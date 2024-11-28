 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published November 27, 2024 07:29 PM
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?
November 27, 2024 04:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter analyze the Philadelphia Eagles passing offense and whether they can get attack a struggling Baltimore Ravens secondary.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Jalen Hurts eyes up a Ravens smash spot, Josh Allen returns from bye against a wounded 49ers team, and Matthew Stafford tries to keep the QB1 train rolling in New Orleans.

At running back, Kyren Williams attempts to stop his slide out of the RB1 range, Bucky Irving hopes to keep ascending the RB2 ranks, and Isiah Pacheco gears up to return for the Chiefs.

In the receiver ranks, Ja’Marr Chase aims to stay sizzling in a tough Steelers matchup, Courtland Sutton crashes the WR1 ranks for the Broncos, and Marvin Harrison Jr. looks to cash in a plus Vikings setup.

Up the seam, Taysom Hill wonders if he’s the best fake tight end in the world, Will Dissly travels west to face the Falcons, and Mark Andrews hunts for touchdowns against the Eagles.