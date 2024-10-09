Backfield Report: Tank Bigsby and D’Andre Swift rolling into Week 6

Week 6 Byes: KC, LAR, MIA, MIN

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner (Week 5: 47 snaps, 22 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Emari Demercado (Week 5: 13 snaps, 1 opportunity, 8 routes, 1 target)

Notes: James Conner continues to be a steady producer for the Cardinals as the primary ball-carrier. In Week 5’s win over the 49ers, the veteran ran for 86 scoreless yards on 19 carries and caught two passes for 14 more yards. As the Cardinals were driving to get within range for the go-ahead field goal, the offense leaned on Conner heavily, as he ran seven times for 36 yards on that drive alone. Rookie Trey Benson did not play a snap in this one, but Emari Demercado’s usage makes him just as irrelevant.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 5: 54 snaps, 15 opportunities, 28 routes, 3 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 5: 28 snaps, 9 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Whether or not a hamstring injury was to blame for Bijan Robinson’s limited usage in Week 4, we may never know, but the Falcons’ RB1 saw a workload similar to what his fantasy managers hoped for in Week 5. Robinson played nearly twice as many snaps as Tyler Allgeier and ran 28 routes in the Falcons’ win over the Buccaneers. With just 77 scoreless yards and only three receptions to show for his efforts, it wasn’t the best fantasy day for Robinson, but he did far more with his opportunities than Allgeier, who totaled 25 total yards on nine opportunities. Robinson gets a plus matchup in Week 6 against the Panthers.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 5: 39 snaps, 16 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Justice Hill (Week 5: 40 snaps, 7 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Thoughts and prayers to any fantasy manager who point-chased Justice Hill in Week 5. I get it; his 96 total yards and a touchdown against the Bills on a season-high 10 opportunities were enticing, but this is still the Big Dog’s backfield. In the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Bengals, Hill reverted back to his old ways, earning just seven opportunities while totaling a season-low 25 yards. For those curious, Hill is averaging just 7.8 opportunities/gm and has been targeted two times or less in three of his five games. Derrick Henry, who ran for 15-92-1 against the Bengals, remains the only Ravens running back we can confidently trust across any format. He should find plenty of room to rumble at home against the Commanders in Week 6.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 5: 34 snaps, 23 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 5: 21 snaps, 3 opportunities, 13 routes, 0 targets)

Ray Davis (Week 5: 2 snaps, 1 opportunity, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: James Cook continues to be the unquestioned leader in Buffalo’s backfield, as the third-year back saw 23 of the team’s 27 running back opportunities. The receiving work hasn’t quite been there for Cook this season, as he’s on pace to see just 44 targets and catch 37 passes — both marginal drop-offs from last season. That said, he’s now found the end zone five times this season and ran for 20-82-1 against the Texans in Week 5’s loss. Amongst running backs averaging 10-plus touches per game, Cook still ranks eight in fantasy points per touch (1.04) in PPR leagues. As long as the production on the ground continues to be there, his lack of receptions should be a non-issue.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard (Week 5: 39 snaps, 17 opportunities, 21 routes, 4 targets)

Miles Sanders (Week 5: 21 snaps, 5 opportunities, 18 routes, 3 targets)

