Top News
Chiefs vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots
Patriots at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Illinois at Oregon
Illinois vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
nbc_dps_rosstucker_241122.jpg
Can Wilson lead Steelers through AFC gauntlet?
nbc_pft_steelersdefense_241122.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Week 12 Expected Points: Quentin Johnston hopes to stay hot vs. Ravens

  
Published November 22, 2024 10:33 AM
Analyzing Eagles WRs, Williams' declining workload
November 21, 2024 05:00 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter, and Kyle Dvorchak evaluate the fantasy upside with Eagles' pass catchers outside of A.J. Brown against the Rams and Kyren Williams' declining workload ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Week 12 Byes: ATL, BUF, CIN, NO, NYJ, JAC

Hello, and welcome to my Week 12 Expected Points article.

For those who may be new here and are curious about expected points, you should know that expected points come from the previous week’s games and are not projections. Expected points (EP) apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where a player is on the field when they receive said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected fantasy points based on what they did with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected (FPOE).

Expected points are a usage stat that can help us identify players to target in the coming weeks, which I attempt to do every week in this article.

In addition to the handful of players I write up, I provide the highest EP totals from the previous week for:

  • 50 running backs
  • 50 wide receivers
  • 24 tight ends

With plenty of potential gems to target in Week 12, here are some guys who caught my eye.

Running Backs

Week 11 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Joe MixonHOU27.97.435.3
Chase BrownCIN26.3-719.3
Jonathan TaylorIND20.4-13.47.0
Saquon BarkleyPHI18.914.933.8
Breece HallNYJ18.712.431.1
De’Von AchaneMIA17.92.620.5
Rhamondre StevensonNE17.9-512.9
Josh JacobsGB17.85.623.4
Christian McCaffreySF17.3-2.714.6
Alvin KamaraNO16.7-3.812.9
Najee HarrisPIT16.4-3.113.3
David MontgomeryDET15.39.224.5
James CookBUF14.94.819.7
Kenneth Walker IIISEA14-0.113.9
Austin EkelerWAS13.54.117.6
Aaron JonesMIN11.9-6.65.3
Bijan RobinsonATL11.9-1.610.3
Javonte WilliamsDEN11.86.918.7
Rico DowdleDAL11.6-6.25.4
Brian Robinson JrWAS11.52.714.2
Kareem HuntKC11.4-5.46.0
Tony PollardTEN11.3-6.44.9
Roschon JohnsonCHI11.1011.1
Jahmyr GibbsDET10.98.419.3
D’Andre SwiftCHI10.4616.4
Derrick HenryBAL10.32.212.5
Justice HillBAL10.3-2.28.1
Cam AkersMIN10.21.411.6
Jaylen WarrenPIT9.90.910.8
Travis EtienneJAC9.9-3.66.3
JK DobbinsLAC9.19.818.9
Alexander MattisonLV8.21.79.9
Jerome FordCLE7.70.27.9
Kyren WilliamsLAR7.31.38.6
Samaje PerineKC7.2-4.42.8
Audric EstimeDEN7-1.55.5
Hassan HaskinsLAC6-5.90.1
Tyjae SpearsTEN6-3.22.8
Nick ChubbCLE5.7-0.75.0
Ameer AbdullahLV5.45.310.7
Blake CorumLAR4.6-0.83.8
Deuce VaughnDAL4.6-1.92.7
Zach CharbonnetSEA4.6-2.12.5
Ezekiel ElliottDAL4.415.4
Raheem MostertMIA4.4-4.6-0.2
Jaylen WrightMIA4-2.41.6
Ty JohnsonBUF4-2.21.8
Jase McClellanATL3.8-2.31.5
Kenneth GainwellPHI3.82.15.9
Antonio GibsonNE3.3-0.33.0

Roschon Johnson (CHI, 11.1 Expected Points)

In the Bears’ first game under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the team gave Roschon Johnson a 42 percent snap share to D’Andre Swift’s 58 percent snap share. I was the most split the backfield has been in any game for the Bears this season. Below is a look at the team’s weekly running back snap share courtesy of RotoViz.

Image 11-22-24 at 7.07 AM.jpeg

It’s only a one week sample, but with six teams on bye, there are limited backfields to pull from if you’re in need of a flier.

