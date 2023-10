Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Darren Waller wonders who will be at quarterback for the Giants, Kyle Pitts ponders if this is what momentum feels like, and Luke Musgrave comes off bye for the Packers.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 7 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Mark Andrews DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 T.J. Hockenson SF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 4 Dallas Goedert MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 5 Sam LaPorta @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 Darren Waller WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 George Kittle @MIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 8 Evan Engram @NO Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Kyle Pitts @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Logan Thomas @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Cole Kmet LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Luke Musgrave @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 13 Jonnu Smith @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 Pat Freiermuth @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 15 David Njoku @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Gerald Everett @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 17 Dawson Knox @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Zach Ertz @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 19 Tyler Higbee PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 20 Hunter Henry BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Michael Mayer @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Dalton Kincaid @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Taysom Hill JAC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 24 Cade Otton ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Mike Gesicki BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Noah Fant ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 27 Durham Smythe @PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 28 Kylen Granson CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Adam Trautman GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

TE Notes: ...Are not here yet. I have been on the road this week and unable to write. A scaled-down “notes” section will arrive on Friday. The column will return in its normal form for Week 8. I sincerely apologize for this week’s lack of analysis, though I must say I enjoyed my time in Québec City.

Week 7 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Harrison Butker LAC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Jake Elliott MIA Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 3 Tyler Bass @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Jason Sanders @PHI Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 5 Cameron Dicker @KC Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 6 Brett Maher PIT Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 7 Jason Myers ARI Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 8 Jake Moody @MIN Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Justin Tucker DET Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Riley Patterson @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Brandon McManus @NO Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 12 Chris Boswell @LA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 13 Blake Grupe JAC Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Dustin Hopkins @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Matt Gay CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Matt Prater @SEA Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 17 Anders Carlson @DEN Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 Wil Lutz GB Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 19 Joey Slye @NYG Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Greg Joseph SF Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 21 Younghoe Koo @TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Chase McLaughlin ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Daniel Carlson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Graham Gano WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Cairo Santos LV Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Chad Ryland BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams