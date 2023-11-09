 Skip navigation
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day One
After long break and safari, Homa shares lead in South Africa
nbc_edge_rfscjstroud_231107.jpg
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
nbc_edge_rfskylermurray_231107.jpg
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbevolution_231109.jpg
Examining how QBs, offensive lines have evolved
nbc_pft_pickens_231109.jpg
Pickens can’t let frustration be team distraction
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_231109.jpg
Williams is a ‘cornerstone’ player to SF offense

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 9, 2023 11:15 AM
New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Taysom Hill tries to keep the party going against the Vikings, Dalton Kincaid attempts to stay hot vs. Denver, and Trey McBride welcomes back Kyler Murray.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 10 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Mark AndrewsCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
2T.J. HockensonNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
3Sam LaPorta@LACSun, 04:05 pm EST
4Dalton KincaidDENMon, 08:15 pm EST
5Evan EngramSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
6Taysom Hill@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
7George Kittle@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
8Dalton Schultz@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
9Cole KmetCARThu, 08:15 pm EST
10David Njoku@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
11Jake FergusonNYGSun, 04:25 pm EST
12Trey McBrideATLSun, 04:05 pm EST
13Kyle Pitts@ARISun, 04:05 pm EST
14Logan Thomas@SEASun, 04:25 pm EST
15Chigoziem Okonkwo@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Jonnu Smith@ARISun, 04:05 pm EST
17Cade OttonTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Luke Musgrave@PITSun, 01:00 pm EST
19Gerald EverettDETSun, 04:05 pm EST
20Hunter HenryINDSun, 09:30 am EST
21Tyler Conklin@LVSun, 08:20 pm EST
22Juwan Johnson@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Michael MayerNYJSun, 08:20 pm EST
24Connor HeywardGBSun, 01:00 pm EST
25Mike GesickiINDSun, 09:30 am EST
26Donald ParhamDETSun, 04:05 pm EST
27Irv SmithHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Noah FantWASSun, 04:25 pm EST
29Hayden Hurst@CHIThu, 08:15 pm EST
30Adam Trautman@BUFMon, 08:15 pm EST

TE Notes: It is not apples to oranges, but it is reasonable to believe Josh Dobbs isn’t going to be what comes between T.J. Hockenson and elite TE1 status. Again, apples to oranges, but Dobbs was famed for targeting the seam during his Cardinals sojourn. … Sam LaPorta’s routes and targets were both further ascending before the Lions’ open date. The Chargers are close to as good as it gets for a tight end matchup. … Evan Engram has basically been Mark Andrews without the touchdowns. The TDs, of course, are, uhh, important, but Engram is a rare bankable commodity at this most frustrating of positions. We must note that the 49ers are not an upside matchup. … You could rank Dalton Kincaid ahead of Engram and not be wrong… is what I wrote before I moved Kincaid ahead of Engram. His post-Dawson Knox usage is looking sticky. Only the big dogs Travis Kelce, Hockenson, Andrews and Taysom Hill (lol) have more TE fantasy points over the past three weeks.

Which brings us to the ever-looming specter of Hill. Although still only the TE16 by average PPR points on the year, he’s all the way up to TE2 status by raw production over the past three weeks. He’s the TE5 over the past five. The slasher’s touches have never been this consistent, or this consistently high-value. I’m done fighting city hall. … George Kittle: Elite when one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are sidelined, maddening when they’re healthy. Both wideouts are expected to be out there in Jacksonville. … It took longer than expected, but Dalton Schultz is finally passing his PPR checks. Nevermind if they’re bad or not. Only three teams surrender more tight end fantasy points than Cincinnati. … Cole Kmet is the TE5 by average PPR points. He remains a lower-end TE1 solely because of the Bears’ quarterback confusion and ever-changing offensive conditions. The Panthers are not a stay-away matchup.

Operating as something of an “Evan Engram lite,” David Njoku should be making more house calls with Deshaun Watson under center. Maybe that doesn’t include Week 10 vs. the Ravens’ elite defense. … Will Kyler Murray target the seam with the same fervor as Josh Dobbs? It’s hard to say. What hasn’t changed is the Cardinals’ lack of target competition for Trey McBride. … There’s only so high I can get Jake Ferguson with the Cowboys all but certain to take the air out of the ball vs. the pathetic Giants. … Four of Kyle Pitts’ 52 targets have come in the red zone. That number is 6-of-42 for Jonnu Smith. Someone who is good at the economy help Arthur Smith budget this. It’s almost impossible to crack the top 12 at tight end if you aren’t scoring touchdowns. … Logan Thomas and Cade Otton provide similar flavors of “this guy gets a lot of targets for some reason.” They are more bankable in Washington’s pass-obsessed offense.

Week 10 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Justin TuckerCLESun, 01:00 pm EST
2Tyler BassDENMon, 08:15 pm EST
3Brandon AubreyNYGSun, 04:25 pm EST
4Dustin Hopkins@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
5Evan McPhersonHOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
6Jake Moody@JACSun, 01:00 pm EST
7Brandon McManusSFSun, 01:00 pm EST
8Greg Zuerlein@LVSun, 08:20 pm EST
9Riley Patterson@LACSun, 04:05 pm EST
10Cameron DickerDETSun, 04:05 pm EST
11Blake Grupe@MINSun, 01:00 pm EST
12Ka’imi Fairbairn@CINSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Wil Lutz@BUFMon, 08:15 pm EST
14Jason MyersWASSun, 04:25 pm EST
15Matt Gay@NESun, 09:30 am EST
16Joey Slye@SEASun, 04:25 pm EST
17Chase McLaughlinTENSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Greg JosephNOSun, 01:00 pm EST
19Nick Folk@TBSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Younghoe Koo@ARISun, 04:05 pm EST
21Chris BoswellGBSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Cairo SantosCARThu, 08:15 pm EST
23Eddy Pineiro@CHIThu, 08:15 pm EST
24Matt PraterATLSun, 04:05 pm EST
25Daniel CarlsonNYJSun, 08:20 pm EST
26Chad RylandINDSun, 09:30 am EST
27Anders Carlson@PITSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Randy Bullock@DALSun, 04:25 pm EST

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Dallas CowboysNYG
2New York Jets@LV
3Pittsburgh SteelersGB
4Baltimore RavensCLE
5New Orleans Saints@MIN
6Seattle SeahawksWAS
7Buffalo BillsDEN
8Indianapolis Colts@NE
9Cleveland Browns@BAL
10Las Vegas RaidersNYJ
11Cincinnati BengalsHOU
12Tampa Bay BuccaneersTEN
13Chicago BearsCAR
14Minnesota VikingsNO
15San Francisco 49ers@JAC
16Green Bay Packers@PIT
17Carolina Panthers@CHI
18Arizona CardinalsATL
19New England PatriotsIND
20Denver Broncos@BUF
21Detroit Lions@LAC
22Jacksonville JaguarsSF
23Atlanta Falcons@ARI
24Tennessee Titans@TB
25Washington Commanders@SEA
26Los Angeles ChargersDET
27Houston Texans@CIN
28New York Giants@DAL