2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Sam LaPorta moves in on Travis Kelce’s territory at No. 1 overall, George Kittle tries to balance the boom with the bust, and Tyler Conklin hunts for sleeper value with the Jets.

Week 1 Tight Ends



1 Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL 2 Trey McBride ARI at BUF 3 Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR 4 Mark Andrews BAL at KC 5 George Kittle SF vs. NYJ 6 Evan Engram JAC at MIA 7 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. ARI 8 Jake Ferguson DAL at CLE 9 David Njoku CLE vs. DAL 10 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. GB 11 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PIT 12 Brock Bowers LV at LAC 13 Tyler Conklin NYJ at SF 14 Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR 15 Pat Freiermuth PIT at ATL 16 Dalton Schultz HOU at IND 17 Noah Fant SEA vs. DEN 18 Hunter Henry NE at CIN 19 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. JAC 20 Cole Kmet CHI vs. TEN 21 Cade Otton TB vs. WAS 22 Colby Parkinson LAR at DET 23 Luke Musgrave GB at PHI 24 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. NE 25 Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR 26 Greg Dulcich DEN at SEA 27 Zach Ertz WAS at TB 28 Tucker Kraft GB at PHI 29 Chig Okonkwo TEN at CHI 30 Michael Mayer LV at LAC 31 Gerald Everett CHI vs. TEN 32 Ben Sinnott WAS at TB 33 Isaiah Likely BAL at KC

TE Notes: I’m hoping the Chiefs’ increased outside presence makes life a little easier for Travis Kelce over the middle this season. … Sam LaPorta’s case is bulletproof: Unless Jameson Williams fully breaks out. Although JaMo patrols a different part of the field than LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, any new target competition whatsoever would limit LaPorta’s ceiling outcomes. His floor is still clearly that of a top-three tight end, however. … I suppose I should apply that same logic to Trey McBride, though I am expecting the Cardinals’ overall offensive environment to improve in a way that’s obviously not possible in Detroit. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. suddenly competing for looks, there should be so many more targets to go around. … Mark Andrews is the forgotten man of elite fantasy options. The Ravens’ target competition still remains relatively sparse. Andrews has by far the best Lamar Jackson connection. Most importantly of all, he’s healthy right now.

I’m trying to be strong with George Kittle. The inconsistency is so frustrating, but he’s simply a better player than everyone behind him. … Evan Engram is one of 2024’s most obvious regression candidates, but the path to 6-7 receptions is all too easy to envision in Sunday’s likely shootout with the Dolphins. … Dalton Kincaid is one of 2024’s make-or-break players. Anything from TE1 overall to Pittsville seems in play. The Cardinals are a favorable Week 1 matchup. … Jake Ferguson is going to find himself in the top five a lot. I couldn’t do it on the road against an elite defense that limited tight end production in 2023. … David Njoku is becoming something of a poor man’s George Kittle. You could say this for most tight ends, of course, but the top five is within reach if Njoku can goose his touchdown total into the 8-10 range. … Another year, another “bigger Taysom Hill role” prediction that won’t come true. That being said, Kendre Miller’s injury provides an early-season opening.

No one suffered from the Eagles’ 2023 offensive collapse more than Dallas Goedert. Goedert’s health woes don’t do him any favors, either, but new OC Kellen Moore might scheme up more easy completions. … This may shock you, but the summer camp reports on Kyle Pitts were extremely mixed. Some days it sounded like he was literally learning the tight end position. I’ve certainly learned my lesson to treat him as a borderline TE1 until proven otherwise. … Many smart people swear Brock Bowers will corral far more layup looks than I’m currently projecting, but his summer foot issue was one variable too many for my liking. … Tyler Conklin is one of my most unnecessary flag plants. He was a top 10 tight end by every metric except touchdowns last season. Those, uhh, matter a lot, but they will be so much more achievable with Aaron Rodgers at the controls. The Jets’ skill corps remains weak. … I like Jonnu Smith as a missing YAC link for Mike McDaniel. … Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson are where I start my “free TE2 upside” search.

Week 1 Kickers



1 Justin Tucker BAL at KC 2 Tyler Bass BUF vs. ARI 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at IND 4 Brandon Aubrey DAL at CLE 5 Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL 6 Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB 7 Greg Zuerlein NYJ at SF 8 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. PIT 9 Jake Moody SF vs. NYJ 10 Jason Sanders MIA vs. JAC 11 Matt Prater ARI at BUF 12 Matt Gay IND vs. HOU 13 Cairo Santos CHI vs. TEN 14 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV 15 Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. DAL 16 Evan McPherson CIN vs. NE 17 Blake Grupe NO vs. CAR 18 Jason Myers SEA vs. DEN 19 Daniel Carlson LV at LAC 20 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. WAS 21 Nick Folk TEN at CHI 22 Chris Boswell PIT at ATL 23 Wil Lutz DEN at SEA 24 Jake Bates DET vs. LAR 25 Cade York WAS at TB 26 Graham Gano NYG vs. MIN 27 Joshua Karty LAR at DET 28 Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO 29 Cam Little JAC at MIA 30 Brayden Narveson GB at PHI 31 Will Reichard MIN at NYG 32 Joey Slye NE at CIN

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams

