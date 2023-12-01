 Skip navigation
Week 13 Expected Points: Freiermuth a Gem in a Tight End Wasteland

  
Published December 1, 2023 07:56 AM
Moss is legit RB1 in Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
November 30, 2023 03:54 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter preview some fantasy matchups in the Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Week 13 game, including Zack Moss, DeAndre Hopkins and Gardner Minshew.

Earlier this week, I published my Week 12 Snap Report, highlighting some running backs who saw encouraging snap shares in their season-openers. This expected points column will work somewhat in conjunction with my weekly snap reports.

For those unfamiliar, expected points apply point values to players’ opportunities based on a number of factors such as down, distance, and where they were on the field when they received said opportunities. Players can then score above or below their expected points based on what they do with their opportunities — which we know as fantasy points over expected.

In hopes of pinpointing some deeper plays to make on a week-to-week basis, I’ll utilize what we’ve seen in expected points to highlight some players who could be slept on heading into upcoming weeks.

Under each position, I will also provide tables of expected fantasy points from the previous week, sorted by the most to the fewest expected fantasy points.

Week 13 byes: BAL, BUF, CHI, LV, MIN, NYG

NOTE: Stats and information courtesy of PFF.com, RotoViz.com, ProFootballReference.com, NextGenStats.NFL.com, 4For4.com, FantasyPoints.com and RBSDM.com. All scoring is based on full-PPR leagues.

Running Backs

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Travis EtienneJAC24.2-11.612.6
Christian McCaffreySF23.17.830.9
Isiah PachecoKC20.85.125.9
Kyren WilliamsLAR20.517.938.4
Rhamondre StevensonNE18.53.221.7
Chuba HubbardCAR18.41.820.2
James CookBUF18.2-2.216.0
Devin SingletaryHOU17.7-4.513.2
Javonte WilliamsDEN17.5-7.410.1
Breece HallNYJ17.4-5.511.9
Josh JacobsLV17.45.122.5
Bijan RobinsonATL17.210.127.3
Jahmyr GibbsDET16.4-5.111.3
Derrick HenryTEN16.34.320.6
Tony PollardDAL166.322.3
Roschon JohnsonCHI14.4-1.912.5
Austin EkelerLAC13.9-2.511.4
Alvin KamaraNO13.82.115.9
Raheem MostertMIA13.4821.4
Jonathan TaylorIND13.37.821.1
Jerome FordCLE12.5-0.611.9
Zach CharbonnetSEA12.3-2.59.8
James ConnerARI12.1-4.97.2
AJ DillonGB11.3-0.211.1
Rachaad WhiteTB11.11.913.0
Brian Robinson JrWAS10.9-2.58.4
Latavius MurrayBUF10.7-2.97.8
David MontgomeryDET10.64.515.1
Jaylen WarrenPIT10.5-1.39.2
Saquon BarkleyNYG9.7-3.56.2
D’Andre SwiftPHI9.6-0.29.4
Miles SandersCAR9.2-6.42.8
Jeff Wilson JrMIA91.310.3
Antonio GibsonWAS8.6-1.96.7
Najee HarrisPIT8.27.715.9
Samaje PerineDEN7.95.713.6

Chuba Hubbard (CAR, 18.4 Expected Points)

Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract to join the Panthers this offseason. We’re not quite sure how it happened, but it’s gone about as poorly as we expected just one year into his new deal.

Through 10 games, Sanders has 97 rushes for 302 yards and one touchdown (3.1 YPC) and has negative 63 rush yards over expected — the sixth-lowest total among qualified backs per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Sanders’ struggles have left the Panthers with few options, as Chuba Hubbard has emerged to lead the Panthers’ backfield by a significant margin since Week 6.

Chuba Hubbard Weeks 6-12Miles Sanders Weeks 6-12
Snap Share62%32%
Rush Attempts8336
Targets189

During this seven-week stretch, Hubbard is averaging only 0.63 fantasy points per touch, but his 74.8 expected points are good for RB24. In last week’s loss to the Titans, Hubbard totaled 92 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 19 touches. His 4.8 yards per touch weren’t impressive, but they were far more effective than the 1.9 YPT Sanders averaged.

Picking between Panthers running backs comes down to identifying the lesser of two evils. At the end of the day, we’re dealing with two inefficient backs on one of the worst offenses in the league. However, Hubbard has offered more upside on a per-touch basis and has the targets to give him a higher ceiling in Week 13 against the Buccaneers.

Jaylen Warren (PIT, 10.5 Expected Points)

The Steelers’ switch from offensive coordinator Matt Canada to Eddie Faulker was rumored to bring more opportunities for Jaylen Warren.

Image 11-30-23 at 11.11 PM.jpeg

It sounded great in theory, but the reality was far different. Warren saw a solid 16 opportunities in Week 12 against the Bengals, which he turned into 62 scoreless yards. It’s the exact kind of volume we’d like to see, but Najee Harris continued to remain a thorn in the side of Warren’s fantasy managers.

While Harris didn’t see a target on the afternoon, his 15 rush attempts are enough to keep him firmly on the fantasy radar entering Week 13 against the Cardinals. Harris also had the better day, totaling 99 yards on the ground while finding the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

Things didn’t go great for Warren, who saw his 100-plus yards from scrimmage streak snapped at three games last week. Harris will continue to threaten Warren for touches as long as both backs are healthy, but Warren remained a top priority in the offense despite the switch at offensive coordinator.

Now set to take on a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs over the last five weeks (32.6), Warren should be primed to rebound after flopping in Week 12.

Antonio Gibson (WSH, 8.6 Expected Points)

After being sidelined with a toe injury in Week 11 against the Giants, Antonio Gibson returned in Week 12 against the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day tilt. Gibson and the Commanders found themselves on the wrong end of a 45-10 blowout, but he saw double-digit opportunities for the third consecutive game.

In his last four games, Gibson has totaled 210 yards from scrimmage (52.5 YFS/gm) and 20 targets (5.0 TGTS/gm). He’s managed two top-24 fantasy finishes over that span and could be on the short list of top-24 fantasy backs in Week 13 against the Dolphins.

Gibson has been the clear RB2 to Brian Robinson this season, earning a 12 percent target share to Robinson’s 26 percent. While Robinson has dominated in opportunities, Gibson has led the way with efficiency, ranking second among qualified running backs in yards per touch (6.4 TPT, min. 50 touches) while also averaging a solid 3.33 YCO/ATT on his rush attempts to Robinson’s 2.91.

In my perfect world, Gibson would see a larger cut of the touch pie. While I’m left wanting more, his recent target volume gives him enough upside to make him a palatable play in PPR leagues in Week 13.

Wide Receivers

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Keenan AllenLAC26.5-1.924.6
Deebo SamuelSF23-0.622.4
Josh DownsIND22.9-13.69.3
Michael Pittman JrIND20.7020.7
Tyreek HillMIA20.25.225.4
DJ MooreCHI202.422.4
Gabe DavisBUF202.522.5
Zay FlowersBAL19.33.923.2
Curtis SamuelWAS19.1-0.119.0
Marquise BrownARI18.9-2.116.8
Amon-Ra St BrownDET17.31.218.5
Rashee RiceKC17.27.524.7
Elijah MooreCLE16.8-9.47.4
Stefon DiggsBUF16.82.619.4
Terry McLaurinWAS16.8-7.89.0
Garrett WilsonNYJ16.4117.4
Mike EvansTB15.89.225.0
Puka NacuaLAR15.6-8.96.7
AJ BrownPHI15.5-0.814.7
Jordan AddisonMIN15.2-5.39.9
Jayden ReedGB14.90.115.0
Nico CollinsHOU14.4923.4
CeeDee LambDAL14.3317.3
Demario DouglasNE14.2-3.310.9
Tank DellHOU14.2317.2
Chris OlaveNO13.84.618.4
Greg DortchARI13.8-2.111.7
DK MetcalfSEA13.5-7.36.2
Diontae JohnsonPIT13.2-4.29.0
DeVonta SmithPHI13.110.523.6
Christian WatsonGB12.87.620.4
Calvin RidleyJAC12.59.421.9
Jaylen WaddleMIA12.56.919.4
Chris GodwinTB11.8-4.37.5
Christian KirkJAC10.9212.9
Drake LondonATL10.63.514.1

Rashee Rice (KC, 17.2 Expected Points)

We are once again trying to figure out what’s going on with Chiefs receivers. A breakout role for Rice appeared to be inbound several weeks ago. He set back-to-back career highs in routes run in Weeks 6 and 7 and managed nine receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown over that span. Then, in Weeks 9 and 11, he managed a combined 6-59-1.

Despite the up-and-down performances from Rice, last week’s outing against the Raiders may have officially signaled Rice’s arrival. Establish the Run’s Sam Sherman touched on several season-highs Rice hit in Week 12.

This is all very good for Rice and his fantasy managers. Not only does Rice’s role once again appear to be increasing but he’s remained one of the most efficient receivers in the league all season long. Among 57 receivers with at least 50 targets, here’s where Rice ranks in several efficiency and usage metrics.

StatTotalRank
TGTs/RR0.2514th
YPRR2.4210th
YAC/REC8.11st

Among those same receivers, Rice has a 5.5 aDOT, which ranks dead last in the group, but that shouldn’t be cause for concern. Over the last few years, the Chiefs have specialized in using their No. 1 receiver in the short areas of the field and allowing them to create after the catch.

From 2020 to 2022, Patrick Mahomes has never finished lower than sixth in pass attempts behind the line of scrimmage and 10th in passes in the short area of the field. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who led all Chiefs receivers with 97 targets in 2022, ranked fifth with a 7.1 aDOT, while 49.6 percent of his 933 receiving yards came after the catch.

Playing in an offense that’s lacked a true WR1 for much of the season, Rice’s path to fantasy relevance the rest of the year is very much in the clear. A stable, high-end target share is all that’s keeping him from being a weekly starter in fantasy. He is once again trending in the right direction.

