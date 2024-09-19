 Skip navigation
2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published September 19, 2024 11:07 AM
Fantasy fallout for Rams amid rash of injuries
September 17, 2024 05:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss why it is a "lost season" for the Los Angeles Rams with a plethora of injuries to the offense and discuss if any pass catchers are worth rostering in fantasy.

DeVonta Smith settles in as the Eagles’ temporary No. 1 receiver, Chris Olave says “surely this is the week I will finally break out,” and Jameson Williams attempts to get comfortable in the top 20.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 3 Receivers

1CeeDee LambDALvs. BAL
2Justin JeffersonMINvs. HOU
3Tyreek HillMIAat SEA
4Amon-Ra St. BrownDETat ARI
5Ja’Marr ChaseCINvs. WAS
6Nico CollinsHOUat MIN
7DeVonta SmithPHIat NO
8Rashee RiceKCat ATL
9Davante AdamsLVvs. CAR
10Garrett WilsonNYJvs. NE
11Brandon AiyukSFat LAR
12Chris OlaveNOvs. PHI
13Marvin Harrison Jr.ARIvs. DET
14Malik NabersNYGat CLE
15Mike EvansTBvs. DEN
16DK MetcalfSEAvs. MIA
17Zay FlowersBALat DAL
18Jameson WilliamsDETat ARI
19DJ MooreCHIat IND
20Chris GodwinTBvs. DEN
21Jaylen WaddleMIAat SEA
22George PickensPITvs. LAC
23Calvin RidleyTENvs. GB
24Amari CooperCLEvs. NYG
25Drake LondonATLvs. KC
26Stefon DiggsHOUat MIN
27Michael Pittman INDvs. CHI
28Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAvs. MIA
29Terry McLaurinWASat CIN
30Diontae JohnsonCARat LV
31Rashid ShaheedNOvs. PHI
32Demarcus RobinsonLARvs. SF
33Brian Thomas Jr.JACat BUF
34Tee HigginsCINvs. WAS
35Jayden ReedGBat TEN
36Tyler LockettSEAvs. MIA
37Christian KirkJACat BUF
38Xavier WorthyKCat ATL
39Tank DellHOUat MIN
40Jerry JeudyCLEvs. NYG
41Khalil ShakirBUFvs. JAC
42Darnell MooneyATLvs. KC
43Courtland SuttonDENat TB
44Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGat CLE
45Brandin CooksDALvs. BAL
46Quentin JohnstonLACat PIT
47DeAndre HopkinsTENvs. GB
48Alec PierceINDvs. CHI
49Rome OdunzeCHIat IND
50Ladd McConkeyLACat PIT
51Josh ReynoldsDENat TB
52Keon ColemanBUFvs. JAC
53Christian WatsonGBat TEN
54Greg DortchARIvs. DET
55Jakobi MeyersLVvs. CAR
56Gabe DavisJACat BUF
57Ray-Ray McCloudATLvs. KC
58Adam ThielenCARat LV
59Jauan JenningsSFat LAR
60Andrei IosivasCINvs. WAS
61Keenan AllenCHIat IND
62Romeo DoubsGBat TEN
63Jalen NailorMINvs. HOU
64Joshua PalmerLACat PIT
65Curtis SamuelBUFvs. JAC
66Xavier LegetteCARat LV
67Jalen TolbertDALvs. BAL
68Adonai MitchellINDvs. CHI
69Allen LazardNYJvs. NE
70Tutu AtwellLARvs. SF
71Rashod BatemanBALat DAL
72Jalen McMillanTBvs. DEN
73Tyler JohnsonLARvs. SF

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson (quad) appears to be all systems go. The Texans are off to a hot defensive start, but Jefferson reminded against the 49ers’ elite defense you don’t worry about him no matter the opponent. … That was more like it for Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, whose 18-19 targets were either the most or second most of his career depending on the statistical service you use. Is more Jameson Williams melodrama ahead? Probably. We aren’t worried about it in the highest-totaled game of the week against the Bucs. … Ja’Marr Chase’s start has been ice cold. Is it possible he has too little target competition, and that Tee Higgins’ (hamstring) return would help free up looks via the attention the No. 2 commands? Regardless of Higgins’ status, the Commanders are a plus matchup. … I would like to get Nico Collins even higher as he looks like someone potentially ready to throw his hat in the ring for No. 1 overall status, but the Vikings are a really bad spot away from home. … It’s been the quietest of starts for Garrett Wilson, though he’s at least maintained a solid floor. It can’t be much longer before we see the ceiling.

