Top News

PGA Championship
Golf Channel Pod with Rex & Lav: What it was like covering Friday at the PGA
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Xander Schauffele leads with Scottie Scheffler in contention after chaotic, tragic Friday at PGA
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Jon Rahm’s cut streak at majors ends at 18 at PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfpga_tigerwoodsintv_240517.jpg
Tiger: ‘Damage was done early’ in Round 2
nbc_golf_lfpga_johnsonwagner_240517.jpg
Mud balls to be a factor at Valhalla in Round 3
nbc_golf_lfpga_playerreactions_240517.jpg
Reactions to Scheffler’s arrest, Valhalla tragedy

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 2

May 17, 2024 09:30 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from second-round action at the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.