Backfield Report: Irving bucks White off RB1 spot in Tampa

Week 13 Byes: NONE

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 12: 39 snaps, 12 opportunities, 26 routes, 5 targets)

Trey Benson (Week 12: 8 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Emari Demercado (Week 12: 9 snaps, 1 opportunity, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was a forgettable Week 12 for all Cardinals players in Sunday’s 16-6 loss to the Seahawks. James Conner rushed for eight yards on seven carries — good for a brutal 1.1 YPC but saved himself from complete disaster with five catches for 41 yards. Rookie Trey Benson continues to see light work but did rack up 18 rushing yards — a team-high — on his four carries. From a fantasy perspective, Conner has had a productive year overall. He currently sits as the RB18 in fantasy points per game (14.8) in PPR leagues, but his efficiency on the ground has sometimes lacked. Sunday’s loss marked the fourth time this year Conner averaged less than 3.0 YPC in a game. Benson has totaled 22-117-1 on the ground in his last two games, and while it’s hard to imagine him taking Conner’s role this year, it’d be foolish to overlook the flashes the rookie has shown. I continue to love Benson as a stash ahead of the fantasy playoffs, but he has no stand-alone value at this time.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 12: 36 snaps, 24 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Justice Hill (Week 12: 24 snaps, 6 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: My 2024 best ball teams continue to wait for Keaton Mitchell. As usual, Derrick Henry dominated the backfield touches in the Ravens’ win over the Chargers but failed to find the end zone for just the second time this season. He still racked up 140 rushing yards on the vaunted Chargers defense, but it was Justice Hill who stole a score on the ground when he ripped off a 51-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Despite the big run, Hill’s six opportunities were on par with his usage for most of the season. He’s a solid handcuff but has no fantasy value in Week 13 against the Eagles.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 12: 51 snaps, 20 opportunities, 25 routes, 4 targets)

Jonathon Brooks (Week 12: 5 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Raheem Blackshear (Week 12: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: We should expect to see more work out of Jonathon Brooks going forward, but it’s safe to say his five snaps and two opportunities were less than we expected in his pro debut. The Panthers will clearly ease Brooks into the mix in the coming weeks, but as I mentioned before the Panthers’ bye week, we should still expect Hubbard to see plenty of work going forward. Hubbard saw all but two of the Panthers’ 22 running back opportunities in Week 12 against the Chiefs, running for 16-58-1 while catching one pass for two yards. Hubbard gets a solid Week 13 game against a Buccaneers defense that’s allowed the fourth most fantasy points to running backs in their last five games. I’d stay away from Brooks until the volume warrants a start.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 12: 39 snaps, 17 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 12: 29 snaps, 3 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Note: After seeing 10 carries in Week 11 against the Packers, Roschon Johnson’s fantasy managers got the ultimate rug pull in Week 12. The Bears’ goal-line back, while he did manage to score on a one-yard run, ran only two times for two yards while catching one pass in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Johnson is a very risky bet on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. D’Andre Swift, on the other hand, ran 13 times for 30 yards while going for 3-35-0 on four targets. It wasn’t a productive day for either back, and things won’t get much easier against the Lions, who have been a fantasy nightmare for opposing running backs for most of the season. Swift is a boom-or-bust volume-based play, while Johnson will need another short score to return worthwhile fantasy production.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb (Week 13: 35 snaps, 21 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Jerome Ford (Week 13: 20 snaps, 5 opportunities, 14 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Playing in blizzard conditions during Thursday night’s win over the Steelers, the stage was set for Nick Chubb the Browns to victory. The veteran running back didn’t exactly impose his will on Pittsburgh’s defense, but he did punch in two scores while running for a season-high 59 yards. Chubb continues to struggle in his return from a devastating knee injury, but he’s still firmly entrenched as the Browns’ RB1. Since returning in Week 7, Chubb has handled 63 percent of the Browns’ rush attempts and has handled 80 of the team’s 117 opportunities. Jerome Ford saw just five opportunities in the win, but that was somewhat expected given the conditions during the game. Ford could have a bit more PPR value on Monday night against the Broncos, who have allowed 7.4 targets/gm to opposing running backs since Week 8, but he still feels like a thin play against one of the league’s top defenses. Chubb is a touchdown-dependent RB3 in a game that may not feature much scoring for the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 12: 39 snaps, 22 opportunities, 9 routes, 3 targets)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 12: 12 snaps, 3 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Ezekiel Elliott has been almost completely phased out of the Cowboys’ offensive attack. The veteran running back has totaled just 13 opportunities since Week 10, while Rico Dowdle has 52 to his name. In Sunday’s win over the Commanders, Dowdle led the Cowboys with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries while catching three passes for another 12 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but he almost never does. Some are saying it’s part of his charm. Dowdle has now seen double-digit carries in four straight games and has run for 242 yards on 53 carries (4.6 YPC) over that span. Dowdle’s fantasy upside is limited, but if you’re in need of a guy who has solid volume in a plus matchup, look no further than the man who is facing the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game (31.7) to opposing running backs in their last five games than the Giants.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 12: 37 snaps, 11 opportunities, 13 routes, 3 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 12: 19 snaps, 7 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 12: 5 snaps, 3 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Last week, I said I was out on the Broncos’ backfield as a whole. Sunday’s dreadful game against the Raiders only reinforced my stance. Javonte Williams, for reasons unknown, led the Broncos with 11 opportunities in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and put up a whopping four yards from scrimmage. His rushing line was eight carries for negative (not a typo) two yards. Jaleel McLaughlin was solid, running seven times for 44 yards to lead the team, but we’ve seen this show before. Even when he’s at his best, opportunities have been hard to come by for McLaughlin, and the PPR scam fantasy managers hoped for when drafting him this offseason has been non-existent, as he’s caught just 16 passes for 47 yards — a total so low it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. Do what you want with this backfield in Week 13 against the Browns, but I’ve stopped trying to make fetch happen.

Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 12: 48 snaps, 24 opportunities, 23 routes, 3 targets)

David Montgomery (Week 12: 21 snaps, 11 opportunities, 9 routes, 3 targets)

Sione Vaki (Week 12: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Craig Reynolds (Week 12: 3 snaps, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: David Montgomery suffered a shoulder injury in Week 12’s win over the Colts. The veteran back rushed eight times for 37 yards and a score, but Montgomery exited late in the third quarter, thus paving the way for Jahmyr Gibbs to have a busy afternoon. Gibbs posted a rushing line of 21-90-2 while adding another three receptions for nine yards. The second-year back is now sitting on 886 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season and could surpass is 2023 numbers as early as Thursday when the Lions host the Bears on Thanksgiving. Montgomery was listed with a shoulder injury on Monday and Tuesday’s practice reports, but he was able to log a limited session on Tuesday. Montgomery even said of Week 12’s game that he could have re-entered if needed. It sounds like both backs will be active for this week’s holiday showdown, much to the delight of fantasy managers.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 12: 35 snaps, 27 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Chris Brooks (Week 12: 24 snaps, 5 opportunities, 11 routes, 1 target)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 12: 13 snaps, 9 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In the Packers’ 38-10 shellacking of the 49ers, Josh Jacobs led the way on the ground with 26-106-3. It marked the third time in his career that he ran for three or more touchdowns in a game and the second time he ran for 100-plus yards and three scores. He was briefly sidelined due to cramps, but Jacobs should be good to go for Week 13’s game against the Dolphins. Backups Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson combined to rush for 52 yards on 13 carries, but neither has stand-alone value in the Packers’ backfield. Jacobs profiles as a solid RB1 this week.