Johnson’s usage, if sustainable, could make for a solid fantasy floor on a week-to-week basis. Johnson’s 11.1 expected points ranked 23rd amongst all running backs last week. Johnson ran for only 33 yards on 10 carries last week but did punch in a one-yard score in the defeat. It was the fifth rushing touchdown of the season for Johnson, with all five coming from one yard out. Since Week 3, when Johnson took his first snaps of the season, he and Swift have both handled seven carries inside the five-yard line, but Johnson has seen five carries to Swift’s free when the team’s a yard away from paydirt.

Johnson is giving big 2023 Gus Edwards vibes. Edwards, as you may remember, punched in 13 scores last season while averaging 11.6 carries/gm and 47.6 rushing yards per game. His touchdown dependency made him a risky bet on a week-to-week basis, but he did post eight top-24 fantasy finishes in PPR leagues that season.

The Bears get a challenging Week 12 game against the Vikings, but if Johnson’s increased role proves sustainable, he could be a solid RB3 on the week.

Cam Akers (MIN, 10.2 Expected Points)

Sticking within the same game, Vikings running back Cam Akers has spent the last two weeks solidifying himself as the RB2 behind Aaron Jones. He hasn’t been particularly efficient, rushing 23 times for 63 yards while also catching three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. In last week’s win over the Titans, Akers surprised with a three-yard receiving touchdown in a situation we would typically expect to see Aaron Jones in.

Jones struggled in last week’s game, rushing for 15-39-0 while playing through a rib injury he suffered in Week 10. Like Johnson, Akers is a thin play in a week that has six teams on bye. He doesn’t quite have the touchdown upside of Johnson, but double-digit touches in back-to-back weeks at least opens the door for a chance at solid fantasy production.

Wide Receivers

Week 11 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Ja’Marr ChaseCIN251.526.5
Tee HigginsCIN254.829.8
CeeDee LambDAL19.7-1.118.6
George PickensPIT19.6-2.716.9
Jauan JenningsSF19.25.925.1
Amon-Ra St BrownDET18.420.338.7
Cooper KuppLAR18.410.228.6
Jerry JeudyCLE17.78.526.2
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA17.54.321.8
Khalil ShakirBUF17.5-2.515.0
Justin JeffersonMIN16.2-2.114.1
Rome OdunzeCHI15-2.512.5
Puka NacuaLAR14.410.925.3
Tyreek HillMIA14.1519.1
DK MetcalfSEA13.90.114.0
Ladd McConkeyLAC13.25.118.3
Jordan AddisonMIN12.72.415.1
AJ BrownPHI12.5-111.5
Deebo SamuelSF12.4-6.36.1
Tank DellHOU12.4-2.69.8
Quentin JohnstonLAC12.30.512.8
Courtland SuttonDEN12.22.614.8
Elijah MooreCLE12.26.418.6
Keenan AllenCHI12.2-4.18.1
DJ MooreCHI12.11.613.7
Garrett WilsonNYJ11.8-65.8
Calvin RidleyTEN11.5-1.79.8
Drake LondonATL11.5-2.49.1
Michael Pittman JrIND11.4-1.89.6
Brian Thomas JrJAC112.613.6
Davante AdamsNYJ10.92.313.2
Curtis SamuelBUF10.56.316.8
Cedric TillmanCLE10.2-2.57.7
Nico CollinsHOU10-0.69.4
Xavier WorthyKC106.816.8
Jameson WilliamsDET9.712.922.6
Kayshon BoutteNE9.7-2.47.3
Zay FlowersBAL9.72.211.9
Ray-Ray McCloudATL9.6110.6
DeVonta SmithPHI9.4-2.56.9
Jakobi MeyersLV9.4-0.68.8
Kendrick BourneNE9.48.618.0
Nick Westbrook-IkhineTEN9.410.319.7
Demario DouglasNE9.20.79.9
Devaughn VeleDEN8.81.810.6
Josh DownsIND8.41119.4
Odell Beckham JrMIA8.4-5.13.3
Jermaine BurtonCIN7.7-5.91.8
DeAndre HopkinsKC7.6-1.75.9
Rashod BatemanBAL7.5-2.55.0

Quentin Johnston (LAC, 12.3 Expected Points)

Quentin Johnston brings a three-game touchdown streak into the Chargers’ Week 12 game against the Ravens. The second-year receiver has six touchdowns on the season and is the current WR10 in fantasy points over expected (31.8) on the year — thanks, in part, to his touchdown production. As far as expected fantasy points go, Johnston is the WR77.

