2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Derrick Henry wonders what kind of game script he’ll get in Dallas, James Cook aims to start a hot streak vs. the Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins goes big-play hunting against the Steelers.

Week 3 Running Backs

1 Jordan Mason SF at LAR 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. PHI 3 Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE 4 Saquon Barkley PHI at NO 5 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. KC 6 De’Von Achane MIA at SEA 7 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at ARI 8 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. CHI 9 Josh Jacobs GB at TEN 10 Derrick Henry BAL at DAL 11 James Cook BUF vs. JAC 12 Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. MIA 13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ 14 Tony Pollard TEN vs. GB 15 Rachaad White TB vs. DEN 16 Travis Etienne JAC at BUF 17 James Conner ARI vs. DET 18 Aaron Jones MIN vs. HOU 19 David Montgomery DET at ARI 20 Devin Singletary NYG at CLE 21 Kyren Williams LAR vs. SF 22 J.K. Dobbins LAC at PIT 23 Najee Harris PIT vs. LAC 24 Brian Robinson WAS at CIN 25 D’Andre Swift CHI at IND 26 Raheem Mostert MIA at SEA 27 Zack Moss CIN vs. WAS 28 Javonte Williams DEN at TB 29 Chuba Hubbard CAR at LV 30 Gus Edwards LAC at PIT 31 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. LAC 32 Jerome Ford CLE vs. NYG 33 Zamir White LV vs. CAR 34 Rico Dowdle DAL vs. BAL 35 Austin Ekeler WAS at CIN 36 Samaje Perine KC at ATL 37 Carson Steele KC at ATL 38 D’Onta Foreman CLE vs. NYG 39 Ty Chandler MIN vs. HOU 40 Bucky Irving TB vs. DEN 41 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. NE 42 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. BAL 43 Cam Akers HOU at MIN 44 Alexander Mattison LV vs. CAR 45 Antonio Gibson NE at NYJ 46 Chase Brown CIN vs. WAS 47 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. GB 48 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. KC 49 Tank Bigsby JAC at BUF 50 Trey Benson ARI vs. DET 51 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at TB 52 MarShawn Lloyd GB at TEN 53 Justice Hill BAL at DAL 54 Khalil Herbert CHI at IND 55 Ray Davis BUF vs. JAC 56 Emanuel Wilson GB at TEN 57 Jamaal Williams NO vs. PHI 58 Miles Sanders CAR at LV

RB Notes: Saquon Barkley’s 80 percent snap share from Week 1? It was 90 percent in Week 2. I originally had Barkley ranked too high as the No. 1 Week 3 back on the board, but he’s locked into preposterous workloads and high-value touches with the total going near 50 for Sunday in Louisiana. … It’s the same deal for Alvin Kamara opposing Barkley, though his team is actually the home favorite. Kamara is playing fewer snaps. He also doesn’t have to worry about his quarterback stealing goal-line work. Maybe it’s too back to the future for you to see Kamara in the top three, but there are zero holes to poke in his current arrangement. (Including the Eagles’ run defense looking absolutely horrendous.) … With Deebo Samuel’s (calf) injury, Jordan Mason’s death grip on the 49ers’ backfield work becomes that much stronger. A touchdown favorite for a “road” game that will be 75-80 percent 49ers fans in Los Angeles, Mason probably has Week 3’s highest floor. … Neither Joe Mixon (ankle) nor Dameon Pierce (ankle) practiced Wednesday. Were both backs to sit in Minnesota, Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale would form an unsatisfying committee. Akers would still have touches/touchdown-based FLEX appeal.

