candidate to finish as the overall QB1 in fantasy land. His elite rushing upside and ability to make the most of his receivers keep expectations high for him heading into the season. The pairing of Allen with Dalton Kincaid (73-673-2) is also a sweet stack to get in on. There’s a lot to like about this team, but big-name receivers like Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley, who finished as the WR18 and WR28, are risky bets to carry a wide receiver room. This wide receiver room desperately needs Hollywood Brown to outperform his ADP if they hope to have more than one receiver in the top 24.

Favorite Pick: It will take an injury for this pick to pay off, but I love the value on Braelon Allen. The former Wisconsin running back was one of the youngest and most productive backs in the nation as a true freshman, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns (6.8 YPC) as a 17-year-old in the Big Ten. Allen, who is only 20 years old, won’t turn 21 until January, making him one of the youngest players in NFL history. Allen appears to have already cemented himself as the Jets RB2 behind Breece Hall and has been productive in his two preseason games. He’s rushed 14 times for 81 yards and also caught two passes for 12 yards. Should Hall ever miss time, Allen could step into a high-volume role and has the size to be a force down near the goal line. Allen has also reportedly impressed coaches with his hands, which we obviously love.

Worst Pick: Gus Edwards saw 78 of his 191 fantasy points come via the touchdown — that’s 40.8 percent of his points, folks. Even with a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns, Edwards still couldn’t crack the top 24 as a fantasy back, ranking 34th in fantasy points per game at the position. When he wasn’t scoring, Edwards was averaging a whopping 4.9 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He doesn’t offer any receiving upside and is a tough player to trust as long as J.K. Dobbins is healthy. I also don’t love the way the Ravens attempted to phase him out late in the season. I get it, Edwards is reunited with Greg Roman and playing in what will be a run-heavy offense. He still feels too boom-or-bust for my liking in start/sit leagues.

Grade: C