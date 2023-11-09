Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeAndre Hopkins goes spiked week hunting in Tampa, Mike Evans looks for touchdowns against the Titans, and Michael Pittman hopes to stack receptions in Germany.

Week 10 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Stefon Diggs DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 3 CeeDee Lamb NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 4 Ja’Marr Chase HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 5 Keenan Allen DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 6 Adam Thielen @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 7 DeAndre Hopkins @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Mike Evans TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Chris Olave @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Terry McLaurin @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 11 Brandon Aiyuk @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Michael Pittman @NE Sun, 09:30 am EST 13 DK Metcalf WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 14 Garrett Wilson @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EST 15 Davante Adams NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EST 16 Diontae Johnson GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Deebo Samuel @JAC Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Tee Higgins HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Amari Cooper @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Nico Collins @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 DJ Moore CAR Thu, 08:15 pm EST 22 Marquise Brown ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 23 Christian Kirk SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Jordan Addison NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Courtland Sutton @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 26 Tyler Lockett WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 27 Drake London @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 28 Calvin Ridley SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Tank Dell @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 30 Chris Godwin TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 31 Zay Flowers CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 32 Gabe Davis DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 33 Jahan Dotson @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 34 George Pickens GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Jakobi Meyers NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EST 36 Demario Douglas IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 37 Jerry Jeudy @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 38 Michael Thomas @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WAS Sun, 04:25 pm EST 40 Christian Watson @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 41 Tyler Boyd HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 42 Romeo Doubs @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 43 Rashid Shaheed @MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 44 Khalil Shakir DEN Mon, 08:15 pm EST 45 Noah Brown @CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Jayden Reed @PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Elijah Moore @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 48 Odell Beckham CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 49 Wan’Dale Robinson @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 50 Quentin Johnston DET Sun, 04:05 pm EST 51 Jonathan Mingo @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 52 Brandin Cooks NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 53 Jamison Crowder @SEA Sun, 04:25 pm EST 54 Michael Gallup NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 55 JuJu Smith-Schuster IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 56 Darnell Mooney CAR Thu, 08:15 pm EST 57 Josh Reynolds @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 58 Trey Palmer TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 59 Donovan Peoples-Jones @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EST 60 Rashod Bateman CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Brandon Powell NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 62 Rondale Moore ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 63 Alec Pierce @NE Sun, 09:30 am EST 64 Van Jefferson @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST 65 Michael Wilson ATL Sun, 04:05 pm EST 66 DJ Chark @CHI Thu, 08:15 pm EST 67 Marvin Mims @BUF Mon, 08:15 pm EST 68 DeVante Parker IND Sun, 09:30 am EST 69 Zay Jones SF Sun, 01:00 pm EST 70 Allen Lazard @LV Sun, 08:20 pm EST 71 KhaDarel Hodge @ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EST

WR Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown has cleared 100 yards receiving in 5-of-7 appearances, including each of his past three. The Chargers continue to permit the most passing yards in the league. … CeeDee Lamb leads the NFL in receiving over the past four weeks even though he’s played only three games in that timespan. The problem, as you surely know by now, is that the Cowboys are super hella mega home favorites against the in-ruins Giants. Sometimes you just have to bet on an elite player being so. … Ja’Marr Chase (back) feels on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Enter Tee Higgins smash spot! … except he injured his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice. With uncertainty reigning, Tyler Boyd is suddenly a must add across the board. Were Chase to sit and Higgins to suit up, Tee would be more of a borderline WR1 thanks to re-injury uncertainty. … Keenan Allen didn’t look like he was moving particularly well in Week 9 and still made one of the best catches of the year. The PPR cash register keeps humming even if Allen’s yardage upside has disappeared since Mike Williams’ injury.

