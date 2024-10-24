2024 Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Tua Tagovailoa starts for the first time since Week 2, Patrick Mahomes breaks in a new No. 1 receiver on the fly in Vegas, and Jameis Winston readies to replace Deshaun Watson.

1 Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE 2 Josh Allen BUF at SEA 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at CIN 4 Jordan Love GB at JAC 5 Joe Burrow CIN vs. PHI 6 Kyler Murray ARI at MIA 7 Kirk Cousins ATL at TB 8 Sam Darnold MIN at LAR 9 Caleb Williams CHI at WAS 10 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. ARI 11 Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL 12 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND 13 Jared Goff DET vs. TEN 14 Geno Smith SEA vs. BUF 15 Dak Prescott DAL at SF 16 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at NE 17 Patrick Mahomes KC at LV 18 Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL 19 Bo Nix DEN vs. CAR 20 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. GB 21 Anthony Richardson IND at HOU 22 Justin Herbert LAC vs. NO 23 Jameis Winston CLE vs. BAL 24 Drake Maye NE vs. NYJ 25 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. CHI 26 Russell Wilson PIT vs. NYG 27 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. MIN 28 Daniel Jones NYG at PIT 29 Mason Rudolph TEN at DET 30 Gardner Minshew LV vs. KC 31 Andy Dalton CAR at DEN 32 Spencer Rattler NO at LAC

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson is having his most complete season as a passer. That includes averaging 260 yards per game and 9.1 yards per attempt. He is going to need that efficiency against a Browns defense still holding its own through the air. … One game etc. but … the Bills and Josh Allen posted by far their highest pass rate over expected in Amari Cooper’s team debut last Sunday. It came against what had been a feisty Titans pass defense in a game that was never really in doubt. It could be a shift in philosophy, though Week 8 opponent Seattle invites the run. On the other hand, Geno Smith and company pass at the highest clip in the league. Hopefully we get a shootout. … Jalen Hurts isn’t having a great season. He’s also the QB4 by average fantasy points. The Bengals and Eagles have recently tightened up their defenses — against the Giants. Expect plenty of points in Cincy. … Taking advantage of a deep supporting cast and an aggressive passing style, Jordan Love’s touchdown rate is once again exceeding what his efficiency metrics might suggest. The guy just wants to ball. Week 8 opponent Jacksonville is surrendering by far the most QB fantasy points in the league.

Facing a decent Eagles pass D, Joe Burrow has had back-to-back quiet outings against strong pass defenses. It didn’t help the fantasy cause that the Giants and Browns simply could not match points. The Eagles won’t have the same problem. … Despite some rather unfortunate busts, Kyler Murray has started booming enough to shore up his mid-range QB1 status. He’s not going to have the same difficult time against a severely short-handed Dolphins defense that Anthony Richardson did in Week 7. …This is the range where you would find Jayden Daniels (ribs) if he plays. In addition to the health question marks, the Bears come off bye surrendering the second fewest QB fantasy points. That’s why we would hedge Daniels and skip Marcus Mariota as a streamer if he gets the call. … The Bucs have been a shootout machine for enemy QBs. That will be put to the Week 8 test with Baker Mayfield missing Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (leg). It still seems unlikely the Falcons will be able to get away with going run heavy vs. a Bucs D that’s getting lit up skyward. In a troublesome week for the top 12, Kirk Cousins fits safely inside.

Sam Darnold bookended the Vikings’ bye week with shaky performances. Now he’s on a short week. The good news arrives in the form of: 1. The week’s second highest game total. 2. The return of T.J. Hockenson to deepen the Vikings’ skill corps. 3. A Rams defense that’s, uhh, not playing much defense. I don’t love this ranking. In fact, I hate it. Darnold just has fewer Week 8 question marks than his mid-range QB1 compatriots. … The QB6 by average points over the past five weeks, Caleb Williams has settled into his NFL career. The Commanders are a pristine spot, but a runathon could break out if Jayden Daniels isn’t around to match points. … Not a whole lot is going right for Brock Purdy or the 49ers right now. We can still expect a decent fantasy game against the Cowboys’ horrendous defense. Big D is more vulnerable on the ground than through the air, but the 49ers seem to have reached the limits of their CMC-less backfield. Dallas also isn’t exactly great through the air. Deebo Samuel (illness) and George Kittle’s (foot) availability is admittedly a wild card.

C.J. Stroud is having trouble getting it together for fantasy purposes. The Colts are an A+ Week 8 matchup, but the self-defeatingly conservative Texans will probably opt to #EstablishIt vs. Indy’s awful run D. I know Stroud can and will be better. There are simply other bets I would rather place this week. … Tua Tagovailoa finished as the QB8 in his lone completed start. The Cardinals permit the fifth most QB fantasy points. The Dolphins are going to want to send a message, and I believe it will include a QB1 level of fantasy points from their embattled starter. … The Bills invite the run, but the Seahawks lead the league in pass rate over expected. Even were DK Metcalf (knee) to sit, Geno Smith has enough weapons to keep manufacturing QB2 fantasy points of questionable quality. … Dak Prescott comes off bye against a 49ers defense that is by no means bad but hasn’t quite produced as an elite unit. As always, the backfield-less Cowboys project for endless comeback game script and pass attempts.

I am almost certain Patrick Mahomes’ still strong real life play — pay no attention to the fact that he has more picks than touchdowns — will end up regressing to some sort of mean, but it’s not a great Week 8 bet to place. JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is out, trade acquisition DeAndre Hopkins might not quite be in, and 10-point favorite Kansas City will try to road pave Vegas on the ground. … Aaron Rodgers’ yardage totals have been progressing upward. The Pats can’t defend the pass. However dismal the real life scene, Rodgers is a strong QB2. … Baker Mayfield is the literal QB2. Heroic stuff, though he’s now sans his top-two wideouts. He could still provide multiple scores against a middle-of-the-road Falcons defense, but Mayfield was something of a high-wire act even when Godwin and Evans were in the lineup. … It feels disgusting to type, but Bo Nix has been the “actually good” version of Anthony Richardson in the QB2 streamer ranks. He’s running a little more and passing a little better. The Denver triggerman also has the far better Week 8 matchup vs. Carolina. … Justin Herbert’s supporting cast is wretched, but he’s quietly kicked his attempts back up to a far more acceptable level. The Week 8 risk is that Los Angeles doesn’t need to do anything vs. the Spencer Ratter-starting Saints.

