2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 5, 2024 10:56 AM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss how Justin Jefferson's lower ADP due to Sam Darnold starting for the Minnesota Vikings makes him a slam-dunk fantasy pick in the first round.

Sam LaPorta moves in on Travis Kelce’s territory at No. 1 overall, George Kittle tries to balance the boom with the bust, and Tyler Conklin hunts for sleeper value with the Jets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 1 Tight Ends

1Travis KelceKCvs. BAL
2Trey McBrideARIat BUF
3Sam LaPortaDETvs. LAR
4Mark AndrewsBALat KC
5George KittleSFvs. NYJ
6Evan EngramJACat MIA
7Dalton KincaidBUFvs. ARI
8Jake FergusonDALat CLE
9David NjokuCLEvs. DAL
10Dallas GoedertPHIvs. GB
11Kyle PittsATLvs. PIT
12Brock BowersLVat LAC
13Tyler ConklinNYJat SF
14Taysom HillNOvs. CAR
15Pat FreiermuthPITat ATL
16Dalton SchultzHOUat IND
17Noah FantSEAvs. DEN
18Hunter HenryNEat CIN
19Jonnu SmithMIAvs. JAC
20Cole KmetCHIvs. TEN
21Cade OttonTBvs. WAS
22Colby ParkinsonLARat DET
23Luke MusgraveGBat PHI
24Mike GesickiCINvs. NE
25Juwan JohnsonNOvs. CAR
26Greg DulcichDENat SEA
27Zach ErtzWASat TB
28Tucker KraftGBat PHI
29Chig OkonkwoTENat CHI
30Michael MayerLVat LAC
31Gerald EverettCHIvs. TEN
32Ben SinnottWASat TB
33Isaiah LikelyBALat KC

TE Notes: I’m hoping the Chiefs’ increased outside presence makes life a little easier for Travis Kelce over the middle this season. … Sam LaPorta’s case is bulletproof: Unless Jameson Williams fully breaks out. Although JaMo patrols a different part of the field than LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, any new target competition whatsoever would limit LaPorta’s ceiling outcomes. His floor is still clearly that of a top-three tight end, however. … I suppose I should apply that same logic to Trey McBride, though I am expecting the Cardinals’ overall offensive environment to improve in a way that’s obviously not possible in Detroit. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. suddenly competing for looks, there should be so many more targets to go around. … Mark Andrews is the forgotten man of elite fantasy options. The Ravens’ target competition still remains relatively sparse. Andrews has by far the best Lamar Jackson connection. Most importantly of all, he’s healthy right now.

I’m trying to be strong with George Kittle. The inconsistency is so frustrating, but he’s simply a better player than everyone behind him. … Evan Engram is one of 2024’s most obvious regression candidates, but the path to 6-7 receptions is all too easy to envision in Sunday’s likely shootout with the Dolphins. … Dalton Kincaid is one of 2024’s make-or-break players. Anything from TE1 overall to Pittsville seems in play. The Cardinals are a favorable Week 1 matchup. … Jake Ferguson is going to find himself in the top five a lot. I couldn’t do it on the road against an elite defense that limited tight end production in 2023. … David Njoku is becoming something of a poor man’s George Kittle. You could say this for most tight ends, of course, but the top five is within reach if Njoku can goose his touchdown total into the 8-10 range. … Another year, another “bigger Taysom Hill role” prediction that won’t come true. That being said, Kendre Miller’s injury provides an early-season opening.

No one suffered from the Eagles’ 2023 offensive collapse more than Dallas Goedert. Goedert’s health woes don’t do him any favors, either, but new OC Kellen Moore might scheme up more easy completions. … This may shock you, but the summer camp reports on Kyle Pitts were extremely mixed. Some days it sounded like he was literally learning the tight end position. I’ve certainly learned my lesson to treat him as a borderline TE1 until proven otherwise. … Many smart people swear Brock Bowers will corral far more layup looks than I’m currently projecting, but his summer foot issue was one variable too many for my liking. … Tyler Conklin is one of my most unnecessary flag plants. He was a top 10 tight end by every metric except touchdowns last season. Those, uhh, matter a lot, but they will be so much more achievable with Aaron Rodgers at the controls. The Jets’ skill corps remains weak. … I like Jonnu Smith as a missing YAC link for Mike McDaniel. … Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson are where I start my “free TE2 upside” search.

Week 1 Kickers

1Justin TuckerBALat KC
2Tyler BassBUFvs. ARI
3Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat IND
4Brandon AubreyDALat CLE
5Harrison ButkerKCvs. BAL
6Jake ElliottPHIvs. GB
7Greg ZuerleinNYJat SF
8Younghoe KooATLvs. PIT
9Jake MoodySFvs. NYJ
10Jason SandersMIAvs. JAC
11Matt PraterARIat BUF
12Matt GayINDvs. HOU
13Cairo SantosCHIvs. TEN
14Cameron DickerLACvs. LV
15Dustin HopkinsCLEvs. DAL
16Evan McPhersonCINvs. NE
17Blake GrupeNOvs. CAR
18Jason MyersSEAvs. DEN
19Daniel CarlsonLVat LAC
20Chase McLaughlinTBvs. WAS
21Nick FolkTENat CHI
22Chris BoswellPITat ATL
23Wil LutzDENat SEA
24Jake BatesDETvs. LAR
25Cade YorkWASat TB
26Graham GanoNYGvs. MIN
27Joshua KartyLARat DET
28Eddy PineiroCARat NO
29Cam LittleJACat MIA
30Brayden NarvesonGBat PHI
31Will ReichardMINat NYG
32Joey SlyeNEat CIN

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams

1Dallas Cowboysat CLE
2San Francisco 49ersvs. NYJ
3New Orleans Saintsvs. CAR
4Cincinnati Bengalsvs. NE
5Minnesota Vikingsat NYG
6Cleveland Brownsvs. DAL
7Buffalo Billsvs. ARI
8Pittsburgh Steelersat ATL
9Chicago Bearsvs. TEN
10Los Angeles Chargersvs. LV
11Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. WAS
12New York Jetsat SF
13New York Giantsvs. MIN
14Seattle Seahawksvs. DEN
15Atlanta Falconsvs. PIT
16Houston Texansat IND
17Denver Broncosat SEA
18Las Vegas Raidersat LAC
19Kansas City Chiefsvs. BAL
20Miami Dolphinsvs. JAC
21Green Bay Packersat PHI
22Philadelphia Eaglesvs. GB
23Baltimore Ravensat KC
24Detroit Lionsvs. LAR
25Washington Commandersat TB
26Carolina Panthersat NO
27Jacksonville Jaguarsat MIA
28Tennessee Titansat CHI
29New England Patriotsat CIN
30Arizona Cardinalsat BUF
31Indianapolis Coltsvs. HOU
32Los Angeles Ramsat DET