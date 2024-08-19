2024 Rotoworld Football Draft Marathon Schedule

When it comes to preparing for fantasy football drafts, we just can’t get enough. We mean that literally, which is why we’re packing a full day’s worth of content into our Rotoworld Draft Marathon this Thursday, August 22.

In addition to Matthew Berry’s preseason Love/Hate and our collaborative Shy Away 40 which you can find right here at NBCSports.com and Rotoworld, stay tuned to the NFL on NBC YouTube channel all day long for a series of mock drafts along with other special content as we celebrate draft season.

The marathon kicks off with the Fantasy Life radio show on Sirius XM at 11 a.m. ET and runs through our annual mock draft broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Be sure to tune in at 4 p.m. on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube page for the unveiling of Berry’s “Ride or Die” pick for the 2024 NFL season!

Check out the full schedule below:

2024 Rotoworld Football Draft Marathon

11 a.m. ET - Fantasy Life radio show on Sirius XM

Noon - Rotoworld Live Q&A on YouTube

1 p.m. - Best Ball Draft on YouTube

2 p.m. - LIVE edition of the Rotoworld Football Show on YouTube

3 p.m. - Fantasy Football Happy Hour (with Matthew Berry’s Ride or Die announcement) - Peacock and YouTube

4 p.m. - Half PPR mock draft on YouTube

5 p.m. - Bet the EDGE on YouTube

6 p.m. - Super Flex Mock on YouTube

7:30 p.m. - Mock Draft Countdown with Denny Carter on YouTube

8 p.m. - Rotoworld Mock Draft Show (PPR) premieres on YouTube

**On Thursday, Matthew Berry will also conduct an AMA on r/fantasyfootball**

