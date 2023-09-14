RotoPat’s Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Joe Burrow looks to erase all memory of his horrid Week 1, Josh Allen attempts to bounce back from his interception-marred MNF against the Jets, and Justin Fields pledges to get more aggressive after his dud vs. the Packers.

At running back, Tony Pollard readies to keep the RB1 train rolling against the Jets, Bijan Robinson ponders whether he is in a committee with Tyler Allgeier, and Jahmyr Gibbs fights for more touches vs. Seattle.

In the receiver ranks, Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes to start a hot streak against the Seahawks, Calvin Ridley sets about proving he’s here to stay as a WR1, and Chris Olave prepares to command more down-field targets.

Up the seam, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews return from injury, Pat Freiermuth readies to pick up the slack for Diontae Johnson, and Kyle Pitts hangs on for dear life as a TE1.