32 Fantasy Stats for Week 11: Texans’ struggles continue

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier is better than Bijan Robinson

So that’s not exactly a stat—bad start for an article titled 32 Fantasy Stats—but it is a fact, which is basically a stat via words. Allgeier is besting Robinson in nearly every rushing metric.

YPC YAC/ATT RYOE/ATT MTF/ATT Breakaway Rate Tyler Allgeier 5 3.9 0.64 0.25 7% Bijan Robinson 4.8 3.1 0.64 0.23 5%

Allgeier isn’t going anywhere in this backfield, nor should he.

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews ran a route on 94 percent of the Ravens’ dropbacks

He earned 22 percent of the team’s targets. Both marks were season-highs for the veteran tight end. Isaiah Likely was out for Week 10, forcing the Ravens to use Andrwews at a high clip for the first time this season. His role and production have steadily improved over the year. He will be a high-end TE1 if Likely is out for Week 11 and should stay inside the top 12 even if Likely is back.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook has seen 59 percent of the Bills’ carries since Week 7.

Cooks returned from a one-week absence due to a toe injury in Week 7. His carry share was one percent lower before that game. His snap share and route rate are identical between the two splits and he is coming off his second-highest carry total of the year. Ray Davis isn’t making any ground on Cook, who is the clear RB1 for one of the best offenses in football.

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is last in the NFL in CPOE (-7.1 percent) over the past three weeks

He ranks 30th out of 31 qualified quarterbacks in EPA per play.

Williams is the lonely dot at the bottom left. He is also last in PFF passing grade during that stretch. The rookie was second in EPA per play and CPOE in the three weeks before this stretch. As bad as his recent play has been, I’d bet on it being his worst of the year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase is the only active player with multiple 50-point fantasy games

Chase doesn’t just have two 50-point PPR performances though. He notched his third in the Bengals’ Week 10 shootout with the Ravens. Chase has the most 50-point games in NFL history. Only Jerry Rice and Marshall Faulk have even two such games.

Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman is averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game without Amari Cooper

Tillman has seen 24 percent of the Browns’ targets and 33 percent of their air yards. Those marks would rank 29th and 22nd among wide receivers over the entire year. His 22.2 fantasy points per game would be the second-most, behind only Ja’Marr Chase.

Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush is the first quarterback to average two or fewer yards per attempt on more than 20 throws in 23 years

The last quarterback to “accomplish” this “feat” was Anthony Wright, also a Cowboys quarterback. Despite going 4-1 as a starter in 2022, Rush struggled in his previous stint under center. He ranked 28th in EPA per play and 41st in CPOE (min. 150 dropbacks), averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. These are all poor to horrible marks, but none are as bad as he was in Week 10. Things have to get better for the Cowboys in Week 11…right?

Denver Broncos

Audric Estime logged the highest carry share for a Broncos running back since Week 2

Estime’s 14 carries were good for 65 percent of the team’s total attempts. Javonte Williams only logged one carry and Jaleel McLaughlin saw two. Estime’s carry share came up just short of a season-high for the Broncos only because Marvin Mims pitched in for three carries. The hostile takeover appears to be complete.

Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta set a season-high in targets (six) in games with Jameson Williams active

LaPorta saw six targets three games ago. It was Williams’ first game out because of a suspension and it was fair to write off the increased target total as a product of Williams’ absence. That excuse doesn’t hold for his Week 10 target total of six as Williams was back in action, ran 81 percent of the routes, and earned a 22 percent target share. LaPorta could move up the TE1 ranks if his improved role holds serve in the upcoming weeks. He also has to make it through a nagging shoulder issue.

Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed has as many 100-yard games as Justin Jefferson

Reed’s production has been absurdly volatile this year. Reed has finished as a top-two receiver on the week twice this year. He has five top-25 performances and none between WR25 and WR39. Starting him is frustrating, but benching him for a spike week is not worth the risk.

Houston Texans

The Texans are 26th in early-down pass rate this year

That is on all plays where one team has at least a 10 percent win probability, to remove garbage time reps. The Texans haven’t been great when throwing on first and second down. They rank 20th in EPA per passing play on early downs at .03. Their ground game, on the other hand, has been downright awful on early downs. Their -.17 EPA average ranks 25th and makes their aerial attack look like The Greatest Show on Turf in comparison.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have averaged 139 rushing yards and 1.3 touchdowns in six Anthony Richardson starts

Those numbers have fallen to 92 yards and a quarter of a touchdown in Joe Flacco’s starts. There’s little hope for the pass-catching weapons in a Richardson-led offense, but Jonathan Taylor could be a monster.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Mac Jones threw deep (20+ yards downfield) on 4.5 percent of his throws

Trevor Lawrence had a 15.3 percent deep throw rate before injuring his shoulder and missing Week 10. Jones threw an interception on his only deep shot.