Raheem Blackshear (Week 5: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers riding the Chuba Hubbard fantasy wave are counting down the days until rookie Jonathon Brooks returns from his torn ACL. Hubbard continues to find new life with Andy Dalton under center. In Dalton’s three starts, Hubbard is averaging 23.2 fantasy points per game compared to the 6.5 PPG he averaged with Bryce Young as the starter. He continues to win his managers games and has enjoyed a 35 percent opportunity share since Week 3. Even in a game where the Panthers only managed 10 points, Hubbard still found the end zone against the Bears and averaged a blistering 7.5 YPC on 13 carries. He’s a must-start in Week 6 against the Falcons.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 5: 48 snaps, 23 opportunities, 18 routes, 2 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 5: 21 snaps, 10 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: After a dismal start through the first three weeks of the season, D’Andre Swift has now totaled 285 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the last two weeks while averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game. Playing against the Rams and Panthers probably helped, but it’s been a strong two weeks for the Bears’ big off-season signing. Despite the solid production, Swift’s numbers could have been even better if not for Roschon Johnson vulturing three goal-line touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5. Johnson has totaled 10 opportunities per game since being activated in Week 3, averaging just 3.2 YPC. He’s also not seeing much work in the passing game, drawing just five targets in three games. For now, Swift is the only reliable back in Chicago’s backfield, while Johnson trends toward being the version we saw of Gus Edwards in 2023. If he’s scoring, great. If he’s not, you have a week to think about the massive mistake you made.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 5: 20 snaps, 15 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Zack Moss (Week 5: 44 snaps, 13 opportunities, 24 routes, 4 targets)

Notes: An injury to Zack Moss late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens puts his Week 5 availability in doubt, although early reports indicate Moss did not suffer a serious injury. Moss continued to play in a backfield split with Chase Brown, who led the Bengals with 15 opportunities while totaling 54 yards from scrimmage and a score. It wasn’t the most productive day for Brown, whose 3.6 yards per touch marked a new season-low, but the 15 touches he saw were only two fewer than what he saw in Week 4. It’s interesting to note Browns’ work in the passing game. He’s run 40 routes to Moss’ 107, but has only seven fewer targets (12) than Moss (19). It’d be interesting to see what kind of numbers Brown could put up if he ever earned more work in the passing game. Per FantasyPoints.com, amongst running backs with at least 40 routes run, Browns’ 30 percent TPRR is second only to Alvin Kamara (31 percent). He’ll be a must-start in Week 6 against the Giants if Moss can’t go.

Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford (Week 5: 35 snaps, 12 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 5: 19 snaps, 10 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Pierre Strong (Week 5: 5 snaps, 2 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: It’s hard to get excited about any member of the Browns’ offense at this point. The team ranks 30th in points per game (15.8), and is dead last in yards per game (239.4). Last week’s effort against the Commanders felt like what should have been the last straw for Deshaun Watson, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has already committed to him as the team’s Week 6 starter against the Eagles. Jerome Ford’s usage (14.2 opportunities/gm) has been solid, but he has only one touchdown to show for his efforts on the season and is the RB29 in fantasy points per game as of right now. With that said, he’s still averaging 4.0 receptions per game, which continues to give him a nice floor, even if he often leaves his managers wanting more. He gets a favorable matchup in Week 6 against an Eagles defense that has allowed 21.3 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. Fantasy managers can continue to shy away from D’Onta Foreman, who, despite his 10-opportunity output vs. the Commanders, has three games with five opportunities or less.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 5: 38 snaps, 22 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 5: 23 snaps, 7 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Cowboys’ stagnant ground game finally showed some signs of life in Week 5’s win over the Steelers. And by that, I mean Rico Dowdle, as Zeke ran from 6-17-0, an all-too-familiar line at this point. Dowdle, on the other hand, surprised with 87 yards on the ground on 20 carries and buoyed his fantasy day with a 2-27-1 line through the air. It was the first time in his career that Dowdle had never totaled more than 13 opportunities in a game before last week, so we shouldn’t expect this to be the norm. That said, he continues to lead the Cowboys’ backfield by a wide margin, totaling 68 opportunities since Week 2 to Zeke’s 39. The volume will almost certainly be there for Dowdle in Week 6 when he faces the Lions, but the matchup is tough. Detroit’s defense has been an absolute pass funnel all season, resulting in several underwhelming fantasy days for the running backs who face them. He’s probably best left on the bench in Week 6.

