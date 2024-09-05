2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Sam LaPorta moves in on Travis Kelce’s territory at No. 1 overall, George Kittle tries to balance the boom with the bust, and Tyler Conklin hunts for sleeper value with the Jets.
Week 1 Tight Ends
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. BAL
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at BUF
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. LAR
|4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at KC
|5
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. NYJ
|6
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|at MIA
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. ARI
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at CLE
|9
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. DAL
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. GB
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. PIT
|12
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at LAC
|13
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|at SF
|14
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs. CAR
|15
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at ATL
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at IND
|17
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|vs. DEN
|18
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at CIN
|19
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. JAC
|20
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. TEN
|21
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. WAS
|22
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at DET
|23
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|at PHI
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. NE
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. CAR
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|at SEA
|27
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at TB
|28
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at PHI
|29
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at CHI
|30
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|at LAC
|31
|Gerald Everett
|CHI
|vs. TEN
|32
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|at TB
|33
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at KC
TE Notes: I’m hoping the Chiefs’ increased outside presence makes life a little easier for Travis Kelce over the middle this season. … Sam LaPorta’s case is bulletproof: Unless Jameson Williams fully breaks out. Although JaMo patrols a different part of the field than LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, any new target competition whatsoever would limit LaPorta’s ceiling outcomes. His floor is still clearly that of a top-three tight end, however. … I suppose I should apply that same logic to Trey McBride, though I am expecting the Cardinals’ overall offensive environment to improve in a way that’s obviously not possible in Detroit. Even with Marvin Harrison Jr. suddenly competing for looks, there should be so many more targets to go around. … Mark Andrews is the forgotten man of elite fantasy options. The Ravens’ target competition still remains relatively sparse. Andrews has by far the best Lamar Jackson connection. Most importantly of all, he’s healthy right now.
I’m trying to be strong with George Kittle. The inconsistency is so frustrating, but he’s simply a better player than everyone behind him. … Evan Engram is one of 2024’s most obvious regression candidates, but the path to 6-7 receptions is all too easy to envision in Sunday’s likely shootout with the Dolphins. … Dalton Kincaid is one of 2024’s make-or-break players. Anything from TE1 overall to Pittsville seems in play. The Cardinals are a favorable Week 1 matchup. … Jake Ferguson is going to find himself in the top five a lot. I couldn’t do it on the road against an elite defense that limited tight end production in 2023. … David Njoku is becoming something of a poor man’s George Kittle. You could say this for most tight ends, of course, but the top five is within reach if Njoku can goose his touchdown total into the 8-10 range. … Another year, another “bigger Taysom Hill role” prediction that won’t come true. That being said, Kendre Miller’s injury provides an early-season opening.
No one suffered from the Eagles’ 2023 offensive collapse more than Dallas Goedert. Goedert’s health woes don’t do him any favors, either, but new OC Kellen Moore might scheme up more easy completions. … This may shock you, but the summer camp reports on Kyle Pitts were extremely mixed. Some days it sounded like he was literally learning the tight end position. I’ve certainly learned my lesson to treat him as a borderline TE1 until proven otherwise. … Many smart people swear Brock Bowers will corral far more layup looks than I’m currently projecting, but his summer foot issue was one variable too many for my liking. … Tyler Conklin is one of my most unnecessary flag plants. He was a top 10 tight end by every metric except touchdowns last season. Those, uhh, matter a lot, but they will be so much more achievable with Aaron Rodgers at the controls. The Jets’ skill corps remains weak. … I like Jonnu Smith as a missing YAC link for Mike McDaniel. … Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson are where I start my “free TE2 upside” search.
Week 1 Kickers
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|at KC
|2
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs. ARI
|3
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at IND
|4
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at CLE
|5
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. BAL
|6
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. GB
|7
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|at SF
|8
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs. PIT
|9
|Jake Moody
|SF
|vs. NYJ
|10
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs. JAC
|11
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|at BUF
|12
|Matt Gay
|IND
|vs. HOU
|13
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. TEN
|14
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. LV
|15
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|vs. DAL
|16
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. NE
|17
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. CAR
|18
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. DEN
|19
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at LAC
|20
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. WAS
|21
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at CHI
|22
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at ATL
|23
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at SEA
|24
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. LAR
|25
|Cade York
|WAS
|at TB
|26
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs. MIN
|27
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at DET
|28
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|at NO
|29
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at MIA
|30
|Brayden Narveson
|GB
|at PHI
|31
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at NYG
|32
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at CIN
Week 1 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|at CLE
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. NYJ
|3
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. CAR
|4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. NE
|5
|Minnesota Vikings
|at NYG
|6
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. DAL
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. ARI
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at ATL
|9
|Chicago Bears
|vs. TEN
|10
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. LV
|11
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. WAS
|12
|New York Jets
|at SF
|13
|New York Giants
|vs. MIN
|14
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. DEN
|15
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. PIT
|16
|Houston Texans
|at IND
|17
|Denver Broncos
|at SEA
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at LAC
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. BAL
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. JAC
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|at PHI
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. GB
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|at KC
|24
|Detroit Lions
|vs. LAR
|25
|Washington Commanders
|at TB
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|at NO
|27
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at MIA
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|at CHI
|29
|New England Patriots
|at CIN
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|at BUF
|31
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. HOU
|32
|Los Angeles Rams
|at DET