 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
PGA responds to Stacy Lewis’ criticism: We’re ‘enthusiastic supporters’
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Davante Adams
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_week3_230921.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
nbc_pft_tnfprops_230921.jpg
DraftKings Sportsbooks TNF props: Giants vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_cam_230921.jpg
Analyzing how Akers can elevate Vikings’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
PGA responds to Stacy Lewis’ criticism: We’re ‘enthusiastic supporters’
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Davante Adams
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_week3_230921.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
nbc_pft_tnfprops_230921.jpg
DraftKings Sportsbooks TNF props: Giants vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_cam_230921.jpg
Analyzing how Akers can elevate Vikings’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 21, 2023 11:18 AM
T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Hockenson aspires to keep compiling against the Chargers, Kyle Pitts hunts for signs of life in Detroit, and Taysom Hill continues to exist in fantasy managers’ tight end spots.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 3 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceCHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
2Mark AndrewsINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3T.J. HockensonLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
4George KittleNYGThu, 08:15 pm EDT
5Dallas Goedert@TBMon, 07:15 pm EDT
6Darren Waller@SFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
7Evan EngramHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Sam LaPortaATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Hunter Henry@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Pat Freiermuth@LVSun, 08:20 pm EDT
11David NjokuTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Kyle Pitts@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Cole Kmet@KCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
14Dalton Kincaid@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Jake Ferguson@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
16Gerald Everett@MINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
17Zach ErtzDALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
18Taysom Hill@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Tyler Higbee@CINMon, 08:15 pm EDT
20Dalton Schultz@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Luke MusgraveNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Chigoziem Okonkwo@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Juwan Johnson@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Dawson Knox@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Hayden Hurst@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
26Mike Gesicki@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Cade OttonPHIMon, 07:15 pm EDT
28Irv SmithLAMon, 08:15 pm EDT
29Durham SmytheDENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
30Noah GrayCHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
31Noah FantCARSun, 04:05 pm EDT
32Adam Trautman@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce drew nine targets and scored a touchdown in his Week 2 debut. Same as it ever was. … Mark Andrews’ 2023 unveiling was a similar success, with the seam man catching five balls and finding the end zone on eight looks. With the Ravens’ supposedly deeper receiver corps already dealing with injury issues, Andrews’ target share is not under threat. … I was just dead wrong about T.J. Hockenson. The junk volume not only remains, it could be increasing. The Chargers’ pathetic pass defense represents a Week 3 smash spot. Brandon Staley’s unit has yet to be tested up the seam. … George Kittle and Darren Waller square off Thursday evening. As the player not facing the 49ers, I will give Kittle the rankings advantage despite his frustratingly slow start. The Giants could not contain Zach Ertz’s empty-calorie compiling in Week 2. … Dallas Goedert’s looks returned in Week 2. The production did not. Week 3 opponent Tampa Bay has allowed usable days to both Cole Kmet and T.J. Hockenson.

Evan Engram has gone at least 5/49 each time out. Perhaps that sounds like damning with faint praise, but it’s more than most tight ends have done through two weeks. The Texans are a plus matchup. … Sam LaPorta has turned in back-to-back five-grab performances, albeit on 11 total looks. The only real concern for Week 3 against the Falcons is that Atlanta slows the game to a crawl and limits Lions volume. … Hunter Henry is the TE2 overall on the strength of two touchdowns. His 11 grabs are also fourth at the position. With Bill O’Brien calling the offense, Henry is looking dangerously close to “back.” … Kyle Pitts typically does well with “shares,” whether it be targets, air yards, etc. Actual production? Not so much. We have no clue if it’s actually his fault. We have all too much clue that it is not going to be sustainable in the top 12 for much longer. Pitts has to do something against a Lions defense permitting the third most tight end fantasy points through dates with the Travis Kelce-less Chiefs and Seahawks.

Pat Freiermuth and David Njoku are both off to disappointing starts, though only one of them is losing looks to Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins. Both players have get-right Week 3 spots in awful pass defenses. … Cole Kmet is tied for sixth in tight end receptions (nine) and third in tight end targets (13). As horrific as Justin Fields has been, Kmet volume — even if it is empty — seems all but assured for Sunday against the Chiefs. … Dawson Knox refuses to go away, but Dalton Kincaid is off to a nice compiling start. He is going to have plenty of spiked week opportunities in this offense. … Jake Ferguson has been bubbling under. He might remain that way with the Cardinals yet another non-competitive Cowboys opponent. … With no Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Taysom Hill seems poised to remain involved as a rusher after Monday’s 9/75 outing. For some reason, Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end on multiple fantasy services.

Week 3 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Brandon Aubrey@ARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
2Cameron Dicker@MINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Harrison ButkerCHISun, 04:25 pm EDT
4Jake MoodyNYGThu, 08:15 pm EDT
5Jake Elliott@TBMon, 07:15 pm EDT
6Younghoe Koo@DETSun, 01:00 pm EDT
7Justin TuckerINDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Tyler Bass@WASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Brett Maher@CINMon, 08:15 pm EDT
10Greg JosephLACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Nick Folk@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Riley PattersonATLSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Wil Lutz@MIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
14Jason SandersDENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Jason MyersCARSun, 04:05 pm EDT
16Daniel CarlsonPITSun, 08:20 pm EDT
17Brandon McManusHOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Evan McPhersonLAMon, 08:15 pm EDT
19Chris Boswell@LVSun, 08:20 pm EDT
20Ka’imi Fairbairn@JACSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Joey SlyeBUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Dustin HopkinsTENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
23Matt Gay@BALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Chase McLaughlinPHIMon, 07:15 pm EDT
25Anders CarlsonNOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Blake Grupe@GBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Graham Gano@SFThu, 08:15 pm EDT
28Eddy Pineiro@SEASun, 04:05 pm EDT
29Chad Ryland@NYJSun, 01:00 pm EDT
30Cairo Santos@KCSun, 04:25 pm EDT
31Matt PraterDALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
32Austin SeibertNESun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Dallas Cowboys@ARI
2New England Patriots@NYJ
3San Francisco 49ersNYG
4Kansas City ChiefsCHI
5Philadelphia Eagles@TB
6New York JetsNE
7Pittsburgh Steelers@LV
8Cleveland BrownsTEN
9Seattle SeahawksCAR
10Tennessee Titans@CLE
11Buffalo Bills@WAS
12Baltimore RavensIND
13Miami DolphinsDEN
14Los Angeles Rams@CIN
15Jacksonville JaguarsHOU
16New Orleans Saints@GB
17Detroit LionsATL
18Carolina Panthers@SEA
19Washington CommandersBUF
20Tampa Bay BuccaneersPHI
21Cincinnati BengalsLA
22Indianapolis Colts@BAL
23Green Bay PackersNO
24Denver Broncos@MIA
25Los Angeles Chargers@MIN
26Atlanta Falcons@DET
27Houston Texans@JAC
28Arizona CardinalsDAL
29Las Vegas RaidersPIT
30Minnesota VikingsLAC
31New York Giants@SF
32Chicago Bears@KC