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 12: 42 snaps, 20 opportunities, 20 routes, 6 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 12: 12 snaps, 0 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Dameon Pierce (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Joe Mixon did the bell cow thing again in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but yards and fantasy production were hard to come by. Mixon was the only running back in Houston’s backfield to earn an opportunity in the defeat, but he managed just 45 yards from scrimmage in the defeat. It was his worst game of his season by a mile, but Mixon isn’t going anywhere. He’ll look to bounce back in Week 13 against a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last five weeks.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 12: 47 snaps, 11 opportunities, 20 routes, 0 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 12: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Tyler Goodson (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Much like Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor also handled all of his team’s backfield opportunities in Week 12 but had very little to show for it. The Colts’ RB1 ran for 35 scoreless yards on 11 carries and did not see a target in the passing game. It marked the second consecutive time this season that Taylor failed to top 60 rushing yards, and he’s now gone four straight games without a touchdown — on the ground or through the air. Something’s got to give for Taylor, who has handled 80 of the Colts’ 89 running back opportunities since Week 9. He’ll hope to turn things around in Week 13 when the Colts travel to New England for a matchup against the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 12: 37 snaps, 20 opportunities, 16 routes, 4 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 12: 22 snaps, 3 opportunities, 16 routes, 2 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 12: 11 snaps, 3 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: The Chiefs opted to keep Isiah Pacheco (leg) on the shelf for one more week, but he will be activated ahead of Friday’s game against the Raiders. With Pacheco still unavailable, Kareem Hunt again led the Chiefs’ backfield with 20 opportunities. The veteran back totaled 68 scoreless yards on 16 carries while catching another three passes for 19 yards. Fantasy production has been hard to come by for Hunt as of late. His work in the passing game barely got him over the RB2 hump last week, but he finished as the RB32 in Week 11 with just six fantasy points. It’s hard to know how much work Hunt will see with Pacheco now back in the mix, but Pacheco was boasting a 42 percent opportunity share before suffering his injury. While I’d expect Pacheco to work in on most early downs, Hunt could spell him on the occasional carry while also earning a few looks each week in the passing game. With that said it will be hard to expect much from Hunt going forward.

Las Vegas Raiders

Ameer Abdullah (Week 12: 65 snaps, 14 opportunities, 43 routes, 6 targets)

Sincere McCormick (Week 12: 8 snaps, 5 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Dylan Laube (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: With Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) out, Ameer Abdullah stepped up to lead the Raiders backfield in snaps (65) and opportunities (14). Abdullah ran eight times for 28 yards in the loss but got fantasy managers over the line with his work in the passing game. He hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 37 yards and managed to find the end zone to finish as the RB9 in PPR leagues with 17.5 points. Practice squad back Sincere McCormick usurped rookie Dylan Laube on the depth chart, playing on eight snaps while rushing for 5-33-0. Laube did not play an offensive snap. If both White and Mattison are out in Week 13 against the Chiefs, Abdullah could again have some upside as an RB3. His routes run in Week 12 were 17 more than any other running back, while his six targets were tied for the most. With every team playing this week, I wouldn’t rush to jam Abdullah into lineups, but there could be something there for fantasy managers who are in a pinch.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 12: 19 snaps, 11 opportunities, 10 routes, 5 routes)

Gus Edwards (Week 12: 16 snaps, 10 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Hassan Haskins (Week 12: 24 snaps, 1 opportunity, 15 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers wait with bated breath to learn the fate of J.K. Dobbins, who exited Monday’s game with a knee injury and did not return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday morning that Dobbins will not play in Week 13 against the Falcons, which could pave the way for Gus Edwards to see an increased role. Edwards ran nine times for 11 yards in Monday’s loss and also scored his first touchdown of the season. He’s underwhelmed for much of the season, but the Chargers committing to him as their early-down back wouldn’t be a surprising development. The question regarding the Chargers backfield is who will take over as their pass-catching back. Rookie Kimani Vidal hasn’t done much since his Week 6 performance when he totaled 51 yards and a touchdown on eight opportunities, but he may be the best back on the team to handle pass-catching duties. Dobbins has seen 29 targets on the year, while Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins have combined for exactly one target. Vidal is worth a stash while we wait to hear about Dobbins’ availability, although he’d be tough to trust in Week 13, even if with Dobbins expected to be out.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 12: 52 snaps, 16 opportunities, 25 routes, 0 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 12: 7 snaps, 1 opportunity, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was all Kyren Williams in the Rams’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles. Williams ended his touchdown drought, scoring once while rushing for 16-72-1, but has failed to draw a target for the second consecutive week. Williams remains locked into one of the safest bell cow roles in the league and gets a plus matchup in Week 13 against the Saints, whose defense has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and is allowing the second-highest YPC (5.0) to opposing backs on the season.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 12: 35 snaps, 14 opportunities, 19 routes, 4 targets)

