2024 Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Sam LaPorta hopes to shake his slow start, Dalton Kincaid fights for looks in the Bills’ remade skill corps, and Hunter Henry reminds fantasy managers he exists.

Week 3 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. DET 2 George Kittle SF at LAR 3 Sam LaPorta DET at ARI 4 Brock Bowers LV vs. CAR 5 Travis Kelce KC at ATL 6 Mark Andrews BAL at DAL 7 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. BAL 8 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. JAC 9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. KC 10 Dallas Goedert PHI at NO 11 Isaiah Likely BAL at DAL 12 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. LAC 13 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. WAS 14 Hunter Henry NE at NYJ 15 Dalton Schultz HOU at MIN 16 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. SF 17 Taysom Hill NO vs. PHI 18 Jonnu Smith MIA at SEA 19 Zach Ertz WAS at CIN 20 Cole Kmet CHI at IND 21 Noah Fant SEA vs. MIA 22 Juwan Johnson NO vs. PHI 23 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. GB 24 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. NE 25 Greg Dulcich DEN at TB 26 Tucker Kraft GB at TEN 27 Cade Otton TB vs. DEN 28 Brenton Strange JAC at BUF 29 Jordan Akins CLE vs. NYG 30 Dawson Knox BUF vs. JAC 31 Hayden Hurst LAC at PIT 32 Gerald Everett CHI at IND 33 Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. BAL 34 Michael Mayer LV vs. CAR

TE Notes: Through two weeks, Trey McBride has been the only tight end perfectly in line with his preseason expectations. … People are getting hurt, so the 49ers are actually using George Kittle. To the surprise of absolutely no one, he is producing. Even more so than McBride, Kittle is probably the favorite to finish as the TE1 overall if: 1. The 49ers stay injured. 2. Those injuries don’t include Kittle, who has not appeared in every game since 2018. … Sam LaPorta is struggling to crack the top 20 in average PPR points through two weeks. Jameson Williams’ emergence is unquestionably bad news. There’s just no way LaPorta will remain mired in 3/20ville. The Cardinals are a compelling breakout opportunity. … Having zero Brock Bowers shares hurts. There are going to be some defensive adjustments, but Bowers is clearly the No. 2 weapon for a team lacking a run game and looking to play pitch-and-catch through the air. The Panthers have a horrendous defense.

It’s been a(nother) slow start for Travis Kelce. He was inches away from a Week 2 touchdown and lost a 41-yard reception to penalty. TE5 is probably an overreaction, if we are being honest. … Mark Andrews is still running all the routes and commanding down-field(ish) looks. Isaiah Likely predictably crashed back down to earth in Week 2. The Ravens are probably still going to need Likely’s frame down the seam, but they need Andrews’ clean targets more. He is another slow starter that should round into form. … Jake Ferguson (knee) knee nearly played in Week 2 and is expected back against the Ravens. It’s not always as simple as all that, but the target-starved Cowboys seem to have little choice but to jam Ferguson looks. … I wish I loved anything as much as Dalton Kincaid loves rotating snaps with Dawson Knox. It’s getting late early out there. It’s still difficult to see Kincaid’s usage collapse to the extent he falls out of the top 12 of this sorry group of tight ends.

Even with A.J. Brown sidelined for Week 2, the Eagles were targeting Random Guys over Dallas Goedert, including his backup Grant Calcaterra. There aren’t many amazing options to rank ahead of Goedert. There also aren’t any reasons to be excited about playing him. … There’s always the early-season dilemma of: We don’t want to overreact, but we do have to react. Through two weeks, Mike Gesciki is top-five in tight end yardage and receptions for a quarterback who has a reputation for targeting the seam. He’s worth a TE1 punt against the Commanders’ soft defense. … Along those same reaction lines, I won’t totally discount Hunter Henry’s second career 100-yard effort even though it was his first in five years (lol). He’s almost literally the only experienced healthy pass catcher on the Pats. That looked like it counted for something in Week 2. … Colby Parkinson was a Week 2 mega bust, but how do the injury-wrecked Rams get by without his targets? … Jonnu Smith’s YAC potential could be an X-factor with Skylar Thompson under center.

Week 3 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. BAL 2 Jake Moody SF at LAR 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at MIN 4 Justin Tucker BAL at DAL 5 Tyler Bass BUF vs. JAC 6 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. DEN 7 Blake Grupe NO vs. PHI 8 Jake Elliott PHI at NO 9 Harrison Butker KC at ATL 10 Matt Prater ARI vs. DET 11 Cameron Dicker LAC at PIT 12 Daniel Carlson LV vs. CAR 13 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. KC 14 Jake Bates DET at ARI 15 Chris Boswell PIT vs. LAC 16 Austin Seibert WAS at CIN 17 Jason Myers SEA vs. MIA 18 Evan McPherson CIN vs. WAS 19 Brayden Narveson GB at TEN 20 Will Reichard MIN vs. HOU 21 Cairo Santos CHI at IND 22 Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. NYG 23 Wil Lutz DEN at TB 24 Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. NE 25 Jason Sanders MIA at SEA 26 Joshua Karty LAR vs. SF 27 Cam Little JAC at BUF 28 Nick Folk TEN vs. GB 29 Eddy Pineiro CAR at LV 30 Joey Slye NE at NYJ 31 Matt Gay IND vs. CHI 32 Graham Gano NYG at CLE

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

