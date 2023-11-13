Stock Up, Stock Down: Josh Dobbs is an every week starter in fantasy football

How about that, huh? We are done with Week 10 in the NFL, something’s remained the same and something’s got shaken up a bit. We saw Christian McCaffrey’s 17-game touchdown streak come to an end after Kyle Shanahan violently tried to get him into the end zone despite being up more than 30 points. C.J. Stroud has us feeling like we might see the first rookie ever to win the MVP and the Falcons’ offense is still stagnant no matter who’s at quarterback or how many times they give Bijan Robinson the ball. Some players are better and some are worse, let’s check out a few.

STOCK UP

QB - Josh Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings

One could actually make an argument that the Vikings have been better since Dobbs has been under center. They certainly haven’t been worse as Dobbs and the Vikings are 2-0 since he was traded to Minnesota. Since taking over, he’s been the third best quarterback in fantasy football, averaging 25 points in the last two weeks. Dobbs has rushed for a touchdown in four straight games and has thrown for at least two touchdowns in two of his last three games. With some big name quarterbacks struggling, it may be time for us to take the “streaming QB” tag off of Dobbs as he still has the Vikings in the middle of the NFC playoff race.

RB - Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

There were some questions (definitely from me) about Ford’s role after he carried the ball nine times for 37 yards (mostly in the fourth quarter) in the Browns’ Week 8 game against Seattle. He’d sprained his ankle the week prior and it allowed Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong to get more opportunities. Although Hunt is the one scoring the touchdowns (in five straight games), Ford has carried the ball 20 and 17 times in Week 9 and 10 respectively. With that kind of volume and Deshaun Watson now playing at a high level, the touchdowns for Ford will certainly come.

WR - Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

This is an interesting one because Moore’s opportunities flipped the script as soon as Kyler Murray returned. Moore saw a season-high in targets (eight), receptions (five) and easily in yards with 43. When you’re averaging 17.1 receiving yards per game, that is noteworthy. It’s not anything crazy since Moore has only one 100-yard game with Murray in 17 games, but if you have a roster spot open in a 12- or 14-team league and you’re hurting, Moore may be worth a pickup. The Cardinals chose to get him the ball quick to see what he could do in open space and that’s always a luxury in PPR formats.

STOCK DOWN

RB - Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

It was fun while it lasted. Moss’ time as the Colts’ RB1 (or even a viable flex) is now likely over. Moss had a season-low of one carry for two yards and that carry didn’t come until late in the first half. At this point Moss is nothing more than a handcuff to Jonathan Taylor as evidenced by his decreasing touches and snap rates. Over his past four games, Moss has played in 50, 39, 21 and now 16% of the Colts’ offensive snaps. Although he wasn’t efficient in Week 10, Jonathan Taylor saw a season-high 24 touches and also reached the end zone. It was a good run for Moss RB1 SZN, but it’s over now.

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Let’s be real here. Even though the Jags got bullied by the 49ers, they’re still 6-3 for what it’s worth. Lawrence is not putting up great numbers (9:6 TD:INT ratio) and he’s blowing it for your fantasy teams (if you’re even still starting him). Guys Like Sam Howell and the above mentioned Josh Dobbs are doing what we wanted T-Law to do in fantasy this season. So far on the season, Lawrence is QB21 (after you subtract players who are out for the remainder of the season) on a points per game, that is not good. That is not who you’re putting in your lineup every week. At this point as we head into Week 11, it simply just is what it is.

RB - Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

“How the hell are you going to get fired on your day off?” Is a quote from the classic movie Friday and we might be asking Pierce that soon. Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 150 yards in the Texans’ Week 10 win over the Bengals, by far the best rushing effort the Texans have put out this season. Pierce’s injury gave Singletary a chance to cut into what was already starting to look like a committee. Singletary is now the team’s leading rusher despite not having double-digit carries until Week 6. At the very least, we are looking at a timeshare going forward.