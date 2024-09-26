2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Nico Collins looks to continue going off vs. the Jaguars, Garrett Wilson confronts another tough matchup, and Diontae Johnson follows up the best game of his career.

Week 4 Receivers



1 Justin Jefferson MIN at GB 2 CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG 3 Nico Collins HOU vs. JAC 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA 5 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at CAR 6 Rashee Rice KC at LAC 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. WAS 8 DK Metcalf SEA at DET 9 Malik Nabers NYG vs. DAL 10 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NE 11 Chris Olave NO at ATL 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DEN 13 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. TEN 14 DJ Moore CHI vs. LAR 15 Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI 16 Diontae Johnson CAR vs. CIN 17 Davante Adams LV vs. CLE 18 Mike Evans TB vs. PHI 19 Amari Cooper CLE at LV 20 Zay Flowers BAL vs. BUF 21 George Pickens PIT at IND 22 Terry McLaurin WAS at ARI 23 Jameson Williams DET vs. SEA 24 Drake London ATL vs. NO 25 Stefon Diggs HOU vs. JAC 26 Tee Higgins CIN at CAR 27 Jayden Reed GB vs. MIN 28 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. TEN 29 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DET 30 Rome Odunze CHI vs. LAR 31 Jauan Jennings SF vs. NE 32 Rashid Shaheed NO at ATL 33 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. NO 34 Khalil Shakir BUF at BAL 35 Calvin Ridley TEN at MIA 36 Christian Kirk JAC at HOU 37 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at HOU 38 Tank Dell HOU vs. JAC 39 Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT 40 Xavier Worthy KC at LAC 41 Tyler Lockett SEA at DET 42 DeAndre Hopkins TEN at MIA 43 Jerry Jeudy CLE at LV 44 Courtland Sutton DEN at NYJ 45 Christian Watson GB vs. MIN 46 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. DAL 47 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. KC 48 Demarcus Robinson LAR at CHI 49 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. CLE 50 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. KC 51 Alec Pierce IND vs. PIT 52 Tutu Atwell LAR at CHI 53 Andrei Iosivas CIN at CAR 54 Jalen Nailor MIN at GB 55 Brandin Cooks DAL at NYG 56 Michael Wilson ARI vs. WAS 57 Keon Coleman BUF at BAL 58 DeMario Douglas NE at SF 59 Gabe Davis JAC at HOU 60 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. NO 61 Greg Dortch ARI vs. WAS 62 Curtis Samuel BUF at BAL 63 Allen Lazard NYJ vs. DEN 64 Jalen Tolbert DAL at NYG 65 Xavier Legette CAR vs. CIN 66 Mike Williams NYJ vs. DEN 67 Josh Reynolds DEN at NYJ 68 Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN 69 Luke McCaffrey WAS at ARI 70 Rashod Bateman BAL vs. BUF 71 Josh Downs IND vs. PIT 72 Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. MIN 73 Ja’Lynn Polk NE at SF

WR Notes: The only keeping Justin Jefferson from an explosion contest so far has been non-competitive game script. Albeit along with Jaire Alexander, that should finally arrive Sunday in Green Bay. … Nico Collins is looking more and more like someone who wants to challenge for the No. 1 overall spot. He’s been the lone consistent aspect of the Texans’ offense thus far. The miserable Jags enter Week 4 permitting the third most passing yards. … Neither DeVonta Smith (concussion) nor A.J. Brown (hamstring) seem likely to suit up against the Bucs’ injury-wrecked defense. That leaves … people to catch passes. Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson won’t be recommended DFS punts in Smith/Brown’s absence. … Tee Higgins returned Monday and Ja’Marr Chase had the seventh biggest PPR explosion of his career, albeit on “just” seven targets. The Panthers are still a great spot to run it back. Higgins showed enough to return himself to the WR2/3 borderline. … Rashee Rice is tied for third in receiver targets and is second in overall PPR points. He’s become the lone bankable aspect of the Chiefs’ bizarro world offense. The Chargers seem too banged up to slow him down this Sunday.