Over 75 percent of the snaps in each of the Falcons’ first two games, Bijan Robinson is averaging 20 touches and 117 yards “after Art.” The only reason Tyler Allgeier is mixing in at all is that no one back can have all those power runs. … It’s a different situation for Breece Hall … or is it? Braelon Allen was a Week 2 nuisance, but Hall still cruised past 70 percent of the Jets’ snaps, reaching 21 touches for the second consecutive game. Positively bereft of passing-game options, the Jets will continue to lean on the backfield. Allen is more creating his own low-end FLEX value than affecting Hall’s high-end RB1 status. … Even with Raheem Mostert (chest) trending toward a return, De’Von Achane profiles for colossal workloads in Tua Tagovailoa’s (concussion) absence. The Dolphins desperately need his short-area/YAC game. Absent Skylar Thompson driving the van all the way into the ditch, game script shouldn’t be an Achane concern. … Josh Jacobs profiles as a Week 3 RB1 regardless of Jordan Love’s health. Either he’s the focal point without Love or the entire operation will run smoother with Love.

Derrick Henry is looking predictably game script sensitive. I can’t say I agree with it, but the 0-2 Ravens are road favorites against the similarly-reeling Cowboys. Vegas has the game total near 50. … James Cook’s workloads and snap percentages are roughly equal to last season, though it’s possible he’s claiming at least a share of the “Latavius Murray role” for himself, if not the whole thing. We like explosive, versatile backs as comfortable home favorites against 0-2 teams (Jacksonville). … Zach Charbonnet was a Week 2 bust because he Isn’tGood™ but “No. 2” Kenny McIntosh couldn’t get on the field. Kenneth Walker (oblique) seems on the wrong side of questionable, forcing us to bet on Charbonnet’s likely workload one more time. … “Cash is king,” and so are workloads. Rhamondre Stevenson’s touches are as safe as anyone’s in football. It’s true that the Pats are massive road underdogs Thursday evening, it’s just like … where else are they supposed to funnel the ball? Hunter Henry? … Tony Pollard has been the best Titans back. Now Tyjae Spears has an ankle injury, albeit one he insists he is playing through. With a Packers rock fight all but guaranteed for Sunday, Pollard is a safe RB2.

Tank Bigsby’s shoulder injury supposedly isn’t a concern. Travis Etienne is doing nothing to shut the door on his No. 2 back, though Bigsby isn’t exactly barging through. Either way, big-time road ‘dogs in Buffalo sets up much better for Etienne than power back Bigsby. … There’s been talk of a Vikings committee, but Aaron Jones’ snap share actually inched up in Week 2. Ty Chandler is undoubtedly going to be involved, but Jones will still be Option A as a pass catcher and goal-line back. The Texans could be a back-and-forth home affair. … Kyren Williams is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry through two games, but things could get a lot worse before they get better. The Rams’ struggling run game will be even more of a defensive focal point after Cooper Kupp joined Puka Nacua on the shelf, and the Rams’ offensive line just isn’t up to the challenge. Even if more raw touches are funneled the backfield’s way, Williams won’t be able to handle all of them himself. Blake Corum’s workload could steadily grow. … Devin Singletary’s “only game in town” for the Giants should gobble up touches vs. a dispiring Browns team I’m skeptical can live up to its six-point favorite billing.

Najee Harris’ Week 2 snap percentage fell below 50 with Jaylen Warren coming back alive. Harris still feels all too likely to command a minimum of 15 carries against Jim Harbaugh’s slow-playing Chargers. … J.K. Dobbins is living off long runs, but long runs are much easier to hit when the entire offense is oriented around springing them. Touchdowns could be more elusive with Gus Edwards still Option A in short-yardage situations, but the summer Dobbins hype was clearly warranted. … It didn’t take long for Jerome Ford to end up in a committee. D’Onta Foreman’s involvement will undoubtedly be game script dependent, but he’s going to be activated as a keepaway option any time the Browns have the lead. The bookmakers are expecting big Browns leads Sunday. … Speaking of committees, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will hope to hold off Kareem Hunt for at least one week. For now, I am most comfortable betting on Perine’s projected pass catching over goal-line carries Steele is going to have difficulty prying away from Pat Mahomes’ short passes. … Chuba Hubbard’s FLEX case has briefly been resuscitated as we wait on some Andy Dalton returns under center.