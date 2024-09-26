 Skip navigation
RotoPat's Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
RotoPat’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Chicago Bears v Houston Texans
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 26, 2024 11:17 AM
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
September 24, 2024 12:10 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin as waiver wire targets in fantasy football, questioning the outlook for both players after big fantasy games.

Travis Kelce tries to shake his slow start in Los Angeles, Kyle Pitts wonders if there’s anything more in this Falcons offense, and Cole Kmet waves goodbye to Gerald Everett in the Bears’ offense.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 4 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. WAS
2George KittleSFvs. NE
3Jake FergusonDALat NYG
4Dallas GoedertPHIat TB
5Sam LaPortaDETvs. SEA
6Brock BowersLVvs. CLE
7Travis KelceKCat LAC
8Kyle PittsATLvs. NO
9Mark AndrewsBALvs. BUF
10Dalton KincaidBUFat BAL
11Pat FreiermuthPITat IND
12Cole KmetCHIvs. LAR
13Mike GesickiCINat CAR
14Taysom HillNOat ATL
15Dalton SchultzHOUvs. JAC
16Tyler ConklinNYJvs. DEN
17Isaiah LikelyBALvs. BUF
18Noah FantSEAat DET
19Zach ErtzWASat ARI
20Colby ParkinsonLARat CHI
21Hunter HenryNEat SF
22Tucker KraftGBvs. MIN
23Cade OttonTBvs. PHI
24Jonnu SmithMIAvs. TEN
25Juwan JohnsonNOat ATL
26Jordan AkinsCLEat LV
27Dawson KnoxBUFat BAL
28Chig OkonkwoTENat MIA
29Greg DulcichDENat NYJ
30Brenton StrangeJACat HOU
31Will DisslyLACvs. KC
32Hayden HurstLACat PIT
33Kylen GransonINDvs. PIT

TE Notes: You got any better ideas? I’ll just keep defaulting Trey McBride to TE1 overall status — assuming he gets cleared from his concussion. … George Kittle (hamstring) tends to only play if he’s somewhere close to 100 percent health. Ergo, if he’s cleared for Sunday against the Patriots, I’ll have little trouble firing him up as an elite option. My fear is we are destined for another week of “Eric Saubert” time. … The Lions are predictably proclaiming Sam LaPorta’s ankle sprain is the lowest they’ve ever seen. NFL players tend to walk off low sprains, but I digress. If LaPorta can go, the Seahawks could be a slump-buster on Ford Field’s fast track. … Jake Ferguson’s 11 Week 3 targets felt more like a necessity than luxury. I would have to imagine they will also be a trend for this receiver-starved, on-the-brink offense. … Travis Kelce in the top five(ish) … again, you got any better ideas? I genuinely don’t. At some point this guy is going to score a touchdown(s).

Dallas Goedert currently … has more PPR fantasy points than any other tight end? Ok? What? I’ll have the eagle bird close to No. 1 overall if DeVonta Smith (concussion) joins A.J. Brown (hamstring) on the shelf. … I know all I’m doing is reacting at the tight end spot so far, but I feel like Brock Bowers’ Week 3 merits one. Not for anything he did. Just after we got the reminder this is probably going to be a dysfunctional Raiders offense. Functioning will be harder than ever vs. Myles Garrett’s Browns. … All of Dalton Kincaid’s usage patterns are bad. And yet… ok, there’s actually no “and yet.” I’m just kind of praying something happens here. … Same deal with Kyle Pitts, who has eight catches and a touchdown, somehow putting him in the top 10 for total TE PPR points. The Saints are surrendering the fifth most TE fantasy points through three weeks.

The Ravens went all the way in on the run against the Cowboys’ atrocious ground defense. They’re guaranteed to have to pass more against the Bills. What that means for Mark Andrews, you decide. … Pat Freiermuth has established a four-catch floor. Ceiling? Not so much. That’s still more than most seam stretchers have going for them right now. … The Bears seem to be moving on from their misbegotten Gerald Everett experiment. Week 3 will probably be Cole Kmet’s 2024 high-water mark, but his previous lack of usage was too criminal to continue. … Along those same lines, Tyler Conklin’s invisible Weeks 1 and 2 never made any sense. With Garrett Wilson on Pat Surtain island this week, Conklin should again be needed. … Joe Burrow: Certified seam targeter. Mike Gesicki has the fourth most TE receptions through his first three games in orange and black. … Noah Fant is getting closer to where he needs to be in terms of usage. It’s going to be all hands on deck in Detroit for the Seahawks’ passing game.

Week 4 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat NYG
2Jake MoodySFvs. NE
3Justin TuckerBALvs. BUF
4Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. JAC
5Tyler BassBUFat BAL
6Harrison ButkerKCat LAC
7Matt PraterARIvs. WAS
8Blake GrupeNOat ATL
9Austin SeibertWASat ARI
10Chris BoswellPITat IND
11Evan McPhersonCINat CAR
12Jason MyersSEAat DET
13Greg ZuerleinNYJvs. DEN
14Will ReichardMINat GB
15Cairo SantosCHIvs. LAR
16Younghoe KooATLvs. NO
17Jake ElliottPHIat TB
18Chase McLaughlinTBvs. PHI
19Jake BatesDETvs. SEA
20Eddy PineiroCARvs. CIN
21Brayden NarvesonGBvs. MIN
22Daniel CarlsonLVvs. CLE
23Dustin HopkinsCLEat LV
24Matt GayINDvs. PIT
25Nick FolkTENat MIA
26Greg JosephNYGvs. DAL
27Joshua KartyLARat CHI
28Jason SandersMIAvs. TEN
29Wil LutzDENat NYJ
30Cam LittleJACat HOU
31Cameron DickerLACvs. KC
32Joey SlyeNEat SF

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

1San Francisco 49ersSFvs. NE
2New York JetsNYJvs. DEN
3Dallas CowboysDALat NYG
4Cleveland BrownsCLEat LV
5Pittsburgh SteelersPITat IND
6Kansas City ChiefsKCat LAC
7Houston TexansHOUvs. JAC
8Miami DolphinsMIAvs. TEN
9Tennessee TitansTENat MIA
10Las Vegas RaidersLVvs. CLE
11Philadelphia EaglesPHIat TB
12Minnesota VikingsMINat GB
13Green Bay PackersGBvs. MIN
14Chicago BearsCHIvs. LAR
15Indianapolis ColtsINDvs. PIT
16Denver BroncosDENat NYJ
17New Orleans SaintsNOat ATL
18New York GiantsNYGvs. DAL
19Cincinnati BengalsCINat CAR
20Los Angeles RamsLARat CHI
21Buffalo BillsBUFat BAL
22Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBvs. PHI
23Atlanta FalconsATLvs. NO
24Baltimore RavensBALvs. BUF
25Arizona CardinalsARIvs. WAS
26Los Angeles ChargersLACvs. KC
27Seattle SeahawksSEAat DET
28Detroit LionsDETvs. SEA
29Jacksonville JaguarsJACat HOU
30Washington CommandersWASat ARI
31Carolina PanthersCARvs. CIN
32New England PatriotsNEat SF