2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Kyler Murray hopes to further heat up his Marvin Harrison Jr. connection, Joe Burrow hunts for momentum in Charlotte, and Patrick Mahomes ponders life outside the top five at quarterback.

Week 4 Quarterbacks



1 Josh Allen BUF at BAL 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. BUF 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at TB 4 Kyler Murray ARI vs. WAS 5 Jayden Daniels WAS at ARI 6 Joe Burrow CIN at CAR 7 Dak Prescott DAL at NYG 8 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. JAC 9 Brock Purdy SF vs. NE 10 Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC 11 Jared Goff DET vs. SEA 12 Geno Smith SEA at DET 13 Derek Carr NO at ATL 14 Justin Fields PIT at IND 15 Sam Darnold MIN at GB 16 Jordan Love GB vs. MIN 17 Anthony Richardson IND vs. PIT 18 Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI 19 Caleb Williams CHI vs. LAR 20 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. NO 21 Andy Dalton CAR vs. CIN 22 Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. DEN 23 Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU 24 Deshaun Watson CLE at LV 25 Matthew Stafford LAR at CHI 26 Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL 27 Gardner Minshew LV vs. CLE 28 Tyler Huntley MIA vs. TEN 29 Justin Herbert LAC vs. KC 30 Will Levis TEN at MIA 31 Bo Nix DEN at NYJ 32 Jacoby Brissett NE at SF

QB Notes: Josh Allen might finally have to play a full 60 minutes against a Ravens defense that hasn’t been living up to its reputation. Allen already has two top-two finishes on the young season. … Lamar Jackson is right behind Allen as the QB2 overall despite passing-game misfires. That’s because his 254 yards rushing rank eighth in the entire league. That’s 83 more yards than any other quarterback. … There’s been lots of talk about Jalen Hurts not looking the same. He doesn’t — except on the stat sheet, where he remains the QB4 overall. Even with the Eagles’ receiver injury misery, Hurts still has too many ways to get home against an injury-flattened defense like the Bucs to park him outside the top five. … Kyler Murray might finally be putting it all together, though he still left a few too many yards on the field in Week 3. Allowing more than eight yards per attempt and the second most raw overall passing, the Commanders can help with that for Week 4.

Week 3 was a superstar arrival moment for Jayden Daniels, who is lapping summer fantasy darling Anthony Richardson and providing the third most fantasy points at the position. It could be only the beginning if the Commanders’ takeaway from Daniels’ Bengals domination is that it’s time to open up the playbook. That was certainly my takeaway. … Joe Burrow is something rare and beautiful in fantasy these days: A pure pocket passer actually holding up his end of the fantasy bargain. Burrow has finished as the QB6 and QB5 after his disastrous Week 1. Don’t let the Panthers’ surprise Week 3 fool you: This is still a Burrow smash spot, one buoyed by a strong game total. … One guy not holding up his end of the bargain is C.J. Stroud. He’s faced a tough slate of defenses, but QB16 through three weeks isn’t what anyone had in mind, even those of us who thought Stroud was maybe a classic “early anointing.” The second-year pro absolutely has to show something in Week 4 against a horrific Jaguars defense surrendering the second most QB fantasy points.

We’re starting to get more of that precious empty volume from Dak Prescott. The Giants aren’t going to put the Cowboys in multi-score comeback game script, but the pass has fast emerged as the Cowboys’ only real option to move the ball. … Brock Purdy is just nine yards behind Prescott for the league lead. Even with his top weapons rotating turns in the infirmary, Purdy is turning volume into fantasy compiling. His only risk against the Patriots is that the 49ers too easily rev up their rushing attack as 10-point home favorites. … There are a few things that just don’t happen in America. 1. Paying for refills. 2. Patrick Mahomes being party to a sub-40 game total. And yet, that’s the state of affairs we find ourselves in with Mahomes checking in as just the QB14 by average points and Chargers QB Justin Herbert looking unlikely to oppose him this weekend. Unspeakable. May happy days one day be here again. … Jared Goff has yet to really take off, but he deserves to hang around on the QB1/2 borderline for another week with the Lions getting a domed affair against the Seahawks on extra rest.

Opposing Goff will be Geno Smith, who is third in yardage but struggling for scores. For now, we’ll bet Smith’s volume and supporting cast eventually translate to top 15-16 results. … I can’t quite bail on Derek Carr after his predictable Week 3 betrayal. We know this is not a repository for fantasy hopes and dreams, but I’ll place one more borderline bet after the way this offense looked in Weeks 1-2. … Sunday is an ascendant Sam Darnold’s biggest test of the young season. Slingin’ Sam has yet to have to deal with negative game script. That didn’t stop him from taking seven combined sacks in Weeks 2-3. Might the old “seeing ghosts” Darnold re-emerge if forced to play from behind? The Vikings are road ‘dogs for Jordan Love’s expected return in Green Bay. Hopefully we get a good game where the two simply exchange yardage instead of sacks and turnovers. … Which brings us to Love. The second-year starter had a nightmare Week 1 on bad turf in Brazil. He returns to an offense perhaps experiencing an identity crisis after the run-game success of the past two weeks. The pass will eventually be back, but against Brian Flores? Love gets a week of QB2 probation.

With Anthony Richardson struggling to plant his feet and deliver, the Colts have posted a pass rate over expected of at least -10 percent twice in three weeks. Far worse for his fantasy value has been a surprising unwillingness to scramble. The Steelers feel like a poor spot to predict a breakout. … The same is not true for Justin Fields, who has barely posted QB2 numbers thus far. Might that finally change against the Colts’ horrendous run defense? He’s worth a stream. … As much as we love Dave Canales, we don’t lose it over one good Andy Dalton start. That being said, a Bengals defense that failed to force a single Commanders punt certainly profiles as a hot-streak starter. … Caleb Williams’ “one good start” still had a little too much bad sprinkled in with the good. He’s nevertheless at least established upside possibilities heading into an A+ Rams matchup. … Aaron Rodgers aced both the eye and box score tests in Week 3. Working against him for Week 4 is a likely dreary affair with the Broncos’ strong pass defense. The bookmakers are expecting fewer than 40 points. … Believe streaming Daniel Jones on a short week against the Cowboys when you see it.