On paper, Johnston, who saw a season-high eight targets in Week 11, gets another juicy matchup this week. The Ravens have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season and the most points over their last five games. You have to respect the consistency.

Taking things a bit deeper, the Ravens are also allowing the most receiving yards per game (304.6), and have allowed the second-most receptions of 20-plus air yards (23) on the year. Opposing offenses have attempted 56 deep passes on them, which is tied with the Texans for the most of any team in the league.

Of the six touchdowns Johnston has scored, three of them came on end zone targets, but he’s seen just five end zone targets in his eight games this season. He’s also scored four touchdowns from 20-plus yards out. While he’s far from a target hog, Johnston has earned five or more targets in five games this season. He should make for a solid streaming option against one of the league’s most porous pass defenses.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (TEN, 9.4 Expected Points)

Since Week 7, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has run 154 routes, trailing only Calvin Ridley (167) in Tennessee’s receiving room. In his last five games, Westbrook-Ikhine is averaging 4.4 targets per game and 49.4 receiving yards per game, while also posting two top-24 weeks in PPR leagues.

Over their last five games, when faced with a neutral game script, the Titans have thrown at a 49 percent rate — tying with the Steelers for the third-lowest rate in the league over that span. However, when trailing by three or more points, their pass rate jumps to 60 percent, and they’ve trailed by at least three points on 178 of their plays since Week 7.

Knowing this, there are a few things working in Westbrook-Ikhine’s favor in Week 12. For starters, they get a tough matchup on the road against a 7-4 Texans team. Where things stand right now, the Titans are also 8.5 point underdogs over at BetMGM Sportsbook. On top of all of this, the Texans have also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in their last five games.

There are several key receivers on bye this week. Fantasy managers will be without Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson — just to name a few. In a week that will be chock full of desperate plays, Westbrook-Ikhine has some upside as a flier in deeper leagues. He’s rostered in just 18 percent of Sleeper leagues and has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games in full-PPR formats.

Tight Ends

Week 11 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Brock BowersLV25.85.531.3
Jonnu SmithMIA17.510.628.1
Hunter HenryNE16.6-4.312.3
Zach ErtzWAS15.82.918.7
Luke SchoonmakerDAL15.4-3.811.6
David NjokuCLE14.54.619.1
Noah GrayKC135.318.3
Evan EngramJAC11.4-3.67.8
Dalton SchultzHOU10.6-2.38.3
Jordan AkinsCLE9.8-6.92.9
Will DisslyLAC9.58.518.0
Brevyn Spann-FordDAL8.7-0.58.2
Dallas GoedertPHI8.72.411.1
Isaiah LikelyBAL8.43.111.5
Dawson KnoxBUF7.50.58.0
Darnell WashingtonPIT7.2-16.2
Juwan JohnsonNO7.14.912.0
Foster MoreauNO6.21.88.0
Austin HooperNE6.11.47.5
AJ BarnerSEA5.7-2.23.5
Michael MayerLV5.7-4.21.5
Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN5.5-1.63.9
Cole KmetCHI5.51.77.2
Tucker FiskLAC5.5-3.91.6
Mo Alie-CoxINDTE5.1-1.4

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL, 15.4 Expected Points)

This silly game we play often goes best when we don’t overthink things. If you find yourself without a reliable tight end this week, why not pivot to the guy who saw 10 targets the previous week? Oh, by the way, he also plays on a bottom-five defense in the league, and his team is sixth in targets (91) to the tight end position this season.

Luke Schoonmaker took over for Jake Ferguson (concussion) in the Cowboys’ Week 11 loss to the Texans and caught 6-of-10 targets for 56 yards. It’s not the first time Schoonmaker has stepped into a meaningful role for the Cowboys’ offense. In Week 2, when Ferguson missed the game due to a knee injury, Schoonmaker also stepped up to catch all six targets he saw for 43 yards.

In his two games filling in for Ferguson, Schoonmaker has been a top-10 tight end in PPR leagues. This week, he and the Cowboys get a Commanders defense that has allowed 13.0 fantasy points per game to the position in their last five games. In four of their last five games, the Commanders have allowed a tight end to score double-digit points.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that Ferguson would be “hard pressed” to play this week. He was also a DNP in the team’s first two practices. Interestingly, CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) also missed Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday. In a game that should feature plenty of passing for the Cowboys, whose 68 percent pass rate leads the league, Schoonmaker makes for a solid streaming option at a position that often lacks high-end upside outside of the top options.

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.