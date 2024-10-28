Stock Up, Stock Down: Ladd McConkey finally emerging as Justin Herbert’s WR1

There’s a slew of wide receivers MIA in fantasy due to injuries so most of us have had to make adjustments to find the next man up. I hope you found your guy. It was another crazy week in the NFL with some guys like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman doubling down on solid performances in Week 8 and surely have improved their stock, but there are other players who may have a clearer path to more consistent production. Remember, everything mentioned here is with keeping in mind that it’s pending the Week 8 MNF matchup between the Steelers and Giants. Let’s see whose stock it trending up and whose stock is free falling.

STOCK UP

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

Has Justin Herbert’s WR1 finally arrived? I think so. McConkey had his best game yet as a pro in Week 8 against the Saints going 6-111-2 on six targets which was good for WR2. In the three previous games McConkey saw at least seven targets in each of them. His standout performance in Week 8 was the first time he’s topped 70 receiving yards this season, but Herbert is showing that he trusts the young rookie. The Chargers have thrown at least 32 times in each of their last three games as opposed to their first four when they didn’t surpass 27 passing attempts. There’s more passing volume which means McConkey will continue to get more opportunities to put his skills on display. He’s a safe FLEX play for now with WR2 upside going forward.

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

In his first game as the Browns’ de facto WR1, Tillman made the most of his opportunities. He caught 7-of-9 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens in Week 8 (WR3). Keep in mind that Baltimore has (by far) the worst pass defense in the NFL and were down Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. Still, Tillman showed that with Jameis Winston (who didn’t throw any interceptions in Week 8) starting he can, and will, be effective going forward. So while Tillman didn’t lead the team in targets (Elijah Moore), his skill set best suits Winston’s downfield and aggressive play style as evidenced by his game-winning 38-yard touchdown reception in Week 8. Tillman should be heavily considered to fill your FLEX spot on a weekly basis.

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers

In the absence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Otton has been the one who’s stepped up the most for Baker Mayfield thus far. Prior to Week 8, Otton hadn’t surpassed 55 receiving yards, but has done so twice in each of his last two games. Otton followed up his 8-100-0 (TE5) performance last week with a 10-81-2 outing (TE1). Despite Mayfield throwing for at least 330 yards in each of his last two games, no Bucs’ receiver eclipsed 65 yards in either game. Mayfield is looking to throw to either Otton or one of his running backs, as none of the Bucs’ receivers have emerged as trusted targets. Otton should safely be considered a top five tight end going forward with this type of volume (20 targets in last two games).

STOCK DOWN

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

I’m not here to tell you that you should definitely bench Reed, but there are some things to consider. He’s averaged just 31 receiving YPG in his last three games, hasn’t gained a single rushing yard and is WR56 in that span. While he is explosive and has big-play ability, the Packers have spread the ball around more evenly as of late with Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs all scoring touchdowns in recent weeks. If you’re a Reed manager you’ll have to keep an eye out on the injury status of Jordan Love as the Packers play the Lions in Week 9. If Love is unavailable, Malik Willis will get the call for his third start of the season.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

All was supposed to be well when Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury to help out Dolphins’ skill players. Well, it did for most of them, but not Waddle. In Tua’s return, Waddle caught 4-of-6 targets for 45 yards which was good for WR47 in Week 8. He has one game so far this season with more than 50 receiving yards and that came in Week 1 against the way-below-average Jaguars. Granted, Tua just returned to action and Waddle did drop a pass, but Waddle was drafted to fill WR2 slots on fantasy rosters. It seems for now that Waddle’s big games could be more unpredictable than frequent. Right now, Waddle is at best a FLEX play, dependent upon the matchup.

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Not that Addison’s stock was ever really high, but I’m not sure if he should be rostered, especially in 10-team fantasy leagues. Addison has scored just one touchdown and only one game over 70 receiving yards this season. Sam Darnold averages a healthy 230 passing yards this season, but the pecking order for targets is Justin Jefferson and whoever fits in next. There are three Vikings you can start weekly and none of them are Addison. In 2023, he put up a final stat line of 70-911-10 and was a weekly viable FLEX play, but this year that’s just not the case. In dynasty formats Addison is still a hold, but feel free to let go of him in your redraft leagues as he’s not nearly as consistent as he once was.