Christian Watson (GB, 12.8 Expected Points)

The 2023 season has gotten off to a slow start for Christian Watson. The former second-round pick missed the first three games with a nagging hamstring injury and didn’t see a snap share above 80 percent until Week 5.

Currently ranked as the WR56 in fantasy points per game (9.2), we’re still waiting to see Watson take that next leap, but it could be coming sooner rather than later.

In Week 12 against the Lions, Watson led the way with five receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. His seven targets were second only to Jayden Reed, who missed the first two practices of this week with a chest injury. When this article was published, Reed’s Week 13 status was still up in the air.

Over the last five weeks, Watson has steadily come on for the Packers. He’s been targeted seven or more times in three of his previous five games and ranks 11th in total air yards (486) and first in air yards per target (17.4, min. 20 targets) over that span.

Jordan Love has done well at spreading the ball around during this stretch. While Watson leads the team with 28 targets, rookie Jayden Reed is tied with him for the lead, and Romeo Doubs (27) is hot on their heels.

In addition to drawing targets, Watson also gives Love a lot of open looks. His 3.0 average yards of separation per Next Gen Stats ranks 23rd with the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Chris Olave — to name a few.

Watson and the Packers face off against the Chiefs in Week 13. Over the last five weeks, the Chiefs rank 21st in points per game allowed to receivers (30.5) but have allowed the top-12 performances to the position in three of those games. Watson’s recent run of success and field-stretching ability has me intrigued this week, especially with so many high-end receivers on bye.

Tight Ends

Week 12 Expected Points

PlayerTeamEPFPOEPPR
Pat FreiermuthPIT16.44.621.0
Trey McBrideARI15.6-2.613.0
Tyler HigbeeLAR15.64.319.9
David NjokuCLE15.5-3.611.9
Evan EngramJAC14.1-4.29.9
Sam LaPortaDET12.84.917.7
TJ HockensonMIN10.85.216.0
Cole KmetCHI10.21.111.3
Travis KelceKC10.24.915.1
Juwan JohnsonNO10.1-1.68.5
Luke FarrellJAC9.9-1.48.5
Dalton KincaidBUF9.4-0.68.8
Isaiah LikelyBAL8.8-0.88.0
Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN8.40.18.5
Gerald EverettLAC8.26.114.3

Pat Freiermuth (PIT, 16.4 Expected Points)

It took only one game without Matt Canada for the Steelers and Kenny Pickett to tap into Pat Friermuth’s offensive upside. Through his first five games of the season, Freiermuth had nine receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. The third-year tight end, who totaled 123-1229-9 through two seasons, was suddenly a forgotten man in an offense in search of solutions to its offensive woes.

Canada was let go after the Steelers’ Week 11 loss to the Browns, and in the following week, new offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner went out of his way to get Freiermuth involved early and often.

Freiermuth’s first two receptions on the day came on passes of 20-plus yards downfield. He sprinkled in several other big plays throughout the afternoon and suddenly found himself with a 9-120 outing on a team-high 11 targets.

It’s only a one-game sample, but Freiermuth’s usage and where he lined up looked significantly different in Week 12 against the Bengals.

Freiermuth w/ CanadaFreiermuth w/o Canada
Targets/gm2.811
aDOT6.69.7
Slot Rate28.7%48.1%

We’ll see which trends stick and which fall by the wayside, but Freiermuth is firmly on the streaming radar with so many teams on bye this week. He’s been able to stretch the field during his first three years in the league, ranking 15th among qualified tight ends in air yards per target (7.0 AY/TGT, min. 100 targets), and is 17th in YAC/REC (4.4).

He’s managed a meager 15 percent target share for his career — the downside of playing with target hog Diontae Johnson. With that said, Freiermuth has also finished as a TE1 in 47 percent of his games and gets a juicy Week 13 matchup against a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the 11th most fantasy points per game (14.1) over the last five weeks.

Juwan Johnson (NO, 10.1 Expected Points)

This is more of a “hold your nose” play, but surviving the bye week requires a certain level of boldness.

Bye weeks, and in some cases, injuries, hit the tight end position particularly hard this week, as shown below.

PlayerPPR/gmRank
Mark Andrews13.53rd
Dalton Kincaid10.59th
Cole Kmet11.26th
Michael Mayer4.634th
T.J. Hockenson15.72nd
Darren Waller10.111th

It’s ugly out there, folks. It’s so ugly that we may need to consider playing Juwan Johnson against the Lions in Week 13.

The matchup could be better. Over the last five weeks, the Lions have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game (9.5) to opposing tight ends, but the Saints have also seen their receiver room get decimated by injuries.

Michael Thomas (knee) is already on injured reserve, and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Chris Olave (concussion) are at risk of missing Week 13.

With Shaheed and Olave injured in Week 12, Johnson emerged to see a season-high seven targets while converting them to four receptions for 45 yards. If Johnson feels like too gross of a pivot, a similarly risky play in Tyler Higbee can likely be had. Higbee gets an even tougher matchup against the Browns but did pop on the fantasy radar last week with an unexpected 5-29-2 line on five targets.