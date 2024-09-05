2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

De’Von Achane embarks on his anticipated sophomore campaign, Kyren Williams hopes to prove the doubters wrong, and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs battle for touchdowns in Detroit.

Week 1 Running Backs



1 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYJ 2 Breece Hall NYJ at SF 3 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. PIT 4 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU 5 De’Von Achane MIA vs. JAC 6 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB 7 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR 8 Derrick Henry BAL at KC 9 Josh Jacobs GB at PHI 10 Travis Etienne JAC at MIA 11 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. DEN 12 Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BAL 13 Kyren Williams LAR at DET 14 Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR 15 Joe Mixon HOU at IND 16 James Cook BUF vs. ARI 17 Aaron Jones MIN at NYG 18 Rachaad White TB vs. WAS 19 Javonte Williams DEN at SEA 20 David Montgomery DET vs. LAR 21 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN 22 James Conner ARI at BUF 23 Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO 24 Raheem Mostert MIA vs. JAC 25 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. TEN 26 Najee Harris PIT at ATL 27 Tony Pollard TEN at CHI 28 Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN 29 Jerome Ford CLE vs. DAL 30 Brian Robinson WAS at TB 31 Zamir White LV at LAC 32 Zack Moss CIN vs. NE 33 Austin Ekeler WAS at TB 34 J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. LV 35 Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL 36 Rico Dowdle DAL at CLE 37 Gus Edwards LAC vs. LV 38 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at SEA 39 Tyjae Spears TEN at CHI 40 Chase Brown CIN vs. NE 41 Blake Corum LAR at DET 42 Samaje Perine KC vs. BAL 43 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at CLE 44 Ray Davis BUF vs. ARI 45 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. DEN 46 Ty Chandler MIN at NYG 47 Trey Benson ARI at BUF 48 Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS 49 Antonio Gibson NE at CIN 50 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. PIT 51 Tank Bigsby JAC at MIA 52 Alexander Mattison LV at LAC 53 Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. MIN 54 Khalil Herbert CHI vs. TEN

RB Notes: Breece Hall’s main — only? — concern for 2024 is that his avalanche of 2023 targets was solely because of the Jets’ quarterback woes. Even a regression to the 55-60 catch range would still have him sitting pretty in the RB2 overall perch. … Important to remember: Even in Bijan Robinson’s fiasco season, he finished 10th in yards from scrimmage. Tyler Allgeier isn’t going to be a game-day inactive, but Robinson has so much room to grow in all the fantasy areas that matter most. … Jonathan Taylor has a claim to the three spot over Robinson. Finally healthy without a legitimate backup, Taylor just needs to hope Anthony Richardson doesn’t call his own number too frequently at the goal line. … Saquon Barkely is in the Taylor usage zone with the massive exception of Jalen Hurts’ green-zone work. What kind of RB1 Barkley turns out to be — high-end, low-end — depends entirely on how the Eagles execute the tush push sans retired OL captain Jason Kelce. … One quarterback content to actually hand it off inside the five is Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry could be in for a two-TD night if any kind of scoring environment develops in Kansas City.

Can De’Von Achane meet his Jamaal Charles destiny? That’s what it boils down as he follows up his unrepeatable 2023. While those otherworldly efficiency marks won’t be coming back, Achane has a real chance to camp out in the Charles-ian range of 5.5-6.5 yards per carry. … Jahmyr Gibbs’ summer drumbeat was surprisingly negative as fantasy managers negotiated a hamstring injury and the continued presence of David Montgomery. Yes, it’s true that pie-in-the-sky dreamers are too quick to forget the Lions’ goal-line favorite, but let’s remember that Gibbs ensured it wasn’t a D-Mont touchdowns monopoly last year. It would be nice if Gibbs shored up his scoring flank with increased receiving efficiency. … Speaking of efficiency, Josh Jacobs didn’t have it anywhere last season. With his contract and coaching conundrums solved, I’m expecting a more productive player in a far better offense. Friday evening’s 49.5 total should provide multiple touchdown opportunities. … Coaches spend the summer saying whatever pops into their mind, much of it untrue. Jags coach Doug Pederson kept wishcasting a smaller Travis Etienne role and more Tank Bigsby involvement. A Sunday track meet with the Dolphins will be telling. Can Pederson truly stomach Bigsby being on the field in key situations?

One reason Kenneth Walker kept rising this summer? Zach Charbonnet’s disappearance. It was a curious camp for the Seahawks’ No. 2, who merited precious few notebook mentions. Maybe we’ll be in for a rude awakening Sunday, but Walker seems to have consolidated touches over Pete Carroll’s final draft folly. … Speaking of nonexistent backups, the New Orleans Saints. Yes, it’s true that Alvin Kamara must contend with Taysom Hill’s Music Man act, but I’m not a big believer in the notion Jamaal Williams will be doing anything other than providing breather snaps. … How much are Kyren Williams and Isiah Pacheco’s backups going to play? Samaje Perine has the more defined role than Blake Corum but is still learning his way in the Chiefs’ system. Then again, whereas Corum’s threat has still yet to be proven, everyone knows what Perine provides. For now, I’m still betting on Kyren and Pacheco to handle more of the plays that matter in Week 1. … James Cook is another runner with backup concerns. The “Latavius Murray role” seems alive and well via rookie Ray Davis. Cook will still see plenty of high-value touches in a potential shootout with the Cardinals.

I’m drawing the line at Rachaad White. He simply doesn’t do enough things well, while offensive maestro Dave Canales has departed for Carolina. Liam Coen could be an asset for the rushing attack, but I’m suspecting White’s every-down usage has met its maker. … Chuba Hubbard was already comfortably ahead of Miles Sanders before the free agent bust injured his finger in Wednesday’s practice. Hubbard is a strong RB2 fill-in. … It’s a bit hard to know where to rank D’Andre Swift, but he’s unquestionably the lead back for what should be one of the league’s most improved offenses. … Jaylen Warren (hamstring) missed too much of mercurial Arthur Smith’s training camp install for me to trust him as a low-end RB2 for the opener. It’s quite possible Warren still gets there, but he had one of the more disappointing summers of any exciting fantasy asset. … The Titans’ coaching staff spent the summer talking up Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears’ “interchangeability,” but the reality is Pollard is the new addition and has the early-down experience Spears currently lacks. A hot-hand approach is likely. Just expect Pollard to get the first chance to establish it.

Devin Singletary seems to have successfully staved off rookie Tyrone Tracy for the time being. … Despite his cut-down day release shenanigans, D’Onta Foreman could be more involved than expected for the Browns. There is still every reason to believe Jerome Ford is comfortably ahead in the workload battle, enough that he can be considered a strong FLEX with room to grow. … Something deep inside my core tells me Austin Ekeler is going to rob Brian Robinson of the work that truly matters. … The Chargers running back tea leaves were written in a different language. I deciphered them as J.K. Dobbins has the most upside, though I wouldn’t be shocked if Gus Edwards’ early-season goal-line usage gives him the fantasy leg up. For Week 1, I’m just going with my gut and ranking Dobbins as the most desirable Bolts back to roster. … Coach Mike McCarthy threw one final wrench into the Cowboys’ backfield melodrama when he wrote Ezekiel Elliott’s name first on a piece of paper. Nearly every sign continues to suggest Rico Dowdle is the only back worth gambling on as a Week 1 FLEX.