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 5: 35 snaps, 19 opportunities, 12 routes, 6 targets)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 5: 23 snaps, 9 opportunities, 9 routes, 3 targets)

Blake Watson (Week 5: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Javonte Williams continues to dominate the Broncos’ backfield while failing to score touchdowns. Denver’s RB1 dominated their backfield opportunities in Week 5 against the Raiders and even caught a season-high five balls on six targets, but he has yet to find the end zone this season. Jaleel McLaughlin, who did sneak into the end zone on a short score, has yet to be that late-round steal fantasy managers hoped for this offseason and has surpassed double-digit touches only once since Week 1. Neither back is a particularly exciting play in Week 6 against the Chargers, but Williams is the guy you want if bye weeks have you in a pinch.

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 5: 44 snaps, 20 opportunities, 13 routes, 1 target)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 5: 14 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Josh Jacobs found the end zone for the first time as a Packer in Week 5’s loss to the Rams. His 16.4 fantasy points also marked a new season-high. Jacobs continues to have a firm grip on Green Bay’s backfield touches (33 percent opportunity share) but has been woefully underwhelming despite his volume. Currently ranked as the RB13 in expected fantasy points, Jacobs ranks 107th in fantasy points over expected among 118 backs. He’s the RB27 in fantasy points per game (12.3), but has seen the fourth-most opportunities of any back this season. In short, Jacobs has not been good. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he’s the only running back of note on Green Bay’s roster and could have one of his better weeks in Week 6 against the Cardinals.

Houston Texans

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 5: 45 snaps, 22 opportunities, 23 routes, 7 targets)

Cam Akers (Week 5: 22 snaps, 12 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Dare Ogunbowale struggled on the ground (15-30-0) in Sunday’s win over the Bills but churned out six catches for 57 yards on seven targets — all career-highs — to finish with 14.7 PPR points (RB13). Akers, who was solid on the ground (9-42-1), was nearly irrelevant in the passing game, but that’s been a common theme for him this season. The Texans seem to have a firm understanding on the roles Ogunbowale and Akers will play for them for as long as Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) continue to miss time. Mixon and Pierce have been rumored to be on the mend, but their absences have extended longer than expected. If both backs miss Week 6 against the Patriots, Ogunbowale and Akers could have streaming appeal for fantasy managers needing help during a tough bye week.

Indianapolis Colts

Trey Sermon (Week 5: 40 snaps, 16 opportunities, 16 routes, 6 targets)

Tyler Goodson (Week 5: 29 snaps, 8 opportunities, 20 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: A one-yard touchdown run by Trey Sermon in the fourth quarter buoyed what was already shaping up to be a solid fantasy day. The journeyman running back finished as the RB6 with 18.3 fantasy points and was the RB2 in expected fantasy points (22.4), trailing only D’Andre Swift. He also ranked 60th amongst 63 backs in fantasy points over expected (-4.1), so it’s fair to say the efficiency was lacking for Sermon in this one. Third-year back Tyler Goodson also saw plenty of run in this one, leading the backfield with 20 routes while drawing three targets. Goodson averaged a very solid 7.1 yards per touch on his eight touches and had two plays of 15-plus yards on the afternoon. With Sermon already rostered in most leagues, it’s worth highlighting Goodson as a speculative stash in deeper leagues. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) seems unlikely to land on injured reserve, but he could still miss another game or two. If Sermon were ever to miss time, Goodson would make for a solid dart throw, specifically in PPR leagues.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne (Week 5: 24 snaps, 13 opportunities, 15 routes, 7 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 5: 21 snaps, 14 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Tank Bigsbuy was a surprise breakout in Week 1, totaling 73 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. A shoulder injury held him out of Week 2, and may have been the culprit for his two-touch outing in Week 3, but over the last two weeks, Bigsby has totaled 21 touches and amassed 219 yards and two scores on said touches. He’s also averaging an impressive 8.6 YPT on the season. If not for a shoulder injury that sidelined Travis Etienne at the end of last week’s win over the Colts, it’s possible Bigsby would’ve seen fewer snaps/opportunities in this one, but this is a shoulder injury that has bothered Etienne throughout the season. Fantasy managers interested in chasing Bigsby’s big performance into Week 6 against the Bears are justified in wanting to do so, but he’s a boom-or-bust player until the volume gets a little more consistent.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 5: 50 snaps, 28 opportunities, 9 routes, 1 target)

Samaje Perine (Week 5: 20 snaps, 2 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Carson Steele (Week 5: 15 snaps, 5 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: In last week’s expected points article, I told fantasy managers that Kareem Hunt wasn’t going away after he went from unemployed in Weeks 1-3 to the Chiefs’ unquestioned RB1 in Week 4. Hunt only further that narrative in Week 5, as his 28 opportunities were good for the sixth-most any running back in the league has seen in a game this season. Hunt was an absolute bell-cow for the Chiefs in Monday night’s win over the Saints and rushed for 27-102-1, surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 10 of the 2020 season. He forced a missed tackle on an impressive 25.9 percent of his carries as he plodded his way forward for the Chiefs all night long. With the Chiefs now on bye, Hunt will have a chance to rest up after a busy two weeks before returning in Week 7 to face the 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (Week 5: 37 snaps, 18 opportunities, 12 routes, 3 targets)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 5: 28 snaps, 8 opportunities, 21 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: There’s nothing fun about trying to figure out when Raiders running back you want to play in fantasy. In fact, the correct answer is probably none. Zamir White has disappointed in a big way (49-152-0) this season, and Alexander Mattison has been similarly underwhelming, but at least he can boast a few touchdowns (32-125-2) on the year. If you were surprised to see Ameer Abdullah was still in the league in Week 5’s loss to the Broncos, I can assure you that you’re not alone. Abdullah ran five times for 42 yards and a score last week, although it should be noted that 40 of his yards came on one run. Abdullah’s performance isn’t worth chasing in Week 6 when the Raiders face the Steelers in a game that could feature some of the worst running we’ve seen all season. Mattison would have some RB3 upside if White missed this game.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 5: 65 snaps, 23 opportunities, 31 routes, 1 target)

Blake Corum (Week 5: 11 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: After struggling to see the field for the first month of the season, Blake Corum surprised everyone when he popped up to play on a career-high 11 snaps. Corum was efficient with the limited work he saw, totaling 33 yards from scrimmage, while Ronnie Rivers failed to see the field on offense for the first time this season. We wouldn’t expect Corum to eat into a significant chunk of Kyren Williams’ workload, but if you’re in a league where Corum is available, now is the time to scoop him up as the handcuff to the Rams’ RB1. Williams’ usage was par for the course. He ran for 22-102-1 and is now up to 95-360-6 on the season. He’s currently the RB5 in fantasy points per game (19.9) in PPR leagues. The Rams now enter their bye week, but it will be interesting to see how Corum’s usage looks in their return.

Miami Dolphins

Raheem Mostert (Week 5: 41 snaps, 21 opportunities, 15 routes, 2 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 5: 25 snaps, 13 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

De’Von Achane (Week 5: 11 snaps, 4 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

Notes: De’Von Achane suffered a concussion early in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots, which paved the way for Raheem Mostert to have a busy day in his return from injury. Mostert ran 19 times for 80 scoreless yards while averaging a solid 3.42 YCO/ATT, but rookie Jaylen Wright had an even better day. On a career-high 13 carries, Wright totaled 86 yards on the ground, averaged 4.62 YCO/ATT, and forced a missed tackle on 30.8 percent of his carries. This season, Wright has forced a missed tackle on 37.9 percent of his carries, living up to his billing as a rookie thus far. The Dolphins are on a bye in Week 6, giving Achane more than enough time to clear protocol before facing the Colts. If he’s unable to go, however, Week 5 offered a nice snapshot of what we could expect between the duo of Mostert and Wright.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 5: 16 snaps, 8 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Ty Chandler (Week 5: 41 snaps, 16 opportunities, 19 routes, 2 targets)

Myles Gaskin (Week 5: 4 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Aaron Jones is considered “week-to-week” after suffering a hip injury in Week 5’s win over the Jets. He’ll have a Week 5 bye to recover, so we’ll see where he stands when the injury report for Week 7 is released next week. With Jones sidelined most of last week, Ty Chandler became the Vikings’ lead back. He ran 14 times for 30 underwhelming yards while catching two passes for another nine yards, but he worked well ahead of Myles Gaskin. Chandler would have an RB2 upside in Week 6 against the Lions if Jones cannot go.