Brian Thomas Jr. has made his living on Lawrence heaves this year and collapsed to two catches for 12 yards on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is last in the league in deep throw rate (5.8 percent)

Speaking of players who aren’t getting it done on deep throws: The greatest quarterback of all time. Mahomes is 27th in completion rate on deep throws. His deep attempt rate of 5.8 percent is drastically behind the second-lowest mark of 8.1 percent by Baker Mayfield. Garnder Minshew and Andy Dalton have more deep completions than Mahomes.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers has seen 32 percent of the Raiders’ targets in games without Davante Adams

His air yards share is up to 39 percent in those games and he is being targeted on 26 percent of his routes. Meyers is averaging 14.7 PPR points per game in his post-Adams era.

Los Angeles Chargers

Gus Edwards averaged more than 3.3 yards per carry for the first time this year

Edwards returned from a multi-week ankle injury on Sunday. He ran 10 times for 55 yards. Edwards also earned his highest rushing grade by PFF of the season. If Edwards is just a league-average back post-IR stint, he could resurface as a weekly RB3.

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua has a 29 percent target share and a 39 percent air yards share in two full games this year

Nacua doubled up Cooper Kupp in targets on Sunday, seeing 14 looks to Kupp’s seven. Kupp’s target and air yards shares are at 22 percent in the two games both receivers finished. Do with that information what you will.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins wide receivers have accounted for 43 percent of the team’s targets since Tua Tagovailoa’s return

Miami’s receivers earned a combined 68 percent of the team’s targets in 2023. Tyreek Hill’s target share is down to 20 percent over this stretch compared to 33 percent last year. This is a nightmare for everyone but De’Von Achane and Jonnu Smith.

Minnesota Vikings

Cam Akers has out-snapped Ty Chandler 40-14 over the past three weeks

Akers didn’t even play on offense three weeks ago. He had just been traded to the Vikings and was still re-learning the ropes. Even that couldn’t get Chandler on the field. Akers has 19 carries in his past two appearances. Chandler saw four carries last week after being held out of the box score in back-to-back games.

New England Patriots

Kayshon Boutte leads the Patriots with a 27 percent first-read target share over the past three weeks

Boutte hasn’t done much with that role, scoring just 20.1 fantasy points. He does, however, have 30.1 expected fantasy points on a team-high 20 percent target share over that stretch. Boutte was once a highly-regarded college receiver at LSU. His path to fantasy relevance has been rocky, but he is worth an add in deeper leagues.

New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill is averaging seven touches for 50 yards from scrimmage in his past three games

Hill hit a career-high in route rate last week, running a route on 63 percent of Derek Carr’s dropbacks. He caught both of his targets for 36 yards and ran four times for 14 yards. He also missed out on an absurdly long touchdown because of a penalty.

The haters narrowly escaped Week 10 but won’t be as lucky on Sunday.

New York Jets

Breece Hall’s target share has fallen to 11 percent in his last three appearances

Those games are Davante Adams’ first three with a full week of practice as a Jet. Hall is averaging .16 targets per route over the past three weeks compared to .23 in the first seven games of 2024. Adams was brought in to give the Jets a second viable receiver and he has done just that. The biggest consequence of the trade appears to be a shift from low-value running back targets to more looks for the receivers.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is averaging 28.6 fantasy points per game with A.J. Brown active

Brown has been active for six games and out for three. Hurt’s weekly average falls to 20.5 with Hurts out. Part of that split is explained by Brown’s return to the lineup coinciding with loads of tush push touchdowns. The two probably aren’t related. On the other hand, Hurts’ YPA jumps from 6.5 without Brown to 9.7 with him. His touchdown rate also explodes, going from two percent to 7.3.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is sixth in EPA per play (min. 100 dropbacks) since taking over

Wilson is more pedestrian in other metrics, ranking 17th in CPOE and 16th in PFF pass grade. Most of his efficiency stems from his deep throws. Wilson is third in the league with eight deep completions over the past four weeks, despite having his bye grouped in with that split.

San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings was the WR5 in expected fantasy points (19.4)

Jennings scored a respectable 16.3 points, making him the WR14 on the week. His role was that of a top-10 receiver. He accounted for a third of the 49ers’ targets and 36 percent of their air yards.

Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 180 yards in Week 9 were the most for an Ohio State receiver since 2018

That’s more than the career-high marks of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. among the long list of Buckeye wideouts. JSN saw 38 percent of the Seahawks’ targets at an absurd 20.8 aDOT. It was beautiful.

Even with Metcalf presumably back this week, JSN has earned a low-end WR2 ranking for Week 11.

Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley is averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game without DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins was sent packing after Week 7. Ridley has since become one of the most targeted receivers in the NFL. He is up to a 36 percent target share with over half of the Titans’ air yards since Hopkins was traded.

Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler saw 59 percent of the Commanders’ carries

Ekeler rushed 13 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. No other Washington player saw more than four attempts. Chris Rodriguez, who tied Ekeler with 11 carries two weeks ago, only saw the ball twice. This appears to be Ekeler’s backfield as long as Brian Robinson is out