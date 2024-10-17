NFL Week 7 Optimal Flex Plays: Is Jaylen Waddle safe to start in your lineups this week?

As we get into the thick of the fantasy season, we are going to have to make some uncomfortable start/sit decisions. For example, if you started Tyler Allgeier last week (who was in this column), he finished as RB11 in Week 6. Others from this column last week who stood out were Chase Brown (RB20) and Zach Ertz (TE11). Dontayvion Wicks got hurt, Rome Odunze gave way to Keenan Allen and Jalen Tolbert put up just 8.3 fantasy points. We have a new crew this week in some (supposedly) high-scoring games, so let’s see if we can make a nice mid-season run.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins at Colts

Yes, I’m putting Waddle here and he is considered just a flex play until further notice (aka whenever Tua Tagovailoa returns). As Tyler Huntley becomes more acclimated with that very specific Dolphins’ offense, you can become a little more confident in starting their skill players. It wasn’t pretty, but in Week 5 Waddle had his most receiving yards (46) in a game since Week 1. He also saw a season-high eight targets in that game against the Patriots. In Week 7, he’ll go up against a Colts’ defense that allows the eighth-most fantasy points per game receivers. With the Colts sitting as 3.0 point favorites, the Dolphins will at least be in an even game script to where the passing game will be involved. Look for Waddle to get targets in the short and intermediate parts of the field and give you a serviceable stat line.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars vs. Patriots

All eyes will be on Bigsby in London this week as he will now get to be “guy” with Travis Etienne sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He was already the better performing Jags’ running back as he comes into the game with a whopping 7.2 YPC average. Bigsby and the Jags’ offense will look to bounce back against a Patriots’ defense that allows the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. The Jags aren’t a good team this year so there’s no telling what’ll happen, but as 5.5 point favorites they should be in a position where they can continue to run against the Patriots. D’Ernest Johnson will figure to see time as well after getting eight touches, but Tank should lead the way. This may finally be the game where we see a full changing of the guard in the Jaguars’ backfield.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions at Vikings

Look, I can see the stats too. I can also see that Jameson has caught a mere 6-of-9 targets in his last three games. How about those touchdowns though? He’s now scored in two straight games on plays of 37 and 70 yards. So, why start Williams this week against that top-three Vikings’ scoring defense? I expect the Lions to attack them where they aren’t their best. The Vikings have the second-best rushing defense as opposed to the 30th ranked passing defense. With the Over/Under currently at 51.0, expect to see some kind of points scored in this game. The Lions can, and will, want to run the ball, but if that fails they can also attack through the air. The Vikings’ defense have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers this season, making Williams a solid start here.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers at Commanders

Legette’s numbers weren’t spectacular in Week 6, catching only 3-of-4 targets for 23 yards, but he was able to haul in a touchdown. Fire him up if you need to in Week 7 against the Commanders because the Panthers are 8.0 underdogs in a game where the Over/Under is 51.5. While Diontae Johnson is, and will continue to operate as, the Panthers’ WR1, Legette is next in line evidenced by him playing 77% of offensive plays (second to Johnson’s 89%) in Week 6. The Commanders allow the third-most fantasy points per game to receivers and are coming off a game in which the Ravens’ receivers went for 225 receiving yards on them. If you are in need of a flex, Legette has everything set up nice for him to perform well.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders vs. Panthers

In Week 6, we saw both Bijan Robinson (RB3) and Tyler Allgeier (RB11) have success against the Panthers’ defense. Even if Brian Robinson Jr. returns in Week 7, I still like what Ekeler could bring to the table. The Panthers are by far the worst team in terms of allowing fantasy points per game to running backs. They’ve allowed 12 rushing touchdowns (next best is eight) and 133.8 rushing YPG per game to backs, both the most in the NFL. In Week 6, Ekeler had has best game as a receiver since Week 1 catching 4-of-5 targets for 47 yards, so there’s room for him to get points there as well. He’s an optimal flex play this week.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens at Buccaneers

Bateman is quietly becoming a sneaky play on a matchup basis and this is one he could exploit. In Week 6, the Bucs’ defense got back Antoine Winfield and held the Saints’ leading receiver (Bub Means) to 5-45-1, but they were facing rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in his first NFL start. The Bucs’ defense has allowed the eighth most fantasy points to receivers this season and Lamar Jackson is a hell of a lot more to deal with than Rattler. Bateman caught all four of his targets for 71 yards in Week 6. It’s not ideal to start Bateman, but you could certainly do worse than a receiver on the eighth-best passing offense.