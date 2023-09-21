 Skip navigation
Top News

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces
Aces close out Storm 83-76 and will make their sixth consecutive WNBA semifinal appearance
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight season
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title with win over Mariners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_currycup_240924.jpg
Steph brings gravity to golf with Curry Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings 2023

  
Published September 21, 2023 11:15 AM
Burrow's injury shifts Bengals' fantasy outlooks
September 19, 2023 06:05 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter weigh in on the fantasy implications of Joe Burrow's calf injury, highlighting how it would severely impact fantasy outlooks for Bengals' skill players.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

A.J. Brown hopes to shake his early-season slump against the Bucs, Chris Olave aims to stay hot in Green Bay, and Puka Nacua looks to keep the PPR freight train rolling in Cincinnati.

At quarterback, Justin Herbert readies for shootout conditions in Minnesota, Trevor Lawrence attempts to bounce back from a rough Week 2, and Justin Fields plans to pull out all the stops against the Chiefs.

In the running back ranks, Jahmyr Gibbs picks up David Montgomery’s slack against the Falcons, Jerome Ford takes the reins from Nick Chubb, and Breece Hall tries to pick up the Zach Wilson pieces.

Up the seam, T.J. Hockenson aspires to keep compiling against the Chargers, Kyle Pitts hunts for signs of life in Detroit, and Taysom Hill continues to exist in fantasy managers’ tight end spots.