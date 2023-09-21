Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

T.J. Hockenson aspires to keep compiling against the Chargers, Kyle Pitts hunts for signs of life in Detroit, and Taysom Hill continues to exist in fantasy managers’ tight end spots.

RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Mark Andrews IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 T.J. Hockenson LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 George Kittle NYG Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 5 Dallas Goedert @TB Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 6 Darren Waller @SF Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 7 Evan Engram HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Sam LaPorta ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Hunter Henry @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Pat Freiermuth @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 11 David Njoku TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Kyle Pitts @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Cole Kmet @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Dalton Kincaid @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Jake Ferguson @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 16 Gerald Everett @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Zach Ertz DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 Taysom Hill @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Tyler Higbee @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 20 Dalton Schultz @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Luke Musgrave NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Chigoziem Okonkwo @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Juwan Johnson @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Dawson Knox @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Hayden Hurst @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 26 Mike Gesicki @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Cade Otton PHI Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 28 Irv Smith LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 29 Durham Smythe DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Noah Gray CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 31 Noah Fant CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 32 Adam Trautman @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce drew nine targets and scored a touchdown in his Week 2 debut. Same as it ever was. … Mark Andrews’ 2023 unveiling was a similar success, with the seam man catching five balls and finding the end zone on eight looks. With the Ravens’ supposedly deeper receiver corps already dealing with injury issues, Andrews’ target share is not under threat. … I was just dead wrong about T.J. Hockenson. The junk volume not only remains, it could be increasing. The Chargers’ pathetic pass defense represents a Week 3 smash spot. Brandon Staley’s unit has yet to be tested up the seam. … George Kittle and Darren Waller square off Thursday evening. As the player not facing the 49ers, I will give Kittle the rankings advantage despite his frustratingly slow start. The Giants could not contain Zach Ertz’s empty-calorie compiling in Week 2. … Dallas Goedert’s looks returned in Week 2. The production did not. Week 3 opponent Tampa Bay has allowed usable days to both Cole Kmet and T.J. Hockenson.

Evan Engram has gone at least 5/49 each time out. Perhaps that sounds like damning with faint praise, but it’s more than most tight ends have done through two weeks. The Texans are a plus matchup. … Sam LaPorta has turned in back-to-back five-grab performances, albeit on 11 total looks. The only real concern for Week 3 against the Falcons is that Atlanta slows the game to a crawl and limits Lions volume. … Hunter Henry is the TE2 overall on the strength of two touchdowns. His 11 grabs are also fourth at the position. With Bill O’Brien calling the offense, Henry is looking dangerously close to “back.” … Kyle Pitts typically does well with “shares,” whether it be targets, air yards, etc. Actual production? Not so much. We have no clue if it’s actually his fault. We have all too much clue that it is not going to be sustainable in the top 12 for much longer. Pitts has to do something against a Lions defense permitting the third most tight end fantasy points through dates with the Travis Kelce-less Chiefs and Seahawks.

Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku are both off to disappointing starts, though only one of them is losing looks to Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins. Both players have get-right Week 3 spots in awful pass defenses. … Cole Kmet is tied for sixth in tight end receptions (nine) and third in tight end targets (13). As horrific as Justin Fields has been, Kmet volume — even if it is empty — seems all but assured for Sunday against the Chiefs. … Dawson Knox refuses to go away, but Dalton Kincaid is off to a nice compiling start. He is going to have plenty of spiked week opportunities in this offense. … Jake Ferguson has been bubbling under. He might remain that way with the Cardinals yet another non-competitive Cowboys opponent. … With no Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Taysom Hill seems poised to remain involved as a rusher after Monday’s 9/75 outing. For some reason, Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end on multiple fantasy services.

RK Player Opp Time 1 Brandon Aubrey @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Cameron Dicker @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Harrison Butker CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 4 Jake Moody NYG Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 5 Jake Elliott @TB Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 6 Younghoe Koo @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Justin Tucker IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Tyler Bass @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Brett Maher @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 10 Greg Joseph LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Nick Folk @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Riley Patterson ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Wil Lutz @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 Jason Sanders DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Jason Myers CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 16 Daniel Carlson PIT Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 17 Brandon McManus HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Evan McPherson LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Chris Boswell @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 20 Ka’imi Fairbairn @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Joey Slye BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Dustin Hopkins TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Matt Gay @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Chase McLaughlin PHI Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 25 Anders Carlson NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Blake Grupe @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Graham Gano @SF Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 28 Eddy Pineiro @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 29 Chad Ryland @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Cairo Santos @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 31 Matt Prater DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 32 Austin Seibert NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

