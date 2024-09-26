2024 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Jonathan Taylor attempts to keep the Colts’ offense on his back, Najee Harris greets a beautiful matchup in Indianapolis, and De’Von Achane searches for answers against the Titans.

Week 4 Running Backs



1 Saquon Barkley PHI at TB 2 Breece Hall NYJ vs. DEN 3 Alvin Kamara NO at ATL 4 Jordan Mason SF vs. NE 5 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NO 6 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PIT 7 Kyren Williams LAR at CHI 8 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. SEA 9 De’Von Achane MIA vs. TEN 10 Derrick Henry BAL vs. BUF 11 James Cook BUF at BAL 12 Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIN 13 Aaron Jones MIN at GB 14 Najee Harris PIT at IND 15 Zach Charbonnet SEA at DET 16 James Conner ARI vs. WAS 17 Brian Robinson WAS at ARI 18 David Montgomery DET vs. SEA 19 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. CIN 20 Zack Moss CIN at CAR 21 Devin Singletary NYG vs. DAL 22 Tony Pollard TEN at MIA 23 Travis Etienne JAC at HOU 24 Rachaad White TB vs. PHI 25 J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. KC 26 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at SF 27 Carson Steele KC at LAC 28 Jerome Ford CLE at LV 29 Cam Akers HOU vs. JAC 30 D’Andre Swift CHI vs. LAR 31 Bucky Irving TB vs. PHI 32 Zamir White LV vs. CLE 33 Javonte Williams DEN at NYJ 34 Braelon Allen NYJ vs. DEN 35 Rico Dowdle DAL at NYG 36 Tyjae Spears TEN at MIA 37 Ty Chandler MIN at GB 38 Gus Edwards LAC vs. KC 39 Roschon Johnson CHI vs. LAR 40 Chase Brown CIN at CAR 41 Samaje Perine KC at LAC 42 Antonio Gibson NE at SF 43 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYG 44 Alexander Mattison LV vs. CLE 45 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NO 46 Justice Hill BAL vs. BUF 47 Tank Bigsby JAC at HOU 48 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. MIN 49 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at NYJ 50 Tyler Badie DEN at NYJ 51 Trey Benson ARI vs. WAS 52 Miles Sanders CAR vs. CIN 53 Cordarrelle Patterson PIT at IND 54 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG vs. DAL 55 Ray Davis BUF at BAL 56 Jeff Wilson MIA vs. TEN 57 Khalil Herbert CHI vs. LAR

RB Notes: Saquon Barkley not only leads the NFL in rushing, he leads in rush yards over expected. Not surprising in this small sample size, but Barkley has been efficient in addition to prolific. The Bucs are coughing up the third most RB fantasy points through three weeks. … The Breece Hall facts on the ground are: He’s reached 20 touches and scored all three games. Braelon Allen’s involvement is a concern, but a low-grade one for the time being. This is about an offense that has a lack of places to funnel quality touches. For now, I’m going to view Allen’s “stolen” work as akin to wide receiver targets. … Alvin Kamara is listed with two injuries heading into a juicy Falcons matchup. Atlanta is somehow one of six defenses surrendering more than 150 weekly rushing yards. The Saints are narrow road favorites. A dusted Jamaal Williams would nevertheless struggle for FLEX relevance were Kamara to sit. Taysom Hill (chest) is returning for Week 4. … Bijan Robinson is “losing work” to Tyler Allgeier in that he can’t play every snap. He can monopolize high-value touches. Robinson has cleared 80 percent of the plays in 2-of-3 appearances.

