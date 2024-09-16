Stock Up, Stock Down: Brock Bowers quickly becoming the best TE option in fantasy

NFL Week 2 has passed (MNF pending) and quarterbacks not throwing for 300 yards in every game has newer football fans going insane. I know we want as many fantasy points as we can get, but remember folks, you just need enough to win. Who had Malik Willis outscoring Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Anthony Richardson in fantasy this week on their bingo cards? Not me and that’s the NFL, I love it. As always, things change from week to week and I’m here to help capture those images for you.

STOCK UP

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

It’s fair to say that Bowers is a bonafide top five fantasy tight end already. He followed up a performance in which he caught 6-of-8 targets for 58 yards with a 9-98-0 outing. What makes him the best tight end option in fantasy right now is that he’s doing this without having scored a touchdown, yet. In a comeback effort, Gardner Minshew looked strictly for Bowers and Davante Adams and it worked as the Raiders upset the Ravens. It’s clear out of the gate that the Raiders didn’t use the 13th overall pick on Bowers for no reason. In Week 1 he finished as TE3 and did the same for Week 2 (MNF pending), if you waited on tight end and rolled with Bowers you got a good one because the price has definitely gone up.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

I think it’s fair to say that not many people started Carr in Week 1 (unless it was a Superflex league) as he went on to finish as QB2. Prior to going on the road against the Cowboys, people probably felt the same way and then he finished as QB6 (MNF pending). With the Saints having scored 40 or more points in each of their first two games, Carr is certainly looking the part of a fantasy starter. With games against the Eagles, Falcons and Chiefs on the horizon, Carr will have a chance to solidify himself as a top fantasy option at quarterback for the rest of the season.=

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

It was pretty scary for Warren after Week 1 when he was fourth on the team in carries. After tallying 10 touches for 61 yards in Week 2 it’s clear that he wasn’t fully healthy in Week 1. Warren looked explosive on his runs and it looked like it was only a matter of time before he broke one. I was not enthused about starting him until the Steelers showed they were confident in him again. Najee Harris likely will always lead the team in carries every game, but you can bank on Warren being the more efficient runner while getting targets in passing game.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Rams

Robinson’s role (and likely a few others) has gotten a little bigger in the Rams’ offense seemingly overnight. Who knows how good their offense can actually be without half of their offensive line and two of the NFL’s best receivers fully healthy, but Robinson should be first in line for targets in the meantime. With both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out for now, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson figure to see more snaps as well. Robinson led the Rams in receiving yards in Week 2 with 50.

STOCK DOWN

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The Chiefs are 2-0 and that’s great for them, but if you’re starting the best quarterback in the world in fantasy, it’s not great. Mahomes finished as QB12 in Week 1 which is fine and all, if you’re an average QB and Mahomes is far from that. He’s fantasy QB14 in Week 2 with MNF football still left to be played and fantasy managers want answers. Here’s two for you:



The Chiefs’ defense is elite

He’s made a few uncharacteristic mistakes

I would also throw in there that the Chiefs have emphasized running the ball (this may change as a result of Isiah Pacheco’s injury, but we have to see it first). It would be tough to bench a guy like Mahomes for a player like Baker Mayfield, and I wouldn’t, but I wouldn’t be mad if you considered the matchups.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears

The good news is that Swift is unquestionably the Bears’ lead running back as evidenced by the fact that he touched the ball 18 times in Week 2. The bad news is that the Bears’ offense doesn’t have much juice right now. Swift has 28 touches (for a measly 72 yards) to Kahlil Hebert’s six touches so far this season. And here’s the kicker, Herbert stole the Bears’ lone rushing touchdown this season! The offensive line is having major issues right now and Caleb Williams has yet to find his footing, but we need more from a guy with Swift’s usage.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

It’s starting to look more and more like Dell is the Texans’ WR3, which isn’t a bad thing, but those who drafted him hoped for a 1A-1B-1C type of situation. The problem is, that’s too many “1’s”. In Week 2, the Texans made an effort to get him the ball in the run game as well and they were good runs, but it’s not cutting it even if you drafted Dell as your third receiver in fantasy. He’s currently sitting at WR65 while Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins have both reached the end zone this season. Dell will surely have better games, but how consistent will it be?

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

Where is LaPorta? Jared Goff attempted 55 passes in Week 2 against the Bucs and LaPorta saw three of those. Through two games he’s caught 6-of-8 targets for 58 yards which is good for TE14 in fantasy. A big reason for the drop in production is the emergence of Jameson Williams who’s seen 20 targets in his first two games. You’re still rolling with LaPorta though because the position is way too inconsistent in fantasy not too. It’s a bad start for last season’s top fantasy tight end and better days should be ahead, but you have to understand Williams’ role is solidified.