Week 12 Expected Points: Quentin Johnston hopes to stay hot vs. Ravens

Hello, and welcome to my Week 12 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:



50 running backs

50 wide receivers

24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 12, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 11 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Joe Mixon HOU 27.9 7.4 35.3 Chase Brown CIN 26.3 -7 19.3 Jonathan Taylor IND 20.4 -13.4 7.0 Saquon Barkley PHI 18.9 14.9 33.8 Breece Hall NYJ 18.7 12.4 31.1 De’Von Achane MIA 17.9 2.6 20.5 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 17.9 -5 12.9 Josh Jacobs GB 17.8 5.6 23.4 Christian McCaffrey SF 17.3 -2.7 14.6 Alvin Kamara NO 16.7 -3.8 12.9 Najee Harris PIT 16.4 -3.1 13.3 David Montgomery DET 15.3 9.2 24.5 James Cook BUF 14.9 4.8 19.7 Kenneth Walker III SEA 14 -0.1 13.9 Austin Ekeler WAS 13.5 4.1 17.6 Aaron Jones MIN 11.9 -6.6 5.3 Bijan Robinson ATL 11.9 -1.6 10.3 Javonte Williams DEN 11.8 6.9 18.7 Rico Dowdle DAL 11.6 -6.2 5.4 Brian Robinson Jr WAS 11.5 2.7 14.2 Kareem Hunt KC 11.4 -5.4 6.0 Tony Pollard TEN 11.3 -6.4 4.9 Roschon Johnson CHI 11.1 0 11.1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 10.9 8.4 19.3 D’Andre Swift CHI 10.4 6 16.4 Derrick Henry BAL 10.3 2.2 12.5 Justice Hill BAL 10.3 -2.2 8.1 Cam Akers MIN 10.2 1.4 11.6 Jaylen Warren PIT 9.9 0.9 10.8 Travis Etienne JAC 9.9 -3.6 6.3 JK Dobbins LAC 9.1 9.8 18.9 Alexander Mattison LV 8.2 1.7 9.9 Jerome Ford CLE 7.7 0.2 7.9 Kyren Williams LAR 7.3 1.3 8.6 Samaje Perine KC 7.2 -4.4 2.8 Audric Estime DEN 7 -1.5 5.5 Hassan Haskins LAC 6 -5.9 0.1 Tyjae Spears TEN 6 -3.2 2.8 Nick Chubb CLE 5.7 -0.7 5.0 Ameer Abdullah LV 5.4 5.3 10.7 Blake Corum LAR 4.6 -0.8 3.8 Deuce Vaughn DAL 4.6 -1.9 2.7 Zach Charbonnet SEA 4.6 -2.1 2.5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 4.4 1 5.4 Raheem Mostert MIA 4.4 -4.6 -0.2 Jaylen Wright MIA 4 -2.4 1.6 Ty Johnson BUF 4 -2.2 1.8 Jase McClellan ATL 3.8 -2.3 1.5 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 3.8 2.1 5.9 Antonio Gibson NE 3.3 -0.3 3.0

Roschon Johnson (CHI, 11.1 Expected Points)

In the Bears’ first game under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the team gave Roschon Johnson a 42 percent snap share to D’Andre Swift’s 58 percent snap share. I was the most split the backfield has been in any game for the Bears this season. Below is a look at the team’s weekly running back snap share courtesy of RotoViz.

It’s only a one week sample, but with six teams on bye, there are limited backfields to pull from if you’re in need of a flier.

Johnson’s usage, if sustainable, could make for a solid fantasy floor on a week-to-week basis. Johnson’s 11.1 expected points ranked 23rd amongst all running backs last week. Johnson ran for only 33 yards on 10 carries last week but did punch in a one-yard score in the defeat. It was the fifth rushing touchdown of the season for Johnson, with all five coming from one yard out. Since Week 3, when Johnson took his first snaps of the season, he and Swift have both handled seven carries inside the five-yard line, but Johnson has seen five carries to Swift’s free when the team’s a yard away from paydirt.

Johnson is giving big 2023 Gus Edwards vibes. Edwards, as you may remember, punched in 13 scores last season while averaging 11.6 carries/gm and 47.6 rushing yards per game. His touchdown dependency made him a risky bet on a week-to-week basis, but he did post eight top-24 fantasy finishes in PPR leagues that season.