NextGenStats tracks only Javonte Williams as facing more loaded boxes than Jordan Mason through the first three weeks. That makes his production all the more impressive even if it hasn’t been quite what fantasy managers expected. George Kittle’s return would help from both a blocking and pressure valve-release standpoint. The Pats’ defense is better on the ground than through the air, but that doesn’t matter much when the Niners are 10-point favorites. … Jonathan Taylor is popping in both the raw totals and efficiency metrics. The Steelers are a poor matchup. They’re also unlikely to pull away from the Colts, leaving behind plenty of projected volume. … After all that, Kyren Williams is averaging 21 touches. That includes 26 in Week 3 in what was anything but run-friendly game script. The Bears are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … David Montgomery has just one more touch than Jahmyr Gibbs both inside the 20 (9-8) and the five (3-2). He is winning the overall touch battle 59-51, but playing D-Mont to a standstill is a victory for the more efficient, explosive Gibbs.

De’Von Achane’s nightmare Week 3 still included 14 touches. I would have to assume that’s the low point. Things also can’t get worse than Skylar Thompson under center. Even if Raheem Mostert (chest) returns and Tyler Huntley gets the start, I’ll give Achane one more week of RB1 benefit of the doubt. … Derrick Henry is predictably gaining steam, though the Bills are a far tougher matchup than Dallas. The Ravens are nevertheless home favorites, in theory setting up well for positive Henry game script. The King will remember those of little faith. … The Lions are surrendering by far the fewest RB fantasy points, but they have faced “only” Kyren Williams, Rachaad White and James Conner. Unfortunately for Zach Charbonnet, he’ll be the worst “starter” they’ve faced yet. He’s simply getting too many touches to fade, especially for what is projected to be a high-scoring yet reasonably close dome showdown. Charbonnet, of course, will not be startable if Kenneth Walker (oblique) finally returns. … The Vikings are dominating the run just like everything else. I would still expect a healthy Josh Jacobs workload as the Pack likely ease Jordan Love (knee) back into things.

Jaylen Warren (knee) is out and Najee Harris is averaging 20-plus touches per game. You don’t have to like it, but he is what peak RB2 performance looks like against the Colts’ ragged Run D. … Devin Singletary is another “you don’t have to like it” RB2 vs. the Cowboys’ so-far league-worst run defense. He just needs to pray an avalanche of Daniel Jones turnovers do not end the game too early. … We know the Vikings will try to get Aaron Jones a touchdown or three in Green Bay. Jones is the RB8 by average PPR points on the young season. … Chuba Hubbard posted a career high for yards from scrimmage in the Panthers’ first-post Bryce Young start. Sometimes things really are just that easy. Jonathon Brooks’ return looms. For now, Hubbard is an easy RB2 in this revived attack. … James Conner will be facing a leaky Commanders run defense in the highest-totaled game of the week. There is still only so high I can rank a back who doesn’t catch passes and must contend with the legs of his quarterback. … Things have gotten bleak for Travis Etienne in a hurry. Being a touchdown road underdog against the Texans is not a great place to be for a back who is no longer monopolizing every handle.

With no Austin Ekeler (concussion) against the Cardinals, Brian Robinson is in a great spot with the game total north of 50 in Arizona. … Zack Moss seems to finally be pythoning the Bengals’ starting job. The Panthers remain a great matchup despite last week’s offensive revival. … I expect some Jim Harbaugh Devil Magic to keep Chargers/Chiefs reasonably close. As feared, J.K. Dobbins isn’t going to hit the big run every week, but his workload seems baked in. Likely trail mode bodes much more poorly for Gus Edwards. … Carson Steele gobbled up 62 percent of the Chiefs’ Week 3 snaps to 38 percent for Samaje Perine. That’s a split that seems likely to hold for the time being, though watch for Kareem Hunt’s potential practice squad promotion. … It’s red alert time for both D’Andre Swift and Javonte Williams. The situation is more dire for Williams, who was not the highly-paid free agent Swift is. Tyler Badie was officially signed to the 53-man roster Wednesday. Williams probably has only one more chance to establish the “hot hand.” As for Swift’s “backup” Roschon Johnson, anything from No. 1 to distant No. 3 status seems possible this Sunday.