New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 25 snaps, 16 opportunities, 11 routes, 4 targets)

Antonio Gibson (Week 5: 26 snaps, 7 opportunities, 12 routes, 1 target)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 5: 3 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson was “benched” in favor of Antonio Gibson for Week 5 due to fumble issues that have plagued him all season. That benching lasted all of one series, as Stevenson emerged to lead the Patriots with 16 opportunities and finished the day with 12-89-1 on the ground. He also caught four passes for three yards. Gibson, who had one more snap than Stevenson, remained solid, took six carries for 52 yards, and is now averaging 6.8 yards per touch on the season. Gibsons’ overall efficiency on a per-touch basis should be enough to warrant him more looks going forward, but the Patriots haven’t gone out of their way to prioritize him in the offense. With rookie Drake Maye now set to start in Week 6 against the Texans, perhaps we see Gibson featured a bit more as a pass-catcher to give Maye another outlet in an offense that’s amongst the league’s worst this season.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (Week 5: 47 snaps, 19 opportunities, 28 routes, 8 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 5: 6 snaps, 2 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: It was business as usual for Alvin Kamara in Week 5’s loss to the Chiefs. Kamara handled 19-of-21 of the Saints running back opportunities but was held in check all night. Kamara totaled 66 yards on 17 touches while averaging a season-low 3.9 YPT. It was the first time this season that Kamara failed to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage and the second time in which he did not score a touchdown. He’ll hope for a better outing in Week 6 when the Saints host the Buccaneers.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 5: 42 opportunities, 20 opportunities, 11 routes, 2 targets)

Eric Gray (Week 5: 27 snaps, 8 opportunities, 11 routes, 4 targets)

Dante Miller (Week 5: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: With Devin Singletary (groin) inactive against the Seahawks, rookie Tyrone Tracy stepped in to lead the Giants’ backfield and wound up confirming a lot of the spreadsheet nerd’s biases. Tracy’s 129 rushing yards on 18 carries were the most rushing yards of any player in Week 5, and per PFF, he was the only running back (min. 15 carries) who picked up positive yards on 100 percent of his rush attempts. Tracy was solid, but one can’t help but wonder how much better his fantasy week could have been if he played more of a role in the passing game. Eric Gray saw four targets to Tracy’s two, but Tracy is a former receiver who figured to see a few more passes out of the backfield. A key fumble by Gray near the goal line on the Giants’ opening drive led to the team quickly pivoting to Tracy as the primary ball carrier. If Singletary can’t go in Week 6 against the Bengals, Tracy should be in line for another high-volume day against the Bengals on Sunday night.

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 5: 53 snaps, 13 opportunities, 27 routes, 4 targets)

Braelon Allen (Week 5: 18 snaps, 7 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Breece Hall continues to lead the Jets’ backfield, but Hall has been a focal point of the team’s recent struggles. In his last three games, Hall has run for 81 yards on 35 carries while averaging an unthinking 2.5 YPC. He’s also forced just one missed tackle on those attempts, per PFF. It doesn’t help that the Jets are averaging 0.57 YBCO/ATT over that span — the third-lowest total of any team in the league — but it makes Hall all the more difficult to trust despite his averaging 16.3 opportunities/gm. Het gets a Bills defense in Week 6 that has struggled mightily against running backs this season. The 33.1 points per game they’re allowing to opposing backs are the most of any defense in the league. Even with his struggles Hall will be hard to fade in a strong matchup on paper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris (Week 5: 42 snaps, 16 opportunities, 19 routes, 2 targets)