The Bears get a challenging Week 12 game against the Vikings, but if Johnson’s increased role proves sustainable, he could be a solid RB3 on the week.

Cam Akers (MIN, 10.2 Expected Points)

Sticking within the same game, Vikings running back Cam Akers has spent the last two weeks solidifying himself as the RB2 behind Aaron Jones. He hasn’t been particularly efficient, rushing 23 times for 63 yards while also catching three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. In last week’s win over the Titans, Akers surprised with a three-yard receiving touchdown in a situation we would typically expect to see Aaron Jones in.

Jones struggled in last week’s game, rushing for 15-39-0 while playing through a rib injury he suffered in Week 10. Like Johnson, Akers is a thin play in a week that has six teams on bye. He doesn’t quite have the touchdown upside of Johnson, but double-digit touches in back-to-back weeks at least opens the door for a chance at solid fantasy production.

Wide Receivers

Week 11 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Ja’Marr Chase CIN 25 1.5 26.5 Tee Higgins CIN 25 4.8 29.8 CeeDee Lamb DAL 19.7 -1.1 18.6 George Pickens PIT 19.6 -2.7 16.9 Jauan Jennings SF 19.2 5.9 25.1 Amon-Ra St Brown DET 18.4 20.3 38.7 Cooper Kupp LAR 18.4 10.2 28.6 Jerry Jeudy CLE 17.7 8.5 26.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 17.5 4.3 21.8 Khalil Shakir BUF 17.5 -2.5 15.0 Justin Jefferson MIN 16.2 -2.1 14.1 Rome Odunze CHI 15 -2.5 12.5 Puka Nacua LAR 14.4 10.9 25.3 Tyreek Hill MIA 14.1 5 19.1 DK Metcalf SEA 13.9 0.1 14.0 Ladd McConkey LAC 13.2 5.1 18.3 Jordan Addison MIN 12.7 2.4 15.1 AJ Brown PHI 12.5 -1 11.5 Deebo Samuel SF 12.4 -6.3 6.1 Tank Dell HOU 12.4 -2.6 9.8 Quentin Johnston LAC 12.3 0.5 12.8 Courtland Sutton DEN 12.2 2.6 14.8 Elijah Moore CLE 12.2 6.4 18.6 Keenan Allen CHI 12.2 -4.1 8.1 DJ Moore CHI 12.1 1.6 13.7 Garrett Wilson NYJ 11.8 -6 5.8 Calvin Ridley TEN 11.5 -1.7 9.8 Drake London ATL 11.5 -2.4 9.1 Michael Pittman Jr IND 11.4 -1.8 9.6 Brian Thomas Jr JAC 11 2.6 13.6 Davante Adams NYJ 10.9 2.3 13.2 Curtis Samuel BUF 10.5 6.3 16.8 Cedric Tillman CLE 10.2 -2.5 7.7 Nico Collins HOU 10 -0.6 9.4 Xavier Worthy KC 10 6.8 16.8 Jameson Williams DET 9.7 12.9 22.6 Kayshon Boutte NE 9.7 -2.4 7.3 Zay Flowers BAL 9.7 2.2 11.9 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL 9.6 1 10.6 DeVonta Smith PHI 9.4 -2.5 6.9 Jakobi Meyers LV 9.4 -0.6 8.8 Kendrick Bourne NE 9.4 8.6 18.0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 9.4 10.3 19.7 Demario Douglas NE 9.2 0.7 9.9 Devaughn Vele DEN 8.8 1.8 10.6 Josh Downs IND 8.4 11 19.4 Odell Beckham Jr MIA 8.4 -5.1 3.3 Jermaine Burton CIN 7.7 -5.9 1.8 DeAndre Hopkins KC 7.6 -1.7 5.9 Rashod Bateman BAL 7.5 -2.5 5.0

Quentin Johnston (LAC, 12.3 Expected Points)

Quentin Johnston brings a three-game touchdown streak into the Chargers’ Week 12 game against the Ravens. The second-year receiver has six touchdowns on the season and is the current WR10 in fantasy points over expected (31.8) on the year — thanks, in part, to his touchdown production. As far as expected fantasy points go, Johnston is the WR77.

On paper, Johnston, who saw a season-high eight targets in Week 11, gets another juicy matchup this week. The Ravens have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season and the most points over their last five games. You have to respect the consistency.

Taking things a bit deeper, the Ravens are also allowing the most receiving yards per game (304.6), and have allowed the second-most receptions of 20-plus air yards (23) on the year. Opposing offenses have attempted 56 deep passes on them, which is tied with the Texans for the most of any team in the league.

