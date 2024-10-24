 Skip navigation
2024 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 24, 2024 11:40 AM
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
October 23, 2024 01:00 PM
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Kansas City Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins and the fantasy football impact of the move.

David Njoku prepares to serve as the Browns’ de facto WR1, Sam LaPorta angles for more targets with Jameson Williams suspended, and Tucker Kraft fights for looks in a crowded Packers skill group.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 8 Tight Ends

1Brock BowersLVvs. KC
2George KittleSFvs. DAL
3Travis KelceKCat LV
4Trey McBrideARIat MIA
5David NjokuCLEvs. BAL
6Jake FergusonDALat SF
7Evan EngramJACvs. GB
8Kyle PittsATLat TB
9Cade OttonTBvs. ATL
10Sam LaPortaDETvs. TEN
11Cole KmetCHIat WAS
12Hunter HenryNEvs. NYJ
13Tucker KraftGBat JAC
14Dalton KincaidBUFat SEA
15Taysom HillNOat LAC
16Dalton SchultzHOUvs. IND
17Mark AndrewsBALat CLE
18T.J. HockensonMINat LAR
19Pat FreiermuthPITvs. NYG
20Jonnu SmithMIAvs. ARI
21Zach ErtzWASvs. CHI
22Noah FantSEAvs. BUF
23Will DisslyLACvs. NO
24Ja’Tavion SandersCARat DEN
25Isaiah LikelyBALat CLE
26Colby ParkinsonLARvs. MIN
27Tyler ConklinNYJat NE
28Chig OkonkwoTENat DET
29Noah GrayKCat LV
30Juwan JohnsonNOat LAC
31Lucas KrullDENvs. CAR
32Theo JohnsonNYGat PIT
33Mike GesickiCINvs. PHI
34Erick All Jr.CINvs. PHI

TE Notes: Even if Jakobi Meyers (ankle) returns, Brock Bowers has passed the TE1 overall test, even if we would ideally like more demonstrated ceiling. The floor is simply too ridiculous. … If you don’t think Bowers is the TE1, then you do think it’s George Kittle, who has the shakier floor but far higher ceiling. Kittle’s floor is also undoubtedly shored up by Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury. That is, of course, assuming Kittle plays through his foot injury against the Cowboys. He did in Week 7. … Travis Kelce is somewhere in between Bowers and Kittle right now. Sturdy floor, but he hasn’t hit his ceiling as much as expected. As it pertains to Week 8, you don’t have to ask the Chiefs twice to rev down their offensive machine, and the Raiders won’t be forcing them to rev it up. … Trey McBride has done everything but score. Like, literally. He has zero touchdowns. With the volume too good to drop him, McBride should soon start finding the end zone.

Now functionally the Browns’ No. 1 receiver, David Njoku faces a Ravens defense allowing the league’s most overall passing yardage and sixth most TE fantasy points. … Jake Ferguson probably needed the Cowboys’ Week 7 bye after gutting through his knee injury. Not that one week will suddenly make him brand new. … Evan Engram has caught 15-of-15 targets in two games since returning from his hamstring injury. Say what you will about the man, he gets open for Trevor Lawrence. … Just as we had never been more out on Kyle Pitts, he rebounded to post top-eight results over the past three weeks, placing second in tight end yardage (261) in that timespan. The Bucs get smoked by the pass. … Just as David Njoku is the de facto lead man in Cleveland, the same could stunningly be true of Cade Otton in Tampa, whose involvement had ramped up even before Chris Godwin and Mike Evans’ injuries. Otton is by far the most established target in Tampa’s current makeshift skill corps.

And you thought Mark Andrews went through a cold stretch. Sam LaPorta has caught more than two passes twice. He’s caught more than four passes zero times. He has one touchdown and has yet to exceed 53 yards. My guess is that he’s still not over last winter’s knee issue and this fall’s ankle ailment. My other guess is that he will be needed for more with Jameson Williams serving a two-game PED ban. … Sixth in tight end yardage (133) since Drake Maye took over two games ago, Hunter Henry can probably survive on the TE1/2 borderline. … Fantasy managers absolutely love Tucker Kraft, who might be the No. 5 option in a passing attack averaging a good but not great 30 attempts over the past three weeks. The dude makes big plays, but neither his floor nor ceiling are weekly TE1 bonafide — yet. … Dalton Kincaid’s 52 yards in Week 7 were a new season high. That’s all you need to know. … T.J. Hockenson (ACL) is back but likely on a snap count, albeit against a Rams defense permitting the second most TE fantasy points.

Week 8 Kickers

1Justin TuckerBALat CLE
2Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. IND
3Harrison ButkerKCat LV
4Will ReichardMINat LAR
5Younghoe KooATLat TB
6Cameron DickerLACvs. NO
7Brandon AubreyDALat SF
8Wil LutzDENvs. CAR
9Anders CarlsonSFvs. DAL
10Jake BatesDETvs. TEN
11Tyler BassBUFat SEA
12Cairo SantosCHIat WAS
13Brandon McManusGBat JAC
14Evan McPhersonCINvs. PHI
15Jason MyersSEAvs. BUF
16Chase McLaughlinTBvs. ATL
17Chris BoswellPITvs. NYG
18Austin SeibertWASvs. CHI
19Jake ElliottPHIat CIN
20Jason SandersMIAvs. ARI
21Chad RylandARIat MIA
22Cam LittleJACvs. GB
23Greg ZuerleinNYJat NE
24Joshua KartyLARvs. MIN
25Matt GayINDat HOU
26Dustin HopkinsCLEvs. BAL
27Joey SlyeNEvs. NYJ
28Greg JosephNYGat PIT
29Daniel CarlsonLVvs. KC
30Nick FolkTENat DET
31Blake GrupeNOat LAC
32Eddy PineiroCARat DEN

Week 8 Defense/Special Teams

1Denver BroncosDENvs. CAR
2Los Angeles ChargersLACvs. NO
3Pittsburgh SteelersPITvs. NYG
4Kansas City ChiefsKCat LV
5Detroit LionsDETvs. TEN
6Minnesota VikingsMINat LAR
7Houston TexansHOUvs. IND
8Chicago BearsCHIat WAS
9Baltimore RavensBALat CLE
10New York JetsNYJat NE
11Green Bay PackersGBat JAC
12San Francisco 49ersSFvs. DAL
13New York GiantsNYGat PIT
14Buffalo BillsBUFat SEA
15Atlanta FalconsATLat TB
16Washington CommandersWASvs. CHI
17Dallas CowboysDALat SF
18Arizona CardinalsARIat MIA
19Cincinnati BengalsCINvs. PHI
20Cleveland BrownsCLEvs. BAL
21Tennessee TitansTENat DET
22Philadelphia EaglesPHIat CIN
23Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBvs. ATL
24New England PatriotsNEvs. NYJ
25New Orleans SaintsNOat LAC
26Jacksonville JaguarsJACvs. GB
27Los Angeles RamsLARvs. MIN
28Miami DolphinsMIAvs. ARI
29Seattle SeahawksSEAvs. BUF
30Carolina PanthersCARat DEN
31Indianapolis ColtsINDat HOU
32Las Vegas RaidersLVvs. KC