Aaron Shampklin (Week 5: 11 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Jonathan Ward (Week 5: 3 snaps, 2 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Notes: As expected, Najee Harris had a busy day with Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) ruled out. From an efficiency standpoint, Harris also performed as expected. He averaged 3.0 YPC on 14 carries and failed to score a touchdown. Harris has not found the end zone on any of his 99 opportunities this year and is averaging a career-low 3.3 YPC through five weeks. His -16.7 fantasy points over expected ranks 118th — aka, dead last amongst all running backs, but his expected fantasy points total (67.6) is good for RB15 on the season. Harris’ floor is that of a low-end RB3, but even one touchdown would immediately propel him into a top-24 fantasy finish any given week. The Week 6 statuses for Warren and Patterson are up in the air, but if they’re out, Harris will have a chance to turn out a solid performance against a Raiders defense that has been a buffet of fantasy points for opposing backs.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker (Week 5: 40 snaps, 13 opportunities, 30 routes, 8 targets)

Zach Charbonnet (Week 5: 21 snaps, 7 opportunities, 16 routes, 5 targets)

Notes: Last week, I touched on Zach Charbonnet’s light workload in Week 4 following Kenneth Walker’s return from injury. The seven opportunities Charbonnet saw in Week 5’s loss to the Giants are the same seven he saw in Week 4 and continue to align with his career totals in games played with Walker. Charbonnet managed only 30 total yards in the defeat, while Walker totaled 76 yards but failed to find the end zone. Charbonnet is a true boom-or-bust play in any game where he’s sharing the backfield with Walker and is best left on fantasy benches in Week 6 against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason (Week 5: 40 snaps, 15 opportunities, 24 routes, 1 target)

Isaac Guerendo (Week 5: 9 snaps, 5 opportunities, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Patrick Taylor (Week 5: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Jordan Mason saw 15 of the 49ers 20 running back opportunities in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Mason ran 14 times for 89 scoreless yards and also lost a key fumble but remains the only running back of note in San Francisco’s backfield. Rookie Isaac Guerendo tied a season-high with five opportunities and ran for 22 yards, and remains an interesting bench stash behind Mason until Christian McCaffrey returns. Mason is a smash in Week 6 against the Seahawks, who have allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game over the last two weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White (Week 5: 33 snaps, 13 opportunities, 15 routes, 3 targets)

Bucky Irving (Week 5: 22 snaps, 11 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: The Buccaneers continue to split up their backfield touches, with Rachaad White narrowly out-touching Bucky Irving in Thursday’s loss to the Falcons. Since Week 3, White has played on 121 snaps to Irving’s 73 but has 38 opportunities to Irving’s 35. Irving, however, has clearly emerged as the team’s preferred back in the red zone, earning nine opportunities to White’s two. In the “green zone,” Irving has five opportunities while White has one. What little receiving upside remains for White should continue to give him the higher fantasy floor, but the ceiling belongs to Irving, who could fall into the end zone for a score or two any given week.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson (Week 5: 21 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Austin Ekeler (Week 5: 29 snaps, 8 opportunities, 14 routes, 2 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 5: 18 snaps, 7 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: There’s not much to take away here. Brian Robinson, who entered the day with a knee injury, did not play in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Browns but was bailed out of an 18-yard day on the ground by two short touchdowns. He’ll presumably be good to go when the Commanders face the Ravens in Week 6. Austin Ekeler was solid in his return from a concussion, totaling 97 yards on eight opportunities, and Jeremy McNichols ran for 7-44-1 in replacement of Brian Robinson. If both B-Rob and Ekeler go against the Ravens, they’ll have plenty of fantasy upside, as usual. McNichols would make for an interesting streamer if Robinson were to be kept out — which is not expected at this time.

Snaps and route data courtesy of FantasyPoints.com and PFF.com.