Of the six touchdowns Johnston has scored, three of them came on end zone targets, but he’s seen just five end zone targets in his eight games this season. He’s also scored four touchdowns from 20-plus yards out. While he’s far from a target hog, Johnston has earned five or more targets in five games this season. He should make for a solid streaming option against one of the league’s most porous pass defenses.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN, 9.4 Expected Points)

Since Week 7, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has run 154 routes, trailing only Calvin Ridley (167) in Tennessee’s receiving room. In his last five games, Westbrook-Ikhine is averaging 4.4 targets per game and 49.4 receiving yards per game, while also posting two top-24 weeks in PPR leagues.

Over their last five games, when faced with a neutral game script, the Titans have thrown at a 49 percent rate — tying with the Steelers for the third-lowest rate in the league over that span. However, when trailing by three or more points, their pass rate jumps to 60 percent, and they’ve trailed by at least three points on 178 of their plays since Week 7.

Knowing this, there are a few things working in Westbrook-Ikhine’s favor in Week 12. For starters, they get a tough matchup on the road against a 7-4 Texans team. Where things stand right now, the Titans are also 8.5 point underdogs over at BetMGM Sportsbook. On top of all of this, the Texans have also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in their last five games.

There are several key receivers on bye this week. Fantasy managers will be without Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson — just to name a few. In a week that will be chock full of desperate plays, Westbrook-Ikhine has some upside as a flier in deeper leagues. He’s rostered in just 18 percent of Sleeper leagues and has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games in full-PPR formats.

Tight Ends

Week 11 Expected Points

Player Team EP FPOE PPR Brock Bowers LV 25.8 5.5 31.3 Jonnu Smith MIA 17.5 10.6 28.1 Hunter Henry NE 16.6 -4.3 12.3 Zach Ertz WAS 15.8 2.9 18.7 Luke Schoonmaker DAL 15.4 -3.8 11.6 David Njoku CLE 14.5 4.6 19.1 Noah Gray KC 13 5.3 18.3 Evan Engram JAC 11.4 -3.6 7.8 Dalton Schultz HOU 10.6 -2.3 8.3 Jordan Akins CLE 9.8 -6.9 2.9 Will Dissly LAC 9.5 8.5 18.0 Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL 8.7 -0.5 8.2 Dallas Goedert PHI 8.7 2.4 11.1 Isaiah Likely BAL 8.4 3.1 11.5 Dawson Knox BUF 7.5 0.5 8.0 Darnell Washington PIT 7.2 -1 6.2 Juwan Johnson NO 7.1 4.9 12.0 Foster Moreau NO 6.2 1.8 8.0 Austin Hooper NE 6.1 1.4 7.5 AJ Barner SEA 5.7 -2.2 3.5 Michael Mayer LV 5.7 -4.2 1.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN 5.5 -1.6 3.9 Cole Kmet CHI 5.5 1.7 7.2 Tucker Fisk LAC 5.5 -3.9 1.6 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 5.1 -1.4

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL, 15.4 Expected Points)

This silly game we play often goes best when we don’t overthink things. If you find yourself without a reliable tight end this week, why not pivot to the guy who saw 10 targets the previous week? Oh, by the way, he also plays on a bottom-five defense in the league, and his team is sixth in targets (91) to the tight end position this season.

Luke Schoonmaker took over for Jake Ferguson (concussion) in the Cowboys’ Week 11 loss to the Texans and caught 6-of-10 targets for 56 yards. It’s not the first time Schoonmaker has stepped into a meaningful role for the Cowboys’ offense. In Week 2, when Ferguson missed the game due to a knee injury, Schoonmaker also stepped up to catch all six targets he saw for 43 yards.

In his two games filling in for Ferguson, Schoonmaker has been a top-10 tight end in PPR leagues. This week, he and the Cowboys get a Commanders defense that has allowed 13.0 fantasy points per game to the position in their last five games. In four of their last five games, the Commanders have allowed a tight end to score double-digit points.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that Ferguson would be “hard pressed” to play this week. He was also a DNP in the team’s first two practices. Interestingly, CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) also missed Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday. In a game that should feature plenty of passing for the Cowboys, whose 68 percent pass rate leads the league, Schoonmaker makes for a solid streaming option at a position that often lacks high-end upside outside of the top options.

