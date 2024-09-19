2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeVonta Smith settles in as the Eagles’ temporary No. 1 receiver, Chris Olave says “surely this is the week I will finally break out,” and Jameson Williams attempts to get comfortable in the top 20.

Week 3 Receivers



1 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. BAL 2 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. HOU 3 Tyreek Hill MIA at SEA 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at ARI 5 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. WAS 6 Nico Collins HOU at MIN 7 DeVonta Smith PHI at NO 8 Rashee Rice KC at ATL 9 Davante Adams LV vs. CAR 10 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE 11 Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR 12 Chris Olave NO vs. PHI 13 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. DET 14 Malik Nabers NYG at CLE 15 Mike Evans TB vs. DEN 16 DK Metcalf SEA vs. MIA 17 Zay Flowers BAL at DAL 18 Jameson Williams DET at ARI 19 DJ Moore CHI at IND 20 Chris Godwin TB vs. DEN 21 Jaylen Waddle MIA at SEA 22 George Pickens PIT vs. LAC 23 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. GB 24 Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYG 25 Drake London ATL vs. KC 26 Stefon Diggs HOU at MIN 27 Michael Pittman IND vs. CHI 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. MIA 29 Terry McLaurin WAS at CIN 30 Diontae Johnson CAR at LV 31 Rashid Shaheed NO vs. PHI 32 Demarcus Robinson LAR vs. SF 33 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at BUF 34 Tee Higgins CIN vs. WAS 35 Jayden Reed GB at TEN 36 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIA 37 Christian Kirk JAC at BUF 38 Xavier Worthy KC at ATL 39 Tank Dell HOU at MIN 40 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. NYG 41 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. JAC 42 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. KC 43 Courtland Sutton DEN at TB 44 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at CLE 45 Brandin Cooks DAL vs. BAL 46 Quentin Johnston LAC at PIT 47 DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. GB 48 Alec Pierce IND vs. CHI 49 Rome Odunze CHI at IND 50 Ladd McConkey LAC at PIT 51 Josh Reynolds DEN at TB 52 Keon Coleman BUF vs. JAC 53 Christian Watson GB at TEN 54 Greg Dortch ARI vs. DET 55 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. CAR 56 Gabe Davis JAC at BUF 57 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. KC 58 Adam Thielen CAR at LV 59 Jauan Jennings SF at LAR 60 Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. WAS 61 Keenan Allen CHI at IND 62 Romeo Doubs GB at TEN 63 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. HOU 64 Joshua Palmer LAC at PIT 65 Curtis Samuel BUF vs. JAC 66 Xavier Legette CAR at LV 67 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. BAL 68 Adonai Mitchell IND vs. CHI 69 Allen Lazard NYJ vs. NE 70 Tutu Atwell LAR vs. SF 71 Rashod Bateman BAL at DAL 72 Jalen McMillan TB vs. DEN 73 Tyler Johnson LAR vs. SF

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson (quad) appears to be all systems go. The Texans are off to a hot defensive start, but Jefferson reminded against the 49ers’ elite defense you don’t worry about him no matter the opponent. … That was more like it for Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, whose 18-19 targets were either the most or second most of his career depending on the statistical service you use. Is more Jameson Williams melodrama ahead? Probably. We aren’t worried about it in the highest-totaled game of the week against the Bucs. … Ja’Marr Chase’s start has been ice cold. Is it possible he has too little target competition, and that Tee Higgins’ (hamstring) return would help free up looks via the attention the No. 2 commands? Regardless of Higgins’ status, the Commanders are a plus matchup. … I would like to get Nico Collins even higher as he looks like someone potentially ready to throw his hat in the ring for No. 1 overall status, but the Vikings are a really bad spot away from home. … It’s been the quietest of starts for Garrett Wilson, though he’s at least maintained a solid floor. It can’t be much longer before we see the ceiling.

