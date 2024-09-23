Stock Up, Stock Down: Time to accept Sam Darnold as a starting fantasy quarterback

After three weeks of NFL football, we are starting to see how some teams want to identify themselves. With injuries to star players plastered all over the league, it may still be hard to sniff out what’s real and what’s not. Unsung hero Jauan Jennings stepped up to the plate and was WR1 in fantasy for the week (MNF Pending) in a losing effort. Shout out to Mailk Willis who led the Packers to another victory and a QB4 ranking despite being heavily doubted by football fans. This is how crazy fantasy football can get people, it’s a week to week thing and we have to accept it.

STOCK UP

Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings

Through Week 3 (again MNF pending), Darnold is QB2 in fantasy football after another great showing in a win over the Texans. He’s not just playing well from a fantasy perspective, he’s playing like a top 10 quarterback and that’s why the Vikings are 3-0. Justin Jefferson is WR5 with Darnold as his quarterback after a summer of worrying by fantasy managers. Now the biggest question for Darnold will be, can he keep this up? The Vikings will get a couple of good tests against the Packers (with Jordan Love possibly returning) and the Jets before their bye week. Whatever the case, Mr. Darnold is doing the damn thing.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Panthers

You want to talk about a turnaround? Johnson came into Week 3 as WR77 in fantasy, but scored 26.2 (PPR) fantasy points with Andy Dalton at quarterback. The change made an instant impact on the Panthers’ offense as they scored 36 points against a Raiders team that just defeated the Ravens a week prior. Dalton provided the Panthers’ offense with a veteran quarterback who’s playing with nothing to lose. Johnson had been seeing a decent amount of targets with six in each of the first two games, but Dalton blessed him with 14 which resulted in him going 8-122-1. Johnson should be started with confidence as long as Dalton is at quarterback.

Carson Steele, RB, Chiefs

The Chiefs have done it all and they’ve shocked me once again. They took a fullback by nature and made him the lead running back on their offense and still won the game. Steele had 18 touches for 74 yards and played 62% of the snaps. In comparison, Samaje Perine finished with nine touches for 40 yards and was in for 38% of the snaps. If it’s this way for Steele going forward (until Isiah Pacheco returns), he could be a solid weekly FLEX play. The problem would lie here: What happens when Kareem Hunt gets up to speed? Or maybe Perine being new to the team limited his snap count? We’ll see, but one thing is for certain is that it doesn’t seem to matter for the Chiefs. For now, Steele is the lead back in Kansas City.

STOCK DOWN

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

My preseason QB1 here is currently QB14 in fantasy on a points per game basis and it looks worse than that on the eyes. After a solid showing in Week 1, Richardson has been off target or thrown passes right into the defenders’ hands. He followed up his Week 2, QB21 performance with a QB27 performance (MNF pending) in Week 3. Let me make this clear, I’m all the way in on Richardson and have no plans to hop off the ship. To be honest, his play can only go up from here and once he starts connecting on routine throws, he will be fine. The reality is though, through three weeks he’s not been what I said he would be, but at the same time it’s only been three weeks (and seven career NFL starts).

D.J. Moore, WR, Bears

In a game where Caleb Williams completed 33-of-52 passes for 363 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, Moore finished as WR19 (with players still remaining on MNF). That’s not awful on the surface, but considering he finished WR41 in Week 1 and WR30 in Week 2, there have been no “breakout” weeks (as the fantasy folks say). The good thing is, Moore has consistently been fed targets as he has at least eight in each game this season. How will that go when Keenan Allen returns? How will the targets be divided now that Rome Odunze is starting to come on? Time will tell, but it’s been a rough start for the Bears’ top wideout.

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

Bucky Irving is breathing down White’s neck in terms of usage. The eye test and talent of Irving are already clear, so it could only be a matter of time before he takes over. While the Bucs may continue using both backs, White’s start to 2024 isn’t close to the volume that made him valuable in fantasy last season. So far White is averaging just 2.1 YPC this season and is being out-rushed by Irving 154 to 66 in yards, despite having six more carries. White has caught 12 receptions for 98 yards and those numbers have him hanging on by a thread. In the Bucs’ 26-7 loss to the Broncos, game script may have played a role, but Irving’s presence all season long will keep White from repeating a top 10 season in fantasy.