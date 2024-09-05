2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Justin Jefferson looks to prove he’s still fantasy’s most dangerous wideout, Cooper Kupp attempts to reclaim the top spot in Los Angeles, and George Pickens adjusts to life with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith.

Week 1 Receivers



1 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. JAC 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL at CLE 3 Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR 5 A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB 6 Garrett Wilson NYJ at SF 7 Chris Olave NO vs. CAR 8 DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN 9 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at BUF 10 Mike Evans TB vs. WAS 11 Davante Adams LV at LAC 12 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. NE 13 Puka Nacua LAR at DET 14 Nico Collins HOU at IND 15 Cooper Kupp LAR at DET 16 DJ Moore CHI vs. TEN 17 Drake London ATL vs. PIT 18 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. JAC 19 Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYJ 20 Malik Nabers NYG vs. MIN 21 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB 22 George Pickens PIT at ATL 23 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYJ 24 Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU 25 Zay Flowers BAL at KC 26 Terry McLaurin WAS at TB 27 Tee Higgins CIN vs. NE 28 Rashee Rice KC vs. BAL 29 Stefon Diggs HOU at IND 30 Amari Cooper CLE vs. DAL 31 Calvin Ridley TEN at CHI 32 Christian Watson GB at PHI 33 Diontae Johnson CAR at NO 34 Keenan Allen CHI vs. TEN 35 Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL 36 Tank Dell HOU at IND 37 Chris Godwin TB vs. WAS 38 Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA 39 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. DEN 40 Jameson Williams DET vs. LAR 41 DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CHI 42 Jayden Reed GB at PHI 43 Christian Kirk JAC at MIA 44 Jordan Addison MIN at NYG 45 Adonai Mitchell IND vs. HOU 46 Rome Odunze CHI vs. TEN 47 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at MIA 48 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR 49 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DEN 50 Curtis Samuel BUF vs. ARI 51 Romeo Doubs GB at PHI 52 Keon Coleman BUF vs. ARI 53 Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV 54 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. ARI 55 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. DAL 56 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. PIT 57 Jakobi Meyers LV at LAC 58 Mike Williams NYJ at SF 59 Pop Douglas NE at CIN 60 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. LV 61 Brandin Cooks DAL at CLE 62 Greg Dortch ARI at BUF 63 Ja’Lynn Polk NE at CIN 64 Adam Thielen CAR at NO 65 Michael Wilson ARI at BUF 66 Gabe Davis JAC at MIA 67 Rashod Bateman BAL at KC 68 Jalen Tolbert DAL at CLE 69 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. MIN 70 Dontayvion Wicks GB at PHI

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill’s quest for 2,000 yards begins against a Jaguars defense that was bottom 10 in receiver fantasy points allowed last season. … CeeDee Lamb is as bad of a matchup for the Browns as the Browns are for him. I think he should be physically up to speed after reporting last week. What takes Lamb a cut above the rest is a targets diet that never ceases no matter the opponent. … The planet’s best skill player, Justin Jefferson, spent the summer going at a discount. How Sam Darnold fares against the Giants’ pressure will be revealing as to how the rest of the season is likely to go. The G-Men’s secondary is ripe for the picking. … A.J. Brown just needs to hope potentially fake sharp OC Kellen Moore doesn’t get too focused on “easy mode” targets for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. … Chris Olave was the 2023 “unrealized air yards” king. I am, for some reason, confident the world’s ninth best Kyle Shanahan knockoff Klint Kubiak will rectify the situation with better-timed looks, ideally down the field.

Has Garrett Wilson perfected his Aaron Rodgers mindmeld? We can only hope. Although ever the contrarian, it’s hard to see how even Rodgers spots the Plan B in the Jets’ skill corps. … As if you needed more reason to steam DK Metcalf, Geno Smith has said he’s “tightened up” his infamously sugary diet. Oh, Geno also said DKM would be the best receiver in the league under new OC Ryan Grubb. It’s never made sense that Metcalf wasn’t more of a weekly alpha. The post-Pete Carroll era finally provides the opportunity. … Marvin Harrison Jr. is a leap of faith in the top 10 both this week and otherwise, but it’s easy to place this big bet in this alpha-starved receiver corps. The targets should be flowing as the Cards try to keep up with the Bills. … I was a summer Mike Evans fader, but the Commanders are not a matchup to be missed in the top 12. … The Puka Nacua/Cooper Kupp “debate” quickly became tortured. The only thing that matters for the opener is both are elite plays in the highest-totaled game of Week 1.

The Bears’ receiver corps has become a Rorschach test. I’m just hoping Caleb Williams’ rising tide lifts all wideout boats. For as many reasons as there are to like Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, I am still betting on DJ Moore after what he accomplished in last season’s dismal setup. … I am quite high on Drake London, but Sunday’s likely wretched offensive environment against the Steelers calls for some opening-week caution. … Brandon Aiyuk has solved most of his problems: Except Sauce Gardner for Week 1. Aiyuk needs some time to get up to high-end WR2 speed after sitting out for most of training camp. … With Sauce on Aiyuk patrol, Deebo Samuel’s manufactured touches and change-of-pace carries figure to be in demand for the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Something of a forgotten man because of his injury history and target competition, Samuel is still one of fantasy’s prime matchup flippers. … We love Malik Nabers’ compiling potential. Now what about the quality of the targets? It’s a concern whether you want to acknowledge it or not, especially against a Vikings defense that was one of the league’s best down the stretch last year. DC Brian Flores is a mismatch for Daniel Jones.

Does George Pickens have Arthur Smith problems or lack of target competition virtues? As you can see, we are splitting the difference with this low-end WR2 rank. There is WR1 upside somewhere in there if only Art will let him. … Is Michael Pittman the check-down prince who was promised? Or is he primed to be replaced by Adonai Mitchell as Anthony Richardson’s receiver of choice? That’s not the most likely scenario, but Mitchell’s presence could be far more damaging than early-round fantasy drafters assume. … The suspension never came for Rashee Rice. Even though he has actual target competition for 2024, he should continue to clean up on aisle checkdown. … “Operation Get Tee Higgins Paid” begins with Ja’Marr Chase in line for an unknown amount of snaps after finally dialing into Bengals practice Wednesday. Like Joe Burrow, Higgins is healthy as he looks to put a lost 2023 behind him. … Zay Flowers looked like a first-round receiver by the time his rookie year was through. Maybe not necessarily against the Chiefs’ elite defense, but brighter days are ahead.

I keep labeling Terry McLaurin as 2024’s DJ Moore. That means a wideout who has always produced amidst quarterback concerns but never ascended to the expected level. Is Jayden Daniels finally that guy? That hope, coupled with a severe lack of target competition makes McLaurin awfully appealing as a likely tier riser. … We’ll know pretty quickly whether or not Stefon Diggs belongs on the WR1/2 or WR2/3 borderline. … As for Diggs’ sophomore teammate Tank Dell, I just don’t see any way around the fact that he’s the WR3 on his own team, making it an uphill battle to carve out weekly WR3 value in fantasy. The Colts and a potential shootout will be a telling matchup. … One small reason I’m betting on Xavier Worthy over Dell for the opener? Worthy gets a WR2 audition with Marquise Brown (shoulder) on the shelf. … Amari Cooper is indifferent to being a Cleveland Brown. This chalice could be too poisoned for regular WR2 returns. … The Packers’ receiver corps is a battle royale where Christian Watson still provides the best overall package. … I’m mostly just sticking with my preseason rankings from here on out. All of these guys have question marks that will finally begin to get resolved this weekend.