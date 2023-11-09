Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeAndre Hopkins goes spiked week hunting in Tampa, Mike Evans looks for touchdowns against the Titans, and Michael Pittman hopes to stack receptions in Germany.
Week 10 Receivers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Stefon Diggs
|DEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|5
|Keenan Allen
|DET
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|6
|Adam Thielen
|@CHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|7
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Mike Evans
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Chris Olave
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|11
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Michael Pittman
|@NE
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|13
|DK Metcalf
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|@LV
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|15
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|16
|Diontae Johnson
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|@JAC
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Tee Higgins
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|19
|Amari Cooper
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Nico Collins
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|22
|Marquise Brown
|ATL
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|23
|Christian Kirk
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Jordan Addison
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Courtland Sutton
|@BUF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|26
|Tyler Lockett
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|27
|Drake London
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|28
|Calvin Ridley
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Tank Dell
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|30
|Chris Godwin
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|31
|Zay Flowers
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|32
|Gabe Davis
|DEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|33
|Jahan Dotson
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|34
|George Pickens
|GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|35
|Jakobi Meyers
|NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|36
|Demario Douglas
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|37
|Jerry Jeudy
|@BUF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|38
|Michael Thomas
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|39
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WAS
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|40
|Christian Watson
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|41
|Tyler Boyd
|HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|42
|Romeo Doubs
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|43
|Rashid Shaheed
|@MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|44
|Khalil Shakir
|DEN
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|45
|Noah Brown
|@CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|46
|Jayden Reed
|@PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|47
|Elijah Moore
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|48
|Odell Beckham
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|49
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|50
|Quentin Johnston
|DET
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|51
|Jonathan Mingo
|@CHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|52
|Brandin Cooks
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|53
|Jamison Crowder
|@SEA
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|54
|Michael Gallup
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|55
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|56
|Darnell Mooney
|CAR
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|57
|Josh Reynolds
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|58
|Trey Palmer
|TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|59
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|60
|Rashod Bateman
|CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|61
|Brandon Powell
|NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|62
|Rondale Moore
|ATL
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|63
|Alec Pierce
|@NE
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|64
|Van Jefferson
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|65
|Michael Wilson
|ATL
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|66
|DJ Chark
|@CHI
|Thu, 08:15 pm EST
|67
|Marvin Mims
|@BUF
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|68
|DeVante Parker
|IND
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|69
|Zay Jones
|SF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|70
|Allen Lazard
|@LV
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|71
|KhaDarel Hodge
|@ARI
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
WR Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown has cleared 100 yards receiving in 5-of-7 appearances, including each of his past three. The Chargers continue to permit the most passing yards in the league. … CeeDee Lamb leads the NFL in receiving over the past four weeks even though he’s played only three games in that timespan. The problem, as you surely know by now, is that the Cowboys are super hella mega home favorites against the in-ruins Giants. Sometimes you just have to bet on an elite player being so. … Ja’Marr Chase (back) feels on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Enter Tee Higgins smash spot! … except he injured his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice. With uncertainty reigning, Tyler Boyd is suddenly a must add across the board. Were Chase to sit and Higgins to suit up, Tee would be more of a borderline WR1 thanks to re-injury uncertainty. … Keenan Allen didn’t look like he was moving particularly well in Week 9 and still made one of the best catches of the year. The PPR cash register keeps humming even if Allen’s yardage upside has disappeared since Mike Williams’ injury.
Adam Thielen finally had a down game after catching seven-plus passes in six straight contests. Week 9 has to be treated like a blip as Thielen faces the Bears’ still-terrible defense. … Dear higher entity, I saw what you did for C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ pass catchers against the Bucs and I want that for me. Enter DeAndre Hopkins, who has eight grabs for 188 yards and three touchdowns in two games since Will Levis took over under center. We know nearly all of that production came in Week 8, but Levis did target Hopkins 11 times in Week 9. The spiked week setup is very real. … Chris Olave keeps gobbling up targets and air yards. It’s kept his floor high even with the ceiling missing for over a month. As Kyle Dvorchak points out, Olave is also commanding red zone looks. It might not feel comfortable, but we have to keep firing him up as a WR1. … Mike Evans has remained a WR1 by average PPR points on the strength of his touchdowns. The Titans surrender the eighth most receiver fantasy points and fare poorly in nearly all passing rate stats.
Terry McLaurin is averaging 14.7 PPR points over the past month despite scoring only one time in the process. With Sam Howell blowing by 40 attempts every week, it’s a matter of when, not if, McLaurin has a ceiling effort. The Seahawks are an unimposing matchup. … Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is back, complicating the dynamic with Brandon Aiyuk. The Jaguars primarily feature zone defense, which is Samuel’s speciality. I’ll give Aiyuk the rankings benefit of the doubt because of Samuel’s long layoff and scattershot production even before his injury. No one should be surprised if this game ends up shooting out. … There’s just only so high you can go with Davante Adams against the Jets’ Sauce Gardner-keyed coverage, not to mention the fact that Aidan O’Connell will be making just his third career start against a ferocious defensive front. Jakobi Meyers has plummeted to the WR3/4 borderline. … Garrett Wilson has gone at least 7/80 three straight weeks. Nevermind the fact that he hasn’t scored since Week 2. The Raiders are a good matchup in that this game script won’t be going haywire, likely keeping Wilson on targets schedule.
With Josh Downs (knee) trending toward inactive, Michael Pittman’s absurdly high floor might finally discover some ceiling in the ancient city of Frankfurt. In theory, it makes Pittman easier to game plan for, but who have the Pats successfully neutralized in 2023? … It’s been the toughest sledding for DK Metcalf of late, but the Commanders have the kind of secondary he can overpower. If Metcalf can’t get on track this week, his WR2 credentials may need to be re-evaluated. … Unsurprisingly, Kenny Pickett is beyond addicted to targeting Diontae Johnson. George Pickens’ cries for help are falling on deaf ears. Even if the Steelers ultimately work to get Pickens more involved, it is not going to be at the expense of Johnson’s layup looks. … Amari Cooper predictably welcomed the return of Deshaun Watson. Less predictable is how he will fare against the Ravens’ elite defense. Only Cooper’s own Browns allow fewer passing yards. … DJ Moore is averaging 51 yards through three games of the Tyson Bagent experiment. Could be worse. Probably isn’t going to get better. … Nico Collins picked up a calf injury in the Texans’ Bucs destruction. Tank Dell would be WR2 live if Collins sits vs. Cincinnati, with Noah Brown perhaps crashing the WR3 ranks.
It’s Marquise Brown’s independence day from backup quarterback play. How much will it matter for a wideout who never seems to live up to expectations? As Ian Hartitz points out, Brown was breezing to WR2 numbers with a healthy Kyler Murray in 2022. … What can Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley manage against the 49ers? San Francisco has coughed up a surprising amount of raw passing production, though it’s likely a function of teams falling into comeback mode. Kirk and Ridley are both volatile WR2s against an elite defense in a game that could still end up shooting out. … Drake London (groin) seems poised to return. He’s the one Falcons lottery pick whose usage has been Arthur Smith-proof when healthy this season. … It doesn’t matter who is under center, the Vikings only know how to pass. Jordan Addison is a low-risk, moderate-reward WR2/3 as Josh Dobbs learns the playbook. … Operating as something of a poor man’s Mike Evans, Courtland Sutton is a good bet for end zone targets in a road game where the Broncos are 7.5-point ‘dogs. … Curtis Samuel’s (toe) healthy return would make Jahan Dotson more of a WR4 than WR3. … Zay Flowers hasn’t been popping and now has an impossible Browns matchup.