Adam Thielen finally had a down game after catching seven-plus passes in six straight contests. Week 9 has to be treated like a blip as Thielen faces the Bears’ still-terrible defense. … Dear higher entity, I saw what you did for C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ pass catchers against the Bucs and I want that for me. Enter DeAndre Hopkins, who has eight grabs for 188 yards and three touchdowns in two games since Will Levis took over under center. We know nearly all of that production came in Week 8, but Levis did target Hopkins 11 times in Week 9. The spiked week setup is very real. … Chris Olave keeps gobbling up targets and air yards. It’s kept his floor high even with the ceiling missing for over a month. As Kyle Dvorchak points out, Olave is also commanding red zone looks. It might not feel comfortable, but we have to keep firing him up as a WR1. … Mike Evans has remained a WR1 by average PPR points on the strength of his touchdowns. The Titans surrender the eighth most receiver fantasy points and fare poorly in nearly all passing rate stats.

Terry McLaurin is averaging 14.7 PPR points over the past month despite scoring only one time in the process. With Sam Howell blowing by 40 attempts every week, it’s a matter of when, not if, McLaurin has a ceiling effort. The Seahawks are an unimposing matchup. … Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is back, complicating the dynamic with Brandon Aiyuk. The Jaguars primarily feature zone defense, which is Samuel’s speciality. I’ll give Aiyuk the rankings benefit of the doubt because of Samuel’s long layoff and scattershot production even before his injury. No one should be surprised if this game ends up shooting out. … There’s just only so high you can go with Davante Adams against the Jets’ Sauce Gardner-keyed coverage, not to mention the fact that Aidan O’Connell will be making just his third career start against a ferocious defensive front. Jakobi Meyers has plummeted to the WR3/4 borderline. … Garrett Wilson has gone at least 7/80 three straight weeks. Nevermind the fact that he hasn’t scored since Week 2. The Raiders are a good matchup in that this game script won’t be going haywire, likely keeping Wilson on targets schedule.

With Josh Downs (knee) trending toward inactive, Michael Pittman’s absurdly high floor might finally discover some ceiling in the ancient city of Frankfurt. In theory, it makes Pittman easier to game plan for, but who have the Pats successfully neutralized in 2023? … It’s been the toughest sledding for DK Metcalf of late, but the Commanders have the kind of secondary he can overpower. If Metcalf can’t get on track this week, his WR2 credentials may need to be re-evaluated. … Unsurprisingly, Kenny Pickett is beyond addicted to targeting Diontae Johnson. George Pickens’ cries for help are falling on deaf ears. Even if the Steelers ultimately work to get Pickens more involved, it is not going to be at the expense of Johnson’s layup looks. … Amari Cooper predictably welcomed the return of Deshaun Watson. Less predictable is how he will fare against the Ravens’ elite defense. Only Cooper’s own Browns allow fewer passing yards. … DJ Moore is averaging 51 yards through three games of the Tyson Bagent experiment. Could be worse. Probably isn’t going to get better. … Nico Collins picked up a calf injury in the Texans’ Bucs destruction. Tank Dell would be WR2 live if Collins sits vs. Cincinnati, with Noah Brown perhaps crashing the WR3 ranks.

It’s Marquise Brown’s independence day from backup quarterback play. How much will it matter for a wideout who never seems to live up to expectations? As Ian Hartitz points out, Brown was breezing to WR2 numbers with a healthy Kyler Murray in 2022. … What can Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley manage against the 49ers? San Francisco has coughed up a surprising amount of raw passing production, though it’s likely a function of teams falling into comeback mode. Kirk and Ridley are both volatile WR2s against an elite defense in a game that could still end up shooting out. … Drake London (groin) seems poised to return. He’s the one Falcons lottery pick whose usage has been Arthur Smith-proof when healthy this season. … It doesn’t matter who is under center, the Vikings only know how to pass. Jordan Addison is a low-risk, moderate-reward WR2/3 as Josh Dobbs learns the playbook. … Operating as something of a poor man’s Mike Evans, Courtland Sutton is a good bet for end zone targets in a road game where the Broncos are 7.5-point ‘dogs. … Curtis Samuel’s (toe) healthy return would make Jahan Dotson more of a WR4 than WR3. … Zay Flowers hasn’t been popping and now has an impossible Browns matchup.