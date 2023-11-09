Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Taysom Hill tries to keep the party going against the Vikings, Dalton Kincaid attempts to stay hot vs. Denver, and Trey McBride welcomes back Kyler Murray.

Week 10 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Mark Andrews CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 2 T.J. Hockenson NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Sam LaPorta @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 4 Dalton Kincaid DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 5 Evan Engram SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Taysom Hill @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 George Kittle @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Dalton Schultz @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Cole Kmet CAR Thu, 08:15 pm EST 10 David Njoku @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Jake Ferguson NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 12 Trey McBride ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 13 Kyle Pitts @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 14 Logan Thomas @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 15 Chigoziem Okonkwo @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Jonnu Smith @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 17 Cade Otton TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Luke Musgrave @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Gerald Everett DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 20 Hunter Henry IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 21 Tyler Conklin @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EST 22 Juwan Johnson @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Michael Mayer NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EST 24 Connor Heyward GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Mike Gesicki IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 26 Donald Parham DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 27 Irv Smith HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Noah Fant WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 29 Hayden Hurst @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 30 Adam Trautman @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST

TE Notes: It is not apples to oranges, but it is reasonable to believe Josh Dobbs isn’t going to be what comes between T.J. Hockenson and elite TE1 status. Again, apples to oranges, but Dobbs was famed for targeting the seam during his Cardinals sojourn. … Sam LaPorta’s routes and targets were both further ascending before the Lions’ open date. The Chargers are close to as good as it gets for a tight end matchup. … Evan Engram has basically been Mark Andrews without the touchdowns. The TDs, of course, are, uhh, important, but Engram is a rare bankable commodity at this most frustrating of positions. We must note that the 49ers are not an upside matchup. … You could rank Dalton Kincaid ahead of Engram and not be wrong… is what I wrote before I moved Kincaid ahead of Engram. His post-Dawson Knox usage is looking sticky. Only the big dogs Travis Kelce, Hockenson, Andrews and Taysom Hill (lol) have more TE fantasy points over the past three weeks.

Which brings us to the ever-looming specter of Hill. Although still only the TE16 by average PPR points on the year, he’s all the way up to TE2 status by raw production over the past three weeks. He’s the TE5 over the past five. The slasher’s touches have never been this consistent, or this consistently high-value. I’m done fighting city hall. … George Kittle: Elite when one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel are sidelined, maddening when they’re healthy. Both wideouts are expected to be out there in Jacksonville. … It took longer than expected, but Dalton Schultz is finally passing his PPR checks. Nevermind if they’re bad or not. Only three teams surrender more tight end fantasy points than Cincinnati. … Cole Kmet is the TE5 by average PPR points. He remains a lower-end TE1 solely because of the Bears’ quarterback confusion and ever-changing offensive conditions. The Panthers are not a stay-away matchup.

Operating as something of an “Evan Engram lite,” David Njoku should be making more house calls with Deshaun Watson under center. Maybe that doesn’t include Week 10 vs. the Ravens’ elite defense. … Will Kyler Murray target the seam with the same fervor as Josh Dobbs? It’s hard to say. What hasn’t changed is the Cardinals’ lack of target competition for Trey McBride. … There’s only so high I can get Jake Ferguson with the Cowboys all but certain to take the air out of the ball vs. the pathetic Giants. … Four of Kyle Pitts’ 52 targets have come in the red zone. That number is 6-of-42 for Jonnu Smith. Someone who is good at the economy help Arthur Smith budget this. It’s almost impossible to crack the top 12 at tight end if you aren’t scoring touchdowns. … Logan Thomas and Cade Otton provide similar flavors of “this guy gets a lot of targets for some reason.” They are more bankable in Washington’s pass-obsessed offense.

Week 10 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Justin Tucker CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 2 Tyler Bass DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 3 Brandon Aubrey NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 4 Dustin Hopkins @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Evan McPherson HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 6 Jake Moody @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Brandon McManus SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Greg Zuerlein @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EST 9 Riley Patterson @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 10 Cameron Dicker DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 11 Blake Grupe @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Ka’imi Fairbairn @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Wil Lutz @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 14 Jason Myers WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 15 Matt Gay @NE Sun, 09:30 am EST 16 Joey Slye @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 17 Chase McLaughlin TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Greg Joseph NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Nick Folk @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Younghoe Koo @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 21 Chris Boswell GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Cairo Santos CAR Thu, 08:15 pm EST 23 Eddy Pineiro @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 24 Matt Prater ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 25 Daniel Carlson NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EST 26 Chad Ryland IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 27 Anders Carlson @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Randy Bullock @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams

