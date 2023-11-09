Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Taysom Hill tries to keep the party going against the Vikings, Dalton Kincaid attempts to stay hot vs. Denver, and Trey McBride welcomes back Kyler Murray.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 10 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Mark Andrews
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|DEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|5
|Evan Engram
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|Taysom Hill
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|George Kittle
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Cole Kmet
|CAR
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|10
|David Njoku
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Jake Ferguson
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|12
|Trey McBride
|ATL
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|13
|Kyle Pitts
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|14
|Logan Thomas
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|15
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Jonnu Smith
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|17
|Cade Otton
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Luke Musgrave
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Gerald Everett
|DET
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|20
|Hunter Henry
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|@LV
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Michael Mayer
|NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|24
|Connor Heyward
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|26
|Donald Parham
|DET
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|27
|Irv Smith
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Noah Fant
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|@CHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|30
|Adam Trautman
|@BUF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
TE Notes: It is not apples to oranges, but it is reasonable to believe Josh Dobbs isn’t going to be what comes between T.J. Hockenson and elite TE1 status. Again, apples to oranges, but Dobbs was famed for targeting the seam during his Cardinals sojourn. … Sam LaPorta’s routes and targets were both further ascending before the Lions’ open date. The Chargers are close to as good as it gets for a tight end matchup. … Evan Engram has basically been Mark Andrews without the touchdowns. The TDs, of course, are, uhh, important, but Engram is a rare bankable commodity at this most frustrating of positions. We must note that the 49ers are not an upside matchup. … You could rank Dalton Kincaid ahead of Engram and not be wrong… is what I wrote before I moved Kincaid ahead of Engram. His post-Dawson Knox usage is looking sticky. Only the big dogs Travis Kelce, Hockenson, Andrews and Taysom Hill (lol) have more TE fantasy points over the past three weeks.
Which brings us to the ever-looming specter of Hill. Although still only the TE16 by average PPR points on the year, he’s all the way up to TE2 status by raw production over the past three weeks. He’s the TE5 over the past five. The slasher’s touches have never been this consistent, or this consistently high-value. I’m done fighting city hall. … George Kittle: Elite when one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are sidelined, maddening when they’re healthy. Both wideouts are expected to be out there in Jacksonville. … It took longer than expected, but Dalton Schultz is finally passing his PPR checks. Nevermind if they’re bad or not. Only three teams surrender more tight end fantasy points than Cincinnati. … Cole Kmet is the TE5 by average PPR points. He remains a lower-end TE1 solely because of the Bears’ quarterback confusion and ever-changing offensive conditions. The Panthers are not a stay-away matchup.
Operating as something of an “Evan Engram lite,” David Njoku should be making more house calls with Deshaun Watson under center. Maybe that doesn’t include Week 10 vs. the Ravens’ elite defense. … Will Kyler Murray target the seam with the same fervor as Josh Dobbs? It’s hard to say. What hasn’t changed is the Cardinals’ lack of target competition for Trey McBride. … There’s only so high I can get Jake Ferguson with the Cowboys all but certain to take the air out of the ball vs. the pathetic Giants. … Four of Kyle Pitts’ 52 targets have come in the red zone. That number is 6-of-42 for Jonnu Smith. Someone who is good at the economy help Arthur Smith budget this. It’s almost impossible to crack the top 12 at tight end if you aren’t scoring touchdowns. … Logan Thomas and Cade Otton provide similar flavors of “this guy gets a lot of targets for some reason.” They are more bankable in Washington’s pass-obsessed offense.
Week 10 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Justin Tucker
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|2
|Tyler Bass
|DEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|4
|Dustin Hopkins
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|5
|Evan McPherson
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|6
|Jake Moody
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Brandon McManus
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Greg Zuerlein
|@LV
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|9
|Riley Patterson
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|10
|Cameron Dicker
|DET
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|11
|Blake Grupe
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Wil Lutz
|@BUF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|14
|Jason Myers
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|15
|Matt Gay
|@NE
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|16
|Joey Slye
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|17
|Chase McLaughlin
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Greg Joseph
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Nick Folk
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Younghoe Koo
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|21
|Chris Boswell
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Cairo Santos
|CAR
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|23
|Eddy Pineiro
|@CHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|24
|Matt Prater
|ATL
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|25
|Daniel Carlson
|NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|26
|Chad Ryland
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|27
|Anders Carlson
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Randy Bullock
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|NYG
|2
|New York Jets
|@LV
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|GB
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|CLE
|5
|New Orleans Saints
|@MIN
|6
|Seattle Seahawks
|WAS
|7
|Buffalo Bills
|DEN
|8
|Indianapolis Colts
|@NE
|9
|Cleveland Browns
|@BAL
|10
|Las Vegas Raiders
|NYJ
|11
|Cincinnati Bengals
|HOU
|12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TEN
|13
|Chicago Bears
|CAR
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|NO
|15
|San Francisco 49ers
|@JAC
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|@PIT
|17
|Carolina Panthers
|@CHI
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|ATL
|19
|New England Patriots
|IND
|20
|Denver Broncos
|@BUF
|21
|Detroit Lions
|@LAC
|22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|SF
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ARI
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|@TB
|25
|Washington Commanders
|@SEA
|26
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DET
|27
|Houston Texans
|@CIN
|28
|New York Giants
|@DAL