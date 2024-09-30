Stock Up, Stock Down: Terry McLaurin has found his groove with Jayden Daniels

Breece Hall coming off a career-low 4-yard game wasn’t great, but it’s one game and we can live with it. His stock is not down. We’d also like to see another game like the one D’Andre Swift (who is actually a good running back) had in Week 4 against the Rams before we say the stock is all the way up again. Some things are anomalies and and something’s you have to take to the bank, it’ll be the difference between being a fantasy champion or just some guy or gal who likes to watch football.

STOCK UP

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

After a slow start in the first two games gaining only 39 yards on eight receptions, McLaurin has scored in each of his last two games. He and Jayden Daniels finally have been able to connect and he’s been WR8 over the last two weeks. The Commanders’ next two matchups against the Browns and Ravens will certainly be tougher than the Bengals and Cardinals, but between McLaurin’s 26.4% target share and Daniels completing 82% of his passes, he’ll continue to be a factor. Another Commanders pass catcher who’s worth mentioning here is Zach Ertz who’s currently TE9 (which isn’t too hard to do in today’s fantasy TE landscape) and thriving as Washington’s second-leading receiver. McLaurin, however, will continue to be the top dog.

Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

With new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Robinson has become a weekly starter in fantasy. Fresh off of a 21-101-1 performance where he also caught 3-of-3 targets for 12 yards, he’s currently RB10 in fantasy (MNF pending). Not bad for a guy drafted in the middle rounds, huh? The threat of Daniels as a runner has opened up more running lanes for the third-year pro and he’s taken full advantage. Another big change this season for Robinson is that he’s slightly more involved in the passing game. In three out of four games this season he’s seen at least three receiving targets just to add a little extra icing on the cake. Even with Austin Ekeler in the fold, Robinson has played 63% of the snaps and carried the ball 16.5 times per game. Robinson is rolling right along with this Commanders’ offense.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

As the Bucs’ current leading rusher, Irving inches closer and closer every week to becoming their lead back. While that may not happen anytime soon, his touches have certainly gone up. In Week 4 against the Eagles, Irving handled 44% of the running back touches to Rachaad White’s 48%. Irving was also on the field for 41% of the running back snaps in Week 4 which is his highest of the season. White is narrowly edging Irving as they are RB31 and RB34, respectively (MNF pending), but Irving has been able to do this despite being out-touched by White 55 to 41. I project that these two are basically a running back-by-committee unless either guy gets hurt. If you drafted White you lost value, if you drafted or picked up Irving later, you got plenty of value.

STOCK DOWN

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

At one point during the Falcons/Saints game in Week 4 the thought quickly flashed across my mind of Pitts retiring. I don’t know why such a crazy thought came to my head as Pitts is one of my favorite players and I’m not some regular “fantasy football bro”, I just had a weak moment. He caught none of his three targets and is now looking like a drop candidate. For the season (four games), Pitts has caught 8-of-15 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. If he could get that in a single game that would be great. Instead, he’s TE17 in fantasy points per game with one game over eight points. Kirk Cousins hasn’t “unlocked” (as the fantasy folks say) anyone in this offense and sure Drake London is WR21, but that’s not where he was drafted. A 12.6% target share for Pitts is not ideal when your quarterback is averaging under 30 passing attempts per game. You can’t start Pitts with an ounce of confidence.

Zamir White, RB, Raiders

This one went south pretty quick, huh? While White wasn’t drafted in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts, he was definitely pegged as a sleeper (not by me) this summer by the gurus. Through four games White has yet to rush for more than 50 yards in a game and he hasn’t scored a touchdown. He’s averaging 3.1 YPC and is currently RB54, 27 spots behind his backup Alexander Mattison (RB27). The latter has done this on only 24 touches this season while scoring three touchdowns. Having been used seldom in the receiving game, White doesn’t possess the dynamic to make him a three-down back and henceforth why Mattison is taking snaps and touches away from him. Starting any Raiders running back is scary at this point.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

Allen Lazard is WR16 in total points and Wilson is WR35. That’s it, I’m going to end it there. Ok, no I won’t, but how did we get here? There’s plenty of season left and good days are ahead, but it was discouraging to see Mike Williams have more receiving yards in a game (67) during his first “full” game than Wilson has had all season (even if Pat Surtain II was covering him). Wilson is being targeted 26.5% of the time, so his low numbers aren’t for lack of effort and it won’t get easier as the Jets have the Vikings, Bills and Steelers coming up. It’s looking bad right now for the third-year receiver, but don’t throw in the towel yet.