Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Sam Howell prepares for his usual volume in Seattle, C.J. Stroud faces the Bengals as he follows up his historic Week 9, and Brock Purdy comes off bye against the Jaguars.

Week 10 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Josh Allen DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 2 Lamar Jackson CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 Joe Burrow HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Justin Herbert DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 5 Dak Prescott NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 6 Sam Howell @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 7 Jared Goff @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 8 C.J. Stroud @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Brock Purdy @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Derek Carr @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Trevor Lawrence SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Will Levis @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Russell Wilson @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 14 Kyler Murray ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 15 Baker Mayfield TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Geno Smith WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 17 Joshua Dobbs NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Deshaun Watson @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Gardner Minshew @NE Sun, 09:30 am EST 20 Taylor Heinicke @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 21 Bryce Young @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 22 Jordan Love @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Mac Jones IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 24 Tyson Bagent CAR Thu, 08:15 pm EST 25 Kenny Pickett GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Aidan O’Connell NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EST 27 Zach Wilson @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EST 28 Tommy DeVito @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST

QB Notes: With Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes on bye, fantasy metronome Josh Allen is far ahead of the rest of the field. … The tide was already turning for Joe Burrow headed into the Bengals’ Week 7 bye, but it achieved unstoppable momentum against the 49ers and Bills’ tough defenses over the past two weeks, where Burrow produced as the QB5 by average points. The Texans are a soft Week 10 home date, though Ja’Marr Chase’s (back) status is genuinely uncertain. Burrow will stay locked into the top five, regardless, because of this week’s depressed scene … is what I wrote before Tee Higgins (hamstring) popped up on the injury report, as well. Were both wideouts to sit, Burrow would check into the QB6-10 range. … Lamar Jackson had his second or third best start of the season in Week 9 and only came out of it with QB16 numbers. Them’s the breaks sometimes. The Browns are amongst the league’s toughest defenses, but Jackson tagged them for a QB3 overall day in Week 3. Deshaun Watson, of course, was absent for that contest, putting Cleveland’s defense on its heels. Jackson remains in the top five because of his overall consistency and matchup-proof rushing threat.

As for Watson, he was more good than bad in his Week 9 return. The Ravens are unfortunately as tough as it gets for a quarterback matchup, surpassing even Watson’s Browns. Watson is a floor-only bet for Week 10. ... Things just haven’t been the same for Justin Herbert since Mike Williams landed on injured reserve. Not that Williams was Mr. Explosive Play, but it is too difficult to generate chunk gains in this offense right now. Working in Herbert’s Week 10 favor is a domed 48.5 over/under against a good but not elite Lions defense. … Officially on a heater, Dak Prescott has only champagne problems for Week 10. Namely, can a doomed Giants squad that is a 17-point road underdog force any kind of offensive environment whatsoever? Even one hot half would probably be enough to make Prescott a QB1 in a week where Mahomes, Hurts and Tua are on bye. … In the midst of a seemingly never-ending turnovers bender, Geno Smith has removed himself from QB1 consideration even for shallow quarterback weeks and plus matchups like Sunday’s Commanders date.

This is where the board gets weird. Sam Howell has been where 2023 gets weird. The sack-taking turnover machine is up to QB9 status by average points, a number that rises to QB5 over the past five weeks. Volume is king, and Howell has more of it than anyone else at the moment. If there’s a reason to expect that to change against the Seahawks, we haven’t found it. … Far more productive at home on the road, Jared Goff entered the Lions’ Week 9 bye with an underwhelming Ford Field appearance against the collapsing Raiders. We just can’t fade him against a Chargers “defense” surrendering the most passing production in the league. That includes the second most QB fantasy points. … The Texans cut C.J. Stroud loose last Sunday after weeks of turgid, run-based gameplans and were rewarded with one of the best starts in NFL history. The Bucs’ absurd pass-funnel defense played a part, but Houston isn’t going to have the luxury of holstering its aerial attack as seven-point road ‘dogs in Cincy. Stroud is all the way up to QB7 by average points.

Brock Purdy was playing genuinely bad football heading into the 49ers’ bye. He was also concussed and missing Deebo Samuel and LT Trent Williams. We at least know Samuel is returning. The Jags are not a pushover defense, especially at home, but only the Chargers and Bucs surrender more passing yardage. Purdy gets the rested-and-ready benefit of the doubt after his Weeks 6-8 turnover binge. … You know what you’re getting with Derek Carr. That includes what you’re not getting: Upside. He’s a strong Week 10 bet for 270/2 against a feisty Vikings team determined to keep playing competitive football. … What’s Trevor Lawrence’s problem? Throwing out injured and temporary starters, he’s merely the QB17 by average fantasy points. He’s coming off bye against a trade deadline-reinforced 49ers defense that is also rested and permitting the fifth fewest QB fantasy points. … I’m taking a bye week shot for the moon with Will Levis. He kept passing the eye test in Week 9 even if the box score didn’t match, and he will now be facing the same Bucs pass funnel that vaulted C.J. Stroud into the record books. I’ll try to flip a matchup with Levis’ DeAndre Hopkins connection rather than betting on the Russell Wilsons of the world.

Which, of course, brings us to Russ. Somehow the QB14 by average fantasy points even though he hasn’t exceeded 200 yards passing in any of his past four starts, Wilson will have no choice but to sling it as a touchdown-plus road ‘dog in Buffalo. … Kyler Murray returns from his knee rehab against the spiraling Falcons. Arthur Smith’s group sports solid rate stats but has silver plattered a bottom-five 17 passing scores. Josh Dobbs didn’t even know the Vikings’ playbook and had little trouble generating Week 9 production. Murray is a low-risk QB2 for his long-overdue return. … Baker Mayfield has had a surprisingly sturdy floor with predictably little ceiling. The Titans will have no issue supplying the former and could even produce the latter. … Josh Dobbs is enough of a dual-threat with enough weapons at his disposal to pass for a QB2 in these trying quarterback times. … Squint hard enough and you can lie to yourself that there’s a low-end QB2 case to be made for Taylor Heinicke.

