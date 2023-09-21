Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Davante Adams hopes to shake his early-season slump against the Steelers, Chris Olave aims to stay hot in Green Bay, and Puka Nacua looks to keep the PPR freight train rolling in Cincinnati.

Week 3 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Justin Jefferson LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Tyreek Hill DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Stefon Diggs @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 A.J. Brown @TB Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 5 CeeDee Lamb @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Davante Adams PIT Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 7 Chris Olave @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Ja’Marr Chase LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 10 Keenan Allen @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Puka Nacua @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 12 DeVonta Smith @TB Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 13 Calvin Ridley HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 Jaylen Waddle DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Amari Cooper TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Mike Evans PHI Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 17 Deebo Samuel NYG Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 18 DK Metcalf CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 19 Mike Williams @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Tee Higgins LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 21 Tyler Lockett CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 22 Nico Collins @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Michael Pittman @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 DJ Moore @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 25 George Pickens @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 26 Brandon Aiyuk NYG Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 27 Chris Godwin PHI Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 28 DeAndre Hopkins @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Garrett Wilson NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Jerry Jeudy @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Drake London @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 32 Gabe Davis @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Terry McLaurin BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 34 Tutu Atwell @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 35 Zay Flowers IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 36 Kendrick Bourne @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 37 Jakobi Meyers PIT Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 38 Christian Kirk HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 39 Jordan Addison LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 40 Jahan Dotson BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 41 Marquise Brown DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 42 Michael Thomas @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 43 Treylon Burks @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 44 Jayden Reed NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 45 Elijah Moore TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 46 Courtland Sutton @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 47 Jaxon Smith-Njigba CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 48 Josh Reynolds ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 49 Rashid Shaheed @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 50 K.J. Osborn LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 51 Kadarius Toney CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 52 Tank Dell @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 53 Robert Woods @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 54 Adam Thielen @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 55 DeVante Parker @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 56 Romeo Doubs NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 57 Skyy Moore CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 58 Darnell Mooney @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 59 JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 60 Curtis Samuel BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 61 Josh Downs @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 62 Tyler Boyd LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 63 Rashod Bateman IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 64 Jonathan Mingo @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 65 Van Jefferson @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 66 Marvin Mims @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 67 Rashee Rice CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 68 Zay Jones HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 69 Mack Hollins @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: As previously mentioned, the Chargers are allowing 10.3 yards per pass attempt. Justin Jefferson awaits. Lol. … A.J. Brown is getting impatient to go off. The Bucs are coughing up a surprising amount of passing yardage as they keep games close and predictably erase the run. It should hopefully be AJB’s time to shine. … Speaking of surprisingly competitive, the Cardinals. CeeDee Lamb managers need to hope Arizona makes it 3-for-3, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. The game is on the road. Even one half of full-tilt Lamb usage would probably be enough. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is battling a toe injury. He appears poised to play through it, but this might not be his compiling masterpiece vs. a Falcons team obsessed with controlling the pace of play. … Davante Adams escaped his head scare without a concussion. Jakobi Meyers, meanwhile, is set to return from his brain injury. Adams has yet to break out, but his floor has remained intact. It’s a matter of time.

Looking every bit a legitimate WR1, Chris Olave has his toughest test of the young season in Jaire Alexander’s Packers. Olave has at least six catches, 10 targets, 86 yards, and one 40-plus yard reception through each of his two contests. That’s the complete fantasy package. … It’s wait-and-see season with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, whose slow starts could be compounded by a week of Jake Browning under center as Joe Burrow battles his calf issue. Further complicating matters is the fact that the Rams have been stingy against the pass through dates with Geno Smith and Brock Purdy. … Keenan Allen can’t stop, won’t stop. New OC Kellen Moore has also stayed true to his word, letting Allen roam the formation a bit more. The Vikings are dream matchup. … I went longer on Puka Nacua Monday, but the short of it: He has our attention. Having forced his way into the WR1 ranks, Nacua’s explosion means Cooper Kupp will probably be more of a lower-end WR1 than top-five option upon his return. … In and out of the game in Week 2, Calvin Ridley had a humble pie effort after his dominant opener. I will give him another (borderline) WR1 shot against the Texans’ leaky pass D.

The Eagles have blown several tires in their previously dominant secondary, many of them injury related. That provides hope for another big Mike Evans outing after his surprisingly strong start to the season. It helps that the Bucs are at home. … Hey, so, uhh, what happened to Amari Cooper being questionable? I am #not mad. Either way, we can’t be mad about Cooper playing hurt then turning in a strong PPR effort. The Titans are a glorious matchup for any opposing wideout. … Am I making it up as I go along with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk? Yes. Is it easier to prognosticate this week since Aiyuk is questionable with a shoulder injury? Also yes. I wish I had something intelligent to say. I’m just not enough of a football guy to get a read on what Kyle Shanahan is up to here. … Jaxon Smith-Njigba was on the field more in Week 2, but it was DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who continued to get away with it. The sad-sack Panthers have held up well against the pass so far, but Metcalf and Lockett both pass WR2 muster.

As was the case with Puka Nacua, it’s reaction time with Nico Collins. We don’t have the luxury of ignoring a player posting back-to-back 6/80 efforts and checking in second in receiving through two weeks. Although holding up well on a rate basis, the Jags are surrendering a ton of passing yards. Houston is undoubtedly going to have to take to the air as a nine-point road underdog. … Michael Pittman’s volume has been of the “junk” variety, but there is precisely zero reason to believe the gravy train will dry up any time soon. It doesn’t matter if it is Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center against the Ravens. … DJ Moore woke up in Week 2. Now Justin Fields is promising to freelance more for the free-falling Bears. Chicago is 13-point road underdogs against the mighty Chiefs. We can bet on volume here. … Aside from cheap targets, DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t provided much reason to get excited. The Browns’ lockdown pass defense does not proffer Week 3 hope. … Garrett Wilson needs miracles. He got one in Week 2. It will be as difficult to make his own luck against the Pats as it was against the Cowboys.

Christian Watson will be a classic boom/bust WR3 if he finally makes his 2023 debut. … Week 2 was a needed step up for George Pickens even if it was an inefficient one. The Raiders will be his first plus matchup of 2023. The optimism is cautious. … That wasn’t what fantasy managers needed from Jerry Jeudy in Week 2, but there is little doubt the Broncos are going to need — and demand more — from their de facto No. 1 receiver. … Tutu Atwell would be one of the surprise stories of 2023 were Puka Nacua not taking up all the oxygen. With Tyler Higbee barely threatening for looks, Atwell can safely be penciled in for 6-8 weekly targets until Cooper Kupp returns. … Christian Kirk proved he wasn’t dead yet. Week 2 was probably still more about Calvin Ridley being banged up and the Jags being forced into 41 attempts than evidence Kirk is ready to go blow-to-blow with Ridley. … Kendrick Bourne is the PPR WR19 by average points amongst wideouts to play each of the first two weeks. He has drawn at least nine targets time out. Bourne has always produced when given the chance. He is worth a WR3 gander.