What it boils down to for me with Tyreek Hill: Are you benching him? Of course not. In eight career games with Skylar Thompson under center, Hill has averaged 6/75 compared to 6/82 without him. Not exactly ruinous. The touchdown odds and the quality of Hill’s looks will obviously decrease, but coach Mike McDaniel will be smart enough to still get the ball in his No. 1 weapon’s hands early and often. … The picture is obviously not as rosy for Jaylen Waddle, though even the Dolphins’ No. 2 remains in play as a WR2. The Dolphins’ offense is all going to be one big running game without Tua Tagovailoa, and Waddle will undoubtedly be in high demand near the line of scrimmage. … The “No. 2 receiver so-and-so would be the No. 1 on most teams” trope is usually false — unless it’s DeVonta Smith. Smith is ready for another close-up in what could be the fantasy game of the week between the Saints and Eagles. … Davante Adams reminded in Week 2: I’m still here. Is the Panthers’ defense still there? It could depend on how many times new starter Andy Dalton puts them behind the eight ball.

Rashee Rice’s 44-yard touchdown against the Bengals was the second longest reception of his career. Good to see, though it will be Rice’s compiling that continues to take the day with Isiah Pacheco’s injury hobbling the Chiefs’ running game. … The time is now for Brandon Aiyuk, though his Week 3 is not risk-free. There’s a chance the 49ers simply bulldoze the Rams on the ground. Still, it’s difficult to envision Aiyuk finally not rounding into top 15 form with Deebo Samuel joining Christian McCaffrey on the shelf. … I apologize for the Marvin Harrison Jr. whiplash. We are still working on the right range with the No. 4 overall pick. The top 12 certainly feels appropriate with a 52.5 total awaiting AZ/DET in the desert. … How long can an elite offense keep a good Chris Olave down? I’m hoping the Ravens, who have allowed the league’s most passing yards through the first two weeks, are finally an opponent the Saints’ own size. … Now that’s what we’re talking about with Malik Nabers. We aren’t going to see 18 targets every week. 10-12 should nevertheless be the norm, even against elite defenses like the Browns.

Zay Flowers is who we thought Michael Pittman was? … Jameson Williams is flirting with a WR1 profile. For now, we’ll say he possesses a WR2 floor with WR1 ceiling. It remains possible he eventually settles outside the top 24 as compiling gravity returns for ARSB and Sam LaPorta, but man … it sure doesn’t look like JaMo will allow it. … The Bears’ offense is completely broken. Even with Keenan Allen (heel) seeming to get more injured instead of healthier, DJ Moore has sadly been reduced to boom/bust WR2 status as the Bears either figure out how to better protect Caleb Williams or he starts going around them for bigger plays. … You could argue Chris Godwin belongs in the top 12. I’ll just say he’s a damn good PPR WR2 heading into an admittedly tough matchup with the Broncos. … George Pickens had 94 Week 2 yards that didn’t show up in the box score. Consider this his participation trophy. As good as Pickens has looked, the Chargers are not a breakout spot for this Steelers passing game. … Amari Cooper is at least drawing WR1 targets. I’ll let that break his tie with fellow strugglers Drake London, Stefon Diggs and Michael Pittman as the Browns take on the sorry Giants.

Calvin Ridley is seeing premium usage without a premium quarterback. Usage still usually takes the day. The Packers’ pass defense is off to an inconclusive start. … How repeatable was Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 12-catch, 16-target Week 2? Probably not very. But if that’s the higher outer range of his outcomes, Week 1 was undoubtedly the low end. With Kenneth Walker (oblique) yet to resume practicing, JSN could again be needed for “extension of the running game” targets. … Diontae Johnson’s season resets with Andy Dalton’s insertion under center. It’s important not to romanticize the “good ol’ days” for a wideout who has never really done anything other than compile lower-upside looks, but that is back in play along with Big Red. … Jerry Jeudy is out-producing Amari Cooper, easily, through two games. Three games would be getting difficult to overlook. … Khalil Shakir is the only Bills wideout showing real signs of life. He’s not yet banging down the WR3 door in the process. … The “Darnell Mooney is going to have to be involved for the Falcons” thesis came to fruition in Week 2. The point stands for Week 3. … Someone is going to have to score receiving touchdowns for the Chargers. Quentin Johnston is easily looking like the best bet through two weeks.