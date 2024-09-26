2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Travis Kelce tries to shake his slow start in Los Angeles, Kyle Pitts wonders if there’s anything more in this Falcons offense, and Cole Kmet waves goodbye to Gerald Everett in the Bears’ offense.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 4 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. WAS
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. NE
|3
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at NYG
|4
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at TB
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. SEA
|6
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. CLE
|7
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at LAC
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. NO
|9
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs. BUF
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at BAL
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at IND
|12
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. LAR
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at CAR
|14
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at ATL
|15
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|16
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs. BUF
|18
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|at DET
|19
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at ARI
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|at CHI
|21
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at SF
|22
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. MIN
|23
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. PHI
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|vs. TEN
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at ATL
|26
|Jordan Akins
|CLE
|at LV
|27
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at BAL
|28
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at MIA
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|at NYJ
|30
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at HOU
|31
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|vs. KC
|32
|Hayden Hurst
|LAC
|at PIT
|33
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|vs. PIT
TE Notes: You got any better ideas? I’ll just keep defaulting Trey McBride to TE1 overall status — assuming he gets cleared from his concussion. … George Kittle (hamstring) tends to only play if he’s somewhere close to 100 percent health. Ergo, if he’s cleared for Sunday against the Patriots, I’ll have little trouble firing him up as an elite option. My fear is we are destined for another week of “Eric Saubert” time. … The Lions are predictably proclaiming Sam LaPorta’s ankle sprain is the lowest they’ve ever seen. NFL players tend to walk off low sprains, but I digress. If LaPorta can go, the Seahawks could be a slump-buster on Ford Field’s fast track. … Jake Ferguson’s 11 Week 3 targets felt more like a necessity than luxury. I would have to imagine they will also be a trend for this receiver-starved, on-the-brink offense. … Travis Kelce in the top five(ish) … again, you got any better ideas? I genuinely don’t. At some point this guy is going to score a touchdown(s).
Dallas Goedert currently … has more PPR fantasy points than any other tight end? Ok? What? I’ll have the eagle bird close to No. 1 overall if DeVonta Smith (concussion) joins A.J. Brown (hamstring) on the shelf. … I know all I’m doing is reacting at the tight end spot so far, but I feel like Brock Bowers’ Week 3 merits one. Not for anything he did. Just after we got the reminder this is probably going to be a dysfunctional Raiders offense. Functioning will be harder than ever vs. Myles Garrett’s Browns. … All of Dalton Kincaid’s usage patterns are bad. And yet… ok, there’s actually no “and yet.” I’m just kind of praying something happens here. … Same deal with Kyle Pitts, who has eight catches and a touchdown, somehow putting him in the top 10 for total TE PPR points. The Saints are surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points through three weeks.
The Ravens went all the way in on the run against the Cowboys’ atrocious ground defense. They’re guaranteed to have to pass more against the Bills. What that means for Mark Andrews, you decide. … Pat Freiermuth has established a four-catch floor. Ceiling? Not so much. That’s still more than most seam stretchers have going for them right now. … The Bears seem to be moving on from their misbegotten Gerald Everett experiment. Week 3 will probably be Cole Kmet’s 2024 high-water mark, but his previous lack of usage was too criminal to continue. … Along those same lines, Tyler Conklin’s invisible Weeks 1 and 2 never made any sense. With Garrett Wilson on Pat Surtain island this week, Conklin should again be needed. … Joe Burrow: Certified seam targeter. Mike Gesicki has the fourth most TE receptions through his first three games in orange and black. … Noah Fant is getting closer to where he needs to be in terms of usage. It’s going to be all hands on deck in Detroit for the Seahawks’ passing game.
Week 4 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at NYG
|2
|Jake Moody
|SF
|vs. NE
|3
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs. BUF
|4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|5
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|at BAL
|6
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at LAC
|7
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|vs. WAS
|8
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at ATL
|9
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|at ARI
|10
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at IND
|11
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at CAR
|12
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at DET
|13
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|14
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at GB
|15
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. LAR
|16
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs. NO
|17
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at TB
|18
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. PHI
|19
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. SEA
|20
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs. CIN
|21
|Brayden Narveson
|GB
|vs. MIN
|22
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. CLE
|23
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|at LV
|24
|Matt Gay
|IND
|vs. PIT
|25
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at MIA
|26
|Greg Joseph
|NYG
|vs. DAL
|27
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at CHI
|28
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|vs. TEN
|29
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at NYJ
|30
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at HOU
|31
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. KC
|32
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at SF
Week 4 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|vs. NE
|2
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|vs. DEN
|3
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|at NYG
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|at LV
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at IND
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|at LAC
|7
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|vs. TEN
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|at MIA
|10
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|vs. CLE
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at TB
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|at GB
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. MIN
|14
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|vs. LAR
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|vs. PIT
|16
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at NYJ
|17
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|at ATL
|18
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. DAL
|19
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at CAR
|20
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|at CHI
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|at BAL
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|vs. PHI
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|vs. NO
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|vs. BUF
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|vs. WAS
|26
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|vs. KC
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at DET
|28
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|vs. SEA
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|at HOU
|30
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|at ARI
|31
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs. CIN
|32
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at SF