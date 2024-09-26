2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Travis Kelce tries to shake his slow start in Los Angeles, Kyle Pitts wonders if there’s anything more in this Falcons offense, and Cole Kmet waves goodbye to Gerald Everett in the Bears’ offense.

Week 4 Tight Ends



1 Trey McBride ARI vs. WAS 2 George Kittle SF vs. NE 3 Jake Ferguson DAL at NYG 4 Dallas Goedert PHI at TB 5 Sam LaPorta DET vs. SEA 6 Brock Bowers LV vs. CLE 7 Travis Kelce KC at LAC 8 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NO 9 Mark Andrews BAL vs. BUF 10 Dalton Kincaid BUF at BAL 11 Pat Freiermuth PIT at IND 12 Cole Kmet CHI vs. LAR 13 Mike Gesicki CIN at CAR 14 Taysom Hill NO at ATL 15 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. JAC 16 Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. DEN 17 Isaiah Likely BAL vs. BUF 18 Noah Fant SEA at DET 19 Zach Ertz WAS at ARI 20 Colby Parkinson LAR at CHI 21 Hunter Henry NE at SF 22 Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIN 23 Cade Otton TB vs. PHI 24 Jonnu Smith MIA vs. TEN 25 Juwan Johnson NO at ATL 26 Jordan Akins CLE at LV 27 Dawson Knox BUF at BAL 28 Chig Okonkwo TEN at MIA 29 Greg Dulcich DEN at NYJ 30 Brenton Strange JAC at HOU 31 Will Dissly LAC vs. KC 32 Hayden Hurst LAC at PIT 33 Kylen Granson IND vs. PIT

TE Notes: You got any better ideas? I’ll just keep defaulting Trey McBride to TE1 overall status — assuming he gets cleared from his concussion. … George Kittle (hamstring) tends to only play if he’s somewhere close to 100 percent health. Ergo, if he’s cleared for Sunday against the Patriots, I’ll have little trouble firing him up as an elite option. My fear is we are destined for another week of “Eric Saubert” time. … The Lions are predictably proclaiming Sam LaPorta’s ankle sprain is the lowest they’ve ever seen. NFL players tend to walk off low sprains, but I digress. If LaPorta can go, the Seahawks could be a slump-buster on Ford Field’s fast track. … Jake Ferguson’s 11 Week 3 targets felt more like a necessity than luxury. I would have to imagine they will also be a trend for this receiver-starved, on-the-brink offense. … Travis Kelce in the top five(ish) … again, you got any better ideas? I genuinely don’t. At some point this guy is going to score a touchdown(s).

Dallas Goedert currently … has more PPR fantasy points than any other tight end? Ok? What? I’ll have the eagle bird close to No. 1 overall if DeVonta Smith (concussion) joins A.J. Brown (hamstring) on the shelf. … I know all I’m doing is reacting at the tight end spot so far, but I feel like Brock Bowers’ Week 3 merits one. Not for anything he did. Just after we got the reminder this is probably going to be a dysfunctional Raiders offense. Functioning will be harder than ever vs. Myles Garrett’s Browns. … All of Dalton Kincaid’s usage patterns are bad. And yet… ok, there’s actually no “and yet.” I’m just kind of praying something happens here. … Same deal with Kyle Pitts, who has eight catches and a touchdown, somehow putting him in the top 10 for total TE PPR points. The Saints are surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points through three weeks.

The Ravens went all the way in on the run against the Cowboys’ atrocious ground defense. They’re guaranteed to have to pass more against the Bills. What that means for Mark Andrews, you decide. … Pat Freiermuth has established a four-catch floor. Ceiling? Not so much. That’s still more than most seam stretchers have going for them right now. … The Bears seem to be moving on from their misbegotten Gerald Everett experiment. Week 3 will probably be Cole Kmet’s 2024 high-water mark, but his previous lack of usage was too criminal to continue. … Along those same lines, Tyler Conklin’s invisible Weeks 1 and 2 never made any sense. With Garrett Wilson on Pat Surtain island this week, Conklin should again be needed. … Joe Burrow: Certified seam targeter. Mike Gesicki has the fourth most TE receptions through his first three games in orange and black. … Noah Fant is getting closer to where he needs to be in terms of usage. It’s going to be all hands on deck in Detroit for the Seahawks’ passing game.

Week 4 Kickers



1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at NYG 2 Jake Moody SF vs. NE 3 Justin Tucker BAL vs. BUF 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAC 5 Tyler Bass BUF at BAL 6 Harrison Butker KC at LAC 7 Matt Prater ARI vs. WAS 8 Blake Grupe NO at ATL 9 Austin Seibert WAS at ARI 10 Chris Boswell PIT at IND 11 Evan McPherson CIN at CAR 12 Jason Myers SEA at DET 13 Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. DEN 14 Will Reichard MIN at GB 15 Cairo Santos CHI vs. LAR 16 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO 17 Jake Elliott PHI at TB 18 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI 19 Jake Bates DET vs. SEA 20 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. CIN 21 Brayden Narveson GB vs. MIN 22 Daniel Carlson LV vs. CLE 23 Dustin Hopkins CLE at LV 24 Matt Gay IND vs. PIT 25 Nick Folk TEN at MIA 26 Greg Joseph NYG vs. DAL 27 Joshua Karty LAR at CHI 28 Jason Sanders MIA vs. TEN 29 Wil Lutz DEN at NYJ 30 Cam Little JAC at HOU 31 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. KC 32 Joey Slye NE at SF

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

