2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 19, 2024 11:07 AM
Sam LaPorta hopes to shake his slow start, Dalton Kincaid fights for looks in the Bills’ remade skill corps, and Hunter Henry reminds fantasy managers he exists.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 3 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. DET
2George KittleSFat LAR
3Sam LaPortaDETat ARI
4Brock BowersLVvs. CAR
5Travis KelceKCat ATL
6Mark AndrewsBALat DAL
7Jake FergusonDALvs. BAL
8Dalton KincaidBUFvs. JAC
9Kyle PittsATLvs. KC
10Dallas GoedertPHIat NO
11Isaiah LikelyBALat DAL
12Pat FreiermuthPITvs. LAC
13Mike GesickiCINvs. WAS
14Hunter HenryNEat NYJ
15Dalton SchultzHOUat MIN
16Colby ParkinsonLARvs. SF
17Taysom HillNOvs. PHI
18Jonnu SmithMIAat SEA
19Zach ErtzWASat CIN
20Cole KmetCHIat IND
21Noah FantSEAvs. MIA
22Juwan JohnsonNOvs. PHI
23Chig OkonkwoTENvs. GB
24Tyler ConklinNYJvs. NE
25Greg DulcichDENat TB
26Tucker KraftGBat TEN
27Cade OttonTBvs. DEN
28Brenton StrangeJACat BUF
29Jordan AkinsCLEvs. NYG
30Dawson KnoxBUFvs. JAC
31Hayden HurstLACat PIT
32Gerald EverettCHIat IND
33Luke SchoonmakerDALvs. BAL
34Michael MayerLVvs. CAR

TE Notes: Through two weeks, Trey McBride has been the only tight end perfectly in line with his preseason expectations. … People are getting hurt, so the 49ers are actually using George Kittle. To the surprise of absolutely no one, he is producing. Even more so than McBride, Kittle is probably the favorite to finish as the TE1 overall if: 1. The 49ers stay injured. 2. Those injuries don’t include Kittle, who has not appeared in every game since 2018. … Sam LaPorta is struggling to crack the top 20 in average PPR points through two weeks. Jameson Williams’ emergence is unquestionably bad news. There’s just no way LaPorta will remain mired in 3/20ville. The Cardinals are a compelling breakout opportunity. … Having zero Brock Bowers shares hurts. There are going to be some defensive adjustments, but Bowers is clearly the No. 2 weapon for a team lacking a run game and looking to play pitch-and-catch through the air. The Panthers have a horrendous defense.

It’s been a(nother) slow start for Travis Kelce. He was inches away from a Week 2 touchdown and lost a 41-yard reception to penalty. TE5 is probably an overreaction, if we are being honest. … Mark Andrews is still running all the routes and commanding down-field(ish) looks. Isaiah Likely predictably crashed back down to earth in Week 2. The Ravens are probably still going to need Likely’s frame down the seam, but they need Andrews’ clean targets more. He is another slow starter that should round into form. … Jake Ferguson (knee) knee nearly played in Week 2 and is expected back against the Ravens. It’s not always as simple as all that, but the target-starved Cowboys seem to have little choice but to jam Ferguson looks. … I wish I loved anything as much as Dalton Kincaid loves rotating snaps with Dawson Knox. It’s getting late early out there. It’s still difficult to see Kincaid’s usage collapse to the extent he falls out of the top 12 of this sorry group of tight ends.

Even with A.J. Brown sidelined for Week 2, the Eagles were targeting Random Guys over Dallas Goedert, including his backup Grant Calcaterra. There aren’t many amazing options to rank ahead of Goedert. There also aren’t any reasons to be excited about playing him. … There’s always the early-season dilemma of: We don’t want to overreact, but we do have to react. Through two weeks, Mike Gesciki is top-five in tight end yardage and receptions for a quarterback who has a reputation for targeting the seam. He’s worth a TE1 punt against the Commanders’ soft defense. … Along those same reaction lines, I won’t totally discount Hunter Henry’s second career 100-yard effort even though it was his first in five years (lol). He’s almost literally the only experienced healthy pass catcher on the Pats. That looked like it counted for something in Week 2. … Colby Parkinson was a Week 2 mega bust, but how do the injury-wrecked Rams get by without his targets? … Jonnu Smith’s YAC potential could be an X-factor with Skylar Thompson under center.

Week 3 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. BAL
2Jake MoodySFat LAR
3Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat MIN
4Justin TuckerBALat DAL
5Tyler BassBUFvs. JAC
6Chase McLaughlinTBvs. DEN
7Blake GrupeNOvs. PHI
8Jake ElliottPHIat NO
9Harrison ButkerKCat ATL
10Matt PraterARIvs. DET
11Cameron DickerLACat PIT
12Daniel CarlsonLVvs. CAR
13Younghoe KooATLvs. KC
14Jake BatesDETat ARI
15Chris BoswellPITvs. LAC
16Austin SeibertWASat CIN
17Jason MyersSEAvs. MIA
18Evan McPhersonCINvs. WAS
19Brayden NarvesonGBat TEN
20Will ReichardMINvs. HOU
21Cairo SantosCHIat IND
22Dustin HopkinsCLEvs. NYG
23Wil LutzDENat TB
24Greg ZuerleinNYJvs. NE
25Jason SandersMIAat SEA
26Joshua KartyLARvs. SF
27Cam LittleJACat BUF
28Nick FolkTENvs. GB
29Eddy PineiroCARat LV
30Joey SlyeNEat NYJ
31Matt GayINDvs. CHI
32Graham GanoNYGat CLE

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

1Cleveland Brownsvs. NYG
2New York Jetsvs. NE
3San Francisco 49ersat LAR
4Chicago Bearsat IND
5Buffalo Billsvs. JAC
6Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. DEN
7Las Vegas Raidersvs. CAR
8Los Angeles Chargersat PIT
9Kansas City Chiefsat ATL
10Seattle Seahawksvs. MIA
11Green Bay Packersat TEN
12Tennessee Titansvs. GB
13Indianapolis Coltsvs. CHI
14Minnesota Vikingsvs. HOU
15Dallas Cowboysvs. BAL
16Pittsburgh Steelersvs. LAC
17New England Patriotsat NYJ
18New York Giantsat CLE
19Cincinnati Bengalsvs. WAS
20New Orleans Saintsvs. PHI
21Houston Texansat MIN
22Denver Broncosat TB
23Baltimore Ravensat DAL
24Detroit Lionsat ARI
25Arizona Cardinalsvs. DET
26Atlanta Falconsvs. KC
27Philadelphia Eaglesat NO
28Carolina Panthersat LV
29Jacksonville Jaguarsat BUF
30Miami Dolphinsat SEA
31Washington Commandersat CIN
32Los Angeles Ramsvs. SF