Marvin Harrison and Kyler Murray have a ways to go in the “air yards realization” department. The Commanders, who are allowing by far the most wide receiver fantasy points, will do all they can to get them there. … All in on DK Metcalf this summer, I was terrified after his four-target Week 1. Since, he’s posted 14/233/2 on 20 looks. Week 2 is where the majority of that work came, but Week 3 supplied the biggest play. The Seahawks also shut it down the final three quarters, which isn’t a luxury they are going to have on Ford Field’s fast track Monday evening. … Malik Nabers has erupted for 18/205/3 on 30 targets over the past two weeks. You know you’re not benching him, I’m just trying to figure out how Daniel Jones sensitive these numbers are before getting him into the top five. The Cowboys’ pass defense is a major short-week test for The Dimesman. … Kyle Shanahan was too busy proving he could make his No. 3 receiver go off in Week 3 to nurture Brandon Aiyuk along to his first 50-yard performance of 2024. With the Pats looking like something of an absurd pass funnel, this has to be the week.

Chris Olave has exceeded 80 yards each of the past two weeks, quietly. The Falcons’ pass defense is off to a strong start, but this also profiles as a close road contest. Translation, it’s a good setup for Olave to finally reach 10 targets. … Garrett Wilson’s slow start seems all but guaranteed to extend a week vs. the Broncos’ Pat Surtain-keyed coverage. No team is permitting fewer receiver fantasy points than Denver. … Week 3 was the worst-case scenario for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. “Best-case scenarios” don’t really exist right now, but Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle giving way to Snoop Huntley is certainly a better scenario. I still trust coach Mike McDaniel is going to figure out a way to prevent his top weapons from withering during what will be at least three more games on the sideline for Tua Tagovailoa. … I don’t think Davante Adams is “done,” etc. I will, however, fade him in a 36.5-totaled contest that looks like nothing but bad news. The Raiders can’t decide on a quarterback, and the Browns are falling apart. The game is at least in Vegas.

Rome Odunze’s quiet Weeks 1 and 2 gave way to just the 55th instance of a rookie wideout receiving at least 11 targets in a game before Week 4 since 2000. Maybe that’s a mouthful, but you understand the significance: The kid can already command looks. The moving parts are many, none more impactful than Keenan Allen’s (heel) uncertain health. Odunze still looks like a bet worth placing vs. the Rams’ slip-shod defense. … Chris Godwin has cleared each of six catches, eight targets and a touchdown in each of his first three appearances. He continues to radiate “back” energy. … That hasn’t been the greatest development for receiver mate Mike Evans, who currently clocks 49th in receiver targets and 63rd in overall yardage. The Eagles’ shaky pass defense seemed to get on track in Week 3. … How much can we react to one, uhh, career-best game from Diontae Johnson in Dave Canales’ first Panthers contest with a real quarterback? A lot. We still shouldn’t be surprised if it goes down Johnson’s best game of the season. The Bengals are nevertheless a “hot streak” spot. … Amari Cooper turned air yards to actual production in Week 3. We just hope this Browns offense isn’t too off the rails with its OL injuries.

Jameson Williams finally had a quiet outing. Currently surrendering the second fewest WR fantasy points after facing a soft slate of opposing passers, the Seahawks do not pop off the page as a matchup. … Jayden Reed seems like he’s dying to go off. We temper expectations one more week as a knee-hobbled Jordan Love returns vs. an elite defense. … Darnell Mooney is looking like the clear-cut No. 2 passing-game option for Atlanta. That’s worth a spot in the top 36, in my opinion. … It’s been a predictably wild ride for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I’m counting on more “extension of the running game” targets in a domed road showdown where the Seahawks could have trouble keeping up. … Jauan Jennings: Don’t count on a repeat, but the Pats are a pass funnel. Monitor George Kittle’s (hamstring) health. … Khalil Shakir’s primo usage still hasn’t meant much as the Bills have struggled to find a competitive opponent. That ends Sunday vs. a disappointing Ravens pass defense. … They finally fed Christian Kirk in Week 3. Will it continue if Evan Engram returns? … Michael Pittman has no real reasons for hope as Anthony Richardson goes big-play hunting and struggles to hit the broad side of a short-to-intermediate barn.