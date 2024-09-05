2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

C.J. Stroud strives to prove he belongs amongst the league’s elite in Indy, Jayden Daniels angles to become the next great rookie dual-threat hope, and Dak Prescott deals with a tough matchup in Cleveland.

Week 1 Quarterbacks



1 Josh Allen BUF vs. ARI 2 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB 3 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BAL 4 Lamar Jackson BAL at KC 5 Anthony Richardson IND vs. HOU 6 C.J. Stroud HOU at IND 7 Kyler Murray ARI at BUF 8 Jordan Love GB at PHI 9 Jayden Daniels WAS at TB 10 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. JAC 11 Brock Purdy SF vs. NYJ 12 Jared Goff DET vs. LAR 13 Joe Burrow CIN vs. NE 14 Trevor Lawrence JAC at MIA 15 Dak Prescott DAL at CLE 16 Matthew Stafford LAR at DET 17 Caleb Williams CHI vs. TEN 18 Baker Mayfield TB vs. WAS 19 Derek Carr NO vs. CAR 20 Geno Smith SEA vs. DEN 21 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. PIT 22 Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV 23 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. DAL 24 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at SF 25 Will Levis TEN at CHI 26 Sam Darnold MIN at NYG 27 Bo Nix DEN at SEA 28 Bryce Young CAR at NO 29 Gardner Minshew LV at LAC 30 Daniel Jones NYG vs. MIN 31 Russell Wilson PIT at ATL 32 Jacoby Brissett NE at CIN

QB Notes: Coming off four straight QB1 overall finishes, Josh Allen is greeted by one of Week 1’s highest game totals. Even with his unproven supporting cast, Allen is going to keep doing the things that win fantasy weeks. … Jalen Hurts confounded down the 2023 stretch but still finished as the QB2 overall. All his fantasy superstar elements remain, with the admittedly concerning exception of C Jason Kelce’s retirement. Only the curtailment of the “tush push” would truly endanger Hurts’ every-week top-five status, and that seems extremely unlikely. … Chiefs/Ravens could devolve into another not-so-secret-slugfest, but Patrick Mahomes with a greatly improved supporting cast and entire summer to prepare should greet 2024 fantasy managers warmly. … It’s not the opening-week matchup you would draw up for Lamar Jackson, but the weather will at least be much nicer than it was in Baltimore seven months ago. … One of 2024’s great hinge-point players, Anthony Richardson rings in the new year with a 48.5 home total vs. the Texans. Although this profiles as an above-average offensive environment, it will ultimately depend on whether or not the Texans’ defensive free agency shopping spree pays immediate dividends.

Is C.J. Stroud ready to separate from the Joe Burrow/Dak Prescott pack? Increasing his 4.6 touchdown percentage will be a must, along with possibly goosing his rushing scores from the 3-4 range closer to 5-6. Indy’s dome is a Week 1 showcase spot. … Likely all the way back to full health, Kyler Murray also has his best supporting cast since 2020. All cylinders will be required as the Cards try to spring a Buffalo surprise. … “Vic Fangio in Brazil on a Friday night” isn’t how you would draw up Jordan Love’s 2024 debut, but this remains an Eagles defense with serious question marks. Fangio does have plenty of new personnel to work with. I’m just not expecting it to be entirely whipped into shape yet. The 49.5 total offers comfort. … Although the Browns ended 2023-24 on an embarrassingly low ebb, they’re an awful Week 1 matchup for Dak Prescott, especially since CeeDee Lamb might not yet be ready for his full complement of snaps (I assume he is). With the Cowboys’ run game something of a shambles, Prescott will be dropping back to his heart’s content this season. That’s just not usually a good thing against Myles Garrett and company.

It’s not always as simple as “dual threat makes the fantasy points machine go brrrrrr.” Jayden Daniels also has supporting cast and play-caller concerns. Still … dual threats tend to make the fantasy points machine go brrrrrr. Todd Bowles will have plenty to throw at the young man, but Daniels’ fantasy skill-set speaks for itself. … I keep mentioning unideal opening-week matchups. That is not the case for newly-skinny Tua Tagovailoa’s home opener against the Jags. Early-season Tua has also typically been a sight to behold. … I’m going to stop touching the Brock Purdy stove. Even for troublesome matchups like this one, Purdy’s floor is too high to drop out of the top 12 because of his weapons and play-calling. … Jared Goff is a QB1 any time he plays at home. That very much includes for Sunday evening vs. the Aaron Donald-less Rams. … So, uhh, Ja’Marr Chase. At this point, it’s impossible to believe he will be providing a full complement of snaps against the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals’ vibes continue to be curdled.

Speaking of vibes … I just can’t shake the feeling that Trevor Lawrence is finally going to take his long-awaited step forward. The Jags’ remodeled, more sensibly-designed skill corps is a big reason why. For Week 1, a Dolphins defense that bled talent and had a rare reverse snowbird migration pattern in DC Vic Fangio could be ripe for a Sunday gashing. … You’re going to want to pick your streamer spots with Matthew Stafford. Domed Detroit with the week’s highest over/under at 50.5 is one of them. Of course, no one is really streaming in Week 1. We digress. … I have an uncomfortable amount of Caleb Williams this season, but the bookmakers are expecting a relatively sleepy affair for Week 1. I agree as both the Bears and Titans try to grasp the exact form their more modernized, uptempo offenses will ultimately take. … Speaking of the Titans, Will Levis is a major 2024 wild card. He has mouthwatering physical gifts, and new coach Brian Callahan wants to actually try to put them to use with better weapons and a more EPA-minded approach. The windy shores of Lake Michigan against a stout Bears defense is a tough first test.

Geno Smith was my QB2 du jour in most drafts. Despite my past skepticism, Smith’s supporting cast and play-caller point to a player who is frequently going to be a priority streamer. … Any hopes I had of Justin Herbert being more fantasy-friendly than expected under Jim Harbaugh went out the window with Herbert’s summer foot injury. At least to begin the year, I fully expect run-established Harbaugh to take the day as he takes the measure of his franchise player’s gifts on Sundays. … Kirk Cousins’ weapons: Intriguing but unproven. It’s also a rough first Falcons matchup for Captain Kirk in the Steelers, albeit at home. I’m taking a few wait-and-see weeks on Kirk and his achilles. … Speaking of achilles… when last we left Aaron Rodgers, he was having his worst campaign since his first season as starter. That was two years ago. He probably isn’t going to prove the doubters wrong in a brutal opening-week matchup with the 49ers on the road. … The same goes for Deshaun Watson, who seems to be fading further from relevance as he kicks off 2024 against arguably the league’s best defense, Dallas.