What it boils down to for me with Tyreek Hill: Are you benching him? Of course not. In eight career games with Skylar Thompson under center, Hill has averaged 6/75 compared to 6/82 without him. Not exactly ruinous. The touchdown odds and the quality of Hill’s looks will obviously decrease, but coach Mike McDaniel will be smart enough to still get the ball in his No. 1 weapon’s hands early and often. … The picture is obviously not as rosy for Jaylen Waddle, though even the Dolphins’ No. 2 remains in play as a WR2. The Dolphins’ offense is all going to be one big running game without Tua Tagovailoa, and Waddle will undoubtedly be in high demand near the line of scrimmage. … The “No. 2 receiver so-and-so would be the No. 1 on most teams” trope is usually false — unless it’s DeVonta Smith. Smith is ready for another close-up in what could be the fantasy game of the week between the Saints and Eagles. … Davante Adams reminded in Week 2: I’m still here. Is the Panthers’ defense still there? It could depend on how many times new starter Andy Dalton puts them behind the eight ball.

Rashee Rice’s 44-yard touchdown against the Bengals was the second longest reception of his career. Good to see, though it will be Rice’s compiling that continues to take the day with Isiah Pacheco’s injury hobbling the Chiefs’ running game. … The time is now for Brandon Aiyuk, though his Week 3 is not risk-free. There’s a chance the 49ers simply bulldoze the Rams on the ground. Still, it’s difficult to envision Aiyuk finally not rounding into top 15 form with Deebo Samuel joining Christian McCaffrey on the shelf. … I apologize for the Marvin Harrison Jr. whiplash. We are still working on the right range with the No. 4 overall pick. The top 12 certainly feels appropriate with a 52.5 total awaiting AZ/DET in the desert. … How long can an elite offense keep a good Chris Olave down? I’m hoping the Ravens, who have allowed the league’s most passing yards through the first two weeks, are finally an opponent the Saints’ own size. … Now that’s what we’re talking about with Malik Nabers. We aren’t going to see 18 targets every week. 10-12 should nevertheless be the norm, even against elite defenses like the Browns.

Zay Flowers is who we thought Michael Pittman was? … Jameson Williams is flirting with a WR1 profile. For now, we’ll say he possesses a WR2 floor with WR1 ceiling. It remains possible he eventually settles outside the top 24 as compiling gravity returns for ARSB and Sam LaPorta, but man … it sure doesn’t look like JaMo will allow it. … The Bears’ offense is completely broken. Even with Keenan Allen (heel) seeming to get more injured instead of healthier, DJ Moore has sadly been reduced to boom/bust WR2 status as the Bears either figure out how to better protect Caleb Williams or he starts going around them for bigger plays. … You could argue Chris Godwin belongs in the top 12. I’ll just say he’s a damn good PPR WR2 heading into an admittedly tough matchup with the Broncos. … George Pickens had 94 Week 2 yards that didn’t show up in the box score. Consider this his participation trophy. As good as Pickens has looked, the Chargers are not a breakout spot for this Steelers passing game. … Amari Cooper is at least drawing WR1 targets. I’ll let that break his tie with fellow strugglers Drake London, Stefon Diggs and Michael Pittman as the Browns take on the sorry Giants.

Calvin Ridley is seeing premium usage without a premium quarterback. Usage still usually takes the day. The Packers’ pass defense is off to an inconclusive start. … How repeatable was Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 12-catch, 16-target Week 2? Probably not very. But if that’s the higher outer range of his outcomes, Week 1 was undoubtedly the low end. With Kenneth Walker (oblique) yet to resume practicing, JSN could again be needed for “extension of the running game” targets. … Diontae Johnson’s season resets with Andy Dalton’s insertion under center. It’s important not to romanticize the “good ol’ days” for a wideout who has never really done anything other than compile lower-upside looks, but that is back in play along with Big Red. … Jerry Jeudy is out-producing Amari Cooper, easily, through two games. Three games would be getting difficult to overlook. … Khalil Shakir is the only Bills wideout showing real signs of life. He’s not yet banging down the WR3 door in the process. … The “Darnell Mooney is going to have to be involved for the Falcons” thesis came to fruition in Week 2. The point stands for Week 3. … Someone is going to have to score receiving touchdowns for the Chargers. Quentin Johnston is easily looking like the best bet through two weeks.