Raheem Mostert (Week 12: 20 snaps, 3 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Jaylen Wright (Week 12: 13 snaps, 8 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: De’Von Achane ran 10 times for 32 yards in the Fins’ win over the Patriots and caught three passes for another 24 yards and two scores. He’s the unquestioned RB1 in Miami, but the real story continues to be Miami’s RB2. Over the last three weeks, Raheem Mostert has seen exactly nine opportunities while totaling 34 yards from scrimmage. Rookie Jaylen Wright, on the other hand, has 19 combined opportunities over that span while amassing 37 total yards. Wright hasn’t been efficient, but he appears to be next in line for work if Achane ever misses time. Achane is the only Dolphins back worth starting in Week 13 against the Packers.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 12: 52 snaps, 25 opportunities, 22 routes, 3 targets)

Cam Akers (Week 12: 10 snaps, 4 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Ty Chandler (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Aaron Jones handled 25-of-29 running back opportunities in the Vikings Week 12 win over the Bears. Jones returned to his efficient ways in the victory, running for 22-106-1 while catching three passes for another 23 yards. Backup Cam Akers continued to play ahead of Ty Chandler, but his four opportunities were his fewest since Week 6. In the previous two weeks, Akers had seen 12 and 14 opportunities. Jones is two weeks removed from the rib injury he suffered in Week 10, which could explain his improved play on the week. He’ll look to replicate that success in Week 13 when the Vikings play host to the Cardinals.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 12: 25 snaps, 10 opportunities, 14 routes, 2 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 12: 29 snaps, 8 opportunities, 15 routes, 2 targets)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 12: 11 snaps, 3 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Antonio Gibson out-played Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 12’s loss to the Dolphins. Gibson ran six times for 31 yards, while Stevenson ran for 8-13-0 and caught one of two targets while Stevenson failed to record a catch. Stevenson’s inefficiency has been a story all season. His 3.8 YPT is the lowest in his career, although an offensive line that PFF grades as the worst run-blocking unit in the league (47.8) also takes on plenty of the blame. The Patriots get a Colts defense that has struggled to slow opposing rushing attacks for most of the season. Indy has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this season and 13 rushing touchdowns. Assuming he’s still in the lead role, Stevenson should make for a solid volume-based RB2 this week. Gibson remains a risky play, given his light usage. He hasn’t seen double-digit touches since Week 6, despite looking like the better back at times.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 12: 23 snaps, 13 opportunities, 7 routes, 4 targets)

Devin Singletary (Week 12: 20 snaps, 4 opportunities, 12 routes, 2 targets)

Eric Gray (Week 12: 14 snaps, 3 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Tyrone Tracy lost a brutal fumble near the goal line on the opening drive of the second half in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. Despite the gaffe, the rookie still saw eight second-half opportunities, while Devin Singletary and Eric Gray combined to see five opportunities in the final two quarters. Singletary stood to benefit the most from Tracy’s fumble, but the fact he wasn’t able to eat into his workload is a good sign for Tracy ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cowboys. Tracy has a good chance to take advantage of a porous run defense on Thanksgiving Day.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 12: 49 snaps, 30 opportunities, 15 routes, 4 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 12: 19 snaps, 5 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Saquon Barkley continues to run at a torrid pace. The star running back ran for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries while catching four passes for another 47 yards. His 255 rushing yards set a new career high and were the most rushing yards in a game since Jonathan Taylor ran for 253 yards in 2021. What’s there to say at this point? Barkley is enjoying a career year with the Eagles after suffering through six seasons with the Giants. The all-world back currently leads the league in rush attempts (223), touches (250), rushing yards (1,392), and yards from scrimmage (1,649). With six games left to play, he’s on pace to run for 2,151 yards, which would break Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 rushing yards set back in 1984. Barkley gets a tough spot in Week 13 against the Ravens, but you don’t need me to tell you he’s a must-start, regardless of the matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 12: 27 snaps, 18 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Jaylen Warren (Week 12: 38 snaps, 15 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 12: 6 snaps, 1 opportunity, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: Playing on the other side of Thursday night’s blizzard in Cleveland were the Steelers, whose run-heavy approach worked perfectly in the sub-optimal conditions. Najee Harris, who is allegedly built for said conditions, ran 16 times for 41 scoreless yards and caught two passes for 13 yards, while Jaylen Warren ran for 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and went for 3-19-0 through the air. On a per-touch basis, Warren again looked like the better back, but Harris will continue to lead the Steelers backfield because, of course, he will. Fortunately, Warren’s fantasy managers can continue to start him, as he’s seen double-digit opportunities in five-straight games while averaging 14.4 opps/gm.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 12: 40 snaps, 22 opportunities, 18 routes, 6 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 12: 22 snaps, 6 opportunities, 10 routes, 0 targets)

