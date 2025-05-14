Yankees at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Yankees (24-17) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (22-18).

Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Last night the Yankees fell in eleven innings to the Mariners, 2-1. New York scored an unearned run to tie the game at one in the top of the ninth, but J.P. Crawford drove in the winning run to even the series at one game apiece. Seattle collected six hits in the game. New York had just five. There were just three extra base hits combined in the game as Bryan Woo and Max Fried were as advertised last night.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Mariners

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: YES, RSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-114), Mariners (-104)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Will Warren vs. Luis Castillo

Yankees: Will Warren (2-2, 4.75 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 at Athletics - 7.1IP 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 7Ks Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 vs. Toronto - 5IP, 5ER, 7H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Mariners

The Yankees are 3-2 on their West Coast road trip and are 3-2 on the Run Line as well

Luis Castillo has an ERA of 3.97 this season

Paul Goldschmidt was 0-3 last night to drop his average to .344 for the season

was 0-3 last night to drop his average to .344 for the season Cody Bellinger is riding a nine-game hitting streak (12-38) to help his average climb to .229 for the season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Yankees and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

