2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Brock Purdy adjusts to life without another weapon, Derek Carr looks to prove he belongs in the top 12 at quarterback, and Anthony Richardson ponders just what kind of quarterback he’s going to be.

Week 3 Quarterbacks



1 Josh Allen BUF vs. JAX 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at DAL 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at NO 4 Kyler Murray ARI vs. DET 5 Patrick Mahomes KC at ATL 6 Jayden Daniels WAS at CIN 7 Brock Purdy SF at LAR 8 Joe Burrow CIN vs. WAS 9 Derek Carr NO vs. PHI 10 Dak Prescott DAL vs. BAL 11 C.J. Stroud HOU at MIN 12 Anthony Richardson IND vs. CHI 13 Jared Goff DET at AZ 14 Baker Mayfield TB vs. DEN 15 Geno Smith SEA vs. MIA 16 Sam Darnold MIN vs. HOU 17 Justin Fields PIT vs. LAC 18 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. KC 19 Gardner Minshew LV vs. CAR 20 Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. NE 21 Caleb Williams CHI at IND 22 Trevor Lawrence JAC at BUF 23 Justin Herbert LAC at PIT 24 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. NYG 25 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. SF 26 Malik Willis GB at TEN 27 Andy Dalton CAR at LV 28 Will Levis TEN vs. GB 29 Skylar Thompson MIA at SEA 30 Daniel Jones NYG at CLE 31 Bo Nix DEN at TB 32 Jacoby Brissett NE at NYJ

QB Notes: Josh Allen has just 42 pass attempts through two starts. Fantasy managers were a bit unlucky that the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Dolphins ended up noncompetitive. There’s a risk of that happening Monday night against the Jags, but Allen’s legs are needed in the red zone more weeks than not. … Struggling as a passer, Lamar Jackson is top 10 in rushing. As the Cowboys vividly reminded in Week 2, they are susceptible to big plays, whether on the ground or otherwise. … Jalen Hurts has reached 13 carries in back-to-back starts. His legs have taken on even more importance in A.J. Brown’s (hamstring) absence. He just needs to make sure the Eagles don’t fall victim to the Saints’ ongoing onslaught Sunday in New Orleans. Trail mode would make Hurts’ running less impactful and leave him susceptible to interceptions. … Sunday was Kyler Murray’s biggest fantasy performance since late in the 2021 season. He took advantage of a collapsing Rams defense. Now he gets a so-far unimpressive Lions unit for the highest-totaled game of Week 3. Murray has long had a way of not living up to expectations, but this is such a great spot.

Patrick Mahomes’ 151 yards in Week 2 were his fewest since the Broncos injured him in Week 7 2019. So far his 5.1 average intended air yards are somehow down nearly a yard and half from last year’s already shocking number. We hope “they” aren’t ruining football forever. The Falcons are at least coughing up a 75.5 completion percentage through two contests. … Jayden Daniels has reached 10 carries in each of his first two career starts. He’s passing efficiently if not explosively. His floor has been established. Hopefully the ceiling is next. … Brock Purdy lost another weapon when Deebo Samuel (calf) went down, but he’s leading the league in yards and is fifth in yards per attempt through two tough matchups. The injury-ruined Rams, who are surrendering 10 yards per pass, are not a tough matchup. … Joe Burrow seemed to be warming up in Week 2. Now he gets the only defense to surrender at least six passing scores on the young year, Washington. With Tee Higgins (hamstring) inching closer to a return, Burrow might be a rare QB poised to break through the two-high safety malaise.

We laid out the longer case on Monday, but the short of it? The Saints have hopped aboard every bandwagon that matters. Increased play-action. Pre-snap motion. Designed quarterback rollouts. More first down passing. That’s how Derek Carr is averaging a truly bonkers 11.4 yards per attempt, 1.7 more than any other passer. Week 4 opponent Philadelphia has been looking big-play vulnerable. … C.J. Stroud has yet to be truly unleashed this season. Now he must contend with what is again looking like an elite Brian Flores pass defense. The Vikes haven’t allowed a completion longer than 28 yards, and are the only team to already have double-digit sacks (11). … As feared, it’s been the tale of two Anthony Richardsons. You probably think I’m veering too strongly in my ranks. As I struggle to find the right equilibrium, I will err on the side of caution vs. a Bears defense permitting just 5.7 yards per attempt. … It’s also been the tale of Geno Smiths. With no Kenneth Walker in Week 2, Seattle used the pass as an extension of the run, targeting Jaxon Smith-Njigba 16 times. KWIII’s Week 3 status will affect Smith’s upside against a reeling Dolphins squad.

I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m keeping the Dak Prescott faith amidst his supporting cast woes, but there is no universe where he attempts fewer than 30 passes against the Ravens, and 40-plus is eminently doable. Allowing 8.6 yards per attempt, the Ravens just surrendered 276 yards to Gardner Minshew. … It’s been a shaky first few starts for Jared Goff. The Cardinals are pacing poor rate stats but dominated Matthew Stafford in Week 2. Goff always fares worse on the road, even if it’s a dome. He does have plus weapons and a sky-high total working in his favor. … Baker Mayfield is tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (five) and is second in yards per attempt (9.7). The Broncos’ strong defensive play from the second half of 2023 has carried over, but the real risk for Mayfield is that Denver fails to compete on offense, limiting pass volume. This game’s total is hovering around 40. … Sam Darnold’s EPA explosion is getting obscured by Derek Carr’s. The Texans are not a great matchup, but Darnold has the luxury of throwing to Justin Jefferson with a play-caller who knows how to make the computers happy.

Justin Fields has just one total score through two starts but continues to hint at the expected rushing upside. Unfortunately, the Chargers are another strong, disciplined defense for Week 3, limiting his overall appeal. … The Falcons opened up Kirk Cousins’ usage after his disconcerting Week 1, but his final statline would have still been highly disappointing had Vic Fangio not sat back in the softest zones ever on the Falcons’ game-winning drive. We don’t know if the Chiefs’ defense is as good as last year, but it’s certainly not bad. … Gardner Minshew surprisingly diced up the Ravens with short passes in Week 2. It won’t be a surprise when anyone has a usable fantasy day against the Panthers. … The Bills are allowing 5.5 yards per attempt with zero completions longer than 24 yards. This does not profile as Trevor Lawrence’s bounce-back start. … I had to touch the Caleb Williams stove a second time in Week 2 just to make sure it was hot. Folks, it was scorching. The Colts are at least a better matchup than what he’s seen the first two weeks. … What exactly does Deshaun Watson do these days?