Kenny McIntosh (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was a low-scoring affair in Week 12 between the Seahawks and Cardinals, who combined for 22 points on the day. Kenneth Walker led the team in opportunities and yards from scrimmage (93) but did not find the end zone. Still, he continues to play well ahead of Zach Charbonnet, who hasn’t seen double-digit opportunities since Week 3. Walker gets a Jets defense that is tough but that has also struggled as of late against opposing RBs. Before they bottled up Jonathan Taylor last week, the Jets had allowed 25.8 points per game to opposing RBs in Weeks 7-10.

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey (Week 12: 38 snaps, 15 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Jordan Mason (Week 12: 9 snaps, 5 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 12: 0 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The 49ers offense stalled with Brock Purdy (shoulder) sidelined vs. the Packers. McCaffrey ran 11 times for 31 yards and caught three passes for another 37 yards but did not find the end zone in Sunday’s defeat. It continues to be tough sledding for McCaffrey since he returned from injury. He’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and 5.0 yards per touch. His YPT is his lowest since 2020, when he was with the Panthers. McCaffrey is still worth the start in Week 13 against the Bills, but it could be tough sledding if Purdy misses another game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving (Week 12: 34 snaps, 18 opportunities, 18 routes, 6 targets)

Rachaad White (Week 12: 29 snaps, 13 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Sean Tucker (Week 12: 5 snaps, 5 opportunities, 1 route, 1 target)

Notes: It might finally be Bucky Irving SZN in Tampa. The rookie led Rachaad White in every meaningful volume number — including routes run and targets, which have been White’s one saving grace in this split backfield. In Sunday’s win over the Giants, Irving impressed both on the ground and through the air. He ran for 12-87-1 and caught six passes for 64 yards. White ran for just 37 yards on 12 carries but did find the end zone to turn in a passable fantasy outing, but this isn’t the role fantasy managers were drafting him for. Irving is a must-start in Week 13 against the Panthers. White, despite looking like the clear RB2 in this backfield, should also have some viability as an RB3, but there could be safer plays on your roster.

Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard (Week 12: 62 snaps, 29 opportunities, 23 routes, 5 targets)

Joshua Kelley (Week 12: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Julius Chestnut (Week 12: 2 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 1 target)

Notes: With Tyjae Spears (concussion) out, Tony Pollard once again stepped into a massive role in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Pollard ran for 24-119-1 and caught three passes for another 10 yards to finish as the RB6 in PPR leagues with 21.9 points. Spears’ status will be one to watch when the team releases its first injury report on Wednesday, but even if he’s active, we know the splits have favored Pollard all season. In seven games with Spears in the lineup, Pollard is averaging 17.4 opportunities/gm. He’s a must-play against a Commanders defense that is still struggling against the ground game.

Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler (Week 12: 41 snaps, 12 opportunities, 20 routes, 3 targets)

Brian Robinson (Week 12: 12 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 2 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 12: 17 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was a brutal week for the Commanders’ backfield. Brian Robinson had his ankle rolled up on during the first play of the game and was unable to play in the second half. Then, at the end of the game, Austin Ekeler took a violent shot to the head that landed him in the league’s concussion protocol. Ekeler feels like a near lock to miss Sunday’s game against the Titans, while Robinson’s status is up on the air. Speaking on 106.7 the Fan’s Sports Junkies on Tuesday, Robinson said he avoided a high-ankle sprain but was non-committal on his Week 13 availability. If he and Ekeler are both out, Jeremy McNichols is the early favorite to see an increased role. We’ve seen McNichols thrive in a banged-up backfield before. In Week 4, when Austin Ekeler was sidelined, McNichols stepped in to run eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. The threat of Chris Rodriguez taking some work from McNichols is still there, but McNichols is the back that has been on the roster all season, while Rodriguez was re-signed to the practice squad after this weekend’s string of injuries. McNichols will have some viability as a volume-based play if both Robinson and Ekeler miss Week 13, but he’ll be a boom-or-bust option against a stout Titans defense.