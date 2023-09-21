Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Justin Herbert readies for shootout conditions in Minnesota, Trevor Lawrence attempts to bounce back from a rough Week 2, and Justin Fields plans to pull out all the stops against the Chiefs.

Week 3 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Patrick Mahomes CHI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Jalen Hurts @TB Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 3 Josh Allen @WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Justin Herbert @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Tua Tagovailoa DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 Lamar Jackson IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Anthony Richardson @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Kirk Cousins LAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Justin Fields @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 10 Trevor Lawrence HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Jared Goff ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Geno Smith CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 13 Dak Prescott @ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Joe Burrow LA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Russell Wilson @MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Deshaun Watson TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Daniel Jones @SF Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 18 Matthew Stafford @CIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Brock Purdy NYG Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 20 Derek Carr @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 C.J. Stroud @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Baker Mayfield PHI Mon, 07:15 pm EDT 23 Jordan Love NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Sam Howell BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Kenny Pickett @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 26 Mac Jones @NYJ Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Desmond Ridder @DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Jimmy Garoppolo PIT Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 29 Ryan Tannehill @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Bryce Young @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 31 Joshua Dobbs DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 32 Zach Wilson NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

QB Notes: All that talk about Patrick Mahomes’ supporting cast being lousy, and … he’s the QB3 by average fantasy points. That’s despite his team scoring 37 total points in two games. “Built different” comes to mind. Now the Bears represent the ultimate “get right” spot for Kansas City’s entire offense. … Jalen Hurts is off to a slow start as a passer. So the Eagles ripped up the game plan and nuked the Vikings on the ground. Enter a QB4 overall night for Hurts. Whatever the week, whatever the opponent — Hurts is going to find a way to get home. … Josh Allen needed a different way to get home after his Week 1 hero ball fiasco. Enter “point guard Josh” for Week 2. Dinking and dunking with the week’s second lowest averaged intended air yards of 4.9, Allen finished as the QB7 against Vegas. We know Allen isn’t about to become a short-game maestro, but it’s good to know he has it when he needs it. Week 3 against Washington could be another such matchup.

Justin Herbert’s aDOT and deep attempts have predictably crept upward with new OC Kellen Moore. The Vikings are a potential explosion spot, though Herbert managers need to hope the Bolts don’t establish vs. Minnesota’s pathetic run defense. Austin Ekeler’s (ankle) health will be key. … Tua Tagovailoa predictably came back down to earth against Bill Belichick, but he now gets a Broncos defense that just let Sam Howell get into Week 2 rhythm. It’s long since clear Tagovailoa is an elite option in Mike McDaniel’s attack when healthy. … Lamar Jackson is off to the sleepiest of starts in Todd Monken’s new offense, checking in as the QB20 by average points. Hopefully it’s just growing pains with a new supporting cast in a new system. Whatever it is, Jackson has still totaled 18 rushes through two contests. The blowup is coming. The Colts’ defense was barely there vs. C.J. Stroud in Week 2. … The QB21 by average points, Trevor Lwrence has been bottom five by EPA. Serving up a 76.4 opponent completion percentage, the Texans are an approachable spot for Week 3.

Anthony Richardson is probably on the wrong side of questionable after getting concussed against the Texans, but OC Jim Bob Cooter has said the team has no plans to alter his run-heavy style. I wrote about both the promise and the peril of Richardson’s electrifying skill-set in my Sunday Aftermath column. Gardner Minshew wouldn’t be a recommended streamer in Richardson’s absence, though he would keep Michael Pittman’s WR2 boat afloat. … “Kirk Cousins, QB2 overall” isn’t sustainable, but it has an excellent shot at perpetuating for Week 3. MIN/LAC has the highest over/under of the young season (54.0), and the Chargers are hemorrhaging a laughable 10.3 yards per attempt after dates with Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill. … By now you’ve surely seen the stat: The Bears have called just two designed runs for Justin Fields. We knew 2023 was going to be all about Fields proving to the team he can pass, but if he can’t, there is no point in neutering his strengths. A correction as the Bears embark upon their doomed mission of matching points with the Chiefs seems inevitable.

Joe Burrow (calf) is genuinely questionable. Even if he goes Monday night against the Rams, we know he won’t be anywhere close to 100 percent. Burrow has entered the QB1 “prove it” realm with his leg. If Burrow sits, Jake Browning will be ranked ahead of Zach Wilson and no one else. … I’m keeping Dak Prescott in the high-end QB2 range because there is just so little reason to believe the Cowboys will have — or want — to open up the passing game as 12-point road favorites against the Cardinals. The bull case is that Arizona has been feistier than expected against each of its first two opponents. … Russell Wilson’s five passing scores are almost already 33 percent of the way to his 2022 total. He’s sixth in EPA per play after he was near the bottom of the pack last year. The Sean Payton plan is working in fantasy if not real life, where the Broncos have authored back-to-back collapses. The Dolphins are a shootout waiting to happen. … Deshaun Watson has flat-out stunk. So has the Titans’ pass defense. Something has got to give in Week 3.

With no Saquon Barkley (ankle), Daniel Jones’ legs will be paramount as the G-Men try to stun the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. For fantasy, Jones doesn’t need to have a good night passing — and almost certainly won’t. … The Matthew Stafford bounce back is getting more real. The only thing missing from his re-energized first two games has been touchdowns. They’re going to arrive in bunches if he continues playing anywhere near this level. … It’s a matter of when, not if, C.J. Stroud experiences growing pains. He has nevertheless already proven there is something here. Rookie quarterbacks don’t typically supply three 6/70 receiving lines in their second career start, something Stroud did in comeback mode, not garbage time. There’s a big difference. We just need him to stay healthy after taking 11 sacks behind his makeshift line over the past two weeks. … You don’t have to look too deep underneath the hood to see Jordan Love’s hot fantasy start is mostly about an unsustainable touchdown rate. Regression is coming, though we hope some of it will be offset by Christian Watson’s (hamstring) return. With only 52 pass attempts and limited rushing through two games, I’m not ready to stream Green